Erie Indemnity

Stock

ERIE

Price as of:

$169.68 +0.89 +0.53%

Industry

Property And Casualty Insurance

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Erie Indemnity (ERIE)

Erie Indemnity (ERIE)

ERIE

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.28%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$3.86

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

62.06%

EPS $6.22

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

23 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get ERIE DARS™ Rating

ERIE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$169.68

Quote Time

Today's Volume

191,400

Open Price

$169.39

Day's Range

$167.58 - $171.33

Previous Close

$168.79

52 week low / high

$123.94 - $270.23

Percent off 52 week high

-37.21%

ERIE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.9650

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 06

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.9650

2019-12-13

2020-01-06

2020-01-07

2020-01-22

Regular

ERIE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ERIE’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-06

$0.965

2019-10-04

$0.9

2019-07-08

$0.9

2019-04-05

$0.9

2019-01-07

$0.9

2018-10-05

$0.84

2018-07-05

$0.84

2018-04-05

$0.84

2018-01-05

$0.84

2017-10-04

$0.7825

2017-07-03

$0.7825

2017-04-03

$0.7825

2017-01-03

$0.7825

2016-10-03

$0.73

2016-07-01

$0.73

2016-04-04

$0.73

2015-12-31

$0.73

2015-10-01

$0.681

2015-07-02

$0.681

2015-04-02

$0.681

2015-01-02

$0.681

2014-09-30

$0.635

2014-07-01

$0.635

2014-04-03

$0.635

2014-01-03

$0.635

2013-10-02

$0.5925

2013-07-02

$0.5925

2013-04-03

$0.5925

2012-12-05

$0.5925

2012-10-03

$0.5525

2012-07-03

$0.5525

2012-04-03

$0.5525

2012-01-03

$0.5525

2011-10-04

$0.515

2011-07-01

$0.515

2011-04-04

$0.515

2011-01-03

$0.515

2010-10-01

$0.48

2010-07-01

$0.48

2010-04-01

$0.48

2009-12-31

$0.48

2009-10-01

$0.45

2009-07-01

$0.45

2009-04-01

$0.45

2008-12-31

$0.45

2008-10-01

$0.44

2008-07-01

$0.44

2008-04-02

$0.44

2008-01-02

$0.44

2007-10-02

$0.4

2007-07-03

$0.4

2007-04-03

$0.4

2007-01-03

$0.4

2006-10-03

$0.36

2006-07-03

$0.36

2006-04-03

$0.36

2006-01-03

$0.36

2005-10-03

$0.325

2005-07-01

$0.325

2005-04-04

$0.325

2005-01-04

$0.325

2004-10-01

$0.215

2004-07-01

$0.215

2004-04-01

$0.215

2003-12-31

$0.215

2003-10-02

$0.19

2003-07-01

$0.19

2003-04-02

$0.19

2003-01-02

$0.19

2002-10-02

$0.17

2002-07-02

$0.17

2002-04-03

$0.17

2002-01-02

$0.17

2001-10-03

$0.1525

2001-07-03

$0.1525

2001-04-04

$0.1525

2001-01-03

$0.1525

2000-10-04

$0.135

2000-07-03

$0.135

2000-04-04

$0.135

2000-01-04

$0.135

1999-10-04

$0.12

1999-07-01

$0.12

1999-04-01

$0.12

1999-01-04

$0.12

1998-10-02

$0.1075

1998-07-01

$0.1075

1998-04-02

$0.1075

1998-01-02

$0.1075

1997-10-02

$0.095

1997-07-01

$0.095

1997-04-02

$0.095

1997-01-02

$0.095

1996-10-02

$0.083334

1996-07-02

$0.0833

1996-04-02

$0.08333333333333333

1996-01-03

$0.08333333333333333

1995-10-04

$0.065

ERIE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ERIE

Metric

ERIE Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

ERIE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

20.79%

14.88%

23years

ERIE

ERIE

ERIE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ERIE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

