Highwood Properties

Stock

HIW

Price as of:

$47.68 +0.35 +0.74%

Industry

Real Estate Development

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Real Estate Development /

Highwood Properties (HIW)

HIW

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

4.04%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.90

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

188.74%

EPS $1.01

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get HIW DARS™ Rating

HIW

Daily Snapshot

Price

$47.68

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,052,600

Open Price

$47.49

Day's Range

$47.44 - $47.85

Previous Close

$47.33

52 week low / high

$37.09 - $48.74

Percent off 52 week high

-2.17%

HIW

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HIW has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade HIW's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
HIW

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HIW's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-07

$0.475

2019-08-09

$0.475

2019-05-10

$0.475

2019-02-15

$0.475

2018-11-08

$0.4625

2018-08-10

$0.4625

2018-05-17

$0.4625

2018-02-16

$0.4625

2017-11-13

$0.44

2017-08-10

$0.44

2017-05-15

$0.44

2017-02-16

$0.44

2016-11-09

$0.425

2016-08-11

$0.425

2016-05-16

$0.425

2016-02-12

$0.425

2015-11-12

$0.425

2015-08-13

$0.425

2015-05-18

$0.425

2015-02-13

$0.425

2014-11-13

$0.425

2014-08-14

$0.425

2014-05-16

$0.425

2014-02-13

$0.425

2013-11-06

$0.425

2013-08-15

$0.425

2013-05-20

$0.425

2013-02-14

$0.425

2012-11-07

$0.425

2012-08-16

$0.425

2012-05-17

$0.425

2012-02-15

$0.425

2011-11-09

$0.425

2011-08-11

$0.425

2011-05-19

$0.425

2011-02-10

$0.425

2010-11-10

$0.425

2010-08-12

$0.425

2010-05-18

$0.425

2010-02-10

$0.425

2009-11-12

$0.425

2009-08-13

$0.425

2009-05-14

$0.425

2009-02-11

$0.425

2008-11-13

$0.425

2008-08-07

$0.425

2008-05-08

$0.425

2008-02-07

$0.425

2007-11-07

$0.425

2007-08-09

$0.425

2007-05-04

$0.425

2007-02-08

$0.425

2006-11-27

$0.425

2006-08-10

$0.425

2006-05-08

$0.425

2006-02-03

$0.425

2005-11-23

$0.425

2005-08-04

$0.425

2005-05-13

$0.425

2005-02-03

$0.425

2004-11-04

$0.425

2004-08-05

$0.425

2004-05-06

$0.425

2004-02-11

$0.425

2003-11-06

$0.425

2003-08-06

$0.425

2003-05-05

$0.425

2003-02-06

$0.585

2002-11-14

$0.585

2002-08-07

$0.585

2002-05-02

$0.585

2002-02-06

$0.585

2001-11-14

$0.585

2001-08-08

$0.585

2001-05-02

$0.57

2001-02-07

$0.57

2000-11-14

$0.57

2000-08-08

$0.57

2000-05-02

$0.555

2000-02-08

$0.555

1999-11-08

$0.555

1999-08-03

$0.555

1999-05-05

$0.54

1999-02-02

$0.54

1998-11-06

$0.54

1998-08-04

$0.54

1998-05-05

$0.51

1998-02-03

$0.51

1997-11-12

$0.51

1997-08-06

$0.51

1997-05-07

$0.48

1997-02-12

$0.48

1996-11-12

$0.48

1996-08-07

$0.48

1996-05-06

$0.45

1996-02-07

$0.45

1995-11-08

$0.45

1995-08-02

$0.45

1995-05-01

$0.425

1994-10-31

$0.4921

HIW's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
HIW

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HIW

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

HIW Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is unsustainably high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

HIW

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

3.78%

2.70%

2years

HIW

HIW

HIW

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HIW

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

HIW

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4750

2019-10-17

2019-11-07

2019-11-11

2019-12-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2019-07-31

2019-08-09

2019-08-12

2019-09-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2019-04-18

2019-05-10

2019-05-13

2019-06-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2019-02-05

2019-02-15

2019-02-19

2019-03-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4625

2018-10-18

2018-11-08

2018-11-12

2018-12-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4625

2018-08-02

2018-08-10

2018-08-13

2018-09-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4625

2018-04-19

2018-05-17

2018-05-18

2018-06-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4625

2018-02-06

2018-02-16

2018-02-20

2018-03-06

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2017-10-19

2017-11-13

2017-11-14

2017-12-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2017-08-02

2017-08-10

2017-08-14

2017-09-06

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2017-04-20

2017-05-15

2017-05-17

2017-06-06

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2017-02-07

2017-02-16

2017-02-21

2017-03-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2016-10-20

2016-11-09

2016-11-14

2016-12-06

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2016-07-27

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-09-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2016-04-21

2016-05-16

2016-05-18

2016-06-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2016-01-27

2016-02-12

2016-02-17

2016-03-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2015-10-15

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-12-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2015-07-29

2015-08-13

2015-08-17

2015-09-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2015-04-16

2015-05-18

2015-05-20

2015-06-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2015-01-28

2015-02-13

2015-02-18

2015-03-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2014-10-16

2014-11-13

2014-11-17

2014-12-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2014-07-24

2014-08-14

2014-08-18

2014-09-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2014-04-16

2014-05-16

2014-05-20

2014-06-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2014-02-05

2014-02-13

2014-02-18

2014-03-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2013-10-17

2013-11-06

2013-11-11

2013-12-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2013-07-31

2013-08-15

2013-08-19

2013-09-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2013-04-18

2013-05-20

2013-05-22

2013-06-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2013-01-30

2013-02-14

2013-02-19

2013-03-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2012-10-22

2012-11-07

2012-11-12

2012-12-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2012-07-24

2012-08-16

2012-08-20

2012-09-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2012-04-19

2012-05-17

2012-05-21

2012-06-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2012-01-25

2012-02-15

2012-02-20

2012-03-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2011-10-19

2011-11-09

2011-11-14

2011-12-06

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2011-07-21

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-09-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2011-04-21

