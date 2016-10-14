Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Brown & Brown, Inc.

Stock

BRO

Price as of:

$39.39 +0.01 +0.03%

Industry

Insurance Brokers

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Insurance Brokers /

Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)

BRO

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.86%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.34

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

24.51%

EPS $1.39

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

18 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BRO DARS™ Rating

BRO

Daily Snapshot

Price

$39.39

Quote Time

Today's Volume

404,649

Open Price

$39.38

Day's Range

$39.14 - $39.4

Previous Close

$39.38

52 week low / high

$25.72 - $39.69

Percent off 52 week high

-0.76%

BRO

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BRO has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade BRO's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
BRO

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BRO’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-07

$0.085

2019-08-06

$0.08

2019-05-07

$0.08

2019-02-05

$0.08

2018-10-25

$0.08

2018-08-07

$0.075

2018-05-08

$0.075

2018-02-01

$0.075

2017-10-26

$0.075

2017-08-07

$0.0675

2017-05-04

$0.0675

2017-02-01

$0.0675

2016-10-26

$0.0675

2016-08-05

$0.06125

2016-05-05

$0.06125

2016-02-01

$0.06125

2015-11-02

$0.06125

2015-08-05

$0.055

2015-04-30

$0.055

2015-02-02

$0.055

2014-10-29

$0.055

2014-08-06

$0.05

2014-05-02

$0.05

2014-02-03

$0.05

2013-10-28

$0.05

2013-08-05

$0.045

2013-04-29

$0.045

2013-01-28

$0.045

2012-11-05

$0.045

2012-08-06

$0.0425

2012-05-02

$0.0425

2012-01-30

$0.0425

2011-10-31

$0.0425

2011-08-08

$0.04

2011-05-02

$0.04

2011-01-31

$0.04

2010-11-01

$0.04

2010-08-02

$0.03875

2010-05-03

$0.03875

2010-02-01

$0.03875

2009-11-02

$0.03875

2009-08-10

$0.0375

2009-05-04

$0.0375

2009-02-02

$0.0375

2008-11-03

$0.0375

2008-08-04

$0.035

2008-05-12

$0.035

2008-02-04

$0.035

2007-11-05

$0.035

2007-08-06

$0.03

2007-05-07

$0.03

2007-02-05

$0.03

2006-11-06

$0.03

2006-08-07

$0.025

2006-05-12

$0.025

2006-02-06

$0.025

2005-10-31

$0.025

2005-08-01

$0.02

2005-05-03

$0.02

2005-01-31

$0.02

2004-11-01

$0.02

2004-08-02

$0.0175

2004-05-04

$0.0175

2004-02-02

$0.0175

2003-11-03

$0.0175

2003-08-04

$0.014375

2003-05-06

$0.014375

2003-02-03

$0.014375

2002-11-04

$0.014375

2002-08-05

$0.011875

2002-05-07

$0.011875

2002-02-04

$0.011875

2001-11-05

$0.011875

2001-08-06

$0.009375

2001-05-02

$0.009375

2001-02-05

$0.009375

2000-11-06

$0.009375

2000-08-07

$0.008125

2000-05-03

$0.008125

2000-02-07

$0.008125

1999-11-02

$0.008125

1999-08-09

$0.006875

BRO's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
BRO

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BRO

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

BRO Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

BRO

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

10.61%

11.48%

18years

BRO

News
BRO

Research
BRO

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BRO

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

BRO

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0850

2019-10-24

2019-11-07

2019-11-08

2019-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2019-07-18

2019-08-06

2019-08-07

2019-08-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2019-04-22

2019-05-07

2019-05-08

2019-05-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2019-01-24

2019-02-05

2019-02-06

2019-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2018-10-10

2018-10-25

2018-10-26

2018-11-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2018-07-12

2018-08-07

2018-08-08

2018-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2018-04-23

2018-05-08

2018-05-09

2018-05-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2018-01-19

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2017-10-12

2017-10-26

2017-10-27

2017-11-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2017-07-13

2017-08-07

2017-08-09

2017-08-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2017-04-17

2017-05-04

2017-05-08

2017-05-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2017-01-20

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2016-10-12

2016-10-26

2016-10-28

2016-11-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0613

2016-07-14

2016-08-05

2016-08-09

2016-08-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0613

2016-04-18

2016-05-05

2016-05-09

2016-05-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0613

2016-01-20

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0613

2015-10-19

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2015-07-20

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

2015-08-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2015-04-20

2015-04-30

2015-05-04

2015-05-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2015-01-21

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2014-10-20

2014-10-29

2014-10-31

2014-11-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2014-07-18

2014-08-06

2014-08-08

2014-08-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2014-04-24

2014-05-02

2014-05-06

2014-05-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2014-01-22

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2013-10-16

2013-10-28

2013-10-30

2013-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2013-07-17

2013-08-05

2013-08-07

2013-08-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2013-04-19

2013-04-29

2013-05-01

2013-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2013-01-16

2013-01-28

2013-01-30

2013-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2012-10-23

2012-11-05

2012-11-07

2012-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0425

2012-07-18

2012-08-06

2012-08-08

2012-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0425

