Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

AmeriServ Financial, Inc.

Stock

ASRV

Price as of:

$4.26 -0.04 -0.93%

Industry

Regional Northeast Banks

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Regional Northeast Banks /

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (ASRV)

ASRV

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.33%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.10

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get ASRV DARS™ Rating

ASRV

Daily Snapshot

Price

$4.26

Quote Time

Today's Volume

221

Open Price

$4.24

Day's Range

$4.24 - $4.26

Previous Close

$4.3

52 week low / high

$3.92 - $4.3

Percent off 52 week high

-0.93%

ASRV

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ASRV has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade ASRV's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
ASRV

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ASRV’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-01

$0.025

2019-08-02

$0.025

2019-05-03

$0.025

2019-02-01

$0.02

2018-11-02

$0.02

2018-08-03

$0.02

2018-05-04

$0.02

2018-02-02

$0.015

2017-11-03

$0.015

2017-08-03

$0.015

2017-05-04

$0.015

2017-02-02

$0.015

2016-11-03

$0.015

2016-08-04

$0.015

2016-05-05

$0.01

2016-02-04

$0.01

2015-10-29

$0.01

2015-07-30

$0.01

2015-04-30

$0.01

2015-01-29

$0.01

2014-10-30

$0.01

2014-07-31

$0.01

2014-05-01

$0.01

2014-01-30

$0.01

2013-10-31

$0.01

2013-08-01

$0.01

2013-05-02

$0.01

2008-11-10

$0.025

2002-12-02

$0.03

2002-08-30

$0.09

2002-06-03

$0.09

2002-03-01

$0.09

2001-11-26

$0.09

2001-08-31

$0.09

2001-06-04

$0.09

2001-03-02

$0.09

2000-11-27

$0.09

2000-09-01

$0.09

2000-06-05

$0.09

2000-03-03

$0.15

1999-11-24

$0.15

1999-09-03

$0.15

1999-06-07

$0.15

1999-03-05

$0.14

1998-11-25

$0.14

1998-09-04

$0.14

1998-06-01

$0.14

1998-03-06

$0.11666666666666667

1997-12-01

$0.11666666666666667

1997-08-29

$0.11666666666666667

1997-06-02

$0.11666666666666667

1997-03-07

$0.1

1996-12-02

$0.1

1996-08-30

$0.1

1996-06-03

$0.1

1996-03-01

$0.09

1995-11-27

$0.09

1995-09-01

$0.09

1995-06-01

$0.09

ASRV's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
ASRV

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ASRV

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

ASRV Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

ASRV

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

25.99%

33.33%

3years

ASRV

News
ASRV

Research
ASRV

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ASRV

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2008

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

ASRV

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0250

2019-10-18

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2019-07-19

2019-08-02

2019-08-05

2019-08-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2019-04-22

2019-05-03

2019-05-06

2019-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2019-01-23

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2018-10-22

2018-11-02

2018-11-05

2018-11-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2018-07-20

2018-08-03

2018-08-06

2018-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2018-04-17

2018-05-04

2018-05-07

2018-05-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2018-01-24

2018-02-02

2018-02-05

2018-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2017-10-19

2017-11-03

2017-11-06

2017-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2017-07-21

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

2017-08-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2017-04-24

2017-05-04

2017-05-08

2017-05-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2017-01-25

2017-02-02

2017-02-06

2017-02-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2016-10-24

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

2016-11-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2016-07-25

2016-08-04

2016-08-08

2016-08-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2016-04-25

2016-05-05

2016-05-09

2016-05-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2016-01-25

2016-02-04

2016-02-08

2016-02-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2015-10-20

2015-10-29

2015-11-02

2015-11-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2015-07-20

2015-07-30

2015-08-03

2015-08-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2015-04-20

2015-04-30

2015-05-04

2015-05-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2015-01-20

2015-01-29

2015-02-02

2015-02-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2014-10-17

2014-10-30

2014-11-03

2014-11-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2014-07-18

2014-07-31

2014-08-04

2014-08-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2014-04-21

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2014-01-16

2014-01-30

2014-02-03

2014-02-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2013-10-18

2013-10-31

2013-11-04

2013-11-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2013-07-19

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2013-04-23

2013-05-02

2013-05-06

2013-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2008-10-30

2008-11-10

2008-11-13

2008-11-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2002-11-25

2002-12-02

2002-12-04

2003-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2002-08-26

2002-08-30

2002-09-04

2002-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2002-05-28

2002-06-03

2002-06-05

2002-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2002-02-26

2002-03-01

2002-03-05

2002-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2001-11-16

2001-11-26

2001-11-28

2002-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2001-08-27

2001-08-31

2001-09-05

2001-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2001-05-25

2001-06-04

2001-06-06

2001-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2001-02-26

2001-03-02

2001-03-06

2001-04-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2000-11-17

2000-11-27

2000-11-29

2001-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2000-08-28

2000-09-01

2000-09-06

2000-10-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2000-05-30

2000-06-05

2000-06-07

2000-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2000-02-25

2000-03-03

2000-03-07

2000-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1999-11-17

1999-11-24

1999-11-29

2000-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1999-08-27

1999-09-03

1999-09-08

1999-10-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1999-05-28

1999-06-07

1999-06-09

1999-07-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1999-03-02

1999-03-05

1999-03-09

1999-04-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1998-11-18

1998-11-25

1998-11-30

1999-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1998-08-31

1998-09-04

1998-09-09

1998-10-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1998-05-22

1998-06-01

1998-06-03

1998-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1167

1998-02-27

1998-03-06

1998-03-10

1998-04-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1167

1997-11-24

1997-12-01

1997-12-03

1998-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1167

1997-08-25

1997-08-29

1997-09-03

1997-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1167

1997-05-23

1997-06-02

1997-06-04

1997-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1997-02-28

1997-03-07

1997-03-11

1997-04-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1996-11-22

1996-12-02

1996-12-04

1997-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1996-08-23

1996-08-30

1996-09-04

1996-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1996-05-24

1996-06-03

1996-06-05

1996-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1996-02-23

1996-03-01

1996-03-05

1996-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1995-11-17

1995-11-27

1995-11-29

1996-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1995-08-25

1995-09-01

1995-09-06

1995-10-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1995-05-26

1995-06-01

1995-06-07

1995-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

ASRV

Investor Resources

Learn more about AmeriServ Financial, Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

ASRV

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Northeast Banks

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (ASRV) is a holding company owns all of the outstanding shares of AmeriServ Financial Bank. . AmeriServ Financial, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X