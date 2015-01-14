Best Dividend Stocks
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Units Ben. Int.

Stock

PBT

Price as of:

$4.19 +0.07 +1.7%

Industry

Diversified Investments

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Units Ben. Int. (PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Units Ben. Int. (PBT)

PBT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

11.73%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.47

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PBT DARS™ Rating

PBT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$4.19

Quote Time

Today's Volume

194,300

Open Price

$4.12

Day's Range

$4.09 - $4.24

Previous Close

$4.12

52 week low / high

$3.5 - $8.5

Percent off 52 week high

-50.71%

PBT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PBT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade PBT's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best dividend capture stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
PBT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PBT's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-27

$0.038987

2019-10-30

$0.027711

2019-09-27

$0.040012

2019-08-29

$0.043387

2019-07-30

$0.044227

2019-06-27

$0.0397

2019-05-30

$0.035276

2019-04-29

$0.017601

2019-03-28

$0.025642

2019-02-27

$0.031624

2019-01-30

$0.033628

2018-12-28

$0.053136

2018-11-29

$0.049958

2018-10-30

$0.055098

2018-09-27

$0.054808

2018-08-30

$0.039143

2018-07-30

$0.057454

2018-06-28

$0.04408

2018-05-30

$0.054973

2018-04-27

$0.052172

2018-03-28

$0.074516

2018-02-27

$0.065637

2018-01-30

$0.059614

2017-12-28

$0.050879

2017-11-29

$0.051016

2017-10-30

$0.05396

2017-09-28

$0.040226

2017-08-29

$0.04561

2017-07-27

$0.040754

2017-06-28

$0.041151

2017-05-26

$0.052169

2017-04-26

$0.056259

2017-03-29

$0.04723

2017-02-24

$0.10191

2017-01-27

$0.048012

2016-12-28

$0.058907

2016-11-28

$0.047087

2016-10-27

$0.047121

2016-09-28

$0.045907

2016-08-29

$0.047933

2016-07-27

$0.040122

2016-06-28

$0.034538

2016-05-26

$0.034016

2016-04-27

$0.010037

2016-03-29

$0.013045

2016-02-25

$0.02168

2016-01-27

$0.014734

2015-12-29

$0.020699

2015-11-25

$0.021186

2015-10-28

$0.019278

2015-09-28

$0.030461

2015-08-27

$0.035737

2015-07-29

$0.051674

2015-06-26

$0.036474

2015-05-27

$0.015672

2015-04-28

$0.023781

2015-03-27

$0.021577

2015-02-25

$0.031465

2015-01-28

$0.036726

2014-12-29

$0.04517

2014-11-25

$0.045837

2014-10-29

$0.056006

2014-09-26

$0.094779

2014-08-27

$0.109382

2014-07-29

$0.118511

2014-06-26

$0.096581

2014-05-28

$0.120209

2014-04-28

$0.086274

2014-03-27

$0.108529

2014-02-26

$0.091691

2014-01-29

$0.050812

2013-12-27

$0.067298

2013-11-26

$0.063305

2013-10-29

$0.099509

2013-09-26

$0.106268

2013-08-28

$0.089331

2013-07-29

$0.072057

2013-06-26

$0.078498

2013-05-29

$0.088488

2013-04-26

$0.06088

2013-03-26

$0.057998

2013-02-26

$0.035963

2013-01-29

$0.049757

2012-12-27

$0.055225

2012-11-28

$0.069152

2012-10-29

$0.074625

2012-09-26

$0.061098

2012-08-29

$0.057232

2012-07-27

$0.073765

2012-06-27

$0.087123

2012-05-29

$0.137527

2012-04-26

$0.111279

2012-03-28

$0.141046

2012-02-27

$0.164216

2012-01-27

$0.12591

2011-12-28

$0.101438

2011-11-28

$0.10174

2011-10-27

$0.104152

2011-09-28

$0.049779

2011-08-29

$0.11778

2011-07-27

$0.148472

2011-06-28

$0.143921

2011-05-26

$0.136343

2011-04-27

