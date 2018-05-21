Best Dividend Stocks
National Bank Holdings Corp

Stock

NBHC

Price as of:

$35.65 -0.5 -1.38%

Industry

Regional Midwest Banks

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Regional Midwest Banks /

National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC)

NBHC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.15%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.80

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

31.85%

EPS $2.51

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get NBHC DARS™ Rating

NBHC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$35.65

Quote Time

Today's Volume

190,127

Open Price

$36.24

Day's Range

$35.54 - $36.24

Previous Close

$36.15

52 week low / high

$29.26 - $38.92

Percent off 52 week high

-8.40%

NBHC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NBHC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade NBHC's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
NBHC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NBHC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-27

$0.2

2019-08-29

$0.19

2019-05-30

$0.19

2019-02-21

$0.17

2018-11-29

$0.17

2018-08-30

$0.14

2018-05-24

$0.14

2018-02-22

$0.09

2017-11-22

$0.09

2017-08-23

$0.09

2017-05-24

$0.09

2017-02-22

$0.07

2016-11-22

$0.07

2016-08-24

$0.05

2016-05-25

$0.05

2016-02-24

$0.05

2015-11-24

$0.05

2015-08-26

$0.05

2015-05-27

$0.05

2015-02-25

$0.05

2014-11-24

$0.05

2014-08-27

$0.05

2014-05-28

$0.05

2014-03-07

$0.05

2013-11-26

$0.05

2013-08-28

$0.05

2013-05-29

$0.05

2013-02-26

$0.05

2012-11-28

$0.05

NBHC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

NBHC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NBHC

Metric

NBHC Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

NBHC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

53.78%

48.15%

3years

NBHC

NBHC

NBHC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NBHC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

NBHC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2000

2019-11-06

2019-11-27

2019-11-29

2019-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2019-08-07

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

2019-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2019-05-09

2019-05-30

2019-05-31

2019-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2019-01-22

2019-02-21

2019-02-22

2019-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2018-11-07

2018-11-29

2018-11-30

2018-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2018-08-09

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2018-05-02

2018-05-24

2018-05-25

2018-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2018-01-18

2018-02-22

2018-02-23

2018-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2017-11-01

2017-11-22

2017-11-24

2017-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2017-08-02

2017-08-23

2017-08-25

2017-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2017-05-03

2017-05-24

2017-05-26

2017-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2017-01-19

2017-02-22

2017-02-24

2017-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2016-10-18

2016-11-22

2016-11-25

2016-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2016-08-03

2016-08-24

2016-08-26

2016-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2016-05-04

2016-05-25

2016-05-27

2016-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2016-01-21

2016-02-24

2016-02-26

2016-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2015-11-04

2015-11-24

2015-11-27

2015-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2015-08-05

2015-08-26

2015-08-28

2015-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2015-05-06

2015-05-27

2015-05-29

2015-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2015-01-22

2015-02-25

2015-02-27

2015-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2014-11-05

2014-11-24

2014-11-27

2014-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2014-08-06

2014-08-27

2014-08-29

2014-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2014-05-08

2014-05-28

2014-05-30

2014-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2014-02-27

2014-03-07

2014-03-11

2014-03-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2013-11-07

2013-11-26

2013-11-29

2013-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2013-08-08

2013-08-28

2013-08-30

2013-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2013-05-01

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

2013-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2013-02-19

2013-02-26

2013-02-28

2013-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-10-31

2012-11-28

2012-11-30

2012-12-14

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

NBHC

Investor Resources

Learn more about National Bank Holdings Corp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

NBHC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Midwest Banks

This company operates as the bank holding company for Bank Midwest, N.A. that provides banking products and financial services to commercial and consumer customers primarily in Kansas, Missouri, and Colorado. Its deposit products include commercial and consumer checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and non-retail certificates of deposit. The companys loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans and leases, including working capital lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable lines, equipment loans, and other commercial loans and leases; and consumer loans, such as home improvement loans not secured by real estate, new and used automobile loans, and personal lines of credit, as well as commercial and residential real estate loans, agricultural loans, term loans, asset-backed loans, letters of credit, commercial lines of credit, and home equity loans. It also offers other financial services comprising Internet banking, wire transfers, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, positive pay, and cash management services. NBH Holdings Corp. operates a network of 103 full-service banking centers primarily in the greater Kansas City region and Colorado. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corp. in March 2012. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

