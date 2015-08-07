Best Dividend Stocks
Credicorp Ltd.

Stock

BAP

Price as of:

$213.13 +1.15 +0.54%

Industry

Foreign Money Center Banks

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Foreign Money Center Banks /

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP)

BAP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.86%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$6.07

Paid Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

36.70%

EPS $16.54

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get BAP DARS™ Rating

BAP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$213.13

Quote Time

Today's Volume

34,637

Open Price

$211.84

Day's Range

$211.21 - $213.41

Previous Close

$211.98

52 week low / high

$199.83 - $252.49

Percent off 52 week high

-15.59%

BAP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BAP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

BAP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BAP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-04-15

$6.0719

2018-04-17

$4.304

2017-11-13

$4.8354

2017-04-13

$3.7843

2016-04-14

$2.316

2015-04-17

$2.1873

2014-04-17

$1.9

2013-04-12

$2.6

2012-04-16

$2.3

2011-04-15

$1.95

2010-04-14

$1.7

2009-04-16

$1.5

2008-04-14

$1.5

2007-04-17

$1.3

2006-04-10

$1.1

2005-04-15

$0.8

2004-04-14

$0.4

2003-04-14

$0.3

2002-04-03

$0.2

2001-12-12

$0.2

2001-04-09

$0.1

2000-04-11

$0.1

1999-04-06

$0.2

1998-03-27

$0.45

1997-03-19

$0.4166666666666667

1996-03-27

$0.4583333333333333

BAP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BAP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BAP

Metric

BAP Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

BAP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

37.89%

41.08%

4years

BAP

BAP

BAP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BAP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

BAP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$6.0719

2019-02-27

2019-04-15

2019-04-16

2019-05-10

Income

Regular

Annual

$4.3040

2018-02-28

2018-04-17

2018-04-18

2018-05-11

Income

Regular

Annual

$4.8354

2017-10-25

2017-11-13

2017-11-14

2017-11-24

Income

Regular

Annual

$3.7843

2017-02-22

2017-04-13

2017-04-18

2017-05-12

Income

Regular

Annual

$2.3160

2016-02-24

2016-04-14

2016-04-18

2016-05-13

Income

Regular

Annual

$2.1873

2015-02-26

2015-04-17

2015-04-21

2015-05-15

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.9000

2014-02-27

2014-04-17

2014-04-22

2014-05-16

Income

Regular

Annual

$2.6000

2013-02-28

2013-04-12

2013-04-16

2013-05-10

Income

Regular

Annual

$2.3000

2012-02-23

2012-04-16

2012-04-18

2012-05-11

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.9500

2011-02-23

2011-04-15

2011-04-19

2011-05-13

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.7000

2010-02-24

2010-04-14

2010-04-16

2010-05-11

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.5000

2009-02-27

2009-04-16

2009-04-20

2009-05-13

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.5000

Unknown

2008-04-14

2008-04-16

2008-05-07

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.3000

Unknown

2007-04-17

2007-04-19

2007-05-07

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.1000

Unknown

2006-04-10

2006-04-12

2006-05-03

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.8000

Unknown

2005-04-15

2005-04-19

2005-05-02

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4000

Unknown

2004-04-14

2004-04-16

2004-04-30

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3000

Unknown

2003-04-14

2003-04-16

2003-04-30

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2000

Unknown

2002-04-03

2002-04-05

2002-05-02

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2000

Unknown

2001-12-12

2001-12-14

2002-01-15

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.1000

Unknown

2001-04-09

2001-04-11

2001-05-02

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1000

Unknown

2000-04-11

2000-04-13

2000-04-27

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2000

1999-04-01

1999-04-06

1999-04-08

1999-04-30

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4500

1998-02-27

1998-03-27

1998-03-31

1998-04-24

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4167

1997-02-21

1997-03-19

1997-03-21

1997-04-14

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4583

1996-03-14

1996-03-27

1996-03-29

1996-04-12

Initial

Regular

Annual

BAP

Investor Resources

Learn more about Credicorp Ltd. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

BAP

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Foreign Money Center Banks

Credicorp- (BAP)-provides various financial services and products in Peru and internationally. As of December 31, 2006, the company operated 339 branches. Credicorp was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

