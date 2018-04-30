Best Dividend Stocks
First Source Corporation

Stock

SRCE

Price as of:

$52.74 -0.11 -0.21%

Industry

Regional Midwest Banks

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Regional Midwest Banks /

First Source Corporation (SRCE)

SRCE

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.18%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.16

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

32.16%

EPS $3.61

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

33 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get SRCE DARS™ Rating

SRCE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$52.74

Quote Time

Today's Volume

31,000

Open Price

$52.91

Day's Range

$52.49 - $52.91

Previous Close

$52.85

52 week low / high

$38.44 - $53.42

Percent off 52 week high

-1.27%

SRCE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SRCE has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

SRCE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SRCE's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-04

$0.29

2019-08-02

$0.27

2019-05-03

$0.27

2019-02-01

$0.27

2018-11-02

$0.25

2018-08-03

$0.25

2018-05-04

$0.24

2018-02-02

$0.22

2017-11-03

$0.2

2017-08-03

$0.19

2017-04-28

$0.19

2017-02-02

$0.18

2016-10-28

$0.18

2016-07-29

$0.18

2016-04-29

$0.18

2016-01-28

$0.18

2015-10-30

$0.18

2015-07-31

$0.18

2015-05-01

$0.18

2015-01-30

$0.18

2014-11-03

$0.18

2014-08-01

$0.18

2014-05-01

$0.18

2014-01-31

$0.17

2013-11-01

$0.17

2013-08-01

$0.17

2013-05-03

$0.17

2013-01-31

$0.17

2012-11-01

$0.17

2012-08-02

$0.17

2012-05-03

$0.16

2012-02-02

$0.16

2011-11-02

$0.16

2011-08-03

$0.16

2011-05-04

$0.16

2011-02-02

$0.16

2010-11-03

$0.16

2010-08-04

$0.15

2010-05-03

$0.15

2010-02-04

$0.15

2009-11-04

$0.16

2009-08-06

$0.15

2009-05-01

$0.14

2009-01-30

$0.14

2008-10-31

$0.16

2008-08-01

$0.14

2008-05-01

$0.14

2008-02-01

$0.14

2007-11-01

$0.14

2007-08-02

$0.14

2007-05-03

$0.14

2007-02-01

$0.14

2006-11-02

$0.14

2006-08-04

$0.14

2006-05-04

$0.14

2006-02-02

$0.14

2005-11-03

$0.13

2005-08-04

$0.12

2005-05-05

$0.12

2005-02-03

$0.12

2004-11-04

$0.11

2004-08-05

$0.11

2004-05-06

$0.1

2004-02-05

$0.1

2003-11-06

$0.1

2003-08-01

$0.09

2003-05-01

$0.09

2003-02-03

$0.09

2002-11-01

$0.09

2002-08-01

$0.09

2002-05-02

$0.09

2002-02-01

$0.09

2001-11-01

$0.09

2001-08-01

$0.09

2001-05-02

$0.09

2001-02-01

$0.09

2000-11-02

$0.09

2000-08-02

$0.09

2000-05-03

$0.09

2000-02-10

$0.09

1999-11-03

$0.08

1999-08-03

$0.08

1999-04-30

$0.08

1999-02-02

$0.08

1998-11-03

$0.08

1998-08-03

$0.08

1998-05-01

$0.073

1998-02-03

$0.08

1997-11-03

$0.08

1997-08-01

$0.075

1997-05-01

$0.075

1997-02-03

$0.072

1996-11-01

$0.072

1996-08-01

$0.064

1996-05-02

$0.064

1996-02-01

$0.064

1995-11-02

$0.064

1995-08-02

$0.058666666666666666

1995-05-01

$0.058666666666666666

1995-01-31

$0.058666666666666666

1994-10-31

$0.058666666666666666

1994-08-01

$0.058666666666666666

1994-04-29

$0.05333333333333334

1994-01-31

$0.05333333333333334

1993-11-01

$0.05333333333333334

1993-07-30

$0.05333333333333334

1993-04-28

$0.048

1993-02-01

$0.032

SRCE's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SRCE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SRCE

Metric

SRCE Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

SRCE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

17.23%

20.83%

33years

SRCE

News
SRCE

Research
SRCE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SRCE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

