This table allows you to know how fast LION’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-06-26 $0.12 2019-04-26 $0.12 2019-02-01 $0.12 2018-11-01 $0.12 2018-08-01 $0.12 2018-05-01 $0.12 2018-02-01 $0.12 2017-10-31 $0.12 2017-07-28 $0.12 2017-04-28 $0.12 2017-02-01 $0.12 2016-10-31 $0.12 2016-07-29 $0.12 2016-04-28 $0.12 2016-02-02 $0.12 2015-10-29 $0.1 2015-07-30 $0.1 2015-04-29 $0.1 2015-01-29 $0.09 2014-10-30 $0.09 2014-07-30 $0.09 2014-04-29 $0.08 2014-01-30 $0.04 2013-10-30 $0.03 2013-07-30 $0.02 2011-10-28 $0.01 2011-07-28 $0.01 2008-07-30 $0.01 2008-04-29 $0.09 2008-01-30 $0.09 2007-10-30 $0.09 2007-07-30 $0.09 2007-04-27 $0.09 2007-01-30 $0.09 2006-11-01 $0.08 2006-07-28 $0.08 2006-04-27 $0.08 2006-01-30 $0.08 2005-10-28 $0.07 2005-07-28 $0.07 2005-04-28 $0.07 2005-01-28 $0.07 2004-11-04 $0.05 2004-07-29 $0.05 2004-04-29 $0.05 2004-01-29 $0.05 2003-10-30 $0.05 2003-07-30 $0.05 2003-05-29 $0.05 2003-03-27 $0.05 2003-01-02 $0.05 2002-07-30 $0.05 2002-04-29 $0.05 2002-01-30 $0.05 2001-10-30 $0.05 2001-07-30 $0.05 2001-04-27 $0.05 2001-01-31 $0.05 2000-11-01 $0.05 2000-08-01 $0.05 2000-05-24 $0.05 2000-03-01 $0.05 1999-12-03 $0.04 1999-08-25 $0.04 1999-05-20 $0.04 1999-03-22 $0.04 1998-12-21 $0.04 1996-10-08 $0.0375 1996-07-11 $0.0375 1996-04-08 $0.0375 1996-01-10 $0.0375 1995-10-11 $0.0375 1995-04-07 $0.0375 1995-01-09 $0.0375