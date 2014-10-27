Best Dividend Stocks
Banco Bradesco S.A

Stock

BBD

Price as of:

$8.86 +0.12 +1.37%

Industry

Foreign Regional Banks

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Foreign Regional Banks /

Banco Bradesco S.A (BBD)

BBD

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.53%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.05

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

5.91%

EPS $0.78

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BBD DARS™ Rating

BBD

Daily Snapshot

Price

$8.86

Quote Time

Today's Volume

9,982,297

Open Price

$8.73

Day's Range

$8.73 - $8.88

Previous Close

$8.74

52 week low / high

$7.53 - $10.55

Percent off 52 week high

-16.02%

BBD

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.0998

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 20

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.0998

Unknown

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2020-01-09

Special

BBD

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BBD’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-20

$0.099827

2019-12-03

$0.003843

2019-11-04

$0.003796

2019-10-18

$0.255432

2019-10-02

$0.004013

2019-09-03

$0.003878

2019-08-02

$0.003869

2019-07-02

$0.003762

2019-07-01

$0.037824

2019-06-04

$0.004173

2019-05-03

$0.00406

2019-04-05

$0.004097

2019-03-06

$0.004064

2019-02-04

$0.004318

2019-01-03

$0.004341

2018-12-26

$0.141905

2018-12-04

$0.004162

2018-11-05

$0.004181

2018-10-02

$0.004356

2018-09-04

$0.004022

2018-08-02

$0.003857

2018-07-03

$0.00434

2018-07-02

$0.036814

2018-06-04

$0.004186

2018-05-03

$0.004325

2018-04-06

$0.004651

2018-03-02

$0.004831

2018-02-02

$0.00497

2018-01-03

$0.005094

2017-12-26

$0.198763

2017-12-04

$0.004875

2017-11-02

$0.005018

2017-10-03

$0.004955

2017-09-06

$0.00506

2017-08-02

$0.005097

2017-07-03

$0.05056

2017-07-03

$0.005127

2017-06-02

$0.004885

2017-05-03

$0.005491

2017-04-04

$0.005084

2017-03-02

$0.005174

2017-02-02

$0.00519

2017-01-03

$0.0051

2016-12-22

$0.070825

2016-12-02

$0.004919

2016-11-03

$0.004631

2016-10-04

$0.004969

2016-10-03

$0.148688

2016-09-02

$0.004971

2016-08-02

$0.004965

2016-07-01

$0.004918

2016-06-23

$0.044338

2016-06-02

$0.004979

2016-05-03

$0.004466

2016-04-04

$0.004615

2016-03-02

$0.004508

2016-02-02

$0.004046

2016-01-05

$0.004033

2015-12-17

$0.16009

2015-12-02

$0.003965

2015-11-04

$0.00419

2015-10-02

$0.004263

2015-09-02

$0.004028

2015-08-04

$0.004372

2015-07-01

$0.004658

2015-06-23

$0.059235

2015-06-02

$0.005176

2015-05-05

$0.005046

2015-04-02

$0.005248

2015-03-03

$0.005555

2015-02-10

$0.046452

2015-02-03

$0.00609

2015-01-05

$0.006482

2014-12-24

$0.160347

2014-12-02

$0.006555

2014-11-04

$0.006823

2014-10-02

$0.007124

2014-09-02

$0.007152

2014-08-04

$0.007854

2014-07-02

$0.007769

2014-06-25

$0.09205

2014-06-03

$0.00797

2014-05-05

$0.00778

2014-04-02

$0.0079

2014-03-06

$0.007774

2014-02-11

$0.080766

2014-02-04

$0.007551

2014-01-03

$0.007303

2013-12-26

$0.113398

2013-12-03

$0.007276

2013-11-04

$0.007483

2013-10-02

$0.007815

2013-09-03

$0.007933

2013-08-02

$0.007457

2013-07-02

$0.007666

2013-06-28

$0.078702

2013-06-04

$0.007856

2013-05-03

$0.008214

2013-04-02

$0.008758

2013-03-04

$0.008697

2013-02-06

$0.037107

2013-02-04

$0.008808

2013-01-03

$0.00881

2012-12-26

$0.223158

2012-12-04

$0.008584

2012-11-05

$0.008258

2012-10-02

$0.008599

2012-09-04

$0.008652

2012-08-02

$0.008574

2012-07-03

$0.008553

2012-06-28

$0.086399

2012-06-04

$0.008808

2012-05-03

$0.008601

2012-04-03

$0.009118

2012-03-02

$0.008697

2012-02-13

$0.023198

2012-02-02

$0.009278

2012-01-03

$0.009166

2011-12-13

$0.281046

2011-12-02

$0.00853

2011-11-03

$0.008871

2011-10-04

$0.009103

2011-09-02

$0.008427

2011-08-02

$0.009065

2011-07-13

$0.009372

2011-06-28

$0.091742

2011-06-02

$0.009285

2011-05-03

$0.009162

2011-04-06

$0.00918

2011-03-02

$0.008839

2011-02-14

$0.052418

2011-02-02

$0.008722

2011-01-04

$0.008681

2010-12-07

$0.249475

2010-12-02

$0.008759

2010-11-03

$0.008478

2010-10-04

$0.008513

2010-09-02

$0.008604

2010-08-03

$0.008318

2010-07-02

$0.008285

2010-06-29

$0.081326

2010-06-02

$0.008033

2010-05-04

$0.00792

2010-04-05

$0.008371

2010-03-02

$0.008155

2010-02-11

$0.013086

2010-02-02

$0.008047

2010-01-05

$0.007791

2009-12-07

$0.239307

2009-12-02

$0.008398

2009-11-04

$0.008347

2009-10-02

$0.008238

2009-09-02

$0.008091

2009-08-04

$0.0075893

2009-07-06

$0.0756958

2009-07-01

$0.0078262

2009-06-02

$0.0074761

2009-05-05

$0.0074379

2009-04-02

$0.0068076

