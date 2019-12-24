Best Dividend Stocks
Cushing Royalty & Income Fund

Stock

SRF

Price as of:

$6.48 +0.07 +1.09%

Industry

Investment Brokerage National

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Investment Brokerage National /

Cushing Royalty & Income Fund (SRF)

SRF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

7.49%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.48

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get SRF DARS™ Rating

SRF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$6.48

Quote Time

Today's Volume

5,000

Open Price

$6.37

Day's Range

$6.37 - $6.53

Previous Close

$6.41

52 week low / high

$5.63 - $8.02

Percent off 52 week high

-19.20%

SRF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SRF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade SRF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

SRF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SRF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.04

2019-11-14

$0.04

2019-10-17

$0.04

2019-09-13

$0.04

2019-08-15

$0.04

2019-07-12

$0.04

2019-06-13

$0.04

2019-05-16

$0.04

2019-04-11

$0.04

2019-03-15

$0.04

2019-02-14

$0.04

2019-01-17

$0.04

2018-12-14

$0.04

2018-11-15

$0.04

2018-10-18

$0.04

2018-09-14

$0.04

2018-08-16

$0.04

2018-07-13

$0.04

2018-06-14

$0.04

2018-05-17

$0.04

2018-04-12

$0.04

2018-03-16

$0.04

2018-02-15

$0.04

2018-01-18

$0.04

2017-12-15

$0.04

2017-11-15

$0.04

2017-10-17

$0.04

2017-09-15

$0.04

2017-08-15

$0.04

2017-07-14

$0.04

2017-06-14

$0.04

2017-05-17

$0.04

2017-04-12

$0.04

2017-03-16

$0.04

2017-02-15

$0.04

2017-01-18

$0.04

2016-12-15

$0.04

2016-11-15

$0.057

2016-10-17

$0.057

2016-09-15

$0.057

2016-08-15

$0.057

2016-07-14

$0.057

2016-06-14

$0.057

2016-05-18

$0.0826

2016-04-14

$0.0826

2016-03-16

$0.0826

2016-02-16

$0.0826

2016-01-15

$0.133

2015-12-15

$0.133

2015-11-16

$0.195

2015-10-15

$0.195

2015-09-15

$0.195

2015-08-17

$0.195

2015-07-15

$0.195

2015-06-15

$0.195

2015-05-15

$0.195

2015-04-15

$0.195

2015-03-16

$0.195

2015-03-09

$0.59

2014-12-16

$2.5

2014-09-16

$2.5

2014-06-10

$2.5

2014-02-26

$2.5

2013-12-16

$2.5

2013-09-16

$2.5

2013-06-10

$2.5

2013-02-26

$2.5

2012-12-17

$2.5

2012-08-27

$2.5

2012-05-31

$2.5

2003-08-13

$2.1875

2003-05-14

$2.1875

2003-02-12

$2.1875

2002-12-27

$2.1875

2002-11-13

$2.1875

2002-08-15

$2.1875

2002-05-15

$2.1875

2002-02-12

$2.1875

2001-11-14

$2.1875

2001-10-03

$2.1875

2001-08-16

$2.1875

2001-05-15

$2.1875

2001-02-12

$2.1875

2000-11-14

$2.1875

2000-08-15

$2.1875

2000-05-15

$2.1875

2000-02-11

$2.1875

1999-11-12

$2.1875

1999-08-13

$2.1875

1999-05-13

$2.1875

1999-02-10

$2.1875

1998-11-12

$2.1875

1998-09-01

$2.1875

SRF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SRF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SRF

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

SRF Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

SRF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-17.19%

0.00%

0years

SRF

News
SRF

Research
SRF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SRF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

