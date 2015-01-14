Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Sabine Royalty Trust

Stock

SBR

Price as of:

$29.22 +0.07 +0.24%

Industry

Diversified Investments

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Diversified Investments /

Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR)

SBR

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

10.63%

financial Average 0.06%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$3.10

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SBR DARS™ Rating

SBR

Daily Snapshot

Price

$29.22

Quote Time

Today's Volume

32,400

Open Price

$29.15

Day's Range

$28.24 - $30.57

Previous Close

$29.15

52 week low / high

$23.02 - $52.59

Percent off 52 week high

-44.44%

SBR

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.2582

Dividend Shot Clock®

APR 14

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.2582

2020-04-03

2020-04-14

2020-04-15

2020-04-29

Regular

SBR

Compare SBR to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Financial Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.8 4.69% 71.30% 2.63% 8
locked locked 3.4 4.62% 55.25% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.2 3.50% 49.72% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.6 3.36% 52.41% 20.51% 8
locked locked 4.2 2.98% 60.05% 19.01% 7
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade SBR's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
SBR

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SBR’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-04-14

$0.25822

2020-03-13

$0.23656

2020-02-14

$0.21891

2020-01-14

$0.30329

2019-12-13

$0.12256

2019-11-14

$0.32245

2019-10-11

$0.23878

2019-09-13

$0.24125

2019-08-14

$0.22893

2019-07-12

$0.17636

2019-06-14

$0.35905

2019-05-14

$0.14647

2019-04-12

$0.35166

2019-03-14

$0.27854

2019-02-14

$0.25109

2019-01-14

$0.30265

2018-12-14

$0.39995

2018-11-14

$0.40392

2018-10-12

$0.27408

2018-09-14

$0.26255

2018-08-14

$0.2399

2018-07-13

$0.28118

2018-06-14

$0.29484

2018-05-14

$0.28438

2018-04-13

$0.27934

2018-03-14

$0.21068

2018-02-14

$0.19122

2018-01-12

$0.22702

2017-12-14

$0.19892

2017-11-14

$0.15715

2017-10-13

$0.1509

2017-09-15

$0.21683

2017-08-11

$0.21671

2017-07-13

$0.16126

2017-06-13

$0.21261

2017-05-11

$0.16798

2017-04-12

$0.34231

2017-03-13

$0.13745

2017-02-13

$0.19293

2017-01-12

$0.21332

2016-12-13

$0.14474

2016-11-10

$0.11702

2016-10-13

$0.23324

2016-09-14

$0.21635

2016-08-11

$0.13527

2016-07-14

$0.13457

2016-06-13

$0.10262

2016-05-12

$0.16435

2016-04-13

$0.13858

2016-03-11

$0.13771

2016-02-11

$0.13361

2016-01-13

$0.27597

2015-12-11

$0.04261

2015-11-12

$0.27481

2015-10-13

$0.19259

2015-09-11

$0.35285

2015-08-13

$0.3312

2015-07-13

$0.18255

2015-06-11

$0.21873

2015-05-13

$0.22925

2015-04-13

$0.27658

2015-03-12

$0.44414

2015-02-12

$0.27708

2015-01-13

$0.28281

2014-12-11

$0.17589

2014-11-13

$0.35393

2014-10-10

$0.46947

2014-09-11

$0.3817

2014-08-13

$0.38632

2014-07-11

$0.25364

2014-06-12

$0.42298

2014-05-13

$0.39808

2014-04-11

$0.42267

2014-03-13

$0.19883

2014-02-13

$0.272

2014-01-13

$0.36228

2013-12-12

$0.21731

2013-11-13

$0.36308

2013-10-10

$0.39401

2013-09-12

$0.31073

2013-08-13

$0.44969

2013-07-11

$0.30479

2013-06-13

$0.24428

2013-05-13

