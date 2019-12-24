This table allows you to know how fast PJT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-03 $0.05 2019-09-03 $0.05 2019-06-04 $0.05 2019-03-05 $0.05 2018-12-04 $0.05 2018-09-04 $0.05 2018-06-05 $0.05 2018-03-06 $0.05 2017-12-05 $0.05 2017-09-06 $0.05 2017-06-06 $0.05 2017-03-07 $0.05 2016-12-05 $0.05 2016-09-02 $0.05 2016-06-06 $0.05 2016-03-07 $0.05 2011-03-10 $0.75625 2010-09-10 $0.75625 2010-03-10 $0.75625 2009-09-10 $0.75625 2009-03-11 $0.75625 2008-09-10 $0.75625 2008-03-12 $0.75625 2007-09-12 $0.75625 2007-03-12 $0.75625 2006-09-12 $0.75625 2006-03-10 $0.75625 2005-09-12 $0.75625 2005-03-10 $0.75625 2004-09-10 $0.75625 2004-03-10 $0.75625 2003-09-10 $0.75625 2003-03-12 $0.5671874