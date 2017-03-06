Best Dividend Stocks
Synovus Financial Corp

Stock

SNV

Price as of:

$15.82 +2.14 +15.64%

Industry

Regional Mid Atlantic Banks

Synovus Financial Corp (SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp (SNV)

SNV

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

9.65%

financial Average 0.07%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.32

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

41.83%

EPS $3.16

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

6 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SNV DARS™ Rating

SNV

Daily Snapshot

Price

$15.82

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,916,100

Open Price

$14.9

Day's Range

$14.82 - $16.16

Previous Close

$13.68

52 week low / high

$10.91 - $40.32

Percent off 52 week high

-60.76%

SNV

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SNV has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SNV

Compare SNV to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Financial Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.4 5.70% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.2 5.26% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 4.0 4.54% 48.08% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.44% 42.07% 20.51% 8
locked locked 3.4 4.21% 44.91% 16.45% 33
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Trade SNV's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
SNV

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SNV’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-18

$0.33

2019-12-18

$0.3

2019-09-18

$0.3

2019-06-19

$0.3

2019-03-20

$0.3

2018-12-19

$0.25

2018-09-19

$0.25

2018-06-20

$0.25

2018-03-14

$0.25

2017-12-20

$0.15

2017-09-20

$0.15

2017-06-13

$0.15

2017-03-14

$0.15

2016-12-13

$0.12

2016-09-13

$0.12

2016-06-14

$0.12

2016-03-15

$0.12

2015-12-15

$0.12

2015-09-15

$0.1

2015-06-16

$0.1

2015-03-17

$0.1

2014-12-16

$0.1

2014-09-16

$0.07

2014-06-17

$0.07

2014-03-18

$0.06993007

2013-12-17

$0.06993007

2013-09-17

$0.06993007

2013-06-18

$0.06993007

2013-03-19

$0.06993007

2012-12-11

$0.06993007

2012-09-18

$0.06993007

2012-06-12

$0.06993007

2012-03-13

$0.06993007

2011-12-14

$0.06993007

2011-09-13

$0.06993007

2011-06-14

$0.06993007

2011-03-15

$0.06993007

2010-12-14

$0.06993007

2010-09-14

$0.06993007

2010-06-15

$0.06993007

2010-03-16

$0.06993007

2009-12-17

$0.06993007

2009-09-15

$0.06993007

2009-06-16

$0.06993007

2009-03-17

$0.06993007

2008-12-16

$0.41958042

2008-09-16

$0.41958042

2008-06-17

$1.188811189

2008-03-18

$1.188811189

2007-12-14

$1.433566434

2007-09-18

$1.433566434

2007-06-19

$1.433566434

2007-03-20

$1.433566434

2006-12-19

$1.363636364

2006-09-19

$1.363636364

2006-06-20

$1.363636364

2006-03-21

$1.363636364

2005-12-20

$1.276223776

2005-09-20

$1.276223776

2005-06-21

$1.276223776

2005-03-22

$1.276223776

2004-12-15

$1.211888112

2004-09-15

$1.211888112

2004-06-16

$1.211888112

2004-03-17

$1.211888112

2003-12-17

$1.153846154

2003-09-17

$1.153846154

2003-06-18

$1.153846154

2003-03-18

$1.153846154

2002-12-18

$1.031468531

2002-09-17

$1.031468531

2002-06-18

$1.031468531

2002-03-19

$1.031468531

2001-12-18

$0.891608392

2001-09-18

$0.891608392

2001-06-19

$0.891608392

2001-03-20

$0.891608392

2000-12-19

$0.769230769

2000-09-19

$0.769230769

2000-06-20

$0.769230769

2000-03-22

$0.769230769

1999-12-21

$0.629370629

1999-09-21

$0.629370629

1999-06-22

$0.629370629

1999-03-23

$0.629370629

1998-12-18

$0.512587413

1998-09-22

$0.512587413

1998-06-16

$0.512587413

1998-03-18

$0.512820513

1997-12-17

$0.41958042

1997-09-19

$0.41958042

1997-06-18

$0.41958042

1997-03-19

$0.41958042

1996-12-18

$0.341880342

1996-09-17

$0.341880342

1996-06-18

$0.341880342

1996-03-19

$0.341880342

1995-12-19

$0.27972028

1995-09-19

$0.27972028

1995-06-20

$0.27972028

SNV's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SNV

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SNV

Metric

SNV Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

SNV

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

30.06%

10.00%

6years

SNV

News
SNV

Research
SNV

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SNV

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

SNV

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3300

2020-03-03

2020-03-18

2020-03-19

2020-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2019-12-04

2019-12-18

2019-12-19

2020-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2019-09-04

2019-09-18

2019-09-19

2019-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2019-06-04

2019-06-19

2019-06-20

2019-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2019-03-05

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-12-03

2018-12-19

2018-12-20

2019-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-09-04

2018-09-19

2018-09-20

2018-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-06-08

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-12-08

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2018-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-09-08

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-06-02

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-03-03

2017-03-14

2017-03-16

2017-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-12-02

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2017-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-09-01