$0.352

2013-04-11

$0.44058

2013-03-13

$0.25441

2013-02-13

$0.33442

2013-01-11

$0.25115

2012-12-13

$0.20881

2012-11-13

$0.32546

2012-10-11

$0.23205

2012-09-13

$0.24781

2012-08-13

$0.33762

2012-07-12

$0.37365

2012-06-13

$0.349

2012-05-11

$0.25815

2012-04-12

$0.41887

2012-03-13

$0.28089

2012-02-13

$0.30517

2012-01-12

$0.36342

2011-12-13

$0.2992

2011-11-10

$0.22847

2011-10-13

$0.35272

2011-09-13

$0.39187

2011-08-11

$0.40115

2011-07-13

$0.40925

2011-06-13

$0.32191

2011-05-12

$0.34503

2011-04-13

$0.43461

2011-03-11

$0.20103

2011-02-11

$0.26797

2011-01-13

$0.31296

2010-12-13

$0.26351

2010-11-10

$0.31975

2010-10-13

$0.32425

2010-09-13

$0.28379

2010-08-12

$0.33031

2010-07-13

$0.36179

2010-06-11

$0.23659

2010-05-13

$0.3222

2010-04-13

$0.47982

2010-03-11

$0.18204

2010-02-11

$0.28526

2010-01-13

$0.31518

2009-12-11

$0.12267

2009-11-12

$0.19566

2009-10-13

$0.24321

2009-09-11

$0.23673

2009-08-13

$0.19117

2009-07-13

$0.29014

2009-06-11

$0.18276

2009-05-13

$0.20948

2009-04-13

$0.23787

2009-03-12

$0.21205

2009-02-12

$0.25441

2009-01-13

$0.4155

2008-12-11

$0.31328

2008-11-13

$0.65309

2008-10-10

$0.58396

2008-09-11

$0.64875

2008-08-13

$0.68973

2008-07-11

$0.55702

2008-06-12

$0.4854

2008-05-13

$0.49698

2008-04-11

$0.42094

2008-03-13

$0.37389

2008-02-13

$0.48204

2008-01-11

$0.3311

2007-12-13

$0.26724

2007-11-13

$0.37309

2007-10-11

$0.43

2007-09-13

$0.3023

2007-08-13

$0.39044

2007-07-12

$0.33857

2007-06-13

$0.27977

2007-05-11

$0.34042

2007-04-12

$0.31552

2007-03-13

$0.23765

2007-02-13

$0.29173

2007-01-11

$0.28375

2006-12-13

$0.18446

2006-11-13

$0.46741

2006-10-12

$0.27953

2006-09-13

$0.38496

2006-08-11

$0.34502

2006-07-13

$0.37996

2006-06-13

$0.34031

2006-05-11

$0.24292

2006-04-12

$0.48123

2006-03-13

$0.28242

2006-02-13

$0.43431

2006-01-12

$0.41419

2005-12-13

$0.36531

2005-11-10

$0.34556

2005-10-13

$0.28446

2005-09-13

$0.31159

2005-08-11

$0.31653

2005-07-13

$0.28078

2005-06-13

$0.25678

2005-05-12

$0.23516

2005-04-13

$0.3391

2005-03-11

$0.2035

2005-02-11

$0.2614

2005-01-13

$0.23163

2004-12-13

$0.23937

2004-11-10

$0.2049

2004-10-13

$0.26336

2004-09-13

$0.29537

2004-08-12

$0.23616

2004-07-13

$0.22614

2004-06-14

$0.20698

2004-05-13

$0.2452

2004-04-13

$0.26367

2004-03-11

$0.18951

2004-02-12

$0.18008

2004-01-13

$0.2352

2003-12-11

$0.14553

2003-11-13

$0.23582

2003-10-10

$0.18215

2003-09-11

$0.21924

2003-08-13

$0.27487

2003-07-11

$0.20257

2003-06-12

$0.29147

2003-05-13

$0.26979

2003-04-11

$0.24613

2003-03-13

$0.117547

2003-02-13

$0.16437

2003-01-13

$0.17308

2002-12-12

$0.09878

2002-11-13

$0.16117

2002-10-10

$0.11029

2002-09-12

$0.20632

2002-08-13

$0.2524

2002-07-11

$0.08743

2002-06-13

$0.13451

2002-05-13

$0.10526

2002-04-11

$0.21475

2002-03-13

$0.11574

2002-02-13

$0.11955

2002-01-11

$0.27263

2001-12-13

$0.14582

2001-11-13

$0.23238

2001-10-11

$0.12464

2001-09-17

$0.24371

2001-08-13

$0.26243

2001-07-12

$0.26624

2001-06-13

$0.26911

2001-05-11

$0.24163

2001-04-11

$0.43061

2001-03-13

$0.24682

2001-02-13

$0.21463

2001-01-11

$0.18261

2000-12-13

$0.22952

2000-11-13

$0.2509

2000-10-12

$0.14282

2000-09-13

$0.23513

2000-08-11

$0.14978

2000-07-13

$0.22049

2000-06-13

$0.1543

2000-05-11

$0.13762

2000-04-13

$0.22522

2000-03-13

$0.14055

2000-02-11

