Banco Bradesco SA- (BBD)-provides a range of banking and financial products and services in Brazil and internationally to individuals, small to mid-sized companies, and local and international corporations and institutions. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans, and Certificated Savings Plans. As of December 31, 2006, Banco Bradesco operated a network of 3,008 branches, 24,099 ATMs, and 2,542 special banking service posts and outlets in Brazil. It also operated 3 branches and 5 subsidiaries in New York, the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Japan, Argentina, and Luxembourg, as of the above date. The company was founded in 1943 by Amador Aguiar. It was formerly known as Banco Brasileiro de Descontos S.A. and changed its name to Banco Bradesco S.A. in 1988. Banco Bradesco is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.