$0.103695

2011-03-29

$0.13535

2011-02-24

$0.097901

2011-01-27

$0.119877

2010-12-29

$0.098284

2010-11-26

$0.097736

2010-10-27

$0.107227

2010-09-28

$0.112717

2010-08-27

$0.111909

2010-07-28

$0.116351

2010-06-28

$0.126282

2010-05-26

$0.138667

2010-04-28

$0.12092

2010-03-29

$0.12548

2010-02-24

$0.110007

2010-01-27

$0.110049

2009-12-29

$0.117641

2009-11-25

$0.082868

2009-10-28

$0.096663

2009-09-28

$0.067764

2009-08-27

$0.079435

2009-07-29

$0.074511

2009-06-26

$0.047032

2009-05-27

$0.050173

2009-04-28

$0.036633

2009-03-27

$0.02962

2009-02-25

$0.043564

2009-01-28

$0.082862

2008-12-29

$0.110434

2008-11-25

$0.152055

2008-10-29

$0.230874

2008-09-26

$0.246754

2008-08-27

$0.278952

2008-07-29

$0.234609

2008-06-26

$0.198043

2008-05-28

$0.201904

2008-04-28

$0.177679

2008-03-27

$0.182807

2008-02-27

$0.193032

2008-01-29

$0.184212

2007-12-27

$0.175357

2007-11-28

$0.170036

2007-10-29

$0.147137

2007-09-26

$0.141104

2007-08-29

$0.126665

2007-07-27

$0.116911

2007-06-27

$0.096552

2007-05-29

$0.096363

2007-04-26

$0.088668

2007-03-28

$0.100074

2007-02-26

$0.090695

2007-01-29

$0.101215

2006-12-27

$0.110175

2006-11-28

$0.093759

2006-10-27

$0.110204

2006-09-27

$0.142414

2006-08-29

$0.126203

2006-07-27

$0.12994

2006-06-28

$0.105647

2006-05-26

$0.096192

2006-04-26

$0.095194

2006-03-29

$0.134437

2006-02-24

$0.123749

2006-01-27

$0.142168

2005-12-28

$0.155851

2005-11-28

$0.14947

2005-10-27

$0.136926

2005-09-28

$0.130678

2005-08-29

$0.110437

2005-07-27

$0.099822

2005-06-28

$0.102992

2005-05-26

$0.092327

2005-04-27

$0.073306

2005-03-29

$0.08586

2005-02-24

$0.095277

2005-01-27

$0.103011

2004-12-29

$0.116483

2004-11-26

$0.094942

2004-10-27

$0.111463

2004-09-28

$0.097042

2004-08-27

$0.073328

2004-07-28

$0.077787

2004-06-28

$0.063289

2004-05-26

$0.06861

2004-04-28

$0.059152

2004-03-29

$0.065196

2004-02-25

$0.063863

2004-01-28

$0.064598

2003-12-29

$0.061661

2003-11-25

$0.060852

2003-10-29

$0.055448

2003-09-26

$0.068979

2003-08-27

$0.061834

2003-07-29

$0.054215

2003-06-26

$0.055822

2003-05-28

$0.07061

2003-04-28

$0.054327

2003-03-27

$0.056228

2003-02-26

$0.038915

2003-01-29

$0.050096

2002-12-27

$0.050878

2002-11-26

$0.052126

2002-10-29

$0.052198

2002-09-26

$0.0463

2002-08-28

$0.050969

2002-07-29

$0.036621

2002-06-26

$0.040543

2002-05-29

$0.047293

2002-04-26

$0.030655

2002-03-26

$0.035073

2002-02-26

$0.028145

2002-01-29

$0.031576

2001-12-27

$0.039529

2001-11-28

$0.061508

2001-10-29

$0.053612

2001-09-26

$0.048399

2001-08-29

$0.059027

2001-07-27

$0.072291

2001-06-27

$0.081619

2001-05-29

$0.080327

2001-04-26

$0.094147

2001-03-28

$0.09213

2001-02-26

$0.087205

2001-01-29

$0.077108

2000-12-27

$0.065569

2000-11-28

$0.082033

2000-10-27

$0.086709

2000-09-27

$0.068532

2000-08-29

$0.071684

2000-07-27

$0.062815

2000-06-28

$0.06306

2000-05-26

$0.06414

2000-04-26

$0.063643

2000-03-29

$0.044121

2000-02-25

$0.045516

2000-01-27

$0.0448

1999-12-29

$0.0518

1999-11-26

$0.05719

1999-10-27

$0.048018

1999-09-28

$0.047789

1999-08-27

$0.037697

1999-07-28

$0.041629

1999-06-28

$0.030947

1999-05-26

$0.027897

1999-04-28

$0.023665

1999-03-29

$0.022497

1999-02-24

$0.006184

1999-01-27

$0.006383

1998-12-29

$0.011268

1998-11-25

$0.003964

1998-10-28

$0.016083

1998-09-28

$0.031938

1998-08-27

$0.00908

1998-07-29

$0.00956

1998-06-26

$0.005831

1998-05-27

$0.008622

1998-04-28

