Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

First United Corporation (MD) Com.

Stock

FUNC

Price as of:

$24.34 +0.14 +0.58%

Industry

Regional Mid Atlantic Banks

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Regional Mid Atlantic Banks /

First United Corporation (MD) Com. (FUNC)

FUNC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.15%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.52

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FUNC DARS™ Rating

FUNC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$24.34

Quote Time

Today's Volume

20,512

Open Price

$24.04

Day's Range

$24.01 - $24.38

Previous Close

$24.2

52 week low / high

$14.75 - $24.8

Percent off 52 week high

-1.85%

FUNC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.1300

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 14

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.1300

2019-12-13

2020-01-14

2020-01-15

2020-02-03

Regular

Trade FUNC's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
FUNC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FUNC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-14

$0.13

2019-10-15

$0.13

2019-07-16

$0.09

2019-04-16

$0.09

2019-01-14

$0.09

2018-10-12

$0.09

2018-07-13

$0.09

2018-04-13

$0.09

2010-10-08

$0.01

2010-07-12

$0.01

2010-04-12

$0.01

2010-01-11

$0.1

2009-10-09

$0.2

2009-07-10

$0.2

2009-04-09

$0.2

2009-01-22

$0.2

2008-10-08

$0.2

2008-07-10

$0.2

2008-04-10

$0.2

2008-01-10

$0.2

2007-10-11

$0.195

2007-07-12

$0.195

2007-04-12

$0.195

2007-01-10

$0.195

2006-10-12

$0.19

2006-07-13

$0.19

2006-04-12

$0.19

2006-01-11

$0.19

2005-10-12

$0.185

2005-07-13

$0.185

2005-04-13

$0.185

2005-01-12

$0.185

2004-10-13

$0.18

2004-07-14

$0.18

2004-04-14

$0.18

2004-01-14

$0.18

2003-10-15

$0.175

2003-07-16

$0.175

2003-04-15

$0.175

2003-01-15

$0.175

2002-10-16

$0.17

2002-07-17

$0.17

2002-04-17

$0.17

2002-01-16

$0.17

2001-10-17

$0.165

2001-07-18

$0.165

2001-04-18

$0.165

2001-01-17

$0.165

2000-10-18

$0.16

2000-07-18

$0.16

2000-04-18

$0.16

2000-01-18

$0.16

1999-10-18

$0.155

1999-07-16

$0.155

1999-04-16

$0.155

1999-01-15

$0.155

1998-10-16

$0.15

1998-07-16

$0.15

1998-04-16

$0.15

1998-01-15

$0.15

1997-10-16

$0.14

1997-07-16

$0.14

1997-04-15

$0.14

1997-01-16

$0.14

1996-10-15

$0.13

1996-07-17

$0.13

1996-04-15

$0.13

1996-01-16

$0.13

1995-10-19

$0.12

1995-07-20

$0.12

1995-04-18

$0.12

FUNC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
FUNC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FUNC

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

FUNC Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

FUNC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

92.59%

0years

FUNC

News
FUNC

Research
FUNC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FUNC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

FUNC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1300

2019-12-13

2020-01-14

2020-01-15

2020-02-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2019-09-26

2019-10-15

2019-10-16

2019-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2019-06-19

2019-07-16

2019-07-17

2019-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2019-03-27

2019-04-16

2019-04-17

2019-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2018-12-19

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2018-09-26

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2018-06-20

2018-07-13

2018-07-16

2018-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2018-03-08

2018-04-13

2018-04-16

2018-05-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2010-09-27

2010-10-08

2010-10-13

2010-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2010-06-23

2010-07-12

2010-07-14

2010-08-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2010-03-12

2010-04-12

2010-04-14

2010-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-12-17

2010-01-11

2010-01-13

2010-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-09-23

2009-10-09

2009-10-14

2009-11-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-06-24

2009-07-10

2009-07-14

2009-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-03-27

2009-04-09

2009-04-14

2009-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-01-16

2009-01-22

2009-01-26

2009-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-09-17

2008-10-08

2008-10-13

2008-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-06-18

2008-07-10

2008-07-14

2008-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-03-19

2008-04-10

2008-04-14

2008-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2007-12-19

2008-01-10

2008-01-14

2008-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2007-09-19

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2007-06-20

2007-07-12

2007-07-16

2007-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2007-03-21

2007-04-12

2007-04-16

2007-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2006-12-20

2007-01-10

2007-01-15

2007-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2006-09-20

2006-10-12

2006-10-16

2006-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2006-06-22

2006-07-13

2006-07-17

2006-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2006-03-09

2006-04-12

2006-04-17

2006-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2005-12-21

2006-01-11

2006-01-16

2006-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2005-09-21

2005-10-12

2005-10-14

2005-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2005-06-17

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2005-03-16

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2004-12-15

2005-01-12

2005-01-14

2005-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2004-09-15

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2004-06-16

2004-07-14

2004-07-16

2004-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2004-03-17

2004-04-14

2004-04-16

2004-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2003-12-17

2004-01-14

2004-01-16

2004-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2003-09-17

2003-10-15

2003-10-17

2003-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2003-06-19

2003-07-16

2003-07-18

2003-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2003-03-19

2003-04-15

2003-04-18

2003-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2002-12-18

2003-01-15

2003-01-17

2003-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2002-09-18

2002-10-16

2002-10-18

2002-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2002-06-19

2002-07-17

2002-07-19

2002-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2002-03-20

2002-04-17

2002-04-19

2002-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2001-12-19

2002-01-16

2002-01-18

2002-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2001-09-19

2001-10-17

2001-10-20

2001-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2001-06-20

2001-07-18

2001-07-20

2001-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2001-03-21

2001-04-18

2001-04-20

2001-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2000-12-20

2001-01-17

2001-01-20

2001-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2000-09-20

2000-10-18

2000-10-20

2000-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2000-06-21

2000-07-18

2000-07-20

2000-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2000-03-15

2000-04-18

2000-04-20

2000-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

1999-12-22

2000-01-18

2000-01-20

2000-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

1999-09-15

1999-10-18

1999-10-20

1999-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

1999-06-16

1999-07-16

1999-07-20

1999-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

1999-03-17

1999-04-16

1999-04-20

1999-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

1998-12-16

1999-01-15

1999-01-20

1999-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1998-09-17

1998-10-16

1998-10-20

1998-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1998-06-18

1998-07-16

1998-07-20

1998-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1998-03-26

1998-04-16

1998-04-20

1998-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1997-12-17

1998-01-15

1998-01-20

1998-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1997-09-24

1997-10-16

1997-10-20

1997-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1997-07-02

1997-07-16

1997-07-18

1997-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1997-03-26

1997-04-15

1997-04-17

1997-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1996-12-18

1997-01-16

1997-01-21

1997-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

1996-09-26

1996-10-15

1996-10-17

1996-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

1996-07-03

1996-07-17

1996-07-18

1996-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

1996-03-28

1996-04-15

1996-04-17

1996-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

1996-01-03

1996-01-16

1996-01-18

1996-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

1995-09-28

1995-10-19

1995-10-23

1995-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

1995-07-05

1995-07-20

1995-07-24

1995-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

1995-03-29

1995-04-18

1995-04-24

1995-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

FUNC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Mid Atlantic Banks

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X