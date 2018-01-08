Best Dividend Stocks
Lincoln National Corp

Stock

LNC

Price as of:

$61.11 +0.1 +0.16%

Industry

Life Insurance

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Life Insurance /

Lincoln National Corp (LNC)

LNC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.62%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.60

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

24.12%

EPS $6.63

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

8 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get LNC DARS™ Rating

LNC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$61.11

Quote Time

Today's Volume

105,975

Open Price

$61.2

Day's Range

$60.82 - $61.36

Previous Close

$61.01

52 week low / high

$48.07 - $67.52

Percent off 52 week high

-9.49%

LNC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.4000

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 09

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.4000

2019-10-30

2020-01-09

2020-01-10

2020-02-01

Regular

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

LNC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast LNC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-09

$0.4

2019-10-09

$0.37

2019-07-09

$0.37

2019-04-09

$0.37

2019-01-09

$0.37

2018-10-09

$0.33

2018-07-09

$0.33

2018-04-09

$0.33

2018-01-09

$0.33

2017-10-06

$0.29

2017-07-06

$0.29

2017-04-06

$0.29

2017-01-06

$0.29

2016-10-05

$0.25

2016-07-07

$0.25

2016-04-07

$0.25

2016-01-07

$0.25

2015-10-07

$0.2

2015-07-08

$0.2

2015-04-08

$0.2

2015-01-08

$0.2

2014-10-08

$0.16

2014-07-08

$0.16

2014-04-08

$0.16

2014-01-08

$0.16

2013-10-08

$0.12

2013-07-08

$0.12

2013-04-05

$0.12

2013-01-08

$0.12

2012-10-05

$0.08

2012-07-06

$0.08

2012-04-04

$0.08

2012-01-06

$0.08

2011-10-06

$0.05

2011-07-07

$0.05

2011-04-07

$0.05

2011-01-06

$0.05

2010-10-06

$0.01

2010-07-07

$0.01

2010-04-07

$0.01

2010-01-07

$0.01

2009-10-07

$0.01

2009-07-08

$0.01

2009-04-07

$0.01

2009-01-07

$0.21

2008-10-08

$0.415

2008-07-08

$0.415

2008-04-07

$0.415

2008-01-08

$0.415

2007-10-05

$0.395

2007-07-06

$0.395

2007-04-04

$0.395

2007-01-08

$0.395

2006-10-10

$0.38

2006-07-06

$0.38

2006-04-11

$0.38

2006-01-06

$0.38

2005-10-05

$0.365

2005-07-07

$0.365

2005-04-07

$0.365

2005-01-06

$0.365

2004-10-06

$0.35

2004-07-07

$0.35

2004-04-06

$0.35

2004-01-07

$0.35

2003-10-08

$0.335

2003-07-08

$0.335

2003-04-07

$0.335

2003-01-08

$0.335

2002-10-08

$0.32

2002-07-08

$0.32

2002-04-08

$0.32

2002-01-08

$0.32

2001-10-05

$0.305

2001-07-06

$0.305

2001-04-06

$0.305

2001-01-08

$0.305

2000-10-05

$0.29

2000-07-06

$0.29

2000-04-06

$0.29

2000-01-06

$0.29

1999-10-06

$0.275

1999-07-07

$0.275

1999-04-07

$0.275

1999-01-06

$0.275

1998-10-07

$0.26

1998-07-08

$0.26

1998-04-07

$0.26

1998-01-07

$0.26

1997-10-08

$0.245

1997-07-08

$0.245

1997-04-08

$0.245

1997-01-08

$0.245

1996-10-08

$0.23

1996-07-08

$0.23

1996-04-08

$0.23

1996-01-08

$0.23

1995-10-05

$0.215

1995-07-06

$0.215

LNC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

LNC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for LNC

Metric

LNC Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

LNC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

16.96%

21.21%

8years

LNC

LNC

LNC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

LNC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

LNC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4000

2019-10-30

2020-01-09

2020-01-10

2020-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2019-08-07

2019-10-09

2019-10-10

2019-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2019-05-24

2019-07-09

2019-07-10

2019-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2019-02-28

2019-04-09

2019-04-10

2019-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2018-11-01

2019-01-09

2019-01-10

2019-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2018-08-09

2018-10-09

2018-10-10

2018-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2018-05-25

2018-07-09

2018-07-10

2018-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2018-02-22

2018-04-09

2018-04-10

2018-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2017-11-01

2018-01-09

2018-01-10

2018-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2017-08-10

2017-10-06

2017-10-10

2017-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2017-05-26

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

2017-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2017-02-23

2017-04-06

2017-04-10

2017-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2016-11-02

2017-01-06

2017-01-10

2017-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-08-11

2016-10-05

2016-10-10

2016-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-05-27

2016-07-07

2016-07-11

2016-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-02-25

2016-04-07

2016-04-11

2016-05-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-10-28

2016-01-07

2016-01-11

2016-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2015-08-13

2015-10-07

2015-10-12

2015-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2015-05-21

2015-07-08

2015-07-10

2015-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2015-02-26

2015-04-08

2015-04-10

2015-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2014-10-29

2015-01-08

2015-01-12

2015-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2014-08-14

2014-10-08

2014-10-10

2014-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2014-05-22

2014-07-08

2014-07-10

2014-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2014-02-25

2014-04-08

2014-04-10

2014-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2013-11-14

2014-01-08

2014-01-10

2014-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-08-09

2013-10-08

2013-10-10

2013-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-05-23

2013-07-08

2013-07-10

2013-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-03-01

2013-04-05

2013-04-09

2013-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2012-11-08

2013-01-08

2013-01-10

2013-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2012-08-09

2012-10-05

2012-10-10

2012-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2012-05-24

2012-07-06

2012-07-10

2012-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2012-02-23

2012-04-04

2012-04-09

2012-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2011-11-10

2012-01-06

2012-01-10

2012-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-08-11

2011-10-06

2011-10-11

2011-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-05-26