$0.01683

1998-03-27

$0.038155

1998-02-25

$0.025503

1998-01-28

$0.046609

1997-12-29

$0.036993

1997-11-25

$0.03792

1997-10-29

$0.037782

1997-09-26

$0.02651

1997-08-27

$0.022739

1997-07-29

$0.043937

1997-06-26

$0.01864

1997-05-28

$0.032358

1997-04-28

$0.035306

1997-03-26

$0.062504

1997-02-26

$0.073865

1997-01-29

$0.047538

1996-12-27

$0.046193

1996-11-26

$0.050356

1996-10-29

$0.040168

1996-09-26

$0.066865

1996-08-28

$0.046154

1996-07-29

$0.036376

1996-06-26

$0.039788

1996-05-29

$0.014608

1996-04-26

$0.024986

1996-03-27

$0.010885

1996-02-27

$0.010975

1996-01-29

$0.030777

1995-12-27

$0.025645

1995-11-28

$0.026256

1995-10-27

$0.032384

1995-09-27

$0.020137

1995-08-29

$0.012712

1995-07-27

$0.021772

1995-06-28

$0.016196

1995-05-24

$0.011371

1995-04-24

$0.018004

1995-03-27

$0.016195

1995-02-22

$0.016092

1995-01-25

$0.03281

1994-12-23

$0.036607

1994-11-23

$0.027774

1994-10-25

$0.033138

1994-09-26

$0.042436

1994-08-25

$0.031774

1994-07-25

$0.015559

1994-06-24

$0.009713

1994-05-24

$0.010311

1994-04-25

$0.009231

1994-03-25

$0.069962

1994-02-22

$0.021766

1994-01-25

$0.038756

1993-12-27

$0.030929

1993-11-23

$0.03184

1993-10-25

$0.028234

1993-09-24

$0.037366

1993-08-25

$0.032369

1993-07-26

$0.039602

1993-06-24

$0.039582

1993-05-24

$0.027948

1993-04-26

$0.02283

1993-03-25

$0.037078

1993-02-22

$0.035536

1993-01-25

$0.039182

1992-12-24

$0.035961

PBT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

PBT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PBT

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

PBT Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

PBT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

4.07%

-29.18%

2years

PBT

News
PBT

Research
PBT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PBT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

1993

1992

PBT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0390

2019-11-18

2019-11-27

2019-11-29

2019-12-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0277

2019-10-21

2019-10-30

2019-10-31

2019-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2019-09-20

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

2019-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0434

2019-08-20

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

2019-09-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0442

2019-07-19

2019-07-30

2019-07-31

2019-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0397

2019-06-18

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0353

2019-05-20

2019-05-30

2019-05-31

2019-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0176

2019-04-18

2019-04-29

2019-04-30

2019-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0256

2019-03-19

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0316

2019-02-15

2019-02-27

2019-02-28

2019-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0336

2019-01-18

2019-01-30

2019-01-31

2019-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0531

2018-12-20

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2018-11-19

2018-11-29

2018-11-30

2018-12-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0551

2018-10-19

2018-10-30

2018-10-31

2018-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0548

2018-09-18

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0391

2018-08-21

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-09-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2018-07-20

