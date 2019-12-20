Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc.

Stock

FDBC

Price as of:

$62.99 -0.24 -0.38%

Industry

Regional Mid Atlantic Banks

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Regional Mid Atlantic Banks /

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC)

FDBC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.77%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.12

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FDBC DARS™ Rating

FDBC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$62.99

Quote Time

Today's Volume

3,700

Open Price

$63.0

Day's Range

$62.47 - $63.0

Previous Close

$63.23

52 week low / high

$53.25 - $70.0

Percent off 52 week high

-10.01%

FDBC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FDBC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade FDBC's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
FDBC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FDBC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-19

$0.28

2019-08-19

$0.26

2019-05-17

$0.26

2019-02-14

$0.26

2018-11-19

$0.26

2018-08-17

$0.24

2018-05-17

$0.24

2018-02-15

$0.24

2017-11-17

$0.02

2017-11-17

$0.24

2017-08-16

$0.20666666666666667

2017-05-17

$0.20666666666666667

2017-02-15

$0.20666666666666667

2016-11-16

$0.19333333333333333

2016-11-16

$0.06666666666666667

2016-08-17

$0.19333333333333333

2016-05-18

$0.19333333333333333

2016-02-16

$0.18

2015-11-17

$0.06666666666666667

2015-11-17

$0.18

2015-08-18

$0.18

2015-05-18

$0.18

2015-02-12

$0.16666666666666666

2014-11-17

$0.16666666666666666

2014-11-17

$0.06666666666666667

2014-08-18

$0.16666666666666666

2014-05-16

$0.16666666666666666

2014-02-12

$0.16666666666666666

2013-11-14

$0.06666666666666667

2013-11-14

$0.16666666666666666

2013-08-16

$0.16666666666666666

2013-05-16

$0.16666666666666666

2013-02-13

$0.16666666666666666

2012-11-19

$0.16666666666666666

2012-08-16

$0.16666666666666666

2012-05-15

$0.16666666666666666

2012-02-15

$0.16666666666666666

2011-11-16

$0.16666666666666666

2011-08-17

$0.16666666666666666

2011-05-18

$0.16666666666666666

2011-02-15

$0.16666666666666666

2010-11-17

$0.16666666666666666

2010-08-18

$0.16666666666666666

2010-05-18

$0.16666666666666666

2010-02-12

$0.16666666666666666

2009-11-19

$0.16666666666666666

2009-08-18

$0.16666666666666666

2009-05-18

$0.16666666666666666

2009-02-12

$0.16666666666666666

2008-11-17

$0.16666666666666666

2008-08-18

$0.16666666666666666

2008-05-16

$0.16666666666666666

2008-02-13

$0.16666666666666666

2007-11-15

$0.16666666666666666

2007-08-16

$0.16

2007-05-16

$0.14666666666666667

2007-02-14

$0.14666666666666667

2006-11-15

$0.14666666666666667

2006-08-16

$0.14666666666666667

2006-05-17

$0.14666666666666667

2006-02-15

$0.14666666666666667

2005-11-16

$0.14666666666666667

2005-08-17

$0.14666666666666667

2005-05-18

$0.14666666666666667

2005-02-16

$0.14666666666666667

2004-11-23

$0.14666666666666667

2004-08-18

$0.14666666666666667

2004-05-19

$0.14666666666666667

2004-02-25

$0.14666666666666667

2003-11-24

$0.14666666666666667

2003-08-15

$0.14666666666666667

2003-05-28

$0.14666666666666667

2003-03-03

$0.14666666666666667

2002-11-18

$0.14666666666666667

2002-08-28

$0.14

2002-05-16

$0.14

2002-02-22

$0.13333333333333333

2001-11-08

$0.13333333333333333

2001-08-16

$0.13333333333333333

2001-05-23

$0.13333333333333333

2001-02-26

$0.125

2000-11-28

$0.125

2000-08-29

$0.125

2000-05-24

$0.25

2000-02-25

$0.25

1999-08-27

$0.2

1999-05-26

$0.2

1999-02-24

$0.2

1998-11-25

$0.3333333333333333

1998-08-27

$0.2

1998-05-27

$0.2

1998-02-18

$0.2

1997-11-25

$0.18333333333333332

1997-08-27

$0.18333333333333332

1997-05-20

$0.36666666666666664

1997-02-26

$0.36666666666666664

1996-11-26

$0.3333333333333333

1996-08-21

$0.3333333333333333

1996-05-22

$0.3333333333333333

1996-02-20

$0.3

1995-11-21

$0.16666666666666666

1995-11-21

$0.3

1995-08-24

$0.3

1995-05-24

$0.3

FDBC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
FDBC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FDBC

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

FDBC Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

FDBC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

10.65%

14.29%

1years

FDBC

News
FDBC

Research
FDBC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FDBC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

