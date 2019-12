This table allows you to know how fast PUK’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-08-22 $0.4052951 2019-03-28 $0.859311 2018-08-23 $0.407796 2018-04-02 $0.874575 2017-08-23 $0.389035 2017-03-29 $0.795309 2016-08-24 $0.335016 2016-03-24 $1.057921 2015-08-19 $0.375258 2015-03-25 $0.805404 2014-08-20 $0.364614 2014-03-26 $0.803503 2013-08-21 $0.31136 2013-03-28 $0.625945 2012-08-22 $0.27221 2012-03-28 $0.539991 2011-08-17 $0.244144 2011-03-30 $0.554403 2010-08-18 $0.20721 2010-04-07 $0.397416 2009-08-19 $0.201581 2009-04-09 $0.408859 2008-08-13 $0.221582 2008-04-09 $0.483168 2007-08-15 $0.230325 2007-04-11 $0.462002 2006-08-16 $0.205309 2006-03-22 $0.408511 2005-08-17 $0.18815 2005-03-16 $0.38915 2004-08-18 $0.19744 2004-03-17 $0.38723 2003-08-20 $0.17172 2003-03-19 $0.55793 2002-09-11 $0.27549 2002-03-20 $0.4868 2001-09-19 $0.2478 2001-03-28 $0.463