2018-07-30

2018-07-31

2018-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0441

2018-06-19

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2018-05-18

2018-05-30

2018-05-31

2018-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0522

2018-04-20

2018-04-27

2018-04-30

2018-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2018-03-19

2018-03-28

2018-03-29

2018-04-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0656

2018-02-16

2018-02-27

2018-02-28

2018-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0596

2018-01-19

2018-01-30

2018-01-31

2018-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0509

2017-12-18

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2017-11-17

2017-11-29

2017-11-30

2017-12-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0540

2017-10-20

2017-10-30

2017-10-31

2017-11-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0402

2017-09-19

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0456

2017-08-21

2017-08-29

2017-08-31

2017-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0408

2017-07-21

2017-07-27

2017-07-31

2017-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0412

2017-06-20

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0522

2017-05-19

2017-05-26

2017-05-31

2017-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0563

2017-04-18

2017-04-26

2017-04-28

2017-05-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0472

2017-03-21

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1019

2017-02-17

2017-02-24

2017-02-28

2017-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2017-01-20

2017-01-27

2017-01-31

2017-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0589

2016-12-19

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0471

2016-11-18

2016-11-28

2016-11-30

2016-12-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0471

2016-10-21

2016-10-27

2016-10-31

2016-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0459

2016-09-20

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0479

2016-08-19

2016-08-29

2016-08-31

2016-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0401

2016-07-19

2016-07-27

2016-07-29

2016-08-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0345

2016-06-20

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2016-05-20

2016-05-26

2016-05-31

2016-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0100

2016-04-19

2016-04-27

2016-04-29

2016-05-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0130

2016-03-21

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-04-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0217

