Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Stock

WRE

Price as of:

$19.8 -1.37 -6.27%

Industry

Real Estate Development

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Real Estate Development /

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

WRE

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

5.20%

financial Average 0.07%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.20

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS -$0.23

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


WRE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$19.8

Quote Time

Today's Volume

66,636

Open Price

$21.32

Day's Range

$19.78 - $22.72

Previous Close

$20.48

52 week low / high

$19.65 - $32.22

Percent off 52 week high

-36.44%

WRE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

WRE has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

WRE

Compare WRE to Popular Screens

WRE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast WRE’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-16

$0.3

2019-12-20

$0.3

2019-09-13

$0.3

2019-06-13

$0.3

2019-03-14

$0.3

2018-12-19

$0.3

2018-09-13

$0.3

2018-06-14

$0.3

2018-03-14

$0.3

2017-12-19

$0.3

2017-09-14

$0.3

2017-06-13

$0.3

2017-03-13

$0.3

2016-12-19

$0.3

2016-09-13

$0.3

2016-06-13

$0.3

2016-03-11

$0.3

2015-12-18

$0.3

2015-09-11

$0.3

2015-06-11

$0.3

2015-03-12

$0.3

2014-12-11

$0.3

2014-09-11

$0.3

2014-06-12

$0.3

2014-03-12

$0.3

2013-12-12

$0.3

2013-09-12

$0.3

2013-06-12

$0.3

2013-03-13

$0.3

2012-12-12

$0.3

2012-09-12

$0.3

2012-06-13

$0.43375

2012-03-13

$0.43375

2011-12-13

$0.43375

2011-09-13

$0.43375

2011-06-13

$0.43375

2011-03-10

$0.43375

2010-12-13

$0.43375

2010-09-10

$0.4325

2010-06-10

$0.4325

2010-03-11

$0.4325

2009-12-15

$0.4325

2009-09-11

$0.4325

2009-06-11

$0.4325

2009-03-12

$0.4325

2008-12-15

$0.4325

2008-09-12

$0.4325

2008-06-12

$0.4325

2008-03-13

$0.4225

2007-12-12

$0.4225

2007-09-12

$0.4225

2007-06-12

$0.4225

2007-03-12

$0.4125

2006-12-13

$0.4125

2006-09-13

$0.4125

2006-06-13

$0.4125

2006-03-14

$0.4025

2005-12-14

$0.4025

2005-09-14

$0.4025

2005-06-14

$0.4025

2005-03-15

$0.3925

2004-12-14

$0.3925

2004-09-14

$0.3925

2004-06-14

$0.3925

2004-03-15

$0.3725

2003-12-15

$0.3725

2003-09-12

$0.3725

2003-06-12

$0.3725

2003-03-13

$0.3525

2002-12-13

$0.3525

2002-09-12

$0.3525

2002-06-11

$0.3525

2002-03-12

$0.3325

2001-12-12

$0.3325

2001-09-11

$0.3325

2001-06-12

$0.3325

2001-03-13

$0.3125

2000-12-12

$0.3125

2000-09-12

$0.3125

2000-06-13

$0.3125

2000-03-14

$0.2925

1999-12-09

$0.2925

1999-09-13

$0.2925

1999-06-11

$0.2925

1999-03-12

$0.28

1998-12-14

$0.28

1998-09-14

$0.28

1998-06-12

$0.28

1998-03-13

$0.27

1997-12-15

$0.27

1997-09-12

$0.27

1997-06-12

$0.27

1997-03-13

$0.26

1996-12-12

$0.26

1996-09-12

$0.26

1996-06-12

$0.26

1996-03-13

$0.25

1995-12-13

$0.25

1995-09-13

$0.25

1995-06-14

$0.25

WRE's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

WRE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for WRE

Metric

WRE Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

WRE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

WRE

News
WRE

Research
WRE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

WRE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

WRE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3000

2020-02-13

2020-03-16

2020-03-17

2020-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2019-10-24

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2020-01-06

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2019-07-25

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2019-04-24

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2019-02-14

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-10-25

2018-12-19

2018-12-20

2019-01-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-07-26

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-04-25

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-02-15

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-03-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2017-10-26

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2018-01-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2017-07-27

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2017-04-26

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2017-02-16

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2016-10-27

2016-12-19

2016-12-21

2017-01-06

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2016-07-27

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2016-04-27

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2016-02-18

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-10-22

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2016-01-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-07-23

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-04-23

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-02-19

2015-03-12

2015-03-16

2015-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-10-22

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-07-24

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-04-24

2014-06-12

2014-06-16

2014-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-02-18

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-10-23

2013-12-12

2013-12-16

2013-12-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-07-24

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-04-25

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-06-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-02-13

