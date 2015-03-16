Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

WR Berkley Corporation

Stock

WRB

Price as of:

$43.36 -4.22 -8.87%

Industry

Property And Casualty Insurance

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Property And Casualty Insurance /

WR Berkley Corporation (WRB)

WRB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.91%

financial Average 0.07%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.44

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

14.30%

EPS $3.08

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

10 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get WRB DARS™ Rating

WRB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$43.36

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,606,500

Open Price

$46.77

Day's Range

$43.05 - $47.34

Previous Close

$47.58

52 week low / high

$43.05 - $79.92

Percent off 52 week high

-45.75%

WRB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

WRB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

WRB

Compare WRB to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Financial Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade WRB's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
WRB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast WRB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-10

$0.11

2019-11-21

$0.11

2019-09-18

$0.11

2019-06-17

$0.11

2019-03-13

$0.1

2018-11-27

$0.1

2018-09-18

$0.1

2018-06-14

$0.1

2018-03-13

$0.09333333333333334

2017-11-29

$0.09333333333333334

2017-09-19

$0.09333333333333334

2017-06-13

$0.09333333333333334

2017-03-13

$0.08666666666666667

2016-11-29

$0.08666666666666667

2016-09-16

$0.08666666666666667

2016-06-13

$0.08666666666666667

2016-03-11

$0.08

2015-11-27

$0.08

2015-09-03

$0.08

2015-06-11

$0.08

2015-03-17

$0.07333333333333333

2014-11-28

$0.07333333333333333

2014-09-08

$0.07333333333333333

2014-06-06

$0.07333333333333333

2014-03-17

$0.06666666666666667

2013-11-29

$0.06666666666666667

2013-09-06

$0.06666666666666667

2013-06-07

$0.06666666666666667

2013-03-27

$0.06

2012-11-30

$0.06

2012-09-10

$0.06

2012-06-08

$0.06

2012-03-19

$0.05333333333333334

2011-12-02

$0.05333333333333334

2011-09-08

$0.05333333333333334

2011-06-10

$0.05333333333333334

2011-03-17

$0.04666666666666667

2010-12-02

$0.04666666666666667

2010-09-08

$0.04666666666666667

2010-06-10

$0.04666666666666667

2010-03-17

$0.04

2009-12-10

$0.04

2009-09-10

$0.04

2009-06-10

$0.04

2009-03-17

$0.04

2008-12-10

$0.04

2008-09-10

$0.04

2008-06-11

$0.04

2008-03-17

$0.03333333333333333

2007-12-12

$0.03333333333333333

2007-09-12

$0.03333333333333333

2007-06-13

$0.03333333333333333

2007-03-15

$0.03333333333333333

2006-12-13

$0.02666666666666667

2006-09-13

$0.02666666666666667

2006-06-14

$0.02666666666666667

2006-03-16

$0.02666666666666667

2005-12-14

$0.022222222222222223

2005-09-15

$0.022222222222222223

2005-06-14

$0.022222222222222223

2005-03-22

$0.014814814814814815

2004-12-13

$0.02074074074074074

2004-09-15

$0.02074074074074074

2004-06-14

$0.02074074074074074

2004-03-17

$0.02074074074074074

2003-12-11

$0.02074074074074074

2003-09-17

$0.02074074074074074

2003-06-13

$0.019753086419753086

2003-03-21

$0.019753086419753086

2002-12-11

$0.017777777777777778

2002-09-17

$0.017777777777777778

2002-06-13

$0.017119341563786007

2002-03-20

$0.017119341563786007

2001-12-12

$0.017119341563786007

2001-09-17

$0.017119341563786007

2001-06-13

$0.017119341563786007

2001-03-19

$0.017119341563786007

2000-12-13

$0.017119341563786007

2000-09-14

$0.017119341563786007

2000-06-14

$0.017119341563786007

2000-03-17

$0.017119341563786007

1999-12-15

$0.017119341563786007

1999-09-15

$0.017119341563786007

1999-06-11

$0.017119341563786007

1999-03-17

$0.017119341563786007

1998-12-14

$0.01580246913580247

1998-09-16

$0.01580246913580247

1998-06-11

$0.01580246913580247

1998-03-17

$0.01580246913580247

1997-12-12

$0.01448559670781893

1997-09-16

$0.01448559670781893

1997-06-11

$0.01316872427983539

1997-03-17

$0.01316872427983539

1996-12-12

$0.011412894375857338

1996-09-16

$0.011412894375857338

1996-06-12

$0.011412894375857338

1996-03-25

$0.011412894375857338

1995-12-15

$0.010534979423868314

1995-09-26

$0.010534979423868314

1995-06-14

$0.010534979423868314

WRB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
WRB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for WRB

Dividend.com Premium
Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

WRB Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

WRB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

6.27%

2.33%

10years

WRB

News
WRB

Research
WRB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

WRB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

WRB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1100

2020-02-20

2020-03-10

2020-03-11

2020-03-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2019-11-08

2019-11-21

2019-11-22

2019-12-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2019-08-06

2019-09-18

2019-09-19

2019-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2019-06-06

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2019-02-21

2019-03-13

2019-03-14

2019-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2018-11-09

2018-11-27

2018-11-28

2018-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2018-08-08

2018-09-18

2018-09-19

2018-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2018-05-31

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2018-02-28

2018-03-13

2018-03-14

2018-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2017-11-13

2017-11-29

2017-11-30

2017-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2017-08-08

2017-09-19

2017-09-20

2017-10-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2017-05-16

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

2017-02-08

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

2016-11-04

2016-11-29

2016-12-01

2016-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

2016-08-02

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-10-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

