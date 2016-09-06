Best Dividend Stocks
Community Bank

Stock

CBU

Price as of:

$70.51 -0.01 -0.01%

Industry

Regional Northeast Banks

Community Bank (CBU)

CBU

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.33%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.64

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

50.26%

EPS $3.26

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

8 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CBU DARS™ Rating

CBU

Daily Snapshot

Price

$70.51

Quote Time

Today's Volume

34,543

Open Price

$70.47

Day's Range

$70.42 - $70.75

Previous Close

$70.52

52 week low / high

$54.46 - $70.9

Percent off 52 week high

-0.55%

CBU

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CBU has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

CBU

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CBU’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.41

2019-09-13

$0.41

2019-06-13

$0.38

2019-03-14

$0.38

2018-12-13

$0.38

2018-09-13

$0.38

2018-06-14

$0.34

2018-03-14

$0.34

2017-12-14

$0.34

2017-09-14

$0.34

2017-06-13

$0.32

2017-03-13

$0.32

2016-12-13

$0.32

2016-09-13

$0.32

2016-06-13

$0.31

2016-03-11

$0.31

2015-12-11

$0.31

2015-09-11

$0.31

2015-06-11

$0.3

2015-03-12

$0.3

2014-12-11

$0.3

2014-09-11

$0.3

2014-06-12

$0.28

2014-03-12

$0.28

2013-12-12

$0.28

2013-09-12

$0.28

2013-06-12

$0.27

2013-03-13

$0.27

2012-12-12

$0.27

2012-09-12

$0.27

2012-06-13

$0.26

2012-03-13

$0.26

2011-12-13

$0.26

2011-09-13

$0.26

2011-06-13

$0.24

2011-03-11

$0.24

2010-12-13

$0.24

2010-09-13

$0.24

2010-06-11

$0.24

2010-03-11

$0.22

2009-12-11

$0.22

2009-09-11

$0.22

2009-06-11

$0.22

2009-03-12

$0.22

2008-12-11

$0.22

2008-09-11

$0.22

2008-06-12

$0.21

2008-03-12

$0.21

2007-12-12

$0.21

2007-09-12

$0.21

2007-06-13

$0.2

2007-03-13

$0.2

2006-12-13

$0.2

2006-09-13

$0.2

2006-06-13

$0.19

2006-03-13

$0.19

2005-12-13

$0.19

2005-09-13

$0.19

2005-06-13

$0.18

2005-03-11

$0.18

2004-12-13

$0.18

2004-09-13

$0.18

2004-06-14

$0.16

2004-03-11

$0.16

2003-12-11

$0.16

2003-09-11

$0.16

2003-06-12

$0.145

2003-03-12

$0.145

2002-12-12

$0.145

2002-09-12

$0.145

2002-06-12

$0.135

2002-03-13

$0.135

2001-12-12

$0.135

2001-09-17

$0.135

2001-06-13

$0.135

2001-03-13

$0.135

2000-12-13

$0.135

2000-09-13

$0.135

2000-06-13

$0.125

2000-03-13

$0.125

1999-12-13

$0.125

1999-09-13

$0.125

1999-06-11

$0.115

1999-03-11

$0.115

1998-12-11

$0.115

1998-09-11

$0.115

1998-06-11

$0.1

1998-03-12

$0.1

1997-12-11

$0.1

1997-09-11

$0.1

1997-06-12

$0.09

1997-03-12

$0.09

1996-12-12

$0.09

1996-09-12

$0.09

1996-06-12

$0.0825

1996-03-13

$0.0825

1995-12-13

$0.0825

1995-09-13

$0.075

1995-06-13

$0.075

CBU's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

CBU

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CBU

Metric

CBU Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

CBU

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

9.18%

13.89%

8years

CBU

News
CBU

Research
CBU

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CBU

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

CBU

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4100

2019-11-20

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2020-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2019-08-21

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-10-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2019-05-16

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2019-02-21

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2018-11-21

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2019-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2018-08-15

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-10-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2018-05-17

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2018-02-21

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2017-11-16

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2018-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2017-08-16

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2017-05-18

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2017-02-21

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2016-11-18

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2017-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2016-08-19

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-10-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2016-05-20

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-07-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2016-02-18

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-04-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2015-11-20

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2016-01-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2015-08-20

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-05-21

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-02-19

2015-03-12

2015-03-16

2015-04-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-11-25

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2015-01-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-07-16