1993

SRCE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2900

2019-10-17

2019-11-04

2019-11-05

2019-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2019-07-18

2019-08-02

2019-08-05

2019-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2019-04-18

2019-05-03

2019-05-06

2019-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2019-01-24

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-10-18

2018-11-02

2018-11-05

2018-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-07-19

2018-08-03

2018-08-06

2018-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2018-04-19

2018-05-04

2018-05-07

2018-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2018-01-18

2018-02-02

2018-02-05

2018-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2017-10-19

2017-11-03

2017-11-06

2017-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2017-07-20

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

2017-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2017-04-20

2017-04-28

2017-05-02

2017-05-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2017-01-19

2017-02-02

2017-02-06

2017-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2016-10-20

2016-10-28

2016-11-01

2016-11-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2016-07-21

2016-07-29

2016-08-02

2016-08-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2016-04-21

2016-04-29

2016-05-03

2016-05-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2016-01-21

2016-01-28

2016-02-01

2016-02-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2015-10-22

2015-10-30

2015-11-03

2015-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2015-07-23

2015-07-31

2015-08-04

2015-08-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2015-04-21

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2015-01-21

2015-01-30

2015-02-03

2015-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2014-10-23

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2014-07-24

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2014-04-24

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2014-01-22

2014-01-31

2014-02-04

2014-02-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2013-10-24

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2013-07-25

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2013-04-25

2013-05-03

2013-05-07

2013-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2013-01-22

2013-01-31

2013-02-04

2013-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2012-10-25

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2012-07-26

2012-08-02

2012-08-06

2012-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2012-04-26

2012-05-03

2012-05-07

2012-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2012-01-19

2012-02-02

2012-02-06

2012-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2011-10-20

2011-11-02

2011-11-04

2011-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2011-07-21

2011-08-03

2011-08-05

2011-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2011-04-21

2011-05-04

2011-05-06

2011-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2011-01-20

2011-02-02

2011-02-04

2011-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2010-10-21

2010-11-03

2010-11-05

2010-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-07-22

2010-08-04

2010-08-06

2010-08-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-04-22

2010-05-03

2010-05-05

2010-05-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-01-21

2010-02-04

2010-02-08

2010-02-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2009-10-22

2009-11-04

2009-11-06

2009-11-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2009-07-30

2009-08-06

2009-08-10

2009-08-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2009-04-23

2009-05-01

2009-05-05

2009-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2009-01-22

2009-01-30

2009-02-03

2009-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2008-10-23

2008-10-31

2008-11-04

2008-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2008-07-24

2008-08-01

2008-08-05

2008-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2008-04-24

2008-05-01

2008-05-05

2008-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2008-01-24

2008-02-01

2008-02-05

2008-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2007-10-25

2007-11-01

2007-11-05

2007-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2007-07-19

2007-08-02

2007-08-06

2007-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2007-04-26

2007-05-03

2007-05-07

2007-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2007-01-25

2007-02-01

2007-02-05

2007-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2006-10-26

2006-11-02

2006-11-06

2006-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2006-07-27

2006-08-04

2006-08-08

2006-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2006-04-27

2006-05-04

2006-05-08

2006-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2006-01-26

2006-02-02

2006-02-06

2006-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2005-10-27

2005-11-03

2005-11-07

2005-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2005-07-28

2005-08-04

2005-08-08

2005-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2005-04-28

2005-05-05

2005-05-09

2005-05-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2005-01-27

2005-02-03

2005-02-07

2005-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2004-10-28

2004-11-04

2004-11-08

2004-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2004-07-29

2004-08-05

2004-08-09

2004-08-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-04-27

2004-05-06

2004-05-10

2004-05-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-01-29

2004-02-05

2004-02-09

2004-02-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-10-30

2003-11-06

2003-11-10

2003-11-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2003-07-15

2003-08-01

2003-08-05

2003-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2003-04-22

2003-05-01

2003-05-05

2003-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2003-01-20

2003-02-03

2003-02-05

2003-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

Unknown

2002-11-01

2002-11-05

2002-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2002-07-17

2002-08-01

2002-08-05

2002-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2002-04-25

2002-05-02

2002-05-06

2002-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2002-01-14

2002-02-01

2002-02-05

2002-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2001-10-23

2001-11-01

2001-11-05

2001-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2001-07-17

2001-08-01

2001-08-03

2001-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2001-04-24

2001-05-02

2001-05-04

2001-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2001-01-16

2001-02-01

2001-02-05

2001-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2000-10-17

2000-11-02

2000-11-06

2000-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2000-07-18

2000-08-02

2000-08-04

2000-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2000-04-18

2000-05-03

2000-05-05

2000-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2000-02-04

2000-02-10

2000-02-14

2000-02-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1999-10-19

1999-11-03

1999-11-05

1999-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1999-07-20

1999-08-03

1999-08-05

1999-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1999-04-15

1999-04-30

1999-05-04

1999-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1999-01-14

1999-02-02

1999-02-04

1999-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1998-10-20

1998-11-03

1998-11-05

1998-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1998-07-21

1998-08-03

1998-08-05

1998-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0730

1998-04-16

1998-05-01

1998-05-05

1998-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1998-01-20

1998-02-03

1998-02-05

1998-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1997-10-22

1997-11-03

1997-11-05

1997-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1997-07-15

1997-08-01

1997-08-05

1997-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1997-04-17

1997-05-01

1997-05-05

1997-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0720

1997-01-21

1997-02-03

1997-02-05

1997-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0720

1996-10-16

1996-11-01

1996-11-05

1996-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0640

1996-07-16

1996-08-01

1996-08-05

1996-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0640

1996-04-23

1996-05-02

1996-05-06

1996-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0640

1996-01-22

1996-02-01

1996-02-05

1996-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0640

1995-10-18

1995-11-02

1995-11-06

1995-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0587

1995-07-18

1995-08-02

1995-08-04

1995-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0587

1995-04-26

1995-05-01

1995-05-05

1995-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0587

1995-01-23

1995-01-31

1995-02-06

1995-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0587

1994-10-18

1994-10-31

1994-11-04

1994-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0587

1994-07-19

1994-08-01

1994-08-05

1994-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

1994-04-20

1994-04-29

1994-05-05

1994-05-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

1994-01-25

1994-01-31

1994-02-04

1994-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

1993-10-20

1993-11-01

1993-11-05

1993-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

1993-07-20

1993-07-30

1993-08-05

1993-08-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0480

1993-04-19

1993-04-28

1993-05-04

1993-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0320

1993-01-25

1993-02-01

1993-02-05

1993-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

SRCE

Investor Resources

Learn more about First Source Corporation on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

SRCE

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Midwest Banks

First Source Corporation (SRCE) - This company commercial and consumer banking services to individual and business clients primarily in Indiana and Michigan. As of December 31, 2007, 1st Source operated 83 banking center locations in 17 counties in Indiana and Michigan; and 24 locations of its Specialty Finance Group nationwide. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in South Bend, Indiana.

