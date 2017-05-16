This table allows you to know how fast NKSH’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-11-22 $0.72 2019-05-24 $0.67 2018-11-23 $0.63 2018-05-18 $0.58 2017-11-17 $0.61 2017-05-18 $0.56 2016-11-17 $0.61 2016-05-19 $0.55 2015-11-13 $0.61 2015-05-21 $0.53 2014-11-20 $0.58 2014-05-22 $0.55 2013-11-26 $0.58 2013-05-22 $0.54 2012-11-20 $0.57 2012-05-17 $0.53 2011-11-17 $0.52 2011-05-19 $0.48 2010-11-17 $0.47 2010-05-20 $0.44 2009-11-19 $0.43 2009-05-20 $0.41 2008-11-19 $0.41 2008-05-21 $0.39 2007-11-20 $0.39 2007-05-17 $0.37 2006-11-16 $0.37 2006-05-17 $0.36 2005-11-16 $0.36 2005-05-19 $0.35 2004-11-18 $0.325 2004-05-20 $0.315 2003-11-20 $0.295 2003-05-21 $0.27 2002-11-18 $0.255 2002-05-16 $0.23 2001-11-21 $0.215 2001-05-17 $0.215 2000-11-20 $0.215 2000-05-18 $0.21 1999-11-18 $0.205 1999-05-21 $0.195 1998-11-19 $0.19 1998-05-21 $0.18 1997-11-19 $0.175 1997-05-27 $0.165 1996-11-20 $0.16 1996-05-22 $0.165 1995-11-16 $0.165 1995-05-19 $0.15