$0.18787

2000-01-13

$0.2005

1999-12-13

$0.09442

1999-11-10

$0.1295

1999-10-13

$0.142

1999-09-13

$0.14249

1999-08-12

$0.12545

1999-07-13

$0.14887

1999-06-11

$0.08231

1999-05-13

$0.09547

1999-04-13

$0.16292

1999-03-11

$0.05488

1999-02-11

$0.11243

1999-01-13

$0.11622

1998-12-11

$0.09766

1998-11-12

$0.08986

1998-10-13

$0.12848

1998-09-11

$0.12021

1998-08-13

$0.14098

1998-07-13

$0.12033

1998-06-11

$0.12663

1998-05-13

$0.12215

1998-04-13

$0.1821

1998-03-12

$0.14231

1998-02-12

$0.18597

1998-01-13

$0.19698

1997-12-11

$0.07919

1997-11-13

$0.10268

1997-10-10

$0.11836

1997-09-11

$0.11482

1997-08-13

$0.15155

1997-07-11

$0.14499

1997-06-12

$0.12408

1997-05-13

$0.19078

1997-04-11

$0.14383

1997-03-13

$0.16251

1997-02-13

$0.18552

1997-01-13

$0.12625

1996-12-12

$0.08144

1996-11-13

$0.1063

1996-10-10

$0.13109

1996-09-12

$0.11492

1996-08-13

$0.14052

1996-07-11

$0.16629

1996-06-13

$0.11966

1996-05-13

$0.12

1996-04-11

$0.11751

1996-03-13

$0.11159

1996-02-13

$0.09896

1996-01-11

$0.06285

1995-12-13

$0.06722

1995-11-13

$0.06301

1995-10-12

$0.0746

1995-09-13

$0.12535

1995-08-11

$0.06546

1995-07-13

$0.07766

1995-06-13

$0.11068

1995-05-09

$0.06978

1995-04-10

$0.10223

SBR's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SBR

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SBR

Dividend.com Premium
Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

SBR Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

SBR

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

9.37%

2.61%

2years

SBR

News
SBR

Research
SBR

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SBR

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

SBR

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2582

2020-04-03

2020-04-14

2020-04-15

2020-04-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2366

2020-03-06

2020-03-13

2020-03-16

2020-03-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2189

2020-02-06

2020-02-14

2020-02-18

2020-02-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3033

2020-01-03

2020-01-14

2020-01-15

2020-01-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1226

2019-12-05

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3225

2019-11-05

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-11-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2388

2019-10-04

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-10-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2413

2019-09-06

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2289

2019-08-05

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-08-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1764

2019-07-03

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-07-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3591

2019-06-06

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1465

2019-05-03

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3517

2019-04-04

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-04-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2785

2019-03-05

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2511

2019-02-05

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-02-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3027

2019-01-04

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-01-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

