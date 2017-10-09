Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

American Financial Group

Stock

AFG

Price as of:

$110.64 -0.94 -0.84%

Industry

Property And Casualty Insurance

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Property And Casualty Insurance /

American Financial Group (AFG)

AFG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.61%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.80

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

20.86%

EPS $8.63

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

13 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get AFG DARS™ Rating

AFG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$110.64

Quote Time

Today's Volume

49,603

Open Price

$111.59

Day's Range

$110.6 - $111.61

Previous Close

$111.58

52 week low / high

$84.18 - $111.86

Percent off 52 week high

-1.09%

AFG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

AFG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade AFG's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
AFG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AFG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-11

$0.45

2019-07-12

$0.4

2019-04-12

$0.4

2019-01-14

$0.4

2018-10-12

$0.4

2018-07-12

$0.35

2018-04-12

$0.35

2018-01-11

$0.35

2017-10-12

$0.35

2017-07-12

$0.3125

2017-04-11

$0.3125

2017-01-11

$0.3125

2016-10-12

$0.3125

2016-07-13

$0.28

2016-04-13

$0.28

2016-01-13

$0.28

2015-10-13

$0.28

2015-07-13

$0.25

2015-04-13

$0.25

2015-01-13

$0.25

2014-10-10

$0.25

2014-07-11

$0.22

2014-04-11

$0.22

2014-01-13

$0.22

2013-10-10

$0.22

2013-07-11

$0.195

2013-04-11

$0.195

2013-01-11

$0.195

2012-10-11

$0.195

2012-07-11

$0.175

2012-04-11

$0.175

2012-01-11

$0.175

2011-10-12

$0.175

2011-07-13

$0.1625

2011-04-13

$0.1625

2011-01-12

$0.1625

2010-10-13

$0.1625

2010-07-13

$0.1375

2010-04-13

$0.1375

2010-01-13

$0.1375

2009-10-13

$0.13

2009-07-13

$0.13

2009-04-13

$0.13

2009-01-13

$0.13

2008-10-10

$0.125

2008-07-11

$0.125

2008-04-11

$0.125

2008-01-11

$0.125

2007-10-11

$0.1

2007-07-11

$0.1

2007-04-11

$0.1

2007-01-10

$0.1

2006-10-11

$0.09166666666666666

2006-07-12

$0.09166666666666666

2006-04-11

$0.09166666666666666

2006-01-11

$0.09166666666666666

2005-10-12

$0.08333333333333333

2005-07-13

$0.08333333333333333

2005-04-13

$0.08333333333333333

2005-01-12

$0.08333333333333333

2004-10-13

$0.08333333333333333

2004-07-13

$0.08333333333333333

2004-04-13

$0.08333333333333333

2004-01-13

$0.08333333333333333

2003-10-10

$0.08333333333333333

2003-07-11

$0.08333333333333333

2003-04-11

$0.08333333333333333

2003-01-13

$0.08333333333333333

2002-10-10

$0.08333333333333333

2002-07-11

$0.08333333333333333

2002-04-11

$0.08333333333333333

2002-01-16

$0.08333333333333333

2001-10-11

$0.16666666666666666

2001-07-11

$0.16666666666666666

2001-04-10

$0.16666666666666666

2001-01-10

$0.16666666666666666

2000-10-11

$0.16666666666666666

2000-07-12

$0.16666666666666666

2000-04-12

$0.16666666666666666

2000-01-13

$0.16666666666666666

1999-10-13

$0.16666666666666666

1999-07-13

$0.16666666666666666

1999-04-13

$0.16666666666666666

1999-01-13

$0.16666666666666666

1998-10-13

$0.16666666666666666

1998-07-13

$0.16666666666666666

1998-04-13

$0.16666666666666666

1998-01-13

$0.16666666666666666

1997-10-10

$0.16666666666666666

1997-07-11

$0.16666666666666666

1997-04-11

$0.16666666666666666

1997-01-13

$0.16666666666666666

1996-10-10

$0.16666666666666666

1996-07-11

$0.16666666666666666

1996-04-11

$0.16666666666666666

1996-01-10

$0.16666666666666666

1995-09-27

$0.16666666666666666

1995-06-28

$0.16666666666666666

AFG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
AFG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AFG

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

AFG Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

AFG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

16.02%

24.14%

13years

AFG

News
AFG

Research
AFG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AFG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

AFG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4500

2019-10-01

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2019-07-01

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2019-04-01

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2019-01-02

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2018-10-01

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2018-07-02

2018-07-12

2018-07-13

2018-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2018-04-02

2018-04-12

2018-04-13

2018-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2018-01-02

2018-01-11

2018-01-15

2018-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2017-10-02

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2017-07-03

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-14

2017-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2017-01-03

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2016-10-03

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2016-07-01

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2016-04-01

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2016-01-04

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-10-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-07-01