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-03-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2012-10-25

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2012-07-26

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-09-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4338

2012-04-25

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-06-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4338

2012-02-15

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-03-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4338

2011-10-27

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4338

2011-07-28

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4338

2011-04-28

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4338

2011-02-17

2011-03-10

2011-03-14

2011-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4338

2010-10-27

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4325

2010-07-29

2010-09-10

2010-09-14

2010-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4325

2010-04-29

2010-06-10

2010-06-14

2010-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4325

2010-02-18

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4325

2009-10-22

2009-12-15

2009-12-17

2009-12-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4325

2009-07-23

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4325

2009-04-27

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4325

2009-02-19

2009-03-12

2009-03-16

2009-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4325

2008-12-01

2008-12-15

2008-12-17

2008-12-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4325

2008-08-06

2008-09-12

2008-09-16

2008-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4325

2008-05-07

2008-06-12

2008-06-16

2008-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4225

2008-02-21

2008-03-13

2008-03-17

2008-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4225

2007-11-28

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2007-12-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4225

2007-08-07

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-09-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4225

2007-05-04

2007-06-12

2007-06-14

2007-06-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2007-02-14

2007-03-12

2007-03-14

2007-03-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2006-11-29

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2006-08-02

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-09-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2006-05-03

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4025

2006-02-16

2006-03-14

2006-03-16

2006-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4025

2005-11-14

2005-12-14

2005-12-16

2005-12-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4025

2005-08-03

2005-09-14

2005-09-16

2005-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4025

2005-05-04

2005-06-14

2005-06-16

2005-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3925

2005-02-17

2005-03-15

2005-03-17

2005-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3925

2004-11-17

2004-12-14

2004-12-16

2004-12-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3925

2004-08-04

2004-09-14

2004-09-16

2004-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3925

2004-05-05

2004-06-14

2004-06-16

2004-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3725

2004-02-19

2004-03-15

2004-03-17

2004-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3725

2003-11-19

2003-12-15

2003-12-17

2003-12-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3725

2003-08-07

2003-09-12

2003-09-16

2003-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3725

2003-05-12

2003-06-12

2003-06-16

2003-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3525

2003-02-20

2003-03-13

2003-03-17

2003-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3525

2002-11-20

2002-12-13

2002-12-17

2002-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3525

2002-08-08

2002-09-12

2002-09-16

2002-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3525

2002-05-13

2002-06-11

2002-06-13

2002-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3325

2002-02-21

2002-03-12

2002-03-14

2002-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3325

2001-11-16

2001-12-12

2001-12-14

2001-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3325

2001-08-09

2001-09-11

2001-09-13

2001-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3325

2001-05-10

2001-06-12

2001-06-14

2001-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2001-02-27

2001-03-13

2001-03-15

2001-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2000-11-17

2000-12-12

2000-12-14

2000-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2000-08-22

2000-09-12

2000-09-14

2000-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2000-05-18

2000-06-13

2000-06-15

2000-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2925

2000-02-22

2000-03-14

2000-03-16

2000-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2925

1999-11-24

1999-12-09

1999-12-13

1999-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2925

1999-08-24

1999-09-13

1999-09-15

1999-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2925

1999-05-20

1999-06-11

1999-06-15

1999-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

1999-02-23

1999-03-12

1999-03-16

1999-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

1998-11-24

1998-12-14

1998-12-16

1998-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

1998-08-25

1998-09-14

1998-09-16

1998-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

1998-05-26

1998-06-12

1998-06-16

1998-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1998-02-26

1998-03-13

1998-03-17

1998-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1997-11-25

1997-12-15

1997-12-17

1997-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1997-08-26

1997-09-12

1997-09-16

1997-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1997-05-27

1997-06-12

1997-06-16

1997-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

1997-02-20

1997-03-13

1997-03-17

1997-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

1996-11-25

1996-12-12

1996-12-16

1996-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

1996-08-27

1996-09-12

1996-09-16

1996-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

1996-05-28

1996-06-12

1996-06-14

1996-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1996-02-27

1996-03-13

1996-03-15

1996-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1995-11-29

1995-12-13

1995-12-15

1995-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1995-08-29

1995-09-13

1995-09-15

1995-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1995-05-10

1995-06-14

1995-06-16

1995-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

WRE

Investor Resources

Learn more about Washington Real Estate Investment Trust on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

WRE

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Real Estate Development

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) engages in the ownership, operation, and development of real properties in Washington/Baltimore region. It owns a portfolio of office buildings, industrial/flex properties, multifamily buildings, and retail centers. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

