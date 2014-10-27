Best Dividend Stocks
Icici Bank Ltd.

Stock

IBN

Price as of:

$15.08 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Foreign Regional Banks

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Foreign Regional Banks /

Icici Bank Ltd. (IBN)

IBN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.19%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.03

Paid Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

5.99%

EPS $0.47

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

6 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


IBN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$15.08

Quote Time

Today's Volume

5,110,600

Open Price

$15.07

Day's Range

$15.03 - $15.13

Previous Close

$15.08

52 week low / high

$9.45 - $15.25

Percent off 52 week high

-1.11%

IBN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IBN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

IBN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IBN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-07-23

$0.028226

2018-08-24

$0.041557

2017-06-19

$0.07704

2016-06-14

$0.148566

2015-06-03

$0.1567

2014-07-01

$0.15236

2013-05-29

$0.1334

2012-05-30

$0.11484

2011-06-01

$0.12418

2010-06-09

$0.1031

2009-06-10

$0.09172

2008-07-09

$0.10304

2007-06-13

$0.09908

2006-07-06

$0.0724

2005-08-03

$0.06862

2005-08-03

$0.00916

IBN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

IBN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IBN

Metric

IBN Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is higher than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations..

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

IBN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-42.51%

-32.08%

6years

IBN

IBN

IBN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IBN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

IBN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0282

Unknown

2019-07-23

2019-07-24

2019-08-13

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0416

Unknown

2018-08-24

2018-08-27

2018-09-14

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0770

Unknown

2017-06-19

2017-06-21

2017-07-03

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1486

Unknown

2016-06-14

2016-06-16

2016-07-14

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1567

Unknown

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

2015-07-02

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1524

Unknown

2014-07-01

2014-06-06

2014-07-02

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1334

Unknown

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

2013-06-27

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1148

Unknown

2012-05-30

2012-06-01

2012-06-28

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1242

Unknown

2011-06-01

2011-06-03

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1031

Unknown

2010-06-09

2010-06-11

2010-07-01

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0917

Unknown

2009-06-10

2009-06-12

2009-07-09

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1030

Unknown

2008-07-09

2008-07-11

2008-08-05

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0991

Unknown

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-08-02

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0724

Unknown

2006-07-06

2006-07-10

2006-07-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0092

Unknown

2005-08-03

2005-08-05

2005-08-29

Extra, Qualified

Special

Annual

$0.0686

Unknown

2005-08-03

2005-08-05

2005-08-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

IBN

Investor Resources

Learn more about Icici Bank Ltd. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

IBN

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Foreign Regional Banks

Icici Bank- (IBN)-offers various financial products and services in the areas of commercial banking, investment banking, and insurance to retail and corporate customers primarily in India. As of March 31, 2007, ICICI Bank had a network of 710 branches and operated 3,271 automated teller machines. It also operates in the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Singapore, Dubai, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, Qatar, Bahrain, the United States, China, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, South Africa, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