2016-02-19

2016-02-25

2016-02-29

2016-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0147

2016-01-19

2016-01-27

2016-01-29

2016-02-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0207

2015-12-18

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0212

2015-11-19

2015-11-25

2015-11-30

2015-12-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0193

2015-10-20

2015-10-28

2015-10-30

2015-11-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0305

2015-09-18

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0357

2015-08-21

2015-08-27

2015-08-31

2015-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0517

2015-07-21

2015-07-29

2015-07-31

2015-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0365

2015-06-19

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0157

2015-05-18

2015-05-27

2015-05-29

2015-06-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0238

2015-04-20

2015-04-28

2015-04-30

2015-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0216

2015-03-20

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0315

2015-02-17

2015-02-25

2015-02-27

2015-03-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0367

2015-01-20

2015-01-28

2015-01-30

2015-02-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0452

2014-12-19

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0458

2014-11-17

2014-11-25

2014-11-28

2014-12-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2014-10-21

2014-10-29

2014-10-31

2014-11-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0948

2014-09-19

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1094

2014-08-19

2014-08-27

2014-08-29

2014-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1185

2014-07-21

2014-07-29

2014-07-31

2014-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0966

2014-06-20

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1202

2014-05-19

2014-05-28

2014-05-30

2014-06-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0863

2014-04-17

2014-04-28

2014-04-30

2014-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1085

2014-03-21

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0917

2014-02-18

2014-02-26

2014-02-28

2014-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0508

2014-01-21

2014-01-29

2014-01-31

2014-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0673

2013-12-20

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0633

2013-11-18

2013-11-26

2013-11-29

2013-12-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0995

2013-10-21

2013-10-29

2013-10-31

2013-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1063

2013-09-20

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0893

2013-08-20

2013-08-28

2013-08-30

2013-09-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0721

2013-07-19

2013-07-29

2013-07-31

2013-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2013-06-18

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0885

2013-05-20

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

2013-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0609

2013-04-18

2013-04-26

2013-04-30

2013-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2013-03-18

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

2013-04-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2013-02-15

2013-02-26

2013-02-28

2013-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0498

2013-01-18

2013-01-29

2013-01-31

2013-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0552

2012-12-20

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0692

2012-11-19

2012-11-28

2012-11-30

2012-12-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0746

2012-10-19

2012-10-29

2012-10-31

2012-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0611

2012-09-18

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0572

2012-08-21

2012-08-29

2012-08-31

2012-09-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0738

2012-07-20

2012-07-27

2012-07-31

2012-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0871

2012-06-19

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2012-05-18

2012-05-29

2012-05-31

2012-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1113

2012-04-20

2012-04-26

2012-04-30

2012-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1410

2012-03-20

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1642

2012-02-17

2012-02-27

2012-02-29

2012-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1259

2012-01-20

2012-01-27

2012-01-31

2012-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1014

2011-12-19

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1017

2011-11-18

2011-11-28

2011-11-30

2011-12-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1042

2011-10-21

2011-10-27

2011-10-31

2011-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0498

2011-09-20

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1178

2011-08-19

2011-08-29

2011-08-31

2011-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1485

2011-07-19

2011-07-27

2011-07-29

2011-08-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1439

2011-06-20

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1363

2011-05-20

2011-05-26

2011-05-31

2011-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1037

2011-04-19

2011-04-27

2011-04-29

2011-05-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1354

2011-03-21

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-04-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0979

2011-02-17

2011-02-24

2011-02-28

2011-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1199

2011-01-21

2011-01-27

2011-01-31

2011-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0983

2010-12-20

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0977

2010-11-19

2010-11-26

2010-11-30

2010-12-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1072

2010-10-19

2010-10-27

2010-10-29

2010-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1127

2010-09-20

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1119

2010-08-20

2010-08-27

2010-08-31

2010-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1164

2010-07-20

2010-07-28

2010-07-30

2010-08-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1263

2010-06-18

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1387

2010-05-18

2010-05-26

2010-05-28

2010-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1209

2010-04-20

2010-04-28

2010-04-30

2010-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1255

2010-03-19

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2010-02-16

2010-02-24

2010-02-26

2010-03-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2010-01-19

2010-01-27

2010-01-29

2010-02-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1176

2009-12-18

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0829

2009-11-19

2009-11-25

2009-11-30

2009-12-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2009-10-20

2009-10-28

2009-10-30

2009-11-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0678

2009-09-18

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

2009-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0794

2009-08-21

2009-08-27

2009-08-31

2009-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2009-07-21

2009-07-29

2009-07-31

2009-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2009-06-19

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

2009-07-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0502

2009-05-18

2009-05-27

2009-05-29

2009-06-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0366

2009-04-20

2009-04-28

2009-04-30

2009-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0296

2009-03-20

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

2009-04-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0436

2009-02-17

2009-02-25

2009-02-27

2009-03-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0829

2009-01-20

2009-01-28

2009-01-30

2009-02-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1104

2008-12-19

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1521

2008-11-17

2008-11-25

2008-11-28

2008-12-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2309

2008-10-21

2008-10-29

2008-10-31

2008-11-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2468

2008-09-19

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

2008-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2790

2008-08-19

2008-08-27

2008-08-29

2008-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2346

2008-07-21

2008-07-29

2008-07-31

2008-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1980

2008-06-20

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2019

2008-05-19

2008-05-28

2008-05-30

2008-06-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1777

2008-04-18

2008-04-28

2008-04-30

2008-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1828

2008-03-20

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

2008-04-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1930

2008-02-19

2008-02-27

2008-02-29

2008-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1842

2008-01-18

2008-01-29

2008-01-31

2008-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1754

2007-12-20

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1700

2007-11-19

2007-11-28

2007-11-30

2007-12-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1471

2007-10-18

2007-10-29

2007-10-31

2007-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1411

2007-09-18

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1267

2007-08-21

2007-08-29

2007-08-31

2007-09-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1169

2007-07-20

2007-07-27

2007-07-31

2007-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0966

2007-06-19

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-07-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0964

