This table allows you to know how fast CNOB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-10-10 $0.09 2019-07-12 $0.09 2019-04-12 $0.09 2019-01-11 $0.075 2018-10-12 $0.075 2018-07-13 $0.075 2018-04-13 $0.075 2018-01-11 $0.075 2017-10-13 $0.075 2017-07-13 $0.075 2017-04-12 $0.075 2017-01-13 $0.075 2016-10-12 $0.075 2016-07-14 $0.075 2016-04-14 $0.075 2016-01-13 $0.075 2015-10-13 $0.075 2015-07-13 $0.075 2015-04-13 $0.075 2015-01-14 $0.075 2014-10-15 $0.075 2014-07-09 $0.075 2014-04-09 $0.075 2014-01-15 $0.075 2013-10-15 $0.075 2013-07-10 $0.075 2013-04-10 $0.055 2013-01-11 $0.055 2012-10-15 $0.055 2012-07-11 $0.055 2012-04-11 $0.03 2012-01-11 $0.03 2011-10-11 $0.03 2011-07-12 $0.03 2011-04-12 $0.03 2011-01-11 $0.03 2010-10-13 $0.03 2010-07-13 $0.03 2010-04-13 $0.03 2010-01-12 $0.03 2009-10-14 $0.03 2009-07-14 $0.03 2009-04-14 $0.09 2009-01-13 $0.09 2008-10-14 $0.09 2008-07-15 $0.09 2008-04-15 $0.09 2008-01-16 $0.09 2007-10-16 $0.09 2007-07-16 $0.09 2007-04-16 $0.09 2007-01-12 $0.09 2006-10-16 $0.09 2006-07-14 $0.09 2006-04-13 $0.09 2006-01-17 $0.09 2005-10-17 $0.09 2005-07-14 $0.09 2005-04-14 $0.09 2005-01-13 $0.09 2004-10-14 $0.09 2004-07-15 $0.09 2004-04-14 $0.09 2003-12-16 $0.09 2003-10-15 $0.09 2003-07-16 $0.09 2003-04-15 $0.085 2002-12-16 $0.085 2002-10-16 $0.085 2002-07-16 $0.085 2002-04-16 $0.075 2001-12-14 $0.075 2001-10-16 $0.075 2001-07-16 $0.075 2001-04-16 $0.075 2000-12-14 $0.075 2000-10-16 $0.075 2000-07-14 $0.075 2000-04-14 $0.075 2000-01-13 $0.075 1999-10-14 $0.075 1999-07-14 $0.0715 1999-04-14 $0.075 1998-12-16 $0.075 1998-11-02 $0.075 1998-07-15 $0.066665 1998-04-15 $0.06666666666666667 1997-12-18 $0.06666666666666667 1997-11-03 $0.06666666666666667 1997-07-16 $0.06666666666666667 1997-04-16 $0.06666666666666667 1997-01-15 $0.06666666666666667 1996-10-16 $0.06666666666666667 1996-07-16 $0.06666666666666667 1996-04-16 $0.06666666666666667 1996-01-16 $0.06666666666666667 1995-10-16 $0.06666666666666667 1995-07-14 $0.06666666666666667 1995-04-11 $0.010533333333333334 1992-12-14 $0.005433333333333333