German American Bancorp

Stock

GABC

Price as of:

$35.45 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Regional Midwest Banks

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Regional Midwest Banks /

German American Bancorp (GABC)

GABC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.



1.92%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.



$0.68

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.



29.67%

EPS $2.29

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.



6 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.




Get GABC DARS™ Rating

GABC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$35.45

Quote Time

Today's Volume

22,554

Open Price

$35.5

Day's Range

$35.25 - $35.53

Previous Close

$35.45

52 week low / high

$26.2 - $35.53

Percent off 52 week high

-0.23%

GABC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GABC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade GABC's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.



$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
GABC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GABC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-07

$0.17

2019-08-08

$0.17

2019-05-09

$0.17

2019-02-07

$0.17

2018-11-08

$0.15

2018-08-09

$0.15

2018-05-09

$0.15

2018-02-08

$0.15

2017-11-09

$0.13

2017-08-08

$0.13

2017-05-08

$0.13

2017-02-08

$0.12666666666666668

2016-11-08

$0.12

2016-08-08

$0.12

2016-05-06

$0.12

2016-01-27

$0.12

2015-11-06

$0.11333333333333333

2015-08-06

$0.11333333333333333

2015-05-06

$0.11333333333333333

2015-02-06

$0.11333333333333333

2014-11-06

$0.10666666666666667

2014-08-06

$0.10666666666666667

2014-05-07

$0.10666666666666667

2014-02-06

$0.10666666666666667

2013-11-06

$0.1

2013-08-07

$0.1

2013-05-08

$0.1

2013-02-06

$0.1

2012-11-07

$0.09333333333333334

2012-08-08

$0.09333333333333334

2012-05-08

$0.09333333333333334

2012-02-08

$0.09333333333333334

2011-11-08

$0.09333333333333334

2011-08-08

$0.09333333333333334

2011-05-06

$0.09333333333333334

2011-02-08

$0.09333333333333334

2010-11-08

$0.09333333333333334

2010-08-06

$0.09333333333333334

2010-05-06

$0.09333333333333334

2010-02-08

$0.09333333333333334

2009-11-06

$0.09333333333333334

2009-08-06

$0.09333333333333334

2009-05-06

$0.09333333333333334

2009-02-06

$0.09333333333333334

2008-11-06

$0.09333333333333334

2008-08-06

$0.09333333333333334

2008-05-07

$0.09333333333333334

2008-02-06

$0.09333333333333334

2007-11-07

$0.09333333333333334

2007-08-08

$0.09333333333333334

2007-05-08

$0.09333333333333334

2007-02-07

$0.09333333333333334

2006-11-08

$0.09333333333333334

2006-08-08

$0.09333333333333334

2006-05-08

$0.09333333333333334

2006-02-08

$0.09333333333333334

2005-11-08

$0.09333333333333334

2005-08-08

$0.09333333333333334

2005-05-06

$0.09333333333333334

2005-02-08

$0.09333333333333334

2004-11-08

$0.09333333333333334

2004-08-06

$0.09333333333333334

2004-05-06

$0.09333333333333334

2004-02-06

$0.09333333333333334

2003-11-06

$0.09333333333333334

2003-08-06

$0.09333333333333334

2003-05-07

$0.09333333333333334

2003-02-06

$0.09333333333333334

2002-11-06

$0.09333333333333334

2002-08-07

$0.09333333333333334

2002-05-08

$0.09333333333333334

2002-02-06

$0.09333333333333334

2001-11-07

$0.09333333333333334

2001-08-08

$0.09333333333333334

2001-05-08

$0.09333333333333334

2001-02-07

$0.09333333333333334

2000-11-08

$0.09333333333333334

2000-08-08

$0.09333333333333334

2000-05-08

$0.09333333333333334

2000-02-08

$0.08666666666666667

1999-11-08

$0.08666666666666667

1999-08-06

$0.08666666666666667

1999-05-06

$0.08666666666666667

1999-02-08

$0.08

1998-11-06

$0.08

1998-08-06

$0.08

1998-05-06

$0.08

1998-02-06

$0.07333333333333333

1997-12-11

$0.06666666666666667

1997-11-06

$0.07333333333333333

1997-08-06

$0.07333333333333333

1997-04-17

$0.07333333333333333

1997-01-22

$0.07

1996-10-16

$0.07

1996-07-17

$0.07

1996-04-17

$0.07

1996-01-17

$0.06666666666666667

1995-10-18

$0.06666666666666667

1995-07-19

$0.06666666666666667

GABC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
GABC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GABC

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

GABC Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

GABC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

12.31%

13.33%

6years

GABC

News
GABC

Research
GABC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GABC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

