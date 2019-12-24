Best Dividend Stocks
PJT Partners, Inc. Class A

Stock

PJT

Price as of:

$44.21 +0.06 +0.14%

Industry

Investment Brokerage National

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Investment Brokerage National /

PJT Partners, Inc. Class A (PJT)

PJT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.45%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.20

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

8.53%

EPS $2.35

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get PJT DARS™ Rating

PJT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$44.21

Quote Time

Today's Volume

139,400

Open Price

$44.37

Day's Range

$43.89 - $44.56

Previous Close

$44.15

52 week low / high

$35.28 - $47.17

Percent off 52 week high

-6.28%

PJT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PJT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade PJT's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
PJT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PJT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-03

$0.05

2019-09-03

$0.05

2019-06-04

$0.05

2019-03-05

$0.05

2018-12-04

$0.05

2018-09-04

$0.05

2018-06-05

$0.05

2018-03-06

$0.05

2017-12-05

$0.05

2017-09-06

$0.05

2017-06-06

$0.05

2017-03-07

$0.05

2016-12-05

$0.05

2016-09-02

$0.05

2016-06-06

$0.05

2016-03-07

$0.05

2011-03-10

$0.75625

2010-09-10

$0.75625

2010-03-10

$0.75625

2009-09-10

$0.75625

2009-03-11

$0.75625

2008-09-10

$0.75625

2008-03-12

$0.75625

2007-09-12

$0.75625

2007-03-12

$0.75625

2006-09-12

$0.75625

2006-03-10

$0.75625

2005-09-12

$0.75625

2005-03-10

$0.75625

2004-09-10

$0.75625

2004-03-10

$0.75625

2003-09-10

$0.75625

2003-03-12

$0.5671874

PJT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

PJT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PJT

Metric

PJT Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is very high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

PJT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

PJT

PJT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PJT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

PJT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0500

2019-10-29

2019-12-03

2019-12-04

2019-12-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2019-07-24

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2019-05-01

2019-06-04

2019-06-05

2019-06-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2019-02-07

2019-03-05

2019-03-06

2019-03-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2018-10-30

2018-12-04

2018-12-05

2018-12-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2018-07-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2018-05-02

2018-06-05

2018-06-06

2018-06-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2018-02-07

2018-03-06

2018-03-07

2018-03-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2017-10-31

2017-12-05

2017-12-06

2017-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2017-08-02

2017-09-06

2017-09-07

2017-09-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2017-05-02

2017-06-06

2017-06-08

2017-06-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2017-02-09

2017-03-07

2017-03-09

2017-03-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2016-11-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

2016-12-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2016-07-19

2016-09-02

2016-09-07

2016-09-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2016-05-09

2016-06-06

2016-06-08

2016-06-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2016-02-09

2016-03-07

2016-03-09

2016-03-23

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7563

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7563

Unknown

2011-03-10

2011-03-14

2011-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7563

Unknown

2010-09-10

2010-09-14

2010-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7563

Unknown

2010-03-10

2010-03-12

2010-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7563

Unknown

2009-09-10

2009-09-14

2009-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7563

Unknown

2009-03-11

2009-03-13

2009-03-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7563

Unknown

2008-09-10

2008-09-12

2008-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7563

Unknown

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-03-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7563

Unknown

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-09-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7563

Unknown

2007-03-12

2007-03-14

2007-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7563

Unknown

2006-09-12

2006-09-14

2006-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7563

Unknown

2006-03-10

2006-03-14

2006-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7563

Unknown

2005-09-12

2005-09-14

2005-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7563

Unknown

2005-03-10

2005-03-14

2005-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7563

Unknown

2004-09-10

2004-09-14

2004-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7563

Unknown

2004-03-10

2004-03-12

2004-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7563

Unknown

2003-09-10

2003-09-12

2003-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5672

Unknown

2003-03-12

2003-03-14

2003-03-17

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

PJT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Investment Brokerage National

No company description available.

X