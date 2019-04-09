Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc

Stock

CNOB

Price as of:

$26.17 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Regional Mid Atlantic Banks

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Regional Mid Atlantic Banks /

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB)

CNOB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.38%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.36

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

17.03%

EPS $2.11

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CNOB DARS™ Rating

CNOB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$26.17

Quote Time

Today's Volume

105,800

Open Price

$25.83

Day's Range

$25.83 - $26.3

Previous Close

$26.17

52 week low / high

$17.07 - $26.5

Percent off 52 week high

-1.25%

CNOB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CNOB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade CNOB's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
CNOB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CNOB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-10

$0.09

2019-07-12

$0.09

2019-04-12

$0.09

2019-01-11

$0.075

2018-10-12

$0.075

2018-07-13

$0.075

2018-04-13

$0.075

2018-01-11

$0.075

2017-10-13

$0.075

2017-07-13

$0.075

2017-04-12

$0.075

2017-01-13

$0.075

2016-10-12

$0.075

2016-07-14

$0.075

2016-04-14

$0.075

2016-01-13

$0.075

2015-10-13

$0.075

2015-07-13

$0.075

2015-04-13

$0.075

2015-01-14

$0.075

2014-10-15

$0.075

2014-07-09

$0.075

2014-04-09

$0.075

2014-01-15

$0.075

2013-10-15

$0.075

2013-07-10

$0.075

2013-04-10

$0.055

2013-01-11

$0.055

2012-10-15

$0.055

2012-07-11

$0.055

2012-04-11

$0.03

2012-01-11

$0.03

2011-10-11

$0.03

2011-07-12

$0.03

2011-04-12

$0.03

2011-01-11

$0.03

2010-10-13

$0.03

2010-07-13

$0.03

2010-04-13

$0.03

2010-01-12

$0.03

2009-10-14

$0.03

2009-07-14

$0.03

2009-04-14

$0.09

2009-01-13

$0.09

2008-10-14

$0.09

2008-07-15

$0.09

2008-04-15

$0.09

2008-01-16

$0.09

2007-10-16

$0.09

2007-07-16

$0.09

2007-04-16

$0.09

2007-01-12

$0.09

2006-10-16

$0.09

2006-07-14

$0.09

2006-04-13

$0.09

2006-01-17

$0.09

2005-10-17

$0.09

2005-07-14

$0.09

2005-04-14

$0.09

2005-01-13

$0.09

2004-10-14

$0.09

2004-07-15

$0.09

2004-04-14

$0.09

2003-12-16

$0.09

2003-10-15

$0.09

2003-07-16

$0.09

2003-04-15

$0.085

2002-12-16

$0.085

2002-10-16

$0.085

2002-07-16

$0.085

2002-04-16

$0.075

2001-12-14

$0.075

2001-10-16

$0.075

2001-07-16

$0.075

2001-04-16

$0.075

2000-12-14

$0.075

2000-10-16

$0.075

2000-07-14

$0.075

2000-04-14

$0.075

2000-01-13

$0.075

1999-10-14

$0.075

1999-07-14

$0.0715

1999-04-14

$0.075

1998-12-16

$0.075

1998-11-02

$0.075

1998-07-15

$0.066665

1998-04-15

$0.06666666666666667

1997-12-18

$0.06666666666666667

1997-11-03

$0.06666666666666667

1997-07-16

$0.06666666666666667

1997-04-16

$0.06666666666666667

1997-01-15

$0.06666666666666667

1996-10-16

$0.06666666666666667

1996-07-16

$0.06666666666666667

1996-04-16

$0.06666666666666667

1996-01-16

$0.06666666666666667

1995-10-16

$0.06666666666666667

1995-07-14

$0.06666666666666667

1995-04-11

$0.010533333333333334

1992-12-14

$0.005433333333333333

CNOB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
CNOB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CNOB

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

CNOB Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

CNOB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

6.27%

20.00%

0years

CNOB

News
CNOB

Research
CNOB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CNOB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1992

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

CNOB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0900

2019-09-25

2019-10-10

2019-10-14

2019-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2019-07-08

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2019-03-27

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2018-12-19

2019-01-11

2019-01-14

2019-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2018-09-26

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2018-06-27

2018-07-13

2018-07-16

2018-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2018-03-28

2018-04-13

2018-04-16

2018-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2017-12-20

2018-01-11

2018-01-15

2018-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2017-09-27

2017-10-13

2017-10-16

2017-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2017-06-27

2017-07-13

2017-07-17

2017-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2017-03-24

2017-04-12

2017-04-17

2017-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2016-12-21

2017-01-13

2017-01-18

2017-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2016-09-21

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2016-06-29

2016-07-14

2016-07-18

2016-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2016-03-25

2016-04-14

2016-04-18

2016-05-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2015-12-22

2016-01-13

2016-01-18

2016-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2015-09-22

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-11-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2015-06-24

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-08-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2015-03-31

