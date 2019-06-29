Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Fidelity Southern Corp

Stock

LION

Price as of:

$30.97 -0.18 -0.58%

Industry

Regional Mid Atlantic Banks

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
i
Fidelity Southern Corp(LION) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Fidelity Southern Corp by scrolling below.
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Regional Mid Atlantic Banks /

Fidelity Southern Corp (LION)

LION

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $1.56

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get LION DARS™ Rating

LION

Daily Snapshot

Price

$30.97

Quote Time

Today's Volume

3,268,700

Open Price

$31.2

Day's Range

$30.08 - $31.62

Previous Close

$31.15

52 week low / high

$21.18 - $33.32

Percent off 52 week high

-7.05%

LION

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

LION has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade LION's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
LION

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast LION’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-06-26

$0.12

2019-04-26

$0.12

2019-02-01

$0.12

2018-11-01

$0.12

2018-08-01

$0.12

2018-05-01

$0.12

2018-02-01

$0.12

2017-10-31

$0.12

2017-07-28

$0.12

2017-04-28

$0.12

2017-02-01

$0.12

2016-10-31

$0.12

2016-07-29

$0.12

2016-04-28

$0.12

2016-02-02

$0.12

2015-10-29

$0.1

2015-07-30

$0.1

2015-04-29

$0.1

2015-01-29

$0.09

2014-10-30

$0.09

2014-07-30

$0.09

2014-04-29

$0.08

2014-01-30

$0.04

2013-10-30

$0.03

2013-07-30

$0.02

2011-10-28

$0.01

2011-07-28

$0.01

2008-07-30

$0.01

2008-04-29

$0.09

2008-01-30

$0.09

2007-10-30

$0.09

2007-07-30

$0.09

2007-04-27

$0.09

2007-01-30

$0.09

2006-11-01

$0.08

2006-07-28

$0.08

2006-04-27

$0.08

2006-01-30

$0.08

2005-10-28

$0.07

2005-07-28

$0.07

2005-04-28

$0.07

2005-01-28

$0.07

2004-11-04

$0.05

2004-07-29

$0.05

2004-04-29

$0.05

2004-01-29

$0.05

2003-10-30

$0.05

2003-07-30

$0.05

2003-05-29

$0.05

2003-03-27

$0.05

2003-01-02

$0.05

2002-07-30

$0.05

2002-04-29

$0.05

2002-01-30

$0.05

2001-10-30

$0.05

2001-07-30

$0.05

2001-04-27

$0.05

2001-01-31

$0.05

2000-11-01

$0.05

2000-08-01

$0.05

2000-05-24

$0.05

2000-03-01

$0.05

1999-12-03

$0.04

1999-08-25

$0.04

1999-05-20

$0.04

1999-03-22

$0.04

1998-12-21

$0.04

1996-10-08

$0.0375

1996-07-11

$0.0375

1996-04-08

$0.0375

1996-01-10

$0.0375

1995-10-11

$0.0375

1995-04-07

$0.0375

1995-01-09

$0.0375

LION's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
LION

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for LION

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

LION Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

LION

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

LION

News
LION

Research
LION

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

LION

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2011

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

LION

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1200

2019-06-17

2019-06-26

2019-06-27

2019-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2019-04-19

2019-04-26

2019-04-29

2019-05-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2019-01-18

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2018-10-19

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2018-07-20

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2018-04-20

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2018-01-19

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2017-10-20

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2017-07-21

2017-07-28

2017-08-01

2017-08-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2017-04-21

2017-04-28

2017-05-02

2017-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2017-01-20

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-10-21

2016-10-31

2016-11-02

2016-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-07-22

2016-07-29

2016-08-02

2016-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-04-22

2016-04-28

2016-05-02

2016-05-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-01-22

2016-02-02

2016-02-04

2016-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-10-16

2015-10-29

2015-11-02

2015-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-07-17

2015-07-30

2015-08-03

2015-08-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-04-17

2015-04-29

2015-05-01

2015-05-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2015-01-16

2015-01-29

2015-02-02

2015-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2014-10-17

2014-10-30

2014-11-03

2014-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2014-07-18

2014-07-30

2014-08-01

2014-08-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2014-04-18

2014-04-29

2014-05-01

2014-05-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2014-01-16

2014-01-30

2014-02-03

2014-02-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2013-10-18

2013-10-30

2013-11-01

2013-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2013-07-19

2013-07-30

2013-08-01

2013-08-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2011-10-21

2011-10-28

2011-11-01

2011-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2011-07-22

2011-07-28

2011-08-01

2011-08-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2008-07-18

2008-07-30

2008-08-01

2008-08-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2008-04-18

2008-04-29

2008-05-01

2008-05-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2008-01-18

2008-01-30

2008-02-01

2008-02-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2007-10-19

2007-10-30

2007-11-01

2007-11-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2007-07-19

2007-07-30

2007-08-01

2007-08-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2007-04-20

2007-04-27

2007-05-01

2007-05-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2007-01-19

2007-01-30

2007-02-01

2007-02-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2006-10-20

2006-11-01

2006-11-03

2006-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2006-07-21

2006-07-28

2006-08-01

2006-08-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2006-04-21

2006-04-27

2006-05-01

2006-05-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2006-01-20

2006-01-30

2006-02-01

2006-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2005-10-21

2005-10-28

2005-11-01

2005-11-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2005-07-22

2005-07-28

2005-08-01

2005-08-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2005-04-25

2005-04-28

2005-05-02

2005-05-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2005-01-20

2005-01-28

2005-02-01

2005-02-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2004-10-22

2004-11-04

2004-11-08

2004-11-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2004-07-15

2004-07-29

2004-08-02

2004-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2004-04-23

2004-04-29

2004-05-03

2004-05-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2004-01-15

2004-01-29

2004-02-02

2004-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2003-10-16

2003-10-30

2003-11-03

2003-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2003-07-18

2003-07-30

2003-08-01

2003-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2003-04-16

2003-05-29

2003-06-02

2003-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2003-03-20

2003-03-27

2003-03-31

2003-04-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2002-11-21

2003-01-02

2003-01-06

2003-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2002-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2002-07-22

2002-07-30

2002-08-01

2002-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2002-04-18

2002-04-29

2002-05-01

2002-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2002-01-17

2002-01-30

2002-02-01

2002-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2001-10-22

2001-10-30

2001-11-01

2001-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2001-07-20

2001-07-30

2001-08-01

2001-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2001-04-19

2001-04-27

2001-05-01

2001-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2001-01-12

2001-01-31

2001-02-02

2001-02-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2000-10-23

2000-11-01

2000-11-03

2000-11-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2000-07-21

2000-08-01

2000-08-03

2000-08-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2000-05-19

2000-05-24

2000-05-26

2000-06-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2000-02-22

2000-03-01

2000-03-03

2000-03-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1999-12-02

1999-12-03

1999-12-02

1999-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1999-08-23

1999-08-25

1999-08-26

1999-09-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1999-04-15

1999-05-20

1999-05-24

1999-06-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1999-03-18

1999-03-22

1999-03-12

1999-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1998-12-16

1998-12-21

1998-12-23

1998-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1996-10-01

1996-10-08

1996-10-10

1996-10-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1996-07-01

1996-07-11

1996-07-10

1996-07-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1996-04-01

1996-04-08

1996-04-10

1996-04-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1996-01-02

1996-01-10

1996-01-12

1996-01-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1995-10-03

1995-10-11

1995-10-13

1995-10-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1995-04-03

1995-04-07

1995-04-13

1995-04-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1995-01-03

1995-01-09

1995-01-13

1995-01-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

LION

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Mid Atlantic Banks

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X