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-06-02

2016-06-14

2016-06-16

2016-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-03-04

2016-03-15

2016-03-17

2016-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-12-03

2015-12-15

2015-12-17

2016-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-09-02

2015-09-15

2015-09-17

2015-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-06-04

2015-06-16

2015-06-18

2015-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-03-03

2015-03-17

2015-03-19

2015-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-12-03

2014-12-16

2014-12-18

2015-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2014-09-03

2014-09-16

2014-09-18

2014-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2014-05-20

2014-06-17

2014-06-19

2014-07-01

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0699

2014-03-07

2014-03-18

2014-03-20

2014-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0699

2013-12-05

2013-12-17

2013-12-19

2014-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0699

2013-09-04

2013-09-17

2013-09-19

2013-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0699

2013-06-05

2013-06-18

2013-06-20

2013-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0699

2013-03-05

2013-03-19

2013-03-21

2013-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0699

2012-11-28

2012-12-11

2012-12-13

2013-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0699

2012-08-21

2012-09-18

2012-09-20

2012-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0699

2012-05-30

2012-06-12

2012-06-14

2012-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0699

2012-03-05

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0699

2011-11-29

2011-12-14

2011-12-16

2012-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0699

2011-08-22

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0699

2011-05-23

2011-06-14

2011-06-16

2011-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0699

2011-02-24

2011-03-15

2011-03-17

2011-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0699

2010-12-06

2010-12-14

2010-12-16

2011-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0699

2010-09-01

2010-09-14

2010-09-16

2010-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0699

2010-06-08

2010-06-15

2010-06-17

2010-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0699

2010-03-11

2010-03-16

2010-03-18

2010-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0699

2009-12-15

2009-12-17

2009-12-21

2010-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0699

2009-09-14

2009-09-15

2009-09-17

2009-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0699

2009-06-10

2009-06-16

2009-06-18

2009-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0699

2009-03-10

2009-03-17

2009-03-19

2009-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4196

2008-12-09

2008-12-16

2008-12-18

2009-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4196

2008-09-10

2008-09-16

2008-09-18

2008-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.1888

2008-06-09

2008-06-17

2008-06-19

2008-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.1888

2008-03-10

2008-03-18

2008-03-20

2008-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.4336

2007-11-30

2007-12-14

2007-12-18

2008-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.4336

2007-09-05

2007-09-18

2007-09-20

2007-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.4336

2007-05-24

2007-06-19

2007-06-21

2007-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.4336

2007-03-08

2007-03-20

2007-03-22

2007-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3636

2006-11-21

2006-12-19

2006-12-21

2007-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3636

2006-08-15

2006-09-19

2006-09-21

2006-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3636

2006-05-16

2006-06-20

2006-06-22

2006-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3636

2006-02-22

2006-03-21

2006-03-23

2006-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.2762

2005-11-15

2005-12-20

2005-12-22

2006-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.2762

2005-08-16

2005-09-20

2005-09-22

2005-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2762

2005-05-24

2005-06-21

2005-06-23

2005-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2762

2005-02-23

2005-03-22

2005-03-24

2005-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2119

2004-11-16

2004-12-15

2004-12-17

2005-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2119

2004-08-19

2004-09-15

2004-09-17

2004-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2119

2004-05-19

2004-06-16

2004-06-18

2004-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2119

2004-02-26

2004-03-17

2004-03-19

2004-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1538

2003-11-20

2003-12-17

2003-12-19

2004-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1538

2003-08-20

2003-09-17

2003-09-19

2003-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1538

2003-06-10

2003-06-18

2003-06-20

2003-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1538

2003-03-04

2003-03-18

2003-03-20

2003-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0315

2002-11-20

2002-12-18

2002-12-20

2003-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0315

2002-08-19

2002-09-17

2002-09-19

2002-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0315

2002-06-11

2002-06-18

2002-06-20

2002-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0315

2002-02-27

2002-03-19

2002-03-21

2002-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8916

2001-12-10

2001-12-18

2001-12-20

2002-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8916

2001-08-29

2001-09-18

2001-09-20

2001-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8916

2001-05-15

2001-06-19

2001-06-21

2001-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8916

2001-02-28

2001-03-20

2001-03-22

2001-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7692

2000-12-11

2000-12-19

2000-12-21

2001-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7692

2000-09-11

2000-09-19

2000-09-21

2000-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7692

2000-05-15

2000-06-20

2000-06-22

2000-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7692

2000-03-20

2000-03-22

2000-03-24

2000-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6294

1999-11-15

1999-12-21

1999-12-23

2000-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6294

1999-09-13

1999-09-21

1999-09-23

1999-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6294

1999-05-10

1999-06-22

1999-06-24

1999-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6294

1999-03-15

1999-03-23

1999-03-25

1999-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5126

1998-11-09

1998-12-18

1998-12-22

1999-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5126

1998-09-14

1998-09-22

1998-09-24

1998-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5126

1998-05-11

1998-06-16

1998-06-18

1998-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5128

1998-03-09

1998-03-18

1998-03-20

1998-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4196

1997-11-10

1997-12-17

1997-12-19

1998-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4196

1997-09-15

1997-09-19

1997-09-23

1997-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4196

1997-05-12

1997-06-18

1997-06-20

1997-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4196

1997-03-10

1997-03-19

1997-03-21

1997-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3419

1996-11-18

1996-12-18

1996-12-20

1997-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3419

1996-09-09

1996-09-17

1996-09-19

1996-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3419

1996-05-13

1996-06-18

1996-06-20

1996-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3419

1996-03-11

1996-03-19

1996-03-21

1996-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2797

1995-11-13

1995-12-19

1995-12-21

1996-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2797

1995-09-11

1995-09-19

1995-09-21

1995-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2797

1995-05-08

1995-06-20

1995-06-22

1995-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

SNV

Investor Resources

Learn more about Synovus Financial Corp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

SNV

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Mid Atlantic Banks

Synovus Financial Corp- (SNV)-operates as the bank holding company in the United States. As of December 31, 2007, it operated through 37 banks in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Columbus, Georgia.