2009-03-03

$0.0063085

2009-02-03

$0.00594

2009-01-05

$0.005573

2008-12-09

$0.2036651

2008-12-02

$0.0056734

2008-11-04

$0.0055195

2006-11-01

$0.004680766666666667

2006-10-03

$0.09657246666666666

2006-10-03

$0.11316063333333333

2006-09-28

$0.004750733333333333

2006-08-30

$0.0046894

2006-07-28

$0.004719866666666667

BBD's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
BBD

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BBD

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

BBD Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

BBD

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-47.56%

-80.10%

5years

BBD

News
BBD

Research
BBD

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BBD

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2006

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

BBD

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0998

Unknown

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2020-01-09

Approximate Dividend Rate, Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0038

Unknown

2019-12-03

2019-12-04

2020-01-09

Approximate Dividend Rate, Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0038

Unknown

2019-11-04

2019-11-05

2019-12-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.2554

Unknown

2019-10-18

2019-10-21

2019-10-30

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0040

Unknown

2019-10-02

2019-10-03

2019-11-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0039

Unknown

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-10-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0039

Unknown

2019-08-02

2019-08-05

2019-09-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0038

Unknown

2019-07-02

2019-07-03

2019-08-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0378

Unknown

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-22

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0042

Unknown

2019-06-04

2019-06-05

2019-07-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0041

Unknown

2019-05-03

2019-05-06

2019-06-10

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0041

Unknown

2019-04-05

2019-04-08

2019-05-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0041

Unknown

2019-03-06

2019-03-07

2019-04-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0043

Unknown

2019-02-04

2019-02-05

2019-03-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0043

Unknown

2019-01-03

2019-01-04

2019-02-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.1419

Unknown

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2019-03-15

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0042

Unknown

2018-12-04

2018-12-05

2019-01-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0042

Unknown

2018-11-05

2018-11-06

2018-12-10

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0044

Unknown

2018-10-02

2018-10-03

2018-11-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0040

Unknown

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-10-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0039

Unknown

2018-08-02

2018-08-03

2018-09-10

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0043

Unknown

2018-07-03

2018-07-05

2018-08-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0368

Unknown

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-23

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0042

Unknown

2018-06-04

2018-06-05

2018-07-10

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0043

Unknown

2018-05-03

2018-05-04

2018-06-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0047

Unknown

2018-04-06

2018-04-09

2018-05-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0048

Unknown

2018-03-02

2018-03-05

2018-04-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0050

Unknown

2018-02-02

2018-02-05

2018-03-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0051

Unknown

2018-01-03

2018-01-04

2018-02-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.1988

Unknown

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2018-03-15

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0049

Unknown

2017-12-04

2017-12-05

2018-01-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0050

Unknown

2017-11-02

2017-11-03

2017-12-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0050

Unknown

2017-10-03

2017-10-04

2017-11-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0051

Unknown

2017-09-06

2017-09-07

2017-10-10

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0051

Unknown

2017-08-02

2017-08-04

2017-09-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0051

Unknown

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-08-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0506