2016-05-25

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2016-02-17

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2015-11-05

2015-11-27

2015-12-01

2015-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2015-08-04

2015-09-03

2015-09-08

2015-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2015-06-02

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0733

2015-02-18

2015-03-17

2015-03-19

2015-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0733

2014-11-06

2014-11-28

2014-12-02

2014-12-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0733

2014-08-05

2014-09-08

2014-09-10

2014-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0733

2014-05-20

2014-06-06

2014-06-10

2014-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2014-02-19

2014-03-17

2014-03-19

2014-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2013-11-18

2013-11-29

2013-12-03

2013-12-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2013-08-06

2013-09-06

2013-09-10

2013-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2013-05-21

2013-06-07

2013-06-11

2013-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2013-03-21

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

2013-04-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2012-11-08

2012-11-30

2012-12-04

2012-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2012-08-08

2012-09-10

2012-09-12

2012-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2012-05-22

2012-06-08

2012-06-12

2012-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

2012-02-28

2012-03-19

2012-03-21

2012-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

2011-11-03

2011-12-02

2011-12-06

2011-12-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

2011-08-02

2011-09-08

2011-09-12

2011-10-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

2011-05-17

2011-06-10

2011-06-14

2011-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0467

2011-02-24

2011-03-17

2011-03-21

2011-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0467

2010-11-03

2010-12-02

2010-12-06

2010-12-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0467

2010-08-03

2010-09-08

2010-09-10

2010-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0467

2010-05-18

2010-06-10

2010-06-14

2010-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2010-02-23

2010-03-17

2010-03-19

2010-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2009-11-03

2009-12-10

2009-12-14

2010-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2009-08-04

2009-09-10

2009-09-14

2009-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2009-05-19

2009-06-10

2009-06-12

2009-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2009-02-24

2009-03-17

2009-03-19

2009-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2008-11-04

2008-12-10

2008-12-12

2009-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2008-07-29

2008-09-10

2008-09-12

2008-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2008-05-21

2008-06-11

2008-06-13

2008-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

2008-02-26

2008-03-17

2008-03-19

2008-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

2007-11-06

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2008-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

2007-07-31

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

2007-05-08

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

2007-03-06

2007-03-15

2007-03-19

2007-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2006-11-03

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2007-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2006-08-01

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2006-05-03

2006-06-14

2006-06-16

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2006-03-07

2006-03-16

2006-03-20

2006-04-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

2005-11-03

2005-12-14

2005-12-16

2006-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

2005-08-02

2005-09-15

2005-09-19

2005-10-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

2005-05-03

2005-06-14

2005-06-16

2005-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0148

2005-03-14

2005-03-22

2005-03-24

2005-04-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0207

2004-11-02

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2005-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0207

2004-08-03

2004-09-15

2004-09-17

2004-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0207

2004-05-11

2004-06-14

2004-06-16

2004-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0207

2004-03-09

2004-03-17

2004-03-19

2004-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0207

2003-11-04

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2004-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0207

2003-08-05

2003-09-17

2003-09-19

2003-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0198

2003-05-14

2003-06-13

2003-06-17

2003-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0198

2003-03-11

2003-03-21

2003-03-25

2003-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0178

2002-11-05

2002-12-11

2002-12-13

2003-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0178

2002-08-06

2002-09-17

2002-09-19

2002-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0171

2002-05-16

2002-06-13

2002-06-17

2002-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0171

2002-03-14

2002-03-20

2002-03-20

2002-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0171

2001-11-06

2001-12-12

2001-12-14

2002-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0171

2001-08-07

2001-09-17

2001-09-19

2001-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0171

2001-05-15

2001-06-13

2001-06-15

2001-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0171

2001-03-13

2001-03-19

2001-03-21

2001-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0171

2000-11-07

2000-12-13

2000-12-15

2001-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0171

2000-08-08

2000-09-14

2000-09-18

2000-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0171

2000-05-09

2000-06-14

2000-06-16

2000-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0171

2000-03-09

2000-03-17

2000-03-21

2000-04-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0171

1999-11-09

1999-12-15

1999-12-17

2000-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0171

1999-08-10

1999-09-15

1999-09-17

1999-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0171

1999-05-11

1999-06-11

1999-06-15

1999-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0171

1999-03-10

1999-03-17

1999-03-19

1999-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0158

1998-11-10

1998-12-14

1998-12-16

1999-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0158

1998-08-12

1998-09-16

1998-09-18

1998-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0158

1998-05-12

1998-06-11

1998-06-15

1998-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0158

1998-03-11

1998-03-17

1998-03-19

1998-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0145

1997-11-11

1997-12-12

1997-12-16

1998-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0145

1997-08-12

1997-09-16

1997-09-18

1997-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0132

1997-05-13

1997-06-11

1997-06-13

1997-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0132

1997-03-11

1997-03-17

1997-03-19

1997-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0114

1996-12-03

1996-12-12

1996-12-16

1997-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0114

1996-09-11

1996-09-16

1996-09-18

1996-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0114

1996-05-21

1996-06-12

1996-06-14

1996-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0114

1996-03-07

1996-03-25

1996-03-27

1996-04-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0105

1995-12-05

1995-12-15

1995-12-19

1996-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0105

1995-09-13

1995-09-26

1995-09-28

1995-10-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0105

1995-05-23

1995-06-14

1995-06-16

1995-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

WRB

Investor Resources

Learn more about WR Berkley Corporation on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

WRB

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Property And Casualty Insurance

WR Berkley- (WRB)-operates in the property casualty insurance business primarily in the United States. It has five segments: Specialty, Regional, Alternative Markets, Reinsurance, and International. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X