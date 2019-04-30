This table allows you to know how fast ASRV’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-11-01 $0.025 2019-08-02 $0.025 2019-05-03 $0.025 2019-02-01 $0.02 2018-11-02 $0.02 2018-08-03 $0.02 2018-05-04 $0.02 2018-02-02 $0.015 2017-11-03 $0.015 2017-08-03 $0.015 2017-05-04 $0.015 2017-02-02 $0.015 2016-11-03 $0.015 2016-08-04 $0.015 2016-05-05 $0.01 2016-02-04 $0.01 2015-10-29 $0.01 2015-07-30 $0.01 2015-04-30 $0.01 2015-01-29 $0.01 2014-10-30 $0.01 2014-07-31 $0.01 2014-05-01 $0.01 2014-01-30 $0.01 2013-10-31 $0.01 2013-08-01 $0.01 2013-05-02 $0.01 2008-11-10 $0.025 2002-12-02 $0.03 2002-08-30 $0.09 2002-06-03 $0.09 2002-03-01 $0.09 2001-11-26 $0.09 2001-08-31 $0.09 2001-06-04 $0.09 2001-03-02 $0.09 2000-11-27 $0.09 2000-09-01 $0.09 2000-06-05 $0.09 2000-03-03 $0.15 1999-11-24 $0.15 1999-09-03 $0.15 1999-06-07 $0.15 1999-03-05 $0.14 1998-11-25 $0.14 1998-09-04 $0.14 1998-06-01 $0.14 1998-03-06 $0.11666666666666667 1997-12-01 $0.11666666666666667 1997-08-29 $0.11666666666666667 1997-06-02 $0.11666666666666667 1997-03-07 $0.1 1996-12-02 $0.1 1996-08-30 $0.1 1996-06-03 $0.1 1996-03-01 $0.09 1995-11-27 $0.09 1995-09-01 $0.09 1995-06-01 $0.09