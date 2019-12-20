This table allows you to know how fast FDBC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-11-19 $0.28 2019-08-19 $0.26 2019-05-17 $0.26 2019-02-14 $0.26 2018-11-19 $0.26 2018-08-17 $0.24 2018-05-17 $0.24 2018-02-15 $0.24 2017-11-17 $0.02 2017-11-17 $0.24 2017-08-16 $0.20666666666666667 2017-05-17 $0.20666666666666667 2017-02-15 $0.20666666666666667 2016-11-16 $0.19333333333333333 2016-11-16 $0.06666666666666667 2016-08-17 $0.19333333333333333 2016-05-18 $0.19333333333333333 2016-02-16 $0.18 2015-11-17 $0.06666666666666667 2015-11-17 $0.18 2015-08-18 $0.18 2015-05-18 $0.18 2015-02-12 $0.16666666666666666 2014-11-17 $0.16666666666666666 2014-11-17 $0.06666666666666667 2014-08-18 $0.16666666666666666 2014-05-16 $0.16666666666666666 2014-02-12 $0.16666666666666666 2013-11-14 $0.06666666666666667 2013-11-14 $0.16666666666666666 2013-08-16 $0.16666666666666666 2013-05-16 $0.16666666666666666 2013-02-13 $0.16666666666666666 2012-11-19 $0.16666666666666666 2012-08-16 $0.16666666666666666 2012-05-15 $0.16666666666666666 2012-02-15 $0.16666666666666666 2011-11-16 $0.16666666666666666 2011-08-17 $0.16666666666666666 2011-05-18 $0.16666666666666666 2011-02-15 $0.16666666666666666 2010-11-17 $0.16666666666666666 2010-08-18 $0.16666666666666666 2010-05-18 $0.16666666666666666 2010-02-12 $0.16666666666666666 2009-11-19 $0.16666666666666666 2009-08-18 $0.16666666666666666 2009-05-18 $0.16666666666666666 2009-02-12 $0.16666666666666666 2008-11-17 $0.16666666666666666 2008-08-18 $0.16666666666666666 2008-05-16 $0.16666666666666666 2008-02-13 $0.16666666666666666 2007-11-15 $0.16666666666666666 2007-08-16 $0.16 2007-05-16 $0.14666666666666667 2007-02-14 $0.14666666666666667 2006-11-15 $0.14666666666666667 2006-08-16 $0.14666666666666667 2006-05-17 $0.14666666666666667 2006-02-15 $0.14666666666666667 2005-11-16 $0.14666666666666667 2005-08-17 $0.14666666666666667 2005-05-18 $0.14666666666666667 2005-02-16 $0.14666666666666667 2004-11-23 $0.14666666666666667 2004-08-18 $0.14666666666666667 2004-05-19 $0.14666666666666667 2004-02-25 $0.14666666666666667 2003-11-24 $0.14666666666666667 2003-08-15 $0.14666666666666667 2003-05-28 $0.14666666666666667 2003-03-03 $0.14666666666666667 2002-11-18 $0.14666666666666667 2002-08-28 $0.14 2002-05-16 $0.14 2002-02-22 $0.13333333333333333 2001-11-08 $0.13333333333333333 2001-08-16 $0.13333333333333333 2001-05-23 $0.13333333333333333 2001-02-26 $0.125 2000-11-28 $0.125 2000-08-29 $0.125 2000-05-24 $0.25 2000-02-25 $0.25 1999-08-27 $0.2 1999-05-26 $0.2 1999-02-24 $0.2 1998-11-25 $0.3333333333333333 1998-08-27 $0.2 1998-05-27 $0.2 1998-02-18 $0.2 1997-11-25 $0.18333333333333332 1997-08-27 $0.18333333333333332 1997-05-20 $0.36666666666666664 1997-02-26 $0.36666666666666664 1996-11-26 $0.3333333333333333 1996-08-21 $0.3333333333333333 1996-05-22 $0.3333333333333333 1996-02-20 $0.3 1995-11-21 $0.16666666666666666 1995-11-21 $0.3 1995-08-24 $0.3 1995-05-24 $0.3