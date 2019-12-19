Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. ADR

Stock

DBSDY

Price as of:

$76.48 +0.16 +0.21%

Industry

Foreign Money Center Banks

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Foreign Money Center Banks /

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. ADR (DBSDY)

DBSDY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.17%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.65

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

22.93%

EPS $7.21

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get DBSDY DARS™ Rating

DBSDY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$76.48

Quote Time

Today's Volume

13,535

Open Price

$76.26

Day's Range

$75.91 - $76.61

Previous Close

$76.32

52 week low / high

$67.29 - $83.43

Percent off 52 week high

-8.33%

DBSDY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DBSDY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade DBSDY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
DBSDY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DBSDY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-22

$0.826808

2019-08-08

$0.815176

2019-05-17

$0.819628

2019-05-01

$1.69482

2018-08-10

$1.709401

2018-05-03

$1.784917

2017-08-10

$0.920802

2017-05-03

$0.812998

2016-08-16

$0.829636

2016-05-04

$0.843189

2015-08-05

$0.83751

2015-04-24

$0.868888

2014-08-14

$0.857674

2014-05-12

$0.942232

2013-08-15

$0.870726

2013-05-10

$0.863629

2012-08-14

$0.889903

2012-05-08

$0.855068

2011-08-08

$0.828935

2011-05-11

$0.892423

2010-08-19

$0.421432

2010-05-19

$0.800243

2009-11-17

$0.403196

2009-08-19

$0.388645

2009-05-19

$0.38626

2009-04-13

$0.376698

2008-11-18

$0.523903

2008-08-18

$0.555902

2008-05-19

$0.585651

2008-04-04

$0.591803

2007-11-07

$0.454293

2007-08-07

$0.430163

2007-05-15

$0.428254

2007-04-12

$0.43355204

2006-11-07

$0.350334

2004-08-12

$0.33617

2004-05-03

$0.29663

2003-08-14

$0.24852

2003-04-23

$0.28735

2002-07-31

$0.24934

2002-05-04

$0.278

2001-08-01

$0.2402

2001-05-15

$0.5149

DBSDY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
DBSDY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DBSDY

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

DBSDY Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

DBSDY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-0.38%

-52.68%

2years

DBSDY

News
DBSDY

Research
DBSDY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DBSDY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2004

2003

2002

2001

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

DBSDY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.8268

Unknown

2019-11-22

2019-11-25

2019-12-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8152

Unknown

2019-08-08

2019-08-09

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8196

Unknown

2019-05-17

2019-05-20

2019-06-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.6948

Unknown

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.7094

Unknown

2018-08-10

2018-08-13

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.7849

Unknown

2018-05-03

2018-05-04

2018-05-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9208

Unknown

2017-08-10

2017-08-14

2017-10-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8130

Unknown

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8296

Unknown

2016-08-16

2016-08-18

2016-10-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8432

Unknown

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8375

Unknown

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

2015-09-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8689

Unknown

2015-04-24

2015-04-28

2015-06-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8577

Unknown

2014-08-14

2014-08-18

2014-10-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9422

Unknown

2014-05-12

2014-05-14

2014-07-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8707

Unknown

2013-08-15

2013-08-19

2013-10-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8636

Unknown

2013-05-10

2013-05-14

2013-07-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8899

Unknown

2012-08-14

2012-08-16

2012-10-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8551

Unknown

2012-05-08

2012-05-10

2012-07-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8289

Unknown

2011-08-08

2011-08-10

2011-10-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8924

Unknown

2011-05-11

2011-05-13

2011-07-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4214

Unknown

2010-08-19

2010-08-23

2010-10-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8002

Unknown

2010-05-19

2010-05-21

2010-07-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4032

Unknown

2009-11-17

2009-11-19

2009-12-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3886

Unknown

2009-08-19

2009-08-21

2009-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3863

Unknown

2009-05-19

2009-05-21

2009-06-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3767

Unknown

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-05-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5239

Unknown

2008-11-18

2008-11-20

2008-12-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5559

Unknown

2008-08-18

2008-08-20

2008-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5857

Unknown

2008-05-19

2008-05-21

2008-06-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5918

Unknown

2008-04-04

2008-04-08

2008-04-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4543

Unknown

2007-11-07

2007-11-09

2007-12-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4302

Unknown

2007-08-07

2007-08-09

2007-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4283

Unknown

2007-05-15

2007-05-17

2007-06-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4336

Unknown

2007-04-12

2007-04-16

2007-05-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3503

Unknown

2006-11-07

2006-11-09

2006-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3362

Unknown

2004-08-12

2004-08-16

2004-09-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2966

Unknown

2004-05-03

2004-05-05

2004-05-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2485

Unknown

2003-08-14

2003-08-18

2003-09-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2874

Unknown

2003-04-23

2003-04-25

2003-05-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2493

Unknown

2002-07-31

2002-08-02

2002-08-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2780

Unknown

2002-05-04

2002-05-06

2002-05-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2402

Unknown

2001-08-01

2001-08-03

2001-08-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5149

Unknown

2001-05-15

2001-05-17

2001-06-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

DBSDY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Financial

Industry: Foreign Money Center Banks

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X