2018-12-06

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4039

2018-11-05

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-11-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2741

2018-10-04

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-10-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2626

2018-09-07

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-09-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2399

2018-08-03

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-08-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2812

2018-07-06

2018-07-13

2018-07-16

2018-07-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2948

2018-06-05

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2844

2018-05-04

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-05-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2793

2018-04-05

2018-04-13

2018-04-16

2018-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2107

2018-03-05

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-03-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1912

2018-02-05

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-02-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2270

2018-01-05

2018-01-12

2018-01-16

2018-01-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1989

2017-12-05

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1572

2017-11-03

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1509

2017-10-05

2017-10-13

2017-10-16

2017-10-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2168

2017-09-06

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2167

2017-08-04

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-08-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1613

2017-07-07

2017-07-13

2017-07-17

2017-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2126

2017-06-05

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-06-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1680

2017-05-04

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-05-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3423

2017-04-06

2017-04-12

2017-04-17

2017-04-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2017-03-03

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-03-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1929

2017-02-03

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-02-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2133

2017-01-06

2017-01-12

2017-01-17

2017-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1447

2016-12-05

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1170

2016-11-03

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-11-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2332

2016-10-05

2016-10-13

2016-10-17

2016-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2164

2016-09-06

2016-09-14

2016-09-16

2016-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1353

2016-08-04

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-08-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1346

2016-07-07

2016-07-14

2016-07-18

2016-07-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1026

2016-06-03

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-06-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1644

2016-05-04

2016-05-12

2016-05-16

2016-05-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1386

2016-04-05

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-04-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1377

2016-03-04

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-03-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1336

2016-02-04

2016-02-11

2016-02-16

2016-02-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2760

2016-01-05

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-01-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0426

2015-12-03

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2015-12-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2748

2015-11-04

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-11-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1926

2015-10-05

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-10-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3529

2015-09-03

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-09-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3312

2015-08-05

2015-08-13

2015-08-17

2015-08-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1826

2015-07-02

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-07-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2187

2015-06-04

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-06-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2293

2015-05-05

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-05-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2766

2015-04-02

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-04-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4441

2015-03-04

2015-03-12

2015-03-16

2015-03-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2771

2015-02-04

2015-02-12

2015-02-17

2015-02-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2828

2015-01-05

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-01-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1759

2014-12-03

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3539

2014-11-05

2014-11-13

2014-11-17

2014-11-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4695

2014-10-03

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-10-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3817

2014-09-04

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-09-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3863

2014-08-05

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-08-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2536

2014-07-03

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-07-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4230

2014-06-04

2014-06-12

2014-06-16

2014-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3981

2014-05-05

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-05-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4227

2014-04-03

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-04-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1988

2014-03-05

2014-03-13

2014-03-17

2014-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2720

2014-02-05

2014-02-13

2014-02-18

2014-02-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3623

2014-01-03

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-01-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2173

2013-12-04

2013-12-12

2013-12-16

2013-12-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3631

2013-11-05

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-11-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3940

2013-10-02

2013-10-10

2013-10-15

2013-10-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3107

2013-09-05

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4497

2013-08-05

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-08-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3048

2013-07-03

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-07-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2443

2013-06-05

2013-06-13

2013-06-17

2013-06-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3520

2013-05-03

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-05-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4406

2013-04-03

2013-04-11

2013-04-15

2013-04-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2544

2013-03-05

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-03-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3344

2013-02-05

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-02-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2512

2013-01-04

2013-01-11

2013-01-15

2013-01-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2088

2012-12-05

2012-12-13

2012-12-17

2012-12-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3255

2012-11-05

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-11-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2321

2012-10-02

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-10-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2478

2012-09-06

2012-09-13

2012-09-17

2012-09-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3376

2012-08-03

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-08-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3737

2012-07-05

2012-07-12

2012-07-16

2012-07-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3490

2012-06-05

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-06-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2582

2012-05-03

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-05-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4189