SRF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0400

2019-12-02

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2019-11-01

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2019-10-01

2019-10-17

2019-10-18

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2019-09-03

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2019-08-01

2019-08-15

2019-08-16

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2019-07-01

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2019-05-01

2019-05-16

2019-05-17

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2019-04-01

2019-04-11

2019-04-12

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2019-03-01

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2019-02-01

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2019-01-02

2019-01-17

2019-01-18

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2018-12-03

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2018-11-01

2018-11-15

2018-11-16

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2018-10-01

2018-10-18

2018-10-19

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2018-09-04

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2018-08-01

2018-08-16

2018-08-17

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2018-07-02

2018-07-13

2018-07-16

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2018-06-01

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2018-05-01

2018-05-17

2018-05-18

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2018-04-02

2018-04-12

2018-04-13

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2018-03-01

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2018-02-01

2018-02-15

2018-02-16

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2018-01-02

2018-01-18

2018-01-19

2018-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2017-12-01

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2017-11-01

2017-11-15

2017-11-16

2017-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2017-10-02

2017-10-17

2017-10-18

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2017-09-01

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2017-08-01

2017-08-15

2017-08-17

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2017-07-03

2017-07-14

2017-07-18

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2017-06-01

2017-06-14

2017-06-16

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2017-05-01

2017-05-17

2017-05-19

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2017-04-03

2017-04-12

2017-04-17

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2017-03-01

2017-03-16

2017-03-20

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2017-02-01

2017-02-15

2017-02-17

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2017-01-03

2017-01-18

2017-01-20

2017-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2016-12-07

2016-12-15

2016-12-19

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2016-11-01

2016-11-15

2016-11-17

2016-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2016-10-03

2016-10-17

2016-10-19

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2016-09-01

2016-09-15

2016-09-19

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2016-08-01

2016-08-15

2016-08-17

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2016-07-01

2016-07-14

2016-07-18

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2016-06-01

2016-06-14

2016-06-16

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0826

2016-05-02

2016-05-18

2016-05-20

2016-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0826

2016-04-01

2016-04-14

2016-04-18

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0826

2016-03-01

2016-03-16

2016-03-18

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0826

2016-02-01

2016-02-16

2016-02-18

2016-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1330

2016-01-04

2016-01-15

2016-01-20

2016-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1330

2015-12-01

2015-12-15

2015-12-17

2015-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1950

2015-11-02

2015-11-16

2015-11-18

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1950

2015-10-01

2015-10-15

2015-10-19

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1950

2015-08-28

2015-09-15

2015-09-17

2015-09-30

Initial

Regular

Monthly

$0.1950

2015-08-03

2015-08-17

2015-08-19

2015-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1950

2015-07-01

2015-07-15

2015-07-17

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1950

2015-06-01

2015-06-15

2015-06-17

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1950

2015-05-01

2015-05-15

2015-05-19

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1950

2015-04-01

2015-04-15

2015-04-17

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1950

2015-01-23

2015-03-16

2015-03-18

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5900

2015-01-23

2015-03-09

2015-03-11

2015-03-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$2.5000

2014-11-21

2014-12-16

2014-12-18

2014-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.5000

2014-08-28

2014-09-16

2014-09-18

2014-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.5000

2014-05-22

2014-06-10

2014-06-12

2014-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.5000

2014-01-24

2014-02-26

2014-02-28

2014-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.5000

2013-11-22

2013-12-16

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.5000

2013-08-29

2013-09-16

2013-09-18

2013-09-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.5000

2013-05-24

2013-06-10

2013-06-12

2013-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.5000

2013-01-24

2013-02-26

2013-02-28

2013-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.5000

2012-11-29

2012-12-17

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.5000

2012-07-27

2012-08-27

2012-08-29

2012-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.5000

2012-05-24

2012-05-31

2012-06-04

2012-06-11

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$2.1875

Unknown

2003-08-13

2003-08-17

2003-09-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.1875

Unknown

2003-05-14

2003-05-18

2003-06-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.1875

Unknown

2003-02-12

2003-02-16

2003-03-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.1875

Unknown

2002-12-27

2002-12-31

2003-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.1875

Unknown

2002-11-13

2002-11-17

2002-12-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.1875

Unknown

2002-08-15

2002-08-19

2002-09-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.1875

Unknown

2002-05-15

2002-05-19

2002-06-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.1875

Unknown

2002-02-12

2002-02-14

2002-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.1875

Unknown

2001-11-14

2001-11-18

2001-12-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.1875

Unknown

2001-10-03

2001-10-08

2001-10-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.1875

Unknown

2001-08-16

2001-08-20

2001-09-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.1875

Unknown

2001-05-15

2001-05-17

2001-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.1875

Unknown

2001-02-12

2001-02-14

2001-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.1875

Unknown

2000-11-14

2000-11-16

2000-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.1875

Unknown

2000-08-15

2000-08-17

2000-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.1875

Unknown

2000-05-15

2000-05-17

2000-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.1875

Unknown

2000-02-11

2000-02-15

2000-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.1875

Unknown

1999-11-12

1999-11-16

1999-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.1875

Unknown

1999-08-13

1999-08-17

1999-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.1875

Unknown

1999-05-13

1999-05-17

1999-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.1875

Unknown

1999-02-10

1999-02-14

1999-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.1875

1998-10-27

1998-11-12

1998-11-16

1998-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.1875

1998-08-26

1998-09-01

1998-08-17

1998-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

SRF

Investor Resources

Learn more about Cushing Royalty & Income Fund on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

SRF

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Investment Brokerage National

The Fund seeks high total return with emphasis on current income by investing in a portfolio of energy-related U.S. royalty trusts and Canadian royalty trusts and exploration and production companies, MLPs and companies in a similar line of business