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

Unknown

2015-01-14

2015-01-19

2015-02-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2014-09-23

2014-10-15

2014-10-17

2014-11-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2014-06-02

2014-07-09

2014-07-11

2014-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2014-03-26

2014-04-09

2014-04-11

2014-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2013-12-19

2014-01-15

2014-01-17

2014-02-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2013-08-29

2013-10-15

2013-10-17

2013-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2013-05-20

2013-07-10

2013-07-12

2013-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2013-02-27

2013-04-10

2013-04-12

2013-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2012-11-30

2013-01-11

2013-01-15

2013-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2012-08-23

2012-10-15

2012-10-17

2012-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2012-05-01

2012-07-11

2012-07-13

2012-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2012-02-23

2012-04-11

2012-04-13

2012-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2011-11-30

2012-01-11

2012-01-13

2012-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2011-08-18

2011-10-11

2011-10-13

2011-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2011-05-25

2011-07-12

2011-07-14

2011-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2011-02-25

2011-04-12

2011-04-14

2011-05-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2010-11-30

2011-01-11

2011-01-13

2011-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2010-08-26

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2010-05-27

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-08-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2010-02-25

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-05-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2009-11-19

2010-01-12

2010-01-14

2010-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2009-08-26

2009-10-14

2009-10-16

2009-11-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2009-05-27

2009-07-14

2009-07-16

2009-08-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2009-02-26

2009-04-14

2009-04-16

2009-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2008-11-20

2009-01-13

2009-01-15

2009-02-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2008-08-28

2008-10-14

2008-10-16

2008-11-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2008-05-22

2008-07-15

2008-07-17

2008-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2008-02-28

2008-04-15

2008-04-17

2008-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2007-11-27

2008-01-16

2008-01-18

2008-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2007-08-23

2007-10-16

2007-10-18

2007-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2007-06-28

2007-07-16

2007-07-18

2007-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2007-03-01

2007-04-16

2007-04-18

2007-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2006-11-29

2007-01-12

2007-01-17

2007-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2006-08-24

2006-10-16

2006-10-18

2006-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2006-05-25

2006-07-14

2006-07-18

2006-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

Unknown

2006-04-13

2006-04-18

2006-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2005-12-02

2006-01-17

2006-01-19

2006-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2005-08-26

2005-10-17

2005-10-19

2005-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2005-04-19

2005-07-14

2005-07-18

2005-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2005-02-25

2005-04-14

2005-04-18

2005-05-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2004-11-30

2005-01-13

2005-01-18

2005-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2004-08-26

2004-10-14

2004-10-18

2004-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2004-04-22

2004-07-15

2004-07-19

2004-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2004-02-26

2004-04-14

2004-04-16

2004-05-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

Unknown

2003-12-16

2003-12-18

2004-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2003-08-28

2003-10-15

2003-10-17

2003-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2003-05-12

2003-07-16

2003-07-18

2003-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2003-02-27

2003-04-15

2003-04-18

2003-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2002-11-21

2002-12-16

2002-12-18

2003-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2002-08-22

2002-10-16

2002-10-18

2002-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2002-04-16

2002-07-16

2002-07-18

2002-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2002-02-21

2002-04-16

2002-04-18

2002-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2001-12-06

2001-12-14

2001-12-18

2002-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2001-08-23

2001-10-16

2001-10-18

2001-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2001-06-07

2001-07-16

2001-07-18

2001-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2001-03-08

2001-04-16

2001-04-18

2001-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2000-12-07

2000-12-14

2000-12-18

2001-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2000-09-07

2000-10-16

2000-10-18

2000-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2000-06-01

2000-07-14

2000-07-18

2000-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2000-03-03

2000-04-14

2000-04-18

2000-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1999-12-03

2000-01-13

2000-01-18

2000-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1999-09-02

1999-10-14

1999-10-18

1999-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0715

1999-06-03

1999-07-14

1999-07-16

1999-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1999-03-04

1999-04-14

1999-04-16

1999-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1998-12-03

1998-12-16

1998-12-18

1999-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1998-09-10

1998-11-02

1998-10-16

1998-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

1998-06-04

1998-07-15

1998-07-18

1998-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

1998-03-05

1998-04-15

1998-04-17

1998-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

1997-12-11

1997-12-18

1997-12-18

1998-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

1997-09-12

1997-11-03

1997-10-18

1997-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

1997-06-12

1997-07-16

1997-07-18

1997-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

1997-03-06

1997-04-16

1997-04-18

1997-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

1996-12-12

1997-01-15

1997-01-17

1997-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

1996-09-05

1996-10-16

1996-10-18

1996-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

1996-06-13

1996-07-16

1996-07-18

1996-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

1996-03-07

1996-04-16

1996-04-18

1996-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

1995-12-13

1996-01-16

1996-01-18

1996-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

1995-09-07

1995-10-16

1995-10-18

1995-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

1995-06-15

1995-07-14

1995-07-18

1995-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0105

1995-03-09

1995-04-11

1995-04-18

1995-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0054

1992-11-19

1992-12-14

1992-12-18

1993-01-04

Extra

Special

Quarter

CNOB

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Mid Atlantic Banks

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X