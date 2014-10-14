Best Dividend Stocks
U.S. Bancorp

Stock

USB

Price as of:

$28.93 -3.64 -11.18%

Industry

Regional Midwest Banks

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Regional Midwest Banks /

U.S. Bancorp (USB)

USB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

5.06%

financial Average 0.07%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.68

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

40.15%

EPS $4.18

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

9 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get USB DARS™ Rating

USB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$28.93

Quote Time

Today's Volume

13,417,600

Open Price

$31.76

Day's Range

$28.59 - $32.25

Previous Close

$32.57

52 week low / high

$28.59 - $61.11

Percent off 52 week high

-52.66%

USB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.4200

Dividend Shot Clock®

MAR 30

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.4200

2020-03-17

2020-03-30

2020-03-31

2020-04-15

Regular

USB

Compare USB to Popular Screens

Trade USB's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
USB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast USB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-30

$0.42

2019-12-30

$0.42

2019-09-27

$0.42

2019-06-27

$0.37

2019-03-28

$0.37

2018-12-28

$0.37

2018-09-27

$0.37

2018-06-28

$0.3

2018-03-28

$0.3

2017-12-28

$0.3

2017-09-28

$0.3

2017-06-28

$0.28

2017-03-29

$0.28

2016-12-28

$0.28

2016-09-28

$0.28

2016-06-28

$0.255

2016-03-29

$0.255

2015-12-29

$0.255

2015-09-28

$0.255

2015-06-26

$0.255

2015-03-27

$0.245

2014-12-29

$0.245

2014-09-26

$0.245

2014-06-26

$0.245

2014-03-27

$0.23

2013-12-27

$0.23

2013-09-26

$0.23

2013-06-26

$0.23

2013-03-26

$0.195

2012-12-27

$0.195

2012-09-26

$0.195

2012-06-27

$0.195

2012-03-28

$0.195

2011-12-28

$0.125

2011-09-28

$0.125

2011-06-28

$0.125

2011-03-29

$0.125

2010-12-29

$0.05

2010-09-28

$0.05

2010-06-28

$0.05

2010-03-29

$0.05

2009-12-29

$0.05

2009-09-28

$0.05

2009-06-26

$0.05

2009-03-27

$0.05

2008-12-29

$0.425

2008-09-26

$0.425

2008-06-26

$0.425

2008-03-27

$0.425

2007-12-27

$0.425

2007-09-26

$0.4

2007-06-27

$0.4

2007-03-28

$0.4

2006-12-27

$0.4

2006-09-27

$0.33

2006-06-28

$0.33

2006-03-29

$0.33

2005-12-28

$0.33

2005-09-28

$0.3

2005-06-28

$0.3

2005-03-29

$0.3

2004-12-29

$0.3

2004-09-28

$0.24

2004-06-28

$0.24

2004-03-29

$0.24

2003-12-29

$0.24

2003-09-26

$0.205

2003-06-26

$0.205

2003-03-27

$0.205

2002-12-27

$0.195

2002-09-26

$0.195

2002-06-26

$0.195

2002-03-26

$0.195

2001-12-27

$0.1875

2001-09-26

$0.1875

2001-06-27

$0.1875

2001-03-28

$0.1875

2000-11-29

$0.215

2000-08-30

$0.215

2000-05-30

$0.215

2000-02-28

$0.215

1999-11-29

$0.195

1999-08-30

$0.195

1999-05-27

$0.195

1999-02-25

$0.065

1998-11-27

$0.058333333333333334

1998-08-28

$0.058333333333333334

1998-05-28

$0.058333333333333334

1998-02-26

$0.175

1997-11-26

$0.155

1997-08-28

$0.155

1997-05-29

$0.155

1997-02-27

$0.155

1996-11-27

$0.1375

1996-08-29

$0.1375

1996-05-30

$0.1375

1996-02-28

$0.1375

1995-11-29

$0.12083333333333333

1995-09-05

$0.12083333333333333

1995-05-25

$0.12083333333333333

USB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
USB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for USB