2012-04-24

2012-05-02

2012-05-04

2012-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0425

2012-01-18

2012-01-30

2012-02-01

2012-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0425

2011-10-19

2011-10-31

2011-11-02

2011-11-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2011-07-20

2011-08-08

2011-08-10

2011-08-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2011-04-20

2011-05-02

2011-05-04

2011-05-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2011-01-19

2011-01-31

2011-02-02

2011-02-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2010-10-20

2010-11-01

2010-11-03

2010-11-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0388

2010-07-21

2010-08-02

2010-08-04

2010-08-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0388

2010-04-13

2010-05-03

2010-05-05

2010-05-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0388

2010-01-20

2010-02-01

2010-02-03

2010-02-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0388

2009-10-21

2009-11-02

2009-11-04

2009-11-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2009-07-22

2009-08-10

2009-08-12

2009-08-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2009-04-22

2009-05-04

2009-05-06

2009-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2009-01-21

2009-02-02

2009-02-04

2009-02-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2008-10-22

2008-11-03

2008-11-05

2008-11-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2008-07-23

2008-08-04

2008-08-06

2008-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2008-04-30

2008-05-12

2008-05-14

2008-05-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2008-01-23

2008-02-04

2008-02-06

2008-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2007-10-24

2007-11-05

2007-11-07

2007-11-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2007-07-26

2007-08-06

2007-08-08

2007-08-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2007-04-26

2007-05-07

2007-05-09

2007-05-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2007-01-24

2007-02-05

2007-02-07

2007-02-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2006-10-25

2006-11-06

2006-11-08

2006-11-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2006-07-26

2006-08-07

2006-08-09

2006-08-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2006-05-10

2006-05-12

2006-05-16

2006-05-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2006-01-25

2006-02-06

2006-02-08

2006-02-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2005-10-19

2005-10-31

2005-11-02

2005-11-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2005-07-20

2005-08-01

2005-08-03

2005-08-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2005-04-21

2005-05-03

2005-05-05

2005-05-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2005-01-19

2005-01-31

2005-02-02

2005-02-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2004-10-20

2004-11-01

2004-11-03

2004-11-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0175

2004-07-21

2004-08-02

2004-08-04

2004-08-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0175

2004-04-22

2004-05-04

2004-05-06

2004-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0175

2004-01-21

2004-02-02

2004-02-04

2004-02-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0175

2003-10-22

2003-11-03

2003-11-05

2003-11-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0144

2003-07-23

2003-08-04

2003-08-06

2003-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0144

2003-04-24

2003-05-06

2003-05-08

2003-05-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0144

2003-01-22

2003-02-03

2003-02-05

2003-02-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0144

2002-10-23

2002-11-04

2002-11-06

2002-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0119

2002-07-24

2002-08-05

2002-08-07

2002-08-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0119

2002-04-25

2002-05-07

2002-05-09

2002-05-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0119

2002-01-23

2002-02-04

2002-02-06

2002-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0119

2001-10-23

2001-11-05

2001-11-07

2001-11-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0094

2001-07-25

2001-08-06

2001-08-08

2001-08-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0094

2001-04-18

2001-05-02

2001-05-04

2001-05-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0094

2001-01-24

2001-02-05

2001-02-07

2001-02-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0094

2000-10-25

2000-11-06

2000-11-08

2000-11-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0081

2000-07-26

2000-08-07

2000-08-09

2000-08-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0081

2000-04-21

2000-05-03

2000-05-05

2000-05-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0081

2000-01-26

2000-02-07

2000-02-09

2000-02-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0081

1999-10-21

1999-11-02

1999-11-04

1999-11-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0069

1999-07-29

1999-08-09

1999-08-11

1999-08-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

BRO

Investor Resources

Learn more about Brown & Brown, Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

BRO

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Insurance Brokers

Brown & Brown (BRO) operates as a diversified insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, and service organization in the United States. It operates in four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida with an additional office in Tampa, Florida. As an insurance agency, Brown & Brown is largely affected by conditions in credit markets and financial systems. As well, factors such as inflation and government regulations over the financial industry may affect Brown & Brown. Brown & Brown is reliant on commission revenues from a limited number of insurance companies. Brown & Brown has been paying dividends since 1993, and has increased them annually since 2001. Brown & Brown pays its dividends quarterly.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X