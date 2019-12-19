Best Dividend Stocks
Donegal Group Inc. Cl A

Stock

DGICA

Price as of:

$14.54 -0.44 -2.94%

Industry

Property And Casualty Insurance

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Property And Casualty Insurance /

Donegal Group Inc. Cl A (DGICA)

DGICA

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

3.87%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.58

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

65.58%

EPS $0.88

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get DGICA DARS™ Rating

DGICA

Daily Snapshot

Price

$14.54

Quote Time

Today's Volume

11,654

Open Price

$14.84

Day's Range

$14.51 - $14.86

Previous Close

$14.98

52 week low / high

$12.42 - $15.43

Percent off 52 week high

-5.77%

DGICA

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DGICA has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade DGICA's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
DGICA

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DGICA’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-31

$0.145

2019-07-31

$0.145

2019-04-30

$0.145

2019-01-31

$0.1425

2018-10-31

$0.1425

2018-07-31

$0.1425

2018-04-30

$0.1425

2018-01-31

$0.14

2017-10-31

$0.14

2017-07-28

$0.14

2017-04-27

$0.14

2017-01-30

$0.1375

2016-10-28

$0.1375

2016-07-28

$0.1375

2016-04-28

$0.1375

2016-01-29

$0.135

2015-10-29

$0.135

2015-07-30

$0.135

2015-04-29

$0.135

2015-01-29

$0.1315

2014-07-30

$0.1315

2014-04-29

$0.1315

2014-01-30

$0.1275

2013-10-30

$0.1275

2013-07-30

$0.1275

2013-04-29

$0.1275

2013-01-30

$0.1225

2012-10-31

$0.1225

2012-07-30

$0.1225

2012-04-27

$0.1225

2012-01-30

$0.12

2011-10-28

$0.12

2011-07-28

$0.12

2011-04-28

$0.12

2011-01-28

$0.115

2010-10-28

$0.115

2010-07-29

$0.115

2010-04-29

$0.115

2010-01-28

$0.1125

2009-10-29

$0.1125

2009-07-30

$0.1125

2009-04-29

$0.1125

2009-01-29

$0.105

2008-10-30

$0.105

2008-07-30

$0.105

2008-04-29

$0.105

2008-01-30

$0.09

2007-10-30

$0.09

2007-08-02

$0.09

2007-04-27

$0.09

2007-01-30

$0.0825

2006-10-30

$0.0825

2006-07-28

$0.0825

2006-04-27

$0.0825

2006-01-30

$0.07501875468867217

2005-10-28

$0.07501875468867217

2005-07-28

$0.07501875468867217

2005-04-28

$0.07501875468867217

2005-01-28

$0.06753376266047006

2004-10-28

$0.06753376266047006

2004-07-29

$0.06753376266047006

2004-04-28

$0.06753376266047006

2004-01-29

$0.061905949105430895

2003-10-31

$0.061905949105430895

2003-07-30

$0.061905949105430895

2003-04-29

$0.061905949105430895

2003-01-30

$0.056278135550391725

2002-10-30

$0.056278135550391725

2002-07-31

$0.056278135550391725

2002-04-29

$0.056278135550391725

2002-01-30

$0.056278135550391725

2001-10-30

$0.056278135550391725

2001-07-30

$0.056278135550391725

2001-05-11

$0.056278135550391725

DGICA's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

DGICA

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DGICA

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

DGICA Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is very high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