FDBC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2800

2019-11-06

2019-11-19

2019-11-20

2019-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2019-08-07

2019-08-19

2019-08-20

2019-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2019-05-09

2019-05-17

2019-05-20

2019-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2019-02-06

2019-02-14

2019-02-18

2019-03-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2018-11-07

2018-11-19

2018-11-20

2018-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2018-08-08

2018-08-17

2018-08-20

2018-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2018-05-02

2018-05-17

2018-05-18

2018-06-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2018-02-08

2018-02-15

2018-02-19

2018-03-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2017-11-08

2017-11-17

2017-11-20

2017-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2017-11-08

2017-11-17

2017-11-20

2017-12-08

Extra, Qualified

Special

Quarter

$0.2067

2017-08-01

2017-08-16

2017-08-18

2017-09-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2067

2017-05-02

2017-05-17

2017-05-19

2017-06-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2067

2017-02-08

2017-02-15

2017-02-20

2017-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2016-11-02

2016-11-16

2016-11-18

2016-12-09

Extra, Qualified

Special

Quarter

$0.1933

2016-11-02

2016-11-16

2016-11-18

2016-12-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1933

2016-08-03

2016-08-17

2016-08-19

2016-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1933

2016-05-04

2016-05-18

2016-05-20

2016-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2016-02-02

2016-02-16

2016-02-18

2016-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2015-11-04

2015-11-17

2015-11-19

2015-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2015-11-04

2015-11-17

2015-11-19

2015-12-10

Extra, Qualified

Special

Quarter

$0.1800

2015-08-05

2015-08-18

2015-08-20

2015-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2015-05-06

2015-05-18

2015-05-20

2015-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2015-02-03

2015-02-12

2015-02-17

2015-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2014-11-05

2014-11-17

2014-11-19

2014-12-10

Extra, Qualified

Special

Quarter

$0.1667

2014-11-05

2014-11-17

2014-11-19

2014-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2014-08-06

2014-08-18

2014-08-20

2014-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2014-05-07

2014-05-16

2014-05-20

2014-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2014-02-05

2014-02-12

2014-02-17

2014-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2013-11-06

2013-11-14

2013-11-18

2013-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2013-11-06

2013-11-14

2013-11-18

2013-12-10

Extra, Qualified

Special

Quarter

$0.1667

2013-08-07

2013-08-16

2013-08-20

2013-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2013-05-08

2013-05-16

2013-05-20

2013-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

Unknown

2013-02-13

2013-02-17

2013-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2012-11-09

2012-11-19

2012-11-21

2012-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2012-08-08

2012-08-16

2012-08-20

2012-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2012-05-02

2012-05-15

2012-05-17

2012-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2012-02-09

2012-02-15

2012-02-17

2012-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2011-11-03

2011-11-16

2011-11-18

2011-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2011-08-05

2011-08-17

2011-08-19

2011-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2011-05-09

2011-05-18

2011-05-20

2011-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2011-02-01

2011-02-15

2011-02-17

2011-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2010-11-03

2010-11-17

2010-11-19

2010-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2010-08-04

2010-08-18

2010-08-20

2010-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2010-05-05

2010-05-18

2010-05-20

2010-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2010-02-02

2010-02-12

2010-02-17

2010-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2009-11-17

2009-11-19

2009-11-23

2009-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2009-08-05

2009-08-18

2009-08-20

2009-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2009-05-06

2009-05-18

2009-05-20

2009-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2009-02-03

2009-02-12

2009-02-17

2009-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2008-11-05

2008-11-17

2008-11-19

2008-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2008-08-06

2008-08-18

2008-08-20

2008-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2008-05-07

2008-05-16

2008-05-20

2008-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2008-02-06

2008-02-13

2008-02-18

2008-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2007-11-07

2007-11-15

2007-11-19

