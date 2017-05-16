Best Dividend Stocks
National Bankshares

Stock

NKSH

Price as of:

$45.95 -0.43 -0.93%

Industry

Regional Mid Atlantic Banks

National Bankshares (NKSH)

National Bankshares (NKSH)

NKSH

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.13%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.44

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

58.30%

EPS $2.47

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

17 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get NKSH DARS™ Rating

NKSH

Daily Snapshot

Price

$45.95

Quote Time

Today's Volume

7,699

Open Price

$45.57

Day's Range

$45.17 - $46.61

Previous Close

$46.38

52 week low / high

$32.52 - $48.82

Percent off 52 week high

-5.88%

NKSH

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NKSH has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade NKSH's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
NKSH

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NKSH's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-22

$0.72

2019-05-24

$0.67

2018-11-23

$0.63

2018-05-18

$0.58

2017-11-17

$0.61

2017-05-18

$0.56

2016-11-17

$0.61

2016-05-19

$0.55

2015-11-13

$0.61

2015-05-21

$0.53

2014-11-20

$0.58

2014-05-22

$0.55

2013-11-26

$0.58

2013-05-22

$0.54

2012-11-20

$0.57

2012-05-17

$0.53

2011-11-17

$0.52

2011-05-19

$0.48

2010-11-17

$0.47

2010-05-20

$0.44

2009-11-19

$0.43

2009-05-20

$0.41

2008-11-19

$0.41

2008-05-21

$0.39

2007-11-20

$0.39

2007-05-17

$0.37

2006-11-16

$0.37

2006-05-17

$0.36

2005-11-16

$0.36

2005-05-19

$0.35

2004-11-18

$0.325

2004-05-20

$0.315

2003-11-20

$0.295

2003-05-21

$0.27

2002-11-18

$0.255

2002-05-16

$0.23

2001-11-21

$0.215

2001-05-17

$0.215

2000-11-20

$0.215

2000-05-18

$0.21

1999-11-18

$0.205

1999-05-21

$0.195

1998-11-19

$0.19

1998-05-21

$0.18

1997-11-19

$0.175

1997-05-27

$0.165

1996-11-20

$0.16

1996-05-22

$0.165

1995-11-16

$0.165

1995-05-19

$0.15

NKSH's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
NKSH

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NKSH

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

NKSH Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

NKSH

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

7.47%

19.01%

17years

NKSH

News
NKSH

Research
NKSH

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NKSH

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

NKSH

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.7200

2019-11-13

2019-11-22

2019-11-25

2019-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6700

2019-05-15

2019-05-24

2019-05-28

2019-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6300

2018-11-14

2018-11-23

2018-11-26

2018-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5800

2018-05-09

2018-05-18

2018-05-21

2018-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6100

2017-11-08

2017-11-17

2017-11-20

2017-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5600

2017-05-10

2017-05-18

2017-05-22

2017-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6100

2016-11-09

2016-11-17

2016-11-21

2016-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5500

2016-05-11

2016-05-19

2016-05-23

2016-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6100

2015-11-05

2015-11-13

2015-11-17

2015-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5300

2015-05-13

2015-05-21

2015-05-26

2015-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5800

2014-11-12

2014-11-20

2014-11-24

2014-12-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5500

2014-05-13

2014-05-22

2014-05-27

2014-06-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5800

2013-11-19

2013-11-26

2013-11-29

2013-12-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5400

2013-05-14

2013-05-22

2013-05-24

2013-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5700

2012-11-14

2012-11-20

2012-11-23

2012-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5300

2012-05-09

2012-05-17

2012-05-21

2012-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5200

2011-11-09

2011-11-17

2011-11-21

2011-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4800

2011-05-11

2011-05-19

2011-05-23

2011-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4700

2010-11-10

2010-11-17

2010-11-19

2010-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4400

2010-05-12

2010-05-20

2010-05-24

2010-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4300

2009-11-12

2009-11-19

2009-11-23

2009-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4100

2009-05-13

2009-05-20

2009-05-22

2009-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4100

2008-11-12

2008-11-19

2008-11-21

2008-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3900

2008-05-14

2008-05-21

2008-05-23

2008-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3900

2007-11-14

2007-11-20

2007-11-23

2007-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3700

2007-05-09

2007-05-17

2007-05-21

2007-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3700

2006-11-09

2006-11-16

2006-11-20

2006-12-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3600

2006-05-10

2006-05-17

2006-05-19

2006-06-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3600

2005-11-09

2005-11-16

2005-11-18

2005-12-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3500

2005-05-11

2005-05-19

2005-05-23

2005-06-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3250

Unknown

2004-11-18

2004-11-22

2004-12-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3150

Unknown

2004-05-20

2004-05-24

2004-06-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2950

Unknown

2003-11-20

2003-11-24

2003-12-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2700

2003-05-14

2003-05-21

2003-05-26

2003-06-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2550

2002-11-13

2002-11-18

2002-11-20

2002-12-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2300

2002-05-08

2002-05-16

2002-05-20

2002-06-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2150

2001-11-14

2001-11-21

2001-11-26

2001-12-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2150

2001-05-09

2001-05-17

2001-05-21

2001-06-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2150

2000-11-08

2000-11-20

2000-11-22

2000-12-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2100

2000-05-10

2000-05-18

2000-05-22

2000-06-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2050

1999-11-10

1999-11-18

1999-11-22

1999-12-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1950

1999-05-17

1999-05-21

1999-05-25

1999-06-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1900

1998-11-13

1998-11-19

1998-11-23

1998-12-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1800

1998-05-14

1998-05-21

1998-05-26

1998-06-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1750

1997-11-12

1997-11-19

1997-11-21

1997-12-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1650

1997-05-19

1997-05-27

1997-05-29

1997-06-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1600

1996-11-18

1996-11-20

1996-11-23

1996-12-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1650

1996-05-09

1996-05-22

1996-05-24

1996-06-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1650

1995-11-08

1995-11-16

1995-11-20

1995-12-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1500

1995-05-18

1995-05-19

1995-05-25

1995-06-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

NKSH

Investor Resources

Learn more about National Bankshares on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

NKSH

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Mid Atlantic Banks

National Bankshares- (NKSH)-provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local government units in Virginia. As of December 31, 2006, it operated 25 branch offices in southwest Virginia. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