2007-05-18

2007-05-29

2007-05-31

2007-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0887

2007-04-20

2007-04-26

2007-04-30

2007-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1001

2007-03-20

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-04-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0907

2007-02-16

2007-02-26

2007-02-28

2007-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1012

2007-01-19

2007-01-29

2007-01-31

2007-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1102

2006-12-18

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0938

2006-11-17

2006-11-28

2006-11-30

2006-12-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1102

2006-10-20

2006-10-27

2006-10-31

2006-11-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1424

2006-09-19

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1262

2006-08-21

2006-08-29

2006-08-31

2006-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1299

2006-07-21

2006-07-27

2006-07-31

2006-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1056

2006-06-20

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0962

2006-05-19

2006-05-26

2006-05-31

2006-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0952

2006-04-18

2006-04-26

2006-04-28

2006-05-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1344

2006-03-21

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-04-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1237

2006-02-17

2006-02-24

2006-02-28

2006-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1422

2006-01-20

2006-01-27

2006-01-31

2006-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1559

2005-12-19

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1495

2005-11-18

2005-11-28

2005-11-30

2005-12-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1369

2005-10-21

2005-10-27

2005-10-31

2005-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1307

2005-09-20

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

2005-10-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1104

2005-08-19

2005-08-29

2005-08-31

2005-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0998

2005-07-19

2005-07-27

2005-07-29

2005-08-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1030

2005-06-20

2005-06-28

2005-06-30

2005-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0923

2005-05-20

2005-05-26

2005-05-31

2005-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0733

2005-04-19

2005-04-27

2005-04-29

2005-05-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0859

2005-03-21

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

2005-04-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0953

2005-02-17

2005-02-24

2005-02-28

2005-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1030

2005-01-21

2005-01-27

2005-01-31

2005-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1165

2004-12-20

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0949

2004-11-19

2004-11-26

2004-11-30

2004-12-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1115

2004-10-19

2004-10-27

2004-10-29

2004-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0970

2004-09-20

2004-09-28

2004-09-30

2004-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0733

2004-08-20

2004-08-27

2004-08-31

2004-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0778

2004-07-16

2004-07-28

2004-07-30

2004-08-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0633

2004-06-18

2004-06-28

2004-06-30

2004-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0686

2004-05-18

2004-05-26

2004-05-28

2004-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0592

2004-04-20

2004-04-28

2004-04-30

2004-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0652

2004-03-19

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-04-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0639

