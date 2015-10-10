Best Dividend Stocks
Prudential plc

Stock

PUK

Price as of:

$37.15 -0.31 -0.83%

Industry

Life Insurance

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Life Insurance /

Prudential plc (PUK)

PUK

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.14%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.81

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

23.47%

EPS $3.45

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PUK DARS™ Rating

PUK

Daily Snapshot

Price

$37.15

Quote Time

Today's Volume

376,500

Open Price

$37.53

Day's Range

$37.15 - $37.63

Previous Close

$37.46

52 week low / high

$31.84 - $46.5

Percent off 52 week high

-20.11%

PUK

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PUK has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

PUK

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PUK’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-08-22

$0.4052951

2019-03-28

$0.859311

2018-08-23

$0.407796

2018-04-02

$0.874575

2017-08-23

$0.389035

2017-03-29

$0.795309

2016-08-24

$0.335016

2016-03-24

$1.057921

2015-08-19

$0.375258

2015-03-25

$0.805404

2014-08-20

$0.364614

2014-03-26

$0.803503

2013-08-21

$0.31136

2013-03-28

$0.625945

2012-08-22

$0.27221

2012-03-28

$0.539991

2011-08-17

$0.244144

2011-03-30

$0.554403

2010-08-18

$0.20721

2010-04-07

$0.397416

2009-08-19

$0.201581

2009-04-09

$0.408859

2008-08-13

$0.221582

2008-04-09

$0.483168

2007-08-15

$0.230325

2007-04-11

$0.462002

2006-08-16

$0.205309

2006-03-22

$0.408511

2005-08-17

$0.18815

2005-03-16

$0.38915

2004-08-18

$0.19744

2004-03-17

$0.38723

2003-08-20

$0.17172

2003-03-19

$0.55793

2002-09-11

$0.27549

2002-03-20

$0.4868

2001-09-19

$0.2478

2001-03-28

$0.463

PUK's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
PUK

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PUK

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

PUK Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

PUK

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-16.51%

-36.79%

1years

PUK

News
PUK

Research
PUK

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PUK

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

PUK

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4053

Unknown

2019-08-22

2019-08-23

2019-10-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8593

Unknown

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-05-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4078

Unknown

2018-08-23

2018-08-24

2018-10-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8746

Unknown

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-05-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3890

Unknown

2017-08-23

2017-08-25

2017-10-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7953

Unknown

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-05-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3350

Unknown

2016-08-24

2016-08-26

2016-10-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0579

Unknown

2016-03-24

2016-03-29

2016-05-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3753

Unknown

2015-08-19

2015-08-21

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8054

Unknown

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3646

Unknown

2014-08-20

2014-08-22

2014-10-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8035

Unknown

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

2014-06-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3114

Unknown

2013-08-21

2013-08-23

2013-10-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6259

Unknown

2013-03-28

2013-04-02

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2722

Unknown

2012-08-22

2012-08-24

2012-10-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5400

Unknown

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-06-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2441

Unknown

2011-08-17

2011-08-19

2011-09-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5544

Unknown

2011-03-30

2011-04-01

2011-06-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2072

Unknown

2010-08-18

2010-08-20

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3974

Unknown

2010-04-07

2010-04-09

2010-06-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2016

Unknown

2009-08-19

2009-08-21

2009-10-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4089

Unknown

2009-04-09

2009-04-14

2009-06-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2216

Unknown

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4832

Unknown

2008-04-09

2008-04-11

2008-05-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2303

Unknown

2007-08-15

2007-08-17

2007-10-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4620

Unknown

2007-04-11

2007-04-13

2007-05-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2053

Unknown

2006-08-16

2006-08-18

2006-11-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4085

Unknown

2006-03-22

2006-03-24

2006-06-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1882

Unknown

2005-08-17

2005-08-19

2005-11-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3892

Unknown

2005-03-16

2005-03-18

2005-06-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1974

Unknown

2004-08-18

2004-08-20

2004-11-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3872

Unknown

2004-03-17

2004-03-19

2004-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1717

Unknown

2003-08-20

2003-08-22

2003-11-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5579

Unknown

2003-03-19

2003-03-21

2003-06-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2755

Unknown

2002-09-11

2002-09-13

2002-12-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4868

Unknown

2002-03-20

2002-03-22

2002-06-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2478

Unknown

2001-09-19

2001-09-21

2001-12-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4630

Unknown

2001-03-28

2001-03-30

2001-06-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

PUK

Investor Resources

Learn more about Prudential plc on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

PUK

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Life Insurance

Prudential PLC- (PUK)-operates as an international financial services group in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Asia. It offers a range of retail financial products and services, and fund management services. The company's retail financial products and services principally include life insurance, pensions, and annuities, as well as collective investments, and deposit and mortgage banking services. Prudential was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