2012-04-04

2012-04-12

2012-04-16

2012-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2809

2012-03-05

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-03-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3052

2012-02-03

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-02-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3634

2012-01-05

2012-01-12

2012-01-17

2012-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2992

2011-12-02

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2285

2011-11-03

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-11-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3527

2011-10-04

2011-10-13

2011-10-17

2011-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3919

2011-09-02

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-09-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4012

2011-08-03

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-08-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4093

2011-07-05

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-07-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3219

2011-06-03

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-06-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3450

2011-05-04

2011-05-12

2011-05-16

2011-05-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4346

2011-04-05

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-04-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2010

2011-03-03

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-03-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2680

2011-02-03

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-02-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3130

2011-01-05

2011-01-13

2011-01-18

2011-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2635

2010-12-03

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3198

2010-11-03

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3243

2010-10-05

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2838

2010-09-02

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3303

2010-08-04

2010-08-12

2010-08-16

2010-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3618

2010-07-02

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2366

2010-06-03

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3222

2010-05-05

2010-05-13

2010-05-17

2010-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4798

2010-04-05

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1820

2010-03-03

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2853

2010-02-03

2010-02-11

2010-02-16

2010-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3152

2010-01-05

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1227

2009-12-03

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1957

2009-11-04

2009-11-12

2009-11-16

2009-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2432

2009-10-02

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2367

2009-09-03

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1912

2009-08-05

2009-08-13

2009-08-17

2009-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2901

2009-07-03

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1828

2009-06-04

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2095

2009-05-05

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2379

2009-04-03

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2121

2009-03-05

2009-03-12

2009-03-16

2009-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2544

2009-02-05

2009-02-12

2009-02-17

2009-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4155

2009-01-05

2009-01-13

2009-01-15

2009-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3133

2008-12-04

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6531

2008-11-05

2008-11-13

2008-11-17

2008-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5840

2008-10-03

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6488

2008-09-04

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6897

2008-08-05

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5570

2008-07-03

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4854

2008-06-03

2008-06-12

2008-06-16

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4970

2008-05-05

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4209

2008-04-04

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3739

2008-03-06

2008-03-13

2008-03-17

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4820

2008-02-05

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3311

2008-01-04

2008-01-11

2008-01-15

2008-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2672

2007-12-05

2007-12-13

2007-12-17

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3731

2007-11-05

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4300

2007-10-03

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3023

2007-09-06

2007-09-13

2007-09-17

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3904

2007-08-03

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3386

2007-07-05

2007-07-12

2007-07-16

2007-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2798

2007-06-05

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3404

2007-05-03

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3155

2007-04-04

2007-04-12

2007-04-16

2007-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2377

2007-03-05

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2917

2007-02-05

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2838

2007-01-04

2007-01-11

2007-01-16

2007-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1845

2006-12-05

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2795

2006-10-04

2006-10-12

2006-10-16

2006-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4674

2006-10-03

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3850

2006-09-05

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3450

2006-08-03

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3800

2006-07-06

2006-07-13

2006-07-17

2006-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3403

2006-06-05

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2429

2006-05-04

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4812

2006-04-05

2006-04-12

2006-04-17

2006-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2824

2006-03-03

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4343

2006-02-03

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4142

2006-01-06

2006-01-12

2006-01-17

2006-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3653

2005-12-05

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3456

2005-11-03

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2845

2005-10-05

2005-10-13

2005-10-17

2005-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3116

2005-09-02

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3165

2005-08-04

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2808

2005-07-05

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2568

2005-06-03

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2352

2005-05-04

2005-05-12

2005-05-16

2005-05-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3391

2005-04-05

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2035

2005-03-03

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2614

2005-02-03

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2316

2005-01-05

2005-01-13

2005-01-18

2005-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2394

2004-12-03

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2049

2004-11-03

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2634

2004-10-05

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2954

2004-09-03

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2362

2004-08-05

2004-08-12

2004-08-16

2004-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2261

2004-07-02

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2070

2004-06-03

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2452

2004-05-05

2004-05-13

2004-05-17

2004-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2637

2004-04-05

2004-04-13

2004-04-15

2004-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1895

2004-03-04

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1801

2004-02-04

2004-02-12

2004-02-17

2004-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2352

2004-01-05

2004-01-13

2004-01-15

2004-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1455

2003-12-03

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2003-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2358