2004-02-17

2004-02-25

2004-02-27

2004-03-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0646

2004-01-20

2004-01-28

2004-01-30

2004-02-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0617

2003-12-19

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0609

2003-11-17

2003-11-25

2003-11-28

2003-12-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0554

2003-10-21

2003-10-29

2003-10-31

2003-11-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2003-09-19

2003-09-26

2003-09-30

2003-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0618

2003-08-19

2003-08-27

2003-08-29

2003-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0542

2003-07-18

2003-07-29

2003-07-31

2003-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0558

2003-06-20

2003-06-26

2003-06-30

2003-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0706

2003-05-19

2003-05-28

2003-05-30

2003-06-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0543

2003-04-17

2003-04-28

2003-04-30

2003-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0562

2003-03-21

2003-03-27

2003-03-31

2003-04-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0389

2003-02-18

2003-02-26

2003-02-28

2003-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0501

2003-01-21

2003-01-29

2003-01-31

2003-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0509

2002-12-20

2002-12-27

2002-12-31

2003-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0521

2002-11-18

2002-11-26

2002-11-29

2002-12-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0522

2002-10-21

2002-10-29

2002-10-31

2002-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0463

2002-09-20

2002-09-26

2002-09-30

2002-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2002-08-20

2002-08-28

2002-08-30

2002-09-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0366

2002-07-19

2002-07-29

2002-07-31

2002-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0405

2002-06-18

2002-06-26

2002-06-28

2002-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0473

2002-05-20

2002-05-29

2002-05-31

2002-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0307

2002-04-19

2002-04-26

2002-04-30

2002-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0351

2002-03-19

2002-03-26

2002-03-29

2002-04-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0281

2002-02-15

2002-02-26

2002-02-28

2002-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0316

2002-01-18

2002-01-29

2002-01-31

2002-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0395

2001-12-19

2001-12-27

2001-12-31

2002-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2001-11-19

2001-11-28

2001-11-30

2001-12-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0536

2001-10-19

2001-10-29

2001-10-31

2001-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0484

2001-09-18

2001-09-26

2001-09-28

2001-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2001-08-21

2001-08-29

2001-08-31

2001-09-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0723

2001-07-20

2001-07-27

2001-07-31

2001-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0816

2001-06-19

2001-06-27

2001-06-29

2001-07-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0803

2001-05-18

2001-05-29

2001-05-31

2001-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0941

2001-04-20

2001-04-26

2001-04-30

2001-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0921

2001-03-20

2001-03-28

2001-03-30

2001-04-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0872

2001-02-16

2001-02-26

2001-02-28

2001-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2001-01-19

2001-01-29

2001-01-31

2001-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0656

2000-12-18

2000-12-27

2000-12-29

2001-01-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2000-11-17

2000-11-28

2000-11-30

2000-12-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0867

2000-10-20

2000-10-27

2000-10-31

2000-11-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2000-09-19

2000-09-27

2000-09-29

2000-10-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0717

2000-08-21

2000-08-29

2000-08-31

2000-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0628

2000-07-21

2000-07-27

2000-07-31

2000-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0631

2000-06-20

2000-06-28

2000-06-30

2000-07-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0641

2000-05-19

2000-05-26

2000-05-31

2000-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0636

2000-04-18

2000-04-26

2000-04-28

2000-05-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0441

2000-03-21

2000-03-29

2000-03-31

2000-04-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

2000-02-18

2000-02-25

2000-02-29

2000-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0448

2000-01-21

2000-01-27

2000-01-31

2000-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0518

1999-12-20

1999-12-29

1999-12-31

2000-01-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0572

1999-11-19

1999-11-26

1999-11-30

1999-12-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

1999-10-19

1999-10-27

1999-10-29

1999-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0478

1999-09-20

1999-09-28

1999-09-30

1999-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0377

1999-08-20

1999-08-27

1999-08-31

1999-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0416

1999-07-20

1999-07-28

1999-07-30

1999-08-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0309

1999-06-18

1999-06-28

1999-06-30

1999-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0279

1999-05-18

1999-05-26

1999-05-28

1999-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0237

1999-04-20

1999-04-28

1999-04-30

1999-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0225

1999-03-19

1999-03-29

1999-03-31

1999-04-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0062

1999-02-16

1999-02-24

1999-02-26

1999-03-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0064

1999-01-19

1999-01-27

1999-01-29

1999-02-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0113

1998-12-18

1998-12-29

1998-12-31

1999-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0040

1998-11-19

1998-11-25

1998-11-30

1998-12-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0161

1998-10-20

1998-10-28

