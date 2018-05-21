This company operates as the bank holding company for Bank Midwest, N.A. that provides banking products and financial services to commercial and consumer customers primarily in Kansas, Missouri, and Colorado. Its deposit products include commercial and consumer checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and non-retail certificates of deposit. The companys loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans and leases, including working capital lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable lines, equipment loans, and other commercial loans and leases; and consumer loans, such as home improvement loans not secured by real estate, new and used automobile loans, and personal lines of credit, as well as commercial and residential real estate loans, agricultural loans, term loans, asset-backed loans, letters of credit, commercial lines of credit, and home equity loans. It also offers other financial services comprising Internet banking, wire transfers, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, positive pay, and cash management services. NBH Holdings Corp. operates a network of 103 full-service banking centers primarily in the greater Kansas City region and Colorado. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corp. in March 2012. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.