DGICA

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

1.94%

2.20%

3years

DGICA

News
DGICA

Research
DGICA

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DGICA

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

DGICA

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1450

2019-10-17

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2019-07-18

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2019-04-18

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1425

2018-12-20

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1425

2018-10-18

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1425

2018-07-19

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1425

2018-04-19

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-12-21

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-10-19

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-07-20

2017-07-28

2017-08-01

2017-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-04-20

2017-04-27

2017-05-01

2017-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2016-12-15

2017-01-30

2017-02-01

2017-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2016-10-20

2016-10-28

2016-11-01

2016-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2016-07-22

2016-07-28

2016-08-01

2016-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2016-04-21

2016-04-28

2016-05-02

2016-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2015-12-18

2016-01-29

2016-02-02

2016-02-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2015-10-15

2015-10-29

2015-11-02

2015-11-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2015-07-16

2015-07-30

2015-08-03

2015-08-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2015-04-16

2015-04-29

2015-05-01

2015-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1315

2014-12-18

2015-01-29

2015-02-02

2015-02-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1315

2014-07-17

2014-07-30

2014-08-01

2014-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1315

Unknown

2014-04-29

2014-05-01

2014-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1275

2013-12-19

2014-01-30

2014-02-03

2014-02-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1275

2013-10-17

2013-10-30

2013-11-01

2013-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1275

2013-07-18

2013-07-30

2013-08-01

2013-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1275

2013-04-19

2013-04-29

2013-05-01

2013-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1225

2012-12-20

2013-01-30

2013-02-01

2013-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1225

2012-10-19

2012-10-31

2012-11-01

2012-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1225

2012-07-19

2012-07-30

2012-08-01

2012-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1225

2012-04-19

2012-04-27

2012-05-01

2012-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2011-12-15

2012-01-30

2012-02-01

2012-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2011-10-20

2011-10-28

2011-11-01

2011-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2011-07-21

2011-07-28

2011-08-01

2011-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2011-04-21

2011-04-28

2011-05-02

2011-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2010-12-16

2011-01-28

2011-02-01

2011-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2010-10-21

2010-10-28

2010-11-01

2010-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2010-07-15

2010-07-29

2010-08-02

2010-08-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2010-04-15

2010-04-29

2010-05-03

2010-05-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2009-12-17

2010-01-28

2010-02-01

2010-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2009-10-15

2009-10-29

2009-11-02

2009-11-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2009-07-16

2009-07-30

2009-08-03

2009-08-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2009-04-16

2009-04-29

2009-05-01

2009-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2008-12-18

2009-01-29

2009-02-02

2009-02-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2008-10-17

2008-10-30

2008-11-03

2008-11-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2008-07-17

2008-07-30

2008-08-01

2008-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2008-04-17

2008-04-29

2008-05-01

2008-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2007-12-20

2008-01-30

2008-02-01

2008-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2007-10-18

2007-10-30

2007-11-01

2007-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2007-07-19

2007-08-02

2007-08-01

2007-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2007-04-19

2007-04-27

2007-05-01

2007-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

2006-12-21

2007-01-30

2007-02-01

2007-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

2006-10-19

2006-10-30

2006-11-01

2006-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

2006-07-20

2006-07-28

2006-08-01

2006-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

2006-04-21

2006-04-27

2006-05-01

2006-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2005-12-16

2006-01-30

2006-02-01

2006-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2005-10-20

2005-10-28

2005-11-01

2005-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2005-07-22

2005-07-28

2005-08-01

2005-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2005-02-17

2005-04-28

2005-05-02

2005-05-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2004-12-23

2005-01-28

2005-02-01

2005-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2004-10-21

2004-10-28

2004-11-01

2004-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2004-07-16

2004-07-29

2004-08-02

2004-08-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2004-04-15

2004-04-28

2004-05-01

2004-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0619

2004-01-15

2004-01-29

2004-02-02

2004-02-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0619

2003-10-28

2003-10-31

2003-11-04

2003-11-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0619

2003-07-17

2003-07-30

2003-08-01

2003-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0619

2003-04-17

2003-04-29

2003-05-01

2003-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0563

2002-12-20

2003-01-30

2003-02-03

2003-02-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0563

2002-10-22

2002-10-30

2002-11-01

2002-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0563

2002-07-22

2002-07-31

2002-08-02

2002-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0563

2002-04-19

2002-04-29

2002-05-01

2002-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0563

2001-12-20

2002-01-30

2002-02-01

2002-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0563

2001-10-18

2001-10-30

2001-11-01

2001-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0563

2001-07-20

2001-07-30

2001-08-01

2001-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0563

2001-04-19

2001-05-11

2001-05-15

2001-05-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

DGICA

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Property And Casualty Insurance

No company description available.

X