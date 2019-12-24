This table allows you to know how fast SRF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-13 $0.04 2019-11-14 $0.04 2019-10-17 $0.04 2019-09-13 $0.04 2019-08-15 $0.04 2019-07-12 $0.04 2019-06-13 $0.04 2019-05-16 $0.04 2019-04-11 $0.04 2019-03-15 $0.04 2019-02-14 $0.04 2019-01-17 $0.04 2018-12-14 $0.04 2018-11-15 $0.04 2018-10-18 $0.04 2018-09-14 $0.04 2018-08-16 $0.04 2018-07-13 $0.04 2018-06-14 $0.04 2018-05-17 $0.04 2018-04-12 $0.04 2018-03-16 $0.04 2018-02-15 $0.04 2018-01-18 $0.04 2017-12-15 $0.04 2017-11-15 $0.04 2017-10-17 $0.04 2017-09-15 $0.04 2017-08-15 $0.04 2017-07-14 $0.04 2017-06-14 $0.04 2017-05-17 $0.04 2017-04-12 $0.04 2017-03-16 $0.04 2017-02-15 $0.04 2017-01-18 $0.04 2016-12-15 $0.04 2016-11-15 $0.057 2016-10-17 $0.057 2016-09-15 $0.057 2016-08-15 $0.057 2016-07-14 $0.057 2016-06-14 $0.057 2016-05-18 $0.0826 2016-04-14 $0.0826 2016-03-16 $0.0826 2016-02-16 $0.0826 2016-01-15 $0.133 2015-12-15 $0.133 2015-11-16 $0.195 2015-10-15 $0.195 2015-09-15 $0.195 2015-08-17 $0.195 2015-07-15 $0.195 2015-06-15 $0.195 2015-05-15 $0.195 2015-04-15 $0.195 2015-03-16 $0.195 2015-03-09 $0.59 2014-12-16 $2.5 2014-09-16 $2.5 2014-06-10 $2.5 2014-02-26 $2.5 2013-12-16 $2.5 2013-09-16 $2.5 2013-06-10 $2.5 2013-02-26 $2.5 2012-12-17 $2.5 2012-08-27 $2.5 2012-05-31 $2.5 2003-08-13 $2.1875 2003-05-14 $2.1875 2003-02-12 $2.1875 2002-12-27 $2.1875 2002-11-13 $2.1875 2002-08-15 $2.1875 2002-05-15 $2.1875 2002-02-12 $2.1875 2001-11-14 $2.1875 2001-10-03 $2.1875 2001-08-16 $2.1875 2001-05-15 $2.1875 2001-02-12 $2.1875 2000-11-14 $2.1875 2000-08-15 $2.1875 2000-05-15 $2.1875 2000-02-11 $2.1875 1999-11-12 $2.1875 1999-08-13 $2.1875 1999-05-13 $2.1875 1999-02-10 $2.1875 1998-11-12 $2.1875 1998-09-01 $2.1875