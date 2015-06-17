Best Dividend Stocks
Axis Capital Holdings

Stock

AXS

Price as of:

$59.89 -0.32 -0.53%

Industry

Property And Casualty Insurance

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Property And Casualty Insurance /

Axis Capital Holdings (AXS)

AXS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.72%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.64

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

58.22%

EPS $2.82

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

12 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get AXS DARS™ Rating

AXS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$59.89

Quote Time

Today's Volume

36,855

Open Price

$60.07

Day's Range

$59.74 - $60.08

Previous Close

$60.21

52 week low / high

$48.27 - $67.51

Percent off 52 week high

-11.29%

AXS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.4100

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 30

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.4100

2019-12-05

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-15

Regular

Trade AXS's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

AXS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AXS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-30

$0.41

2019-10-02

$0.4

2019-06-27

$0.4

2019-03-28

$0.4

2018-12-28

$0.4

2018-10-05

$0.39

2018-06-28

$0.39

2018-03-28

$0.39

2017-12-28

$0.39

2017-10-05

$0.38

2017-06-28

$0.38

2017-03-29

$0.38

2016-12-28

$0.38

2016-09-29

$0.35

2016-06-28

$0.35

2016-03-29

$0.35

2015-12-29

$0.35

2015-09-28

$0.29

2015-06-26

$0.29

2015-03-27

$0.29

2014-12-29

$0.29

2014-09-26

$0.27

2014-06-26

$0.27

2014-03-27

$0.27

2013-12-27

$0.27

2013-09-27

$0.25

2013-06-26

$0.25

2013-03-26

$0.25

2012-12-27

$0.25

2012-09-28

$0.24

2012-06-27

$0.24

2012-03-28

$0.24

2011-12-28

$0.24

2011-09-29

$0.23

2011-06-28

$0.23

2011-03-29

$0.23

2010-12-29

$0.23

2010-09-28

$0.21

2010-06-28

$0.21

2010-03-29

$0.21

2009-12-29

$0.21

2009-09-28

$0.2

2009-06-26

$0.2

2009-03-27

$0.2

2008-12-29

$0.2

2008-09-26

$0.185

2008-06-26

$0.185

2008-03-27

$0.185

2007-12-27

$0.185

2007-09-26

$0.165

2007-06-27

$0.165

2007-03-28

$0.165

2006-12-27

$0.165

2006-09-27

$0.15

2006-06-28

$0.15

2006-03-29

$0.15

2005-12-28

$0.15

2005-09-28

$0.15

2005-06-28

$0.15

2005-03-29

$0.15

2004-12-29

$0.125

2004-09-28

$0.125

2004-06-28

$0.125

2004-03-29

$0.125

2003-12-29

$0.07

2003-09-26

$0.07

AXS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AXS

Metric

AXS Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

AXS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

4.67%

4.46%

12years

AXS

News
AXS

Research
AXS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AXS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

AXS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4100

2019-12-05

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2019-09-18

2019-10-02

2019-10-03

2019-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2019-05-02

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2019-02-21

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2018-12-06

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2018-09-26

2018-10-05

2018-10-09

2018-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2018-05-02

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2018-02-23

2018-03-28

2018-03-29

2018-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2017-12-07

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2017-09-27

2017-10-05

2017-10-09

2017-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2017-05-04

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2017-02-24

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2016-12-09

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2016-09-22

2016-09-29

2016-10-03

2016-10-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2016-05-05

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2016-02-25

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2015-12-07

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2015-09-11

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2015-05-08

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2015-02-20

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2014-12-05

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2014-09-12

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2014-05-08

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2014-02-21

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2013-12-09

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-09-18

2013-09-27

2013-10-01

2013-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-05-03

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-02-22

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

2013-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-12-17

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2012-09-21

2012-09-28

2012-10-02

2012-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2012-05-03

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2012-03-01

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2011-12-08

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2011-09-21

2011-09-29

2011-10-03

2011-10-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2011-05-05

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2011-03-03

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2010-12-09

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2010-09-24

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2010-05-06

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2010-03-04

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2009-12-10

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-09-18

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

2009-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-05-06

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

2009-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-03-05

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

2009-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-12-04

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2008-09-19

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

2008-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2008-05-09

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2008-03-06

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

2008-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2007-12-06

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2007-09-07

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2007-05-14

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2007-03-09

2007-03-28

2007-03-31

2007-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2006-12-07

2006-12-27

2006-12-31

2007-01-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2006-09-08

2006-09-27

2006-09-30

2006-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2006-05-15

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2006-03-10

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-04-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2005-12-08

2005-12-28

2005-12-31

2006-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2005-09-09

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

2005-10-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2005-05-05

2005-06-28

2005-06-30

2005-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2005-03-14

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

2005-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2004-12-09

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2004-09-13

2004-09-28

2004-09-30

2004-10-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2004-06-16

2004-06-28

2004-06-30

2004-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2004-03-15

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2003-12-12

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2003-09-17

2003-09-26

2003-09-30

2003-10-14

Initial

Regular

Quarter

AXS

Investor Resources

Learn more about Axis Capital Holdings on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

AXS

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Property And Casualty Insurance

Axis Cap Holdings Ltd.- (AXS)-provides various insurance and reinsurance products to insureds and reinsureds. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance products, including property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident and health insurance products. It has operations in Bermuda, Europe, Singapore, and the United States. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

X