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-10-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2014-05-15

2014-06-12

2014-06-16

2014-07-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2014-02-21

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-04-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2013-11-25

2013-12-12

2013-12-16

2014-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2013-08-21

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-10-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2013-05-10

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2013-02-25

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2012-11-28

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2013-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2012-08-23

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2012-05-10

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2012-01-18

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-04-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2011-10-25

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2012-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2011-07-26

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-10-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2011-05-27

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-07-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2011-01-24

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-04-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2010-10-26

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2011-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2010-07-22

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-10-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2010-04-26

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-07-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2010-01-25

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-04-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2009-10-22

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2010-01-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2009-07-22

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-10-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2009-05-21

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-07-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2009-03-03

2009-03-12

2009-03-16

2009-04-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2008-11-20

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2009-01-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2008-08-22

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-10-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2008-05-22

2008-06-12

2008-06-16

2008-07-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2008-02-04

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-04-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2007-11-29

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2008-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2007-08-15

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-10-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2007-05-18

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-07-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2007-02-22

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-04-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2006-11-16

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2007-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2006-08-17

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-10-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2006-05-18

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-07-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2006-02-16

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-04-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2005-11-17

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2006-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2005-08-18

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-10-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2005-05-12

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2005-02-18

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-04-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2004-11-19

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2005-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2004-08-19

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-10-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2004-05-21

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2004-02-19

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-04-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2003-11-21

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2004-01-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2003-08-21

2003-09-11

2003-09-15

2003-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2003-05-29

2003-06-12

2003-06-16

2003-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2003-02-20

2003-03-12

2003-03-14

2003-04-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2002-11-21

2002-12-12

2002-12-16

2003-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2002-08-22

2002-09-12

2002-09-16

2002-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2002-05-16

2002-06-12

2002-06-14

2002-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2002-02-21

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-04-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2001-11-15

2001-12-12

2001-12-14

2002-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2001-08-17

2001-09-17

2001-09-14

2001-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2001-05-18

2001-06-13

2001-06-15

2001-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2001-02-22

2001-03-13

2001-03-15

2001-04-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2000-11-20

2000-12-13

2000-12-15

2001-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2000-08-17

2000-09-13

2000-09-15

2000-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2000-05-22

2000-06-13

2000-06-15

2000-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2000-02-17

2000-03-13

2000-03-15

2000-04-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1999-11-22

1999-12-13

1999-12-15

2000-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1999-08-19

1999-09-13

1999-09-15

1999-10-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

1999-05-14

1999-06-11

1999-06-15

1999-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

1999-02-18

1999-03-11

1999-03-15

1999-04-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

1998-11-24

1998-12-11

1998-12-15

1999-01-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

1998-08-20

1998-09-11

1998-09-15

1998-10-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1998-05-14

1998-06-11

1998-06-15

1998-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1998-02-19

1998-03-12

1998-03-16

1998-04-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1997-11-21

1997-12-11

1997-12-15

1998-01-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1997-08-21

1997-09-11

1997-09-15

1997-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1997-05-15

1997-06-12

1997-06-16

1997-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1997-02-20

1997-03-12

1997-03-14

1997-04-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1996-11-21

1996-12-12

1996-12-16

1997-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1996-08-22

1996-09-12

1996-09-16

1996-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

1996-05-16

1996-06-12

1996-06-14

1996-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

1996-02-27

1996-03-13

1996-03-15

1996-04-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

1995-11-20

1995-12-13

1995-12-15

1996-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1995-08-17

1995-09-13

1995-09-15

1995-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1995-05-18

1995-06-13

1995-06-15

1995-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

CBU

Investor Resources

Learn more about Community Bank on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page:. Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

CBU

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Northeast Banks

Community Bank- (CBU)-is based in DeWitt, N.Y., with approximately $4.7 billion in assets and over 140 customer facilities across Upstate New York, where it operates as Community Bank, N.A., and Northeastern Pennsylvania, where it is known as First Liberty Bank & Trust. Its other subsidiaries include: BPAS, an employee benefits administration and consulting firm with offices in Upstate New York, Pittsburgh, and Houston; the CBNA Insurance Agency, with offices in Tupper Lake, Plattsburgh, and Heuvelton, N.Y.; Community Investment Services, a broker-dealer delivering financial products throughout the company's branch network; and Nottingham Advisors, a wealth management and advisory firm with offices in Buffalo, N.Y., and North Palm Beach, Fla.