GABC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1700

2019-10-28

2019-11-07

2019-11-10

2019-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2019-07-29

2019-08-08

2019-08-10

2019-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2019-04-29

2019-05-09

2019-05-10

2019-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2019-01-28

2019-02-07

2019-02-10

2019-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-10-29

2018-11-08

2018-11-10

2018-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-07-30

2018-08-09

2018-08-10

2018-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-04-30

2018-05-09

2018-05-10

2018-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-01-29

2018-02-08

2018-02-10

2018-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2017-10-30

2017-11-09

2017-11-10

2017-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2017-07-31

2017-08-08

2017-08-10

2017-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2017-04-24

2017-05-08

2017-05-10

2017-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1267

2017-01-30

2017-02-08

2017-02-10

2017-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-10-31

2016-11-08

2016-11-10

2016-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-07-25

2016-08-08

2016-08-10

2016-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-04-28

2016-05-06

2016-05-10

2016-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-01-19

2016-01-27

2016-01-29

2016-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

2015-10-26

2015-11-06

2015-11-10

2015-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

2015-07-27

2015-08-06

2015-08-10

2015-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

2015-04-27

2015-05-06

2015-05-10

2015-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

2015-01-26

2015-02-06

2015-02-10

2015-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2014-10-27

2014-11-06

2014-11-10

2014-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2014-07-28

2014-08-06

2014-08-10

2014-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2014-04-28

2014-05-07

2014-05-10

2014-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2014-01-28

2014-02-06

2014-02-10

2014-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-10-25

2013-11-06

2013-11-10

2013-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-07-29

2013-08-07

2013-08-10

2013-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-04-30

2013-05-08

2013-05-10

2013-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-01-29

2013-02-06

2013-02-10

2013-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2012-10-29

2012-11-07

2012-11-10

2012-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2012-07-30

2012-08-08

2012-08-10

2012-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2012-05-01

2012-05-08

2012-05-10

2012-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2012-01-31

2012-02-08

2012-02-10

2012-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2011-10-31

2011-11-08

2011-11-10

2011-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2011-07-26

2011-08-08

2011-08-10

2011-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2011-04-25

2011-05-06

2011-05-10

2011-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2011-01-24

2011-02-08

2011-02-10

2011-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2010-10-26

2010-11-08

2010-11-10

2010-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2010-07-26

2010-08-06

2010-08-10

2010-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2010-05-03

2010-05-06

2010-05-10

2010-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2010-01-25

2010-02-08

2010-02-10

2010-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2009-10-26

2009-11-06

2009-11-10

2009-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2009-07-27

2009-08-06

2009-08-10

2009-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2009-04-30

2009-05-06

2009-05-10

2009-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2009-01-27

2009-02-06

2009-02-10

2009-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2008-10-28

2008-11-06

2008-11-10

2008-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2008-07-28

2008-08-06

2008-08-10

2008-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2008-04-24

2008-05-07

2008-05-10

2008-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2008-01-28

2008-02-06

2008-02-10

2008-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2007-10-30

2007-11-07

2007-11-10

2007-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2007-07-23

2007-08-08

2007-08-10

2007-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2007-04-30

2007-05-08

2007-05-10

2007-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2007-01-29

2007-02-07

2007-02-10

2007-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2006-10-14

2006-11-08

2006-11-10

2006-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2006-08-01

2006-08-08

2006-08-10

2006-08-20

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2006-04-24

2006-05-08

2006-05-10

2006-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2006-02-01

2006-02-08

2006-02-10

2006-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2005-11-01

2005-11-08

2005-11-10

2005-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2005-07-25

2005-08-08

2005-08-10

2005-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2005-04-27

2005-05-06

2005-05-10

2005-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2005-01-31

2005-02-08

2005-02-10

2005-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2004-10-26

2004-11-08

2004-11-10

2004-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2004-07-27

2004-08-06

2004-08-10

2004-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2004-04-29

2004-05-06

2004-05-10

2004-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2004-01-29

2004-02-06

2004-02-10

2004-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2003-10-30

2003-11-06

2003-11-10

2003-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2003-07-31

2003-08-06

2003-08-10

2003-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2003-05-01

2003-05-07

2003-05-10

2003-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2003-01-30

2003-02-06

2003-02-10

2003-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2002-11-01

2002-11-06

2002-11-10

2002-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2002-08-01

2002-08-07

2002-08-10

2002-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2002-05-02

2002-05-08

2002-05-10

2002-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2002-01-29

2002-02-06

2002-02-10

2002-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2001-11-01

2001-11-07

2001-11-10

2001-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2001-08-02

2001-08-08

2001-08-10

2001-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2001-04-25

2001-05-08

2001-05-10

2001-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2001-02-02

2001-02-07

2001-02-10

2001-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2000-10-31

2000-11-08

2000-11-10

2000-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2000-07-25

2000-08-08

2000-08-10

2000-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2000-04-28

2000-05-08

2000-05-10

2000-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

2000-01-25

2000-02-08

2000-02-10

2000-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

1999-10-27

1999-11-08

1999-11-10

1999-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

1999-07-29

1999-08-06

1999-08-10

1999-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

1999-04-27

1999-05-06

1999-05-10

1999-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1999-01-26

1999-02-08

1999-02-10

1999-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1998-10-27

1998-11-06

1998-11-10

1998-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1998-07-28

1998-08-06

1998-08-10

1998-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1998-04-23

1998-05-06

1998-05-10

1998-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0733

1998-01-27

1998-02-06

1998-02-10

1998-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

1997-11-25

1997-12-11

1997-12-15

1998-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0733

1997-10-28

1997-11-06

1997-11-10

1997-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0733

1997-07-30

1997-08-06

1997-08-10

1997-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0733

1997-04-11

1997-04-17

1997-04-21

1997-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1997-01-14

1997-01-22

1997-01-25

1997-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1996-10-08

1996-10-16

1996-10-19

1996-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1996-07-09

1996-07-17

1996-07-20

1996-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1996-04-09

1996-04-17

1996-04-20

1996-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

1996-01-11

1996-01-17

1996-01-20

1996-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

1995-10-06

1995-10-18

1995-10-20

1995-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

1995-07-11

1995-07-19

1995-07-22

1995-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

1995-04-20

Unknown

1995-04-25

1995-04-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

GABC

Investor Resources

Learn more about German American Bancorp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

GABC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Midwest Banks

German American Bancorp- (GABC)-provides retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, financial planning, brokerage and trust administration, title insurance, and various personal and corporate insurance products in Indiana. German American Bancorp was founded in 1910 and is based in Jasper, Indiana.