2011-07-07

2011-07-11

2011-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-02-24

2011-04-07

2011-04-11

2011-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-11-11

2011-01-06

2011-01-10

2011-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2010-08-12

2010-10-06

2010-10-08

2010-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2010-05-28

2010-07-07

2010-07-09

2010-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2010-02-23

2010-04-07

2010-04-09

2010-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2009-11-05

2010-01-07

2010-01-11

2010-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2009-08-06

2009-10-07

2009-10-09

2009-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2009-05-14

2009-07-08

2009-07-10

2009-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2009-02-24

2009-04-07

2009-04-09

2009-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2008-10-10

2009-01-07

2009-01-09

2009-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2008-08-07

2008-10-08

2008-10-10

2008-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2008-05-08

2008-07-08

2008-07-10

2008-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2008-02-08

2008-04-07

2008-04-09

2008-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2007-11-06

2008-01-08

2008-01-10

2008-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

2007-08-03

2007-10-05

2007-10-10

2007-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

2007-05-10

2007-07-06

2007-07-10

2007-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

2007-02-23

2007-04-04

2007-04-09

2007-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

2006-11-09

2007-01-08

2007-01-10

2007-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2006-09-14

2006-10-10

2006-10-12

2006-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2006-06-09

2006-07-06

2006-07-10

2006-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2006-03-09

2006-04-11

2006-04-14

2006-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2005-11-10

2006-01-06

2006-01-10

2006-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2005-09-08

2005-10-05

2005-10-10

2005-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2005-05-12

2005-07-07

2005-07-11

2005-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2005-03-10

2005-04-07

2005-04-11

2005-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2004-11-11

2005-01-06

2005-01-10

2005-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2004-09-09

2004-10-06

2004-10-08

2004-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2004-05-13

2004-07-07

2004-07-09

2004-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2004-03-11

2004-04-06

2004-04-09

2004-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2003-11-13

2004-01-07

2004-01-09

2004-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

2003-09-11

2003-10-08

2003-10-10

2003-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

2003-05-09

2003-07-08

2003-07-10

2003-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

2003-03-13

2003-04-07

2003-04-09

2003-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

2002-11-14

2003-01-08

2003-01-10

2003-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2002-08-08

2002-10-08

2002-10-10

2002-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2002-05-09

2002-07-08

2002-07-10

2002-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2002-03-14

2002-04-08

2002-04-10

2002-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2001-11-09

2002-01-08

2002-01-10

2002-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2001-08-09

2001-10-05

2001-10-10

2001-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2001-05-10

2001-07-06

2001-07-10

2001-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2001-03-08

2001-04-06

2001-04-10

2001-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2000-11-09

2001-01-08

2001-01-10

2001-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2000-08-10

2000-10-05

2000-10-10

2000-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2000-05-11

2000-07-06

2000-07-10

2000-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2000-03-10

2000-04-06

2000-04-10

2000-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

1999-11-11

2000-01-06

2000-01-10

2000-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

1999-08-12

1999-10-06

1999-10-08

1999-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

1999-05-13

1999-07-07

1999-07-09

1999-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

1999-03-11

1999-04-07

1999-04-09

1999-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

1998-11-12

1999-01-06

1999-01-08

1999-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

1998-08-13

1998-10-07

1998-10-09

1998-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

1998-05-14

1998-07-08

1998-07-10

1998-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

1998-03-12

1998-04-07

1998-04-09

1998-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

1997-11-13

1998-01-07

1998-01-09

1998-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

1997-08-14

1997-10-08

1997-10-10

1997-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

1997-05-15

1997-07-08

1997-07-10

1997-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

1997-03-13

1997-04-08

1997-04-10

1997-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

1996-11-14

1997-01-08

1997-01-10

1997-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

1996-08-08

1996-10-08

1996-10-10

1996-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

1996-05-09

1996-07-08

1996-07-10

1996-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

1996-03-14

1996-04-08

1996-04-10

1996-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

1995-11-09

1996-01-08

1996-01-10

1996-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

1995-08-10

1995-10-05

1995-10-10

1995-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

1995-05-11

1995-07-06

1995-07-10

1995-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

LNC

Investor Resources

Learn more about Lincoln National Corp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

LNC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Life Insurance

Lincoln National- (LNC)-engages in multiple insurance and investment management businesses primarily in the United States. The company offers annuities, including indexed annuities and variable annuities; broker-dealer services; and wealth protection and transfer opportunities through term insurance, and single and survivorship versions of universal life and variable universal life. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Market data

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