2003-11-04

2003-11-13

2003-11-17

2003-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1822

2003-10-03

2003-10-10

2003-10-15

2003-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2192

2003-09-05

2003-09-11

2003-09-15

2003-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2749

2003-08-05

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2026

2003-07-03

2003-07-11

2003-07-15

2003-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2915

2003-06-05

2003-06-12

2003-06-16

2003-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2698

2003-05-05

2003-05-13

2003-05-15

2003-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2461

2003-04-03

2003-04-11

2003-04-15

2003-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2003-03-05

2003-03-13

2003-03-17

2003-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1644

2003-02-05

2003-02-13

2003-02-18

2003-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1731

2003-01-06

2003-01-13

2003-01-15

2003-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0988

2002-12-05

2002-12-12

2002-12-16

2002-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1612

2002-11-05

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1103

2002-10-03

2002-10-10

2002-10-15

2002-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2063

2002-09-05

2002-09-12

2002-09-16

2002-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2524

2002-08-06

2002-08-13

2002-08-15

2002-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0874

2002-07-03

2002-07-11

2002-07-15

2002-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1345

2002-06-05

2002-06-13

2002-06-17

2002-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1053

2002-05-03

2002-05-13

2002-05-15

2002-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2148

2002-04-03

2002-04-11

2002-04-15

2002-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1157

2002-03-05

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1196

2002-02-05

2002-02-13

2002-02-15

2002-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2726

2002-01-04

2002-01-11

2002-01-15

2002-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

2001-12-05

2001-12-13

2001-12-17

2001-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2324

2001-11-02

2001-11-13

2001-11-15

2001-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1246

2001-10-04

2001-10-11

2001-10-15

2001-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2437

2001-09-05

2001-09-17

2001-09-17

2001-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2624

2001-08-01

2001-08-13

2001-08-15

2001-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2662

2001-07-02

2001-07-12

2001-07-16

2001-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2691

2001-06-05

2001-06-13

2001-06-15

2001-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2416

2001-05-03

2001-05-11

2001-05-15

2001-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4306

2001-04-04

2001-04-11

2001-04-16

2001-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2468

2001-03-05

2001-03-13

2001-03-15

2001-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2146

2001-02-05

2001-02-13

2001-02-15

2001-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1826

2001-01-04

2001-01-11

2001-01-16

2001-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2295

2000-12-05

2000-12-13

2000-12-15

2000-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2509

2000-11-03

2000-11-13

2000-11-15

2000-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1428

2000-10-05

2000-10-12

2000-10-16

2000-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2351

2000-09-05

2000-09-13

2000-09-15

2000-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1498

2000-08-04

2000-08-11

2000-08-15

2000-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2205

2000-07-06

2000-07-13

2000-07-17

2000-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1543

2000-06-05

2000-06-13

2000-06-15

2000-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1376

2000-05-04

2000-05-11

2000-05-15

2000-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2252

2000-04-07

2000-04-13

2000-04-17

2000-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1406

2000-03-03

2000-03-13

2000-03-15

2000-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1879

2000-02-02

2000-02-11

2000-02-15

2000-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2005

2000-01-05

2000-01-13

2000-01-18

2000-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0944

1999-12-06

1999-12-13

1999-12-15

1999-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1295

1999-11-04

1999-11-10

1999-11-15

1999-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1420

1999-10-06

1999-10-13

1999-10-15

1999-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1425

1999-09-03

1999-09-13

1999-09-15

1999-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1255

1999-08-04

1999-08-12

1999-08-16

1999-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1489

1999-07-02

1999-07-13

1999-07-15

1999-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0823

1999-06-04

1999-06-11

1999-06-15

1999-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0955

1999-05-05

1999-05-13

1999-05-17

1999-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1629

1999-04-05

1999-04-13

1999-04-15