2007-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2007-08-07

2007-08-16

2007-08-20

2007-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1467

2007-05-02

2007-05-16

2007-05-18

2007-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1467

2007-02-07

2007-02-14

2007-02-16

2007-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1467

2006-11-08

2006-11-15

2006-11-17

2006-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1467

2006-08-09

2006-08-16

2006-08-18

2006-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1467

2006-05-03

2006-05-17

2006-05-19

2006-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1467

2006-02-08

2006-02-15

2006-02-17

2006-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1467

2005-11-02

2005-11-16

2005-11-18

2005-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1467

2005-08-10

2005-08-17

2005-08-19

2005-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1467

2005-05-04

2005-05-18

2005-05-20

2005-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1467

2005-02-03

2005-02-16

2005-02-18

2005-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1467

2004-11-04

2004-11-23

2004-11-26

2004-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1467

2004-08-05

2004-08-18

2004-08-20

2004-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1467

2004-05-06

2004-05-19

2004-05-21

2004-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1467

2004-02-19

2004-02-25

2004-02-27

2004-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1467

2003-11-04

2003-11-24

2003-11-26

2003-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1467

2003-08-07

2003-08-15

2003-08-19

2003-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1467

2003-05-20

2003-05-28

2003-05-30

2003-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1467

2003-02-21

2003-03-03

2003-03-05

2003-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1467

2002-11-05

2002-11-18

2002-11-20

2002-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2002-08-06

2002-08-28

2002-08-30

2002-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2002-05-07

2002-05-16

2002-05-20

2002-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

2002-02-12

2002-02-22

2002-02-26

2002-03-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

2001-10-30

2001-11-08

2001-11-13

2001-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

2001-08-08

2001-08-16

2001-08-20

2001-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

2001-05-15

2001-05-23

2001-05-25

2001-06-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2001-01-30

2001-02-26

2001-02-28

2001-03-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2000-11-08

2000-11-28

2000-11-30

2000-12-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

Unknown

2000-08-29

2000-08-31

2000-09-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2000-05-09

2000-05-24

2000-05-26

2000-06-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2000-02-01

2000-02-25

2000-02-29

2000-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1999-08-03

1999-08-27

1999-08-31

1999-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1999-05-11

1999-05-26

1999-05-28

1999-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1999-02-09

1999-02-24

1999-02-26

1999-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3333

1998-11-19

1998-11-25

1998-11-30

1998-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1998-08-18

1998-08-27

1998-08-31

1998-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1998-05-05

1998-05-27

1998-05-29

1998-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1998-01-27

1998-02-18

1998-02-20

1998-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1833

1997-11-10

1997-11-25

1997-11-28

1997-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1833

1997-08-12

1997-08-27

1997-08-29

1997-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3667

1997-05-06

1997-05-20

1997-05-22

1997-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3667

1997-02-04

1997-02-26

1997-02-28

1997-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3333

1996-11-05

1996-11-26

1996-11-29

1996-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3333

1996-07-30

1996-08-21

1996-08-23

1996-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3333

1996-05-07

1996-05-22

1996-05-24

1996-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

1996-02-06

1996-02-20

1996-02-22

1996-03-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

1995-11-07

1995-11-21

1995-11-24

1995-12-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

1995-11-07

1995-11-21

1995-11-24

1995-12-08

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.3000

1995-08-15

1995-08-24

1995-08-28

1995-09-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

1995-05-17

1995-05-24

1995-05-31

1995-06-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

FDBC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Mid Atlantic Banks

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X