Unknown

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-24

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0049

Unknown

2017-06-02

2017-06-06

2017-07-11

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0055

Unknown

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

2017-06-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0051

Unknown

2017-04-04

2017-04-06

2017-05-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0052

Unknown

2017-03-02

2017-03-06

2017-04-10

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0052

Unknown

2017-02-02

2017-02-06

2017-03-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0051

Unknown

2017-01-03

2017-01-05

2017-02-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0708

Unknown

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2017-03-15

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0049

Unknown

2016-12-02

2016-12-06

2017-01-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0046

Unknown

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

2016-12-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0050

Unknown

2016-10-04

2016-10-06

2016-11-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.1487

Unknown

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2017-03-15

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0050

Unknown

2016-09-02

2016-09-07

2016-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0050

Unknown

2016-08-02

2016-08-04

2016-09-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0049

Unknown

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-08-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0443

Unknown

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

2016-07-25

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0050

Unknown

2016-06-02

2016-06-06

2016-07-11

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0045

Unknown

2016-05-03

2016-05-05

2016-06-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0046

Unknown

2016-04-04

2016-04-06

2016-05-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0045

Unknown

2016-03-02

2016-03-04

2016-04-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0040

Unknown

2016-02-02

2016-02-04

2016-03-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0040

Unknown

2016-01-05

2016-01-07

2016-02-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.1601

Unknown

2015-12-17

2015-12-21

2016-03-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0040

Unknown

2015-12-02

2015-12-04

2016-01-11

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0042

Unknown

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

2015-12-14

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0043

Unknown

2015-10-02

2015-10-06

2015-11-10

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0040

Unknown

2015-09-02

2015-09-04

2015-10-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0044

Unknown

2015-08-04

2015-08-06

2015-09-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0047

Unknown

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-08-10

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0592

Unknown

2015-06-23

2015-06-25

2015-07-24

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0052

Unknown

2015-06-02

2015-06-04

2015-07-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0050

Unknown

2015-05-05

2015-05-07

2015-06-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0052

Unknown

2015-04-02

2015-04-07

2015-05-11

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0056

Unknown

2015-03-03

2015-03-05

2015-04-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0465

Unknown

2015-02-10

2015-02-12

2015-03-16

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0061

Unknown

2015-02-03

2015-02-05

2015-03-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0065

Unknown

2015-01-05

2015-01-07

2015-02-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.1603

Unknown

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2015-03-13

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0066

Unknown

2014-12-02

2014-12-04

2015-01-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0068

Unknown

2014-11-04

2014-11-06

2014-12-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0071

Unknown

2014-10-02

2014-10-06

2014-11-10

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0072

Unknown

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-10-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0079

