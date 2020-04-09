Best Dividend Stocks
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc

Stock

SC

Price as of:

$16.52 +1.56 +10.43%

Industry

Mortgage Investment

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Mortgage Investment /

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC)

SC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

5.88%

financial Average 0.06%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.88

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

47.42%

EPS $1.86

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

SC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$16.52

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,345,800

Open Price

$15.7

Day's Range

$15.51 - $16.92

Previous Close

$14.96

52 week low / high

$9.74 - $27.75

Percent off 52 week high

-40.47%

SC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SC

Compare SC to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Financial Sector
  • My Watchlist

SC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-07

$0.22

2019-11-08

$0.22

2019-08-02

$0.22

2019-05-09

$0.2

2019-02-08

$0.2

2018-11-08

$0.2

2018-08-03

$0.2

2018-05-03

$0.05

2018-02-09

$0.05

2017-11-06

$0.03

2014-05-08

$0.15

2005-05-11

$0.4929

2005-02-09

$1.2277

2004-08-11

$0.6841

2004-03-31

$1.0358

2003-08-13

$0.581

2003-04-02

$0.8963

2002-08-14

$0.5485

2002-04-17

$0.7826

2001-08-15

$0.5133

2001-04-18

$0.7581

SC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SC

Metric

SC Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is very high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

SC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

208.40%

4.76%

2years

SC

News
SC

Research
SC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2014

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

SC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2200

2020-01-23

2020-02-07

2020-02-10

2020-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2019-10-29

2019-11-08

2019-11-12

2019-11-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2019-07-12

2019-08-02

2019-08-05

2019-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2019-04-30

2019-05-09

2019-05-10

2019-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2019-01-30

2019-02-08

2019-02-11

2019-02-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-10-31

2018-11-08

2018-11-10

2018-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-07-25

2018-08-03

2018-08-06

2018-08-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2018-04-19

2018-05-03

2018-05-04

2018-05-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2018-01-31

2018-02-09

2018-02-12

2018-02-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2017-10-27

2017-11-06

2017-11-07

2017-11-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2014-05-01

2014-05-08

2014-05-12

2014-05-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.4929

Unknown

2005-05-11

2005-05-13

2005-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2277

Unknown

2005-02-09

2005-02-11

2005-03-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6841

Unknown

2004-08-11

2004-08-13

2004-09-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0358

Unknown

2004-03-31

2004-04-02

2004-05-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5810

Unknown

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-09-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8963

Unknown

2003-04-02

2003-04-04

2003-05-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5485

Unknown

2002-08-14

2002-08-16

2002-09-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7826

Unknown

2002-04-17

2002-04-19

2002-05-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5133

Unknown

2001-08-15

2001-08-17

2001-09-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7581

Unknown

2001-04-18

2001-04-20

2001-05-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

SC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Mortgage Investment

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) is a consumer finance company that provides vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Dallas, TX.