2011-05-19

2011-05-23

2011-06-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2011-01-26

2011-02-10

2011-02-14

2011-03-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2010-10-20

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-12-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2010-07-22

2010-08-12

2010-08-16

2010-09-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2010-04-28

2010-05-18

2010-05-20

2010-06-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2010-02-03

2010-02-10

2010-02-15

2010-03-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2009-10-07

2009-11-12

2009-11-16

2009-12-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2009-07-16

2009-08-13

2009-08-17

2009-09-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2009-04-28

2009-05-14

2009-05-18

2009-06-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2009-01-30

2009-02-11

2009-02-16

2009-03-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2008-10-23

2008-11-13

2008-11-17

2008-12-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2008-07-25

2008-08-07

2008-08-11

2008-09-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2008-04-29

2008-05-08

2008-05-12

2008-06-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2008-01-31

2008-02-07

2008-02-11

2008-03-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2007-10-24

2007-11-07

2007-11-12

2007-12-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2007-07-26

2007-08-09

2007-08-13

2007-09-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2007-04-26

2007-05-04

2007-05-08

2007-06-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2007-01-31

2007-02-08

2007-02-12

2007-03-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2006-11-16

2006-11-27

2006-11-29

2006-12-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2006-08-03

2006-08-10

2006-08-14

2006-09-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2006-04-27

2006-05-08

2006-05-10

2006-06-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2006-01-23

2006-02-03

2006-02-07

2006-03-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2005-11-15

2005-11-23

2005-11-28

2005-12-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2005-07-26

2005-08-04

2005-08-08

2005-09-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2005-04-26

2005-05-13

2005-05-17

2005-06-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2005-01-25

2005-02-03

2005-02-07

2005-03-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2004-10-26

2004-11-04

2004-11-08

2004-12-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2004-07-27

2004-08-05

2004-08-09

2004-09-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2004-04-29

2004-05-06

2004-05-10

2004-06-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2004-02-03

2004-02-11

2004-02-13

2004-03-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2003-10-28

2003-11-06

2003-11-10

2003-12-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2003-07-29

2003-08-06

2003-08-08

2003-08-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2003-04-24

2003-05-05

2003-05-07

2003-05-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5850

2003-01-28

2003-02-06

2003-02-10

2003-02-24

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5850

2002-11-06

2002-11-14

2002-11-18

2002-11-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5850

2002-07-30

2002-08-07

2002-08-09

2002-08-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5850

2002-04-23

2002-05-02

2002-05-06

2002-05-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5850

2002-01-29

2002-02-06

2002-02-08

2002-02-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5850

2001-11-06

2001-11-14

2001-11-16

2001-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5850

2001-07-31

2001-08-08

2001-08-10

2001-08-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2001-04-25

2001-05-02

2001-05-04

2001-05-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2001-01-30

2001-02-07

2001-02-09

2001-02-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2000-11-06

2000-11-14

2000-11-16

2000-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2000-08-01

2000-08-08

2000-08-10

2000-08-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5550

2000-04-28

2000-05-02

2000-05-04

2000-05-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5550

2000-01-31

2000-02-08

2000-02-10

2000-02-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5550

1999-10-20

1999-11-08

1999-11-10

1999-11-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5550

1999-07-26

1999-08-03

1999-08-05

1999-08-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

1999-04-29

1999-05-05

1999-05-07

1999-05-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

1999-01-25

1999-02-02

1999-02-04

1999-02-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

1998-10-30

1998-11-06

1998-11-10

1998-11-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

1998-07-27

1998-08-04

1998-08-06

1998-08-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

1998-04-28

1998-05-05

1998-05-07

1998-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

1998-01-27

1998-02-03

1998-02-05

1998-02-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

1997-11-06

1997-11-12

1997-11-14

1997-11-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

1997-07-29

1997-08-06

1997-08-08

1997-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

1997-04-29

1997-05-07

1997-05-09

1997-05-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

1997-02-04

1997-02-12

1997-02-14

1997-02-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

1996-11-04

1996-11-12

1996-11-14

1996-11-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

1996-06-03

1996-08-07

1996-08-09

1996-08-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

1996-05-01

1996-05-06

1996-05-08

1996-05-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

1996-01-30

1996-02-07

1996-02-09

1996-02-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

1995-11-01

1995-11-08

1995-11-10

1995-11-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

1995-07-26

1995-08-02

1995-08-04

1995-08-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

1995-04-26

1995-05-01

1995-05-05

1995-05-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4921

1994-10-25

1994-10-31

1994-11-04

1994-11-16

Initial

Regular

Quarter

HIW

Investor Resources

Learn more about Highwood Properties on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

HIW

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Real Estate Development

Highwoods Properties- (HIW)-is a fully integrated, self-administered real estate investment trust (<span id="bwanpa8"></span>REIT<span id="bwanpa9"></span>) that provides leasing, management, development, construction and other customer-related services for its properties and for third parties. At December 31, 2007, the Company owned or had an interest in 378 in-service office, industrial and retail properties encompassing approximately 33.9 million square feet. Highwoods also owns 634 acres of development land. Highwoods is based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and its properties and development land are located in Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. As a REIT, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

disclaimer.