1999-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0549

1999-03-03

1999-03-11

1999-03-15

1999-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1124

1999-02-03

1999-02-11

1999-02-16

1999-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1162

1999-01-05

1999-01-13

1999-01-15

1999-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0977

1998-12-03

1998-12-11

1998-12-15

1998-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0899

1998-11-04

1998-11-12

1998-11-16

1998-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1285

1998-10-05

1998-10-13

1998-10-15

1998-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1202

1998-09-03

1998-09-11

1998-09-15

1998-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1410

1998-08-05

1998-08-13

1998-08-17

1998-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1203

1998-07-02

1998-07-13

1998-07-15

1998-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1266

1998-06-03

1998-06-11

1998-06-15

1998-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

1998-05-05

1998-05-13

1998-05-15

1998-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1821

1998-04-03

1998-04-13

1998-04-15

1998-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1423

1998-03-04

1998-03-12

1998-03-16

1998-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1860

1998-02-04

1998-02-12

1998-02-17

1998-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1970

1998-01-05

1998-01-13

1998-01-15

1998-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0792

1997-12-04

1997-12-11

1997-12-15

1997-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1027

1997-11-05

1997-11-13

1997-11-17

1997-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1184

1997-10-03

1997-10-10

1997-10-15

1997-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1148

1997-09-05

1997-09-11

1997-09-15

1997-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1516

1997-08-05

1997-08-13

1997-08-15

1997-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

1997-07-03

1997-07-11

1997-07-15

1997-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1241

1997-06-04

1997-06-12

1997-06-16

1997-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1908

1997-05-05

1997-05-13

1997-05-15

1997-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1438

1997-04-04

1997-04-11

1997-04-15

1997-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1625

1997-03-05

1997-03-13

1997-03-17

1997-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1855

1997-02-05

1997-02-13

1997-02-18

1997-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1263

1997-01-03

1997-01-13

1997-01-15

1997-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0814

1996-12-05

1996-12-12

1996-12-16

1996-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1063

1996-11-05

1996-11-13

1996-11-15

1996-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1311

1996-10-04

1996-10-10

1996-10-15

1996-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1149

1996-09-05

1996-09-12

1996-09-16

1996-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1405

1996-08-05

1996-08-13

1996-08-15

1996-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1663

1996-07-03

1996-07-11

1996-07-15

1996-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1197

1996-06-06

1996-06-13

1996-06-17

1996-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

1996-05-03

1996-05-13

1996-05-15

1996-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

1996-04-04

1996-04-11

1996-04-15

1996-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1116

1996-03-05

1996-03-13

1996-03-15

1996-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0990

1996-02-05

1996-02-13

1996-02-15

1996-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0629

1996-01-05

1996-01-11

1996-01-16

1996-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0672

1995-12-05

1995-12-13

1995-12-15

1995-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

1995-11-03

1995-11-13

1995-11-15

1995-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0746

1995-10-05

1995-10-12

1995-10-16

1995-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1254

1995-09-03

1995-09-13

1995-09-15

1995-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0655

1995-08-03

1995-08-11

1995-08-15

1995-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0777

1995-07-05

1995-07-13

1995-07-17

1995-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1107

1995-06-05

1995-06-13

1995-06-15

1995-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0698

1995-05-04

1995-05-09

1995-05-15

1995-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1022

1995-04-06

1995-04-10

1995-04-17

1995-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

SBR

Investor Resources

Learn more about Sabine Royalty Trust on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

SBR

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Diversified Investments

Sabine Royalty Trust- (SBR)-receives a distribution of royalty and mineral interests from Sabine Corporation. These royalty and mineral interests primarily include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar, nonparticipatory interest, in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. The trust was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas. As a Trust, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X