ERIE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.9650

2019-12-13

2020-01-06

2020-01-07

2020-01-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9000

2019-07-23

2019-10-04

2019-10-07

2019-10-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9000

2019-05-06

2019-07-08

2019-07-09

2019-07-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9000

2019-02-14

2019-04-05

2019-04-08

2019-04-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9000

2018-12-07

2019-01-07

2019-01-08

2019-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8400

2018-07-24

2018-10-05

2018-10-09

2018-10-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8400

2018-04-24

2018-07-05

2018-07-06

2018-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8400

2018-02-15

2018-04-05

2018-04-06

2018-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8400

2017-12-05

2018-01-05

2018-01-08

2018-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7825

2017-07-25

2017-10-04

2017-10-05

2017-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7825

2017-04-25

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7825

2017-02-16

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7825

2016-12-07

2017-01-03

2017-01-05

2017-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7300

2016-07-26

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7300

2016-04-19

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7300

2016-02-18

2016-04-04

2016-04-06

2016-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7300

2015-12-02

2015-12-31

2016-01-05

2016-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6810

2015-07-29

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6810

2015-04-21

2015-07-02

2015-07-07

2015-07-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6810

2015-02-27

2015-04-02

2015-04-07

2015-04-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6810

2014-10-30

2015-01-02

2015-01-06

2015-01-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

2014-07-30

2014-09-30

2014-10-02

2014-10-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

2014-04-15

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

2014-02-20

2014-04-03

2014-04-07

2014-04-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

2013-12-04

2014-01-03

2014-01-07

2014-01-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5925

2013-07-31

2013-10-02

2013-10-04

2013-10-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5925

2013-04-17

2013-07-02

2013-07-05

2013-07-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5925

2013-02-21

2013-04-03

2013-04-05

2013-04-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5925

2012-11-19

2012-12-05

2012-12-07

2012-12-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5525

2012-08-01

2012-10-03

2012-10-05

2012-10-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5525

2012-04-17

2012-07-03

2012-07-06

2012-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5525

2012-02-23

2012-04-03

2012-04-05

2012-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5525

2011-12-06

2012-01-03

2012-01-05

2012-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5150

2011-08-02

2011-10-04

2011-10-06

2011-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5150

2011-04-19

2011-07-01

2011-07-06

2011-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5150

2011-02-24

2011-04-04

2011-04-06

2011-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5150

2010-12-07

2011-01-03

2011-01-05

2011-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2010-08-03

2010-10-01

2010-10-05

2010-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2010-04-20

2010-07-01

2010-07-06

2010-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2010-02-25

2010-04-01

2010-04-06

2010-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2009-12-08

2009-12-31

2010-01-05

2010-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2009-08-04

2009-10-01

2009-10-05

2009-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2009-05-05

2009-07-01

2009-07-06

2009-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2009-02-26

2009-04-01

2009-04-03

2009-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2008-12-09

2008-12-31

2009-01-05

2009-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2008-07-29

2008-10-01

2008-10-03

2008-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2008-04-21

2008-07-01

2008-07-03

2008-07-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2008-02-21

2008-04-02

2008-04-04

2008-04-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2007-12-12

2008-01-02

2008-01-04

2008-01-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2007-08-01

2007-10-02

2007-10-04

2007-10-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2007-04-17

2007-07-03

2007-07-06

2007-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2007-02-22

2007-04-03

2007-04-05

2007-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2006-12-13

2007-01-03

2007-01-04

2007-01-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2006-07-25

2006-10-03

2006-10-05

2006-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2006-04-18

2006-07-03

2006-07-06

2006-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2006-02-21

2006-04-03

2006-04-05

2006-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2005-12-13

2006-01-03

2006-01-05

2006-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2005-07-26

2005-10-03

2005-10-05

2005-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2005-04-19

2005-07-01

2005-07-06

2005-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2005-02-22

2005-04-04

2005-04-06

2005-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2004-12-07

2005-01-04

2005-01-06

2005-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2004-07-27

2004-10-01

2004-10-05

2004-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2004-04-28

2004-07-01

2004-07-06

2004-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2004-03-02

2004-04-01

2004-04-05

2004-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2003-12-09

2003-12-31

2004-01-05

2004-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2003-09-09

2003-10-02

2003-10-06

2003-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2003-06-10

2003-07-01

2003-07-03

2003-07-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2003-03-11

2003-04-02

2003-04-04

2003-04-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2002-12-10

2003-01-02

2003-01-06

2003-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2002-09-09

2002-10-02

2002-10-04

2002-10-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2002-06-11

2002-07-02

2002-07-05

2002-07-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2002-03-05

2002-04-03

2002-04-05

2002-04-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2001-12-11

2002-01-02

2002-01-04

2002-01-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1525

2001-09-11

2001-10-03

2001-10-05

2001-10-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1525

2001-06-12

2001-07-03

2001-07-06

2001-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1525

2001-03-13

2001-04-04

2001-04-06

2001-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1525

2000-12-12

2001-01-03

2001-01-06

2001-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2000-09-15

2000-10-04

2000-10-06

2000-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2000-06-13

2000-07-03

2000-07-06

2000-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2000-03-07

2000-04-04

2000-04-06

2000-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

1999-12-15

2000-01-04

2000-01-06

2000-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

1999-09-13

1999-10-04

1999-10-06

1999-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

1999-06-17

1999-07-01

1999-07-06

1999-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

1999-03-09

1999-04-01

1999-04-06

1999-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

1998-12-16

1999-01-04

1999-01-06

1999-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1075

1998-09-15

1998-10-02

1998-10-06

1998-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1075

1998-06-15

1998-07-01

1998-07-06

1998-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1075

1998-03-11

1998-04-02

1998-04-06

1998-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1075

1997-12-17

1998-01-02

1998-01-06

1998-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

1997-09-15

1997-10-02

1997-10-06

1997-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

1997-06-17

1997-07-01

1997-07-03

1997-07-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

1997-03-11

1997-04-02

1997-04-04

1997-04-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

1996-12-13

1997-01-02

1997-01-06

1997-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

1996-09-18

1996-10-02

1996-10-04

1996-10-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

1996-06-18

1996-07-02

1996-07-05

1996-07-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

1996-02-29

1996-04-02

1996-04-05

1996-04-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

1995-12-14

1996-01-03

1996-01-05

1996-01-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1995-09-21

1995-10-04

1995-10-06

1995-10-20

Initial

Regular

Quarter

ERIE

Investor Resources

Learn more about Erie Indemnity on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

ERIE

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Property And Casualty Insurance

Erie Indemnity- (ERIE)-provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services to the policyholders of Erie Insurance Exchange primarily in the Midwest, mid-Atlantic, and southeast regions of the United States. The company offers property/casualty insurance; and underwrites personal and commercial property, and casualty coverage. Its personal lines of insurance include private passenger automobile and homeowners; and commercial lines of insurance, such as multi-peril, commercial automobile, and workers compensation. The company sells its products through independent insurance agents. As of December 31, 2007, it operated 23 field offices. The company was founded in 1925 and is based in Erie, Pennsylvania.