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-04-01

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-01-02

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-01-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-10-01

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-10-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2014-07-01

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2014-04-01

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2014-01-02

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2013-10-01

2013-10-10

2013-10-15

2013-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2013-07-01

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2013-04-01

2013-04-11

2013-04-15

2013-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2013-01-02

2013-01-11

2013-01-15

2013-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2012-10-01

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2012-07-02

2012-07-11

2012-07-13

2012-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2012-04-02

2012-04-11

2012-04-13

2012-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2012-01-03

2012-01-11

2012-01-13

2012-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2011-10-03

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2011-07-01

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2011-04-01

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2011-01-03

2011-01-12

2011-01-14

2011-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2010-10-01

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2010-07-01

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-07-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2010-04-01

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-04-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2010-01-04

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2009-10-01

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-10-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2009-07-01

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2009-04-01

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2009-01-02

2009-01-13

2009-01-15

2009-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2008-10-01

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-10-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2008-07-01

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2008-04-01

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2008-01-01

2008-01-11

2008-01-15

2008-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2007-10-01

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2007-07-02

2007-07-11

2007-07-13

2007-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2007-04-02

2007-04-11

2007-04-13

2007-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2007-01-01

2007-01-10

2007-01-15

2007-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0917

2006-10-02

2006-10-11

2006-10-15

2006-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0917

2006-07-03

2006-07-12

2006-07-14

2006-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0917

2006-04-03

2006-04-11

2006-04-13

2006-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0917

2006-01-01

2006-01-11

2006-01-15

2006-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

2005-10-01

2005-10-12

2005-10-15

2005-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

2005-07-01

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-07-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

2005-04-01

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-04-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

2005-01-01

2005-01-12

2005-01-15

2005-01-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

2004-10-01

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

2004-07-01

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-07-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

2004-04-01

2004-04-13

2004-04-15

2004-04-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

2004-01-02

2004-01-13

2004-01-15

2004-01-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

2003-10-01

2003-10-10

2003-10-15

2003-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

2003-07-01

2003-07-11

2003-07-15

2003-07-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

2003-04-01

2003-04-11

2003-04-15

2003-04-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

2003-01-02

2003-01-13

2003-01-15

2003-01-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

2002-10-01

2002-10-10

2002-10-15

2002-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

2002-07-01

2002-07-11

2002-07-15

2002-07-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

2002-04-01

2002-04-11

2002-04-15

2002-04-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

2002-01-08

2002-01-16

2002-01-19

2002-01-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2001-10-01

2001-10-11

2001-10-15

2001-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2001-07-02

2001-07-11

2001-07-15

2001-07-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2001-04-02

2001-04-10

2001-04-15

2001-04-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2001-01-02

2001-01-10

2001-01-15

2001-01-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2000-10-02

2000-10-11

2000-10-15

2000-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2000-07-05

2000-07-12

2000-07-15

2000-07-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2000-04-05

2000-04-12

2000-04-15

2000-04-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2000-01-07

2000-01-13

2000-01-18

2000-01-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

1999-10-01

1999-10-13

1999-10-15

1999-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

1999-07-01

1999-07-13

1999-07-15

1999-07-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

1999-04-01

1999-04-13

1999-04-15

1999-04-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

1999-01-04

1999-01-13

1999-01-15

1999-01-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

1998-10-01

1998-10-13

1998-10-15

1998-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

1998-07-01

1998-07-13

1998-07-15

1998-07-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

1998-04-02

1998-04-13

1998-04-15

1998-04-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

1998-01-05

1998-01-13

1998-01-15

1998-01-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

1997-10-01

1997-10-10

1997-10-15

1997-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

1997-07-01

1997-07-11

1997-07-15

1997-07-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

1997-04-01

1997-04-11

1997-04-15

1997-04-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

1997-01-03

1997-01-13

1997-01-15

1997-01-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

1996-10-01

1996-10-10

1996-10-15

1996-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

1996-07-01

1996-07-11

1996-07-15

1996-07-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

1996-04-03

1996-04-11

1996-04-15

1996-04-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

1996-01-02

1996-01-10

1996-01-15

1996-01-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

1995-09-18

1995-09-27

1995-09-29

1995-10-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

1995-06-15

1995-06-28

1995-06-30

1995-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

AFG

Investor Resources

Learn more about American Financial Group on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

AFG

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Property And Casualty Insurance

American Financial Group (AFG) - The company provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products that include inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related, and commercial automobile insurance; specialty casualty products, which consist of executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, excess and surplus, and targeted programs; and specialty financial products, such as fidelity and surety bonds, and lease and loan services; and workers' compensation products. The company was founded in 1872 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X