Unknown

2014-08-04

2014-08-06

2014-09-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0078

Unknown

2014-07-02

2014-07-07

2014-08-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0921

Unknown

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0080

Unknown

2014-06-03

2014-06-05

2014-07-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0078

Unknown

2014-05-05

2014-05-07

2014-06-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0079

Unknown

2014-04-02

2014-04-04

2014-05-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0078

Unknown

2014-03-06

2014-03-10

2014-04-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0808

Unknown

2014-02-11

2014-02-13

2014-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0076

Unknown

2014-02-04

2014-02-06

2014-03-12

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0073

Unknown

2014-01-03

2014-01-07

2014-02-13

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.1134

Unknown

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

2014-03-13

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0073

Unknown

2013-12-03

2013-12-05

2014-01-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0075

Unknown

2013-11-04

2013-11-06

2013-12-12

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0078

Unknown

2013-10-02

2013-10-04

2013-11-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0079

Unknown

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-10-11

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0075

Unknown

2013-08-02

2013-08-06

2013-09-10

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0077

Unknown

2013-07-02

2013-07-05

2013-08-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0787

Unknown

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

2013-07-25

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0079

Unknown

2013-06-04

2013-06-06

2013-07-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0082

Unknown

2013-05-03

2013-05-07

2013-06-10

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0088

Unknown

2013-04-02

2013-04-04

2013-05-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0087

Unknown

2013-03-04

2013-03-06

2013-04-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0371

Unknown

2013-02-06

2013-02-08

2013-03-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0088

Unknown

2013-02-04

2013-02-06

2013-03-11

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0088

Unknown

2013-01-03

2013-01-07

2013-02-11

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.2232

Unknown

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2013-03-14

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0086

Unknown

2012-12-04

2012-12-06

2013-01-14

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0083

Unknown

2012-11-05

2012-11-07

2012-12-13

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0086

Unknown

2012-10-02

2012-10-04

2012-11-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0087

Unknown

2012-09-04

2012-09-06

2012-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0086

Unknown

2012-08-02

2012-08-06

2012-09-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0086

Unknown

2012-07-03

2012-07-06

2012-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

Unknown

2012-06-28

2012-07-02

2012-07-25

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0088

Unknown

2012-06-04

2012-06-06

2012-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0086

Unknown

2012-05-03

2012-05-07

2012-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0091

Unknown

2012-04-03

2012-04-05

2012-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0087

Unknown

2012-03-02

2012-03-06

2012-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0232

Unknown

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-03-16

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0093

Unknown

2012-02-02

2012-02-06

2012-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0092

Unknown

2012-01-03

2012-01-05

2012-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2810

Unknown

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2012-03-15

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0085

Unknown

2011-12-02

2011-12-06

2012-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0089

Unknown

2011-11-03

2011-11-07

2011-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0091

Unknown

2011-10-04

2011-10-06

2011-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0084

Unknown

2011-09-02

2011-09-07

2011-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0091

Unknown

2011-08-02

2011-08-04

2011-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0094

Unknown

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0917

Unknown

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-25

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0093

Unknown

2011-06-02

2011-06-06

2011-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0092

Unknown

2011-05-03

2011-05-05

2011-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0092

Unknown

2011-04-06

2011-04-08

2011-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0088

Unknown

2011-03-02

2011-03-04

2011-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0524

Unknown

2011-02-14

2011-02-16

2011-02-28

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0087

Unknown

2011-02-02

2011-02-04

2011-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0087

Unknown

2011-01-04

2011-01-06

2011-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2495

Unknown

2010-12-07

2010-12-09

2011-03-01

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0088

Unknown

2010-12-02

2010-12-06

2011-01-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0085

Unknown

2010-11-03

2010-11-05

2010-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0085

Unknown

2010-10-04

2010-10-06

2010-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0086

Unknown

2010-09-02

2010-09-07

2010-10-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0083

Unknown

2010-08-03

2010-08-05

2010-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0083

Unknown

2010-07-02

2010-07-07

2010-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0813

Unknown

2010-06-29

2010-07-01

2010-07-26

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0080

Unknown

2010-06-02

2010-06-04

2010-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0079

Unknown

2010-05-04

2010-05-06

2010-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0084

Unknown

2010-04-05

2010-04-07

2010-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0082

Unknown

2010-03-02

2010-03-04

2010-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0131

Unknown

2010-02-11

2010-02-16

2010-03-17

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0080

Unknown

2010-02-02

2010-02-04

2010-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0078

Unknown

2010-01-05

2010-01-07

2010-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2393

Unknown

2009-12-07

2009-12-09

2010-03-16

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0084

Unknown

2009-12-02

2009-12-04

2010-01-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0083

Unknown

2009-11-04

2009-11-06

2009-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0082

Unknown

2009-10-02

2009-10-06

2009-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0081

Unknown

2009-09-02

2009-09-04

2009-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0076

Unknown

2009-08-04

2009-08-06

2009-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0757

Unknown

2009-07-06

2009-07-08

2009-07-24

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0078

Unknown

2009-07-01

2009-07-06

2009-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0075

Unknown

2009-06-02

2009-06-04

2009-07-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0074

Unknown

2009-05-05

2009-05-07

2009-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0068

Unknown

2009-04-02

2009-04-06

2009-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0063

Unknown

2009-03-03

2009-03-05

2009-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0059

Unknown

2009-02-03

2009-02-05

2009-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0056

Unknown

2009-01-05

2009-01-07

2009-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2037

Unknown

2008-12-09

2008-12-11

2009-03-13

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0057

Unknown

2008-12-02

2008-12-04

2009-01-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0055

Unknown

2008-11-04

2008-11-06

2008-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0047

Unknown

2006-11-01

2006-11-03

2006-12-07

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.1132

Unknown

2006-10-03

2006-10-05

2006-12-13

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0966

Unknown

2006-10-03

2006-10-05

2006-12-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0048

Unknown

2006-09-28

2006-10-02

2006-11-06

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0047

Unknown

2006-08-30

2006-09-01

2006-10-05

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0047

Unknown

2006-07-28

2006-08-01

2006-09-07

Extra

Special

Monthly

BBD

Investor Resources

Learn more about Banco Bradesco S.A on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

BBD

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Foreign Regional Banks

Banco Bradesco SA- (BBD)-provides a range of banking and financial products and services in Brazil and internationally to individuals, small to mid-sized companies, and local and international corporations and institutions. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans, and Certificated Savings Plans. As of December 31, 2006, Banco Bradesco operated a network of 3,008 branches, 24,099 ATMs, and 2,542 special banking service posts and outlets in Brazil. It also operated 3 branches and 5 subsidiaries in New York, the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Japan, Argentina, and Luxembourg, as of the above date. The company was founded in 1943 by Amador Aguiar. It was formerly known as Banco Brasileiro de Descontos S.A. and changed its name to Banco Bradesco S.A. in 1988. Banco Bradesco is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

