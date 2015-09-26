Best Dividend Stocks
CoreSite Reality Corporation

Stock

COR

Price as of:

$113.5 +0.68 +0.6%

Industry

Real Estate Development

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Real Estate Development /

CoreSite Reality Corporation (COR)

COR

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.33%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$4.88

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

236.06%

EPS $2.07

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

8 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get COR DARS™ Rating

COR

Daily Snapshot

Price

$113.5

Quote Time

Today's Volume

63,118

Open Price

$112.48

Day's Range

$112.1 - $113.5

Previous Close

$112.82

52 week low / high

$82.64 - $123.68

Percent off 52 week high

-8.23%

COR

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$1.2200

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 30

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$1.2200

2019-12-11

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-15

Regular

Trade COR's Upcoming Dividend

COR

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast COR’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-30

$1.22

2019-09-27

$1.22

2019-06-27

$1.22

2019-03-28

$1.1

2018-12-28

$1.1

2018-09-27

$1.03

2018-06-28

$1.03

2018-03-28

$0.98

2017-12-28

$0.98

2017-09-28

$0.9

2017-06-28

$0.9

2017-03-29

$0.8

2016-12-28

$0.8

2016-09-28

$0.53

2016-06-28

$0.53

2016-03-29

$0.53

2015-12-29

$0.53

2015-09-28

$0.42

2015-06-26

$0.42

2015-03-27

$0.42

2014-12-29

$0.42

2014-09-26

$0.35

2014-06-26

$0.35

2014-03-27

$0.35

2013-12-27

$0.35

2013-09-26

$0.27

2013-06-26

$0.27

2013-03-26

$0.27

2012-12-27

$0.27

2012-09-26

$0.18

2012-06-27

$0.18

2012-03-28

$0.18

2011-12-28

$0.18

2011-09-28

$0.13

2011-06-28

$0.13

2011-03-29

$0.13

2010-12-29

$0.13

COR's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

COR

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for COR

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

COR Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

COR

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

26.86%

17.87%

8years

COR

COR

COR

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

COR

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

COR

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$1.2200

2019-12-11

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.2200

2019-09-04

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

2019-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.2200

2019-05-16

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.1000

2019-03-07

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.1000

2018-12-06

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0300

2018-08-31

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0300

2018-05-24

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9800

2018-03-08

2018-03-28

2018-03-29

2018-04-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9800

2017-12-07

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9000

2017-09-01

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9000

2017-05-30

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8000

2017-03-09

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8000

2016-12-01

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2016-09-02

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2016-05-20

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2016-03-03

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2015-12-02

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2015-08-31

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2015-05-21

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2015-03-12

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2014-12-08

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2014-08-29

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2014-05-30

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2014-03-06

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2013-12-06

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2013-08-30

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2013-05-24

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2013-03-05

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

2013-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2012-11-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2012-09-10

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2012-06-18

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2012-03-14

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2011-12-08

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2011-09-19

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2011-06-17

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2011-03-15

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2010-12-20

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-14

Initial, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

COR

Investor Resources

Learn more about CoreSite Reality Corporation on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

COR

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Real Estate Development

CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) - this company owns, develops, and operates data centers in certain data center markets in the United States, including Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and Northern Virginia areas, Chicago, and New York City. Its customer base consists of enterprise customers, communications service providers, media and content companies, government agencies, and educational institutions. The company was founded in February 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