Dividend.com Premium
Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

USB Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

USB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

13.14%

6.33%

9years

USB

News
USB

Research
USB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

USB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

USB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4200

2020-03-17

2020-03-30

2020-03-31

2020-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2019-12-17

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2019-09-17

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

2019-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2019-06-18

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2019-03-19

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2018-12-18

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2018-09-18

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-06-19

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-03-19

2018-03-28

2018-03-29

2018-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2017-12-19

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2017-09-19

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2017-06-20

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2017-03-21

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2016-12-19

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2016-09-19

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2016-06-15

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2016-03-15

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2015-12-15

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2015-09-15

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2015-06-16

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2015-03-03

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2014-12-09

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2014-09-16

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2014-06-17

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2014-03-12

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2013-12-10

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2013-09-17

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2013-06-18

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2013-03-14

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

2013-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2012-12-11

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2012-09-18

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2012-06-19

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2012-03-13

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2011-12-13

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2011-09-20

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2011-06-21

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2011-03-18

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-12-14

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-09-21

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-06-15

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-03-16

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-12-08

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-09-15

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

2009-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-06-16

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

2009-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-03-04

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

2009-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2008-12-09

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2008-09-16

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

2008-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2008-06-17

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2008-03-18

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

2008-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2007-12-11

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2007-09-18

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2007-06-19

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2007-03-20

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2006-12-12

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2006-09-19

2006-09-27

2006-09-30

2006-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2006-06-20

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2006-03-21

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-04-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2005-12-20

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2005-09-20

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

2005-10-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2005-06-21

2005-06-28

2005-06-30

2005-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2005-03-16

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

2005-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2004-12-21

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2004-09-15

2004-09-28

2004-09-30

2004-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2004-06-15

2004-06-28

2004-06-30

2004-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2004-03-17

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2003-12-16

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2003-09-17

2003-09-26

2003-09-30

2003-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2003-06-17

2003-06-26

2003-06-30

2003-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2003-03-12

2003-03-27

2003-03-31

2003-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2002-12-17

2002-12-27

2002-12-31

2003-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2002-09-17

2002-09-26

2002-09-30

2002-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2002-06-18

2002-06-26

2002-06-28

2002-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2002-03-12

2002-03-26

2002-03-29

2002-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2001-12-18

2001-12-27

2001-12-31

2002-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2001-09-12

2001-09-26

2001-09-28

2001-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2001-06-19

2001-06-27

2001-06-29

2001-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2001-02-27

2001-03-28

2001-03-30

2001-04-16

Income, Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2000-11-09

2000-11-29

2000-12-01

2000-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2000-08-22

2000-08-30

2000-09-01

2000-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2000-05-22

2000-05-30

2000-06-01

2000-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2000-02-16

2000-02-28

2000-03-01

2000-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

1999-11-17

1999-11-29

1999-12-01

1999-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

1999-08-20

1999-08-30

1999-09-01

1999-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

1999-05-21

1999-05-27

1999-06-01

1999-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1999-02-17

1999-02-25

1999-03-01

1999-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0583

1998-11-20

1998-11-27

1998-12-01

1998-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0583

1998-07-15

1998-08-28

1998-09-01

1998-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0583

1998-04-27

1998-05-28

1998-06-01

1998-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

1998-02-18

1998-02-26

1998-03-02

1998-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

1997-11-03

1997-11-26

1997-12-01

1997-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

1997-07-16

1997-08-28

1997-09-02

1997-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

1997-04-24

1997-05-29

1997-06-02

1997-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

1997-02-19

1997-02-27

1997-03-03

1997-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

1996-11-20

1996-11-27

1996-12-02

1996-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

1996-08-21

1996-08-29

1996-09-03

1996-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

1996-05-15

1996-05-30

1996-06-03

1996-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

1996-02-21

1996-02-28

1996-03-01

1996-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1208

1995-11-07

1995-11-29

1995-12-01

1995-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1208

1995-08-31

1995-09-05

1995-09-07

1995-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1208

1995-05-17

1995-05-25

1995-06-01

1995-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

USB

Investor Resources

Learn more about U.S. Bancorp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

USB

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Midwest Banks

U.S. Bancorp (USB) operates as the holding company for U.S. Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States.It provides a range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management services.The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