1998-10-30

1998-11-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0319

1998-09-18

1998-09-28

1998-09-30

1998-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0091

1998-08-21

1998-08-27

1998-08-31

1998-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0096

1998-07-21

1998-07-29

1998-07-31

1998-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0058

1998-06-19

1998-06-26

1998-06-30

1998-07-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0086

1998-05-18

1998-05-27

1998-05-29

1998-06-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0168

1998-04-20

1998-04-28

1998-04-30

1998-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0382

1998-03-20

1998-03-27

1998-03-31

1998-04-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0255

1998-02-17

1998-02-25

1998-02-27

1998-03-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0466

1998-01-20

1998-01-28

1998-01-30

1998-02-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

1997-12-19

1997-12-29

1997-12-31

1998-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0379

1997-11-17

1997-11-25

1997-11-28

1997-12-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0378

1997-10-21

1997-10-29

1997-10-31

1997-11-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

1997-09-19

1997-09-26

1997-09-30

1997-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0227

1997-08-19

1997-08-27

1997-08-29

1997-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

1997-07-21

1997-07-29

1997-07-31

1997-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0186

1997-06-20

1997-06-26

1997-06-30

1997-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0324

1997-05-19

1997-05-28

1997-05-30

1997-06-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0353

1997-04-18

1997-04-28

1997-04-30

1997-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1997-03-21

1997-03-26

1997-03-31

1997-04-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0739

1997-02-18

1997-02-26

1997-02-28

1997-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

1997-01-21

1997-01-29

1997-01-31

1997-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0462

1996-12-20

1996-12-27

1996-12-31

1997-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0504

1996-11-18

1996-11-26

1996-11-29

1996-12-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0402

1996-10-21

1996-10-29

1996-10-31

1996-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0669

1996-09-20

1996-09-26

1996-09-30

1996-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0462

1996-08-20

1996-08-28

1996-08-30

1996-09-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0364

1996-07-19

1996-07-29

1996-07-31

1996-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0398

1996-06-18

1996-06-26

1996-06-28

1996-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0146

1996-05-20

1996-05-29

1996-05-31

1996-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

1996-04-19

1996-04-26

1996-04-30

1996-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0109

1996-03-19

1996-03-27

1996-03-29

1996-04-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0110

1996-02-16

1996-02-27

1996-02-29

1996-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0308

1996-01-19

1996-01-29

1996-01-31

1996-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0256

1995-12-18

1995-12-27

1995-12-29

1996-01-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0263

1995-11-17

1995-11-28

1995-11-30

1995-12-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0324

1995-10-20

1995-10-27

1995-10-31

1995-11-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0201

1995-09-19

1995-09-27

1995-09-29

1995-10-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0127

1995-08-21

1995-08-29

1995-08-31

1995-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0218

1995-07-21

1995-07-27

1995-07-31

1995-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0162

1995-06-20

1995-06-28

1995-06-30

1995-07-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0114

1995-05-19

1995-05-24

1995-05-31

1995-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0180

1995-04-18

1995-04-24

1995-04-28

1995-05-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0162

1995-03-21

1995-03-27

1995-03-31

1995-04-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0161

1995-02-16

1995-02-22

1995-02-28

1995-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0328

1995-01-20

1995-01-25

1995-01-31

1995-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0366

1994-12-19

1994-12-23

1994-12-30

1995-01-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0278

1994-11-18

1994-11-23

1994-11-30

1994-12-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0331

1994-10-21

1994-10-25

1994-10-31

1994-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0424

1994-09-20

1994-09-26

1994-09-30

1994-10-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0318

1994-08-19

1994-08-25

1994-08-31

1994-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0156

1994-07-19

1994-07-25

1994-07-29

1994-08-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0097

1994-06-20

1994-06-24

1994-06-30

1994-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0103

1994-05-20

1994-05-24

1994-05-31

1994-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0092

1994-04-19

1994-04-25

1994-04-29

1994-05-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1994-03-21

1994-03-25

1994-03-31

1994-04-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0218

1994-02-17

1994-02-22

1994-02-28

1994-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0388

1994-01-21

1994-01-25

1994-01-31

1994-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0309

1993-12-20

1993-12-27

1993-12-31

1994-01-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0318

1993-11-19

1993-11-23

1993-11-30

1993-12-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0282

1993-10-19

1993-10-25

1993-10-29

1993-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0374

1993-09-20

1993-09-24

1993-09-30

1993-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0324

1993-08-20

1993-08-25

1993-08-31

1993-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0396

1993-07-20

1993-07-26

1993-07-30

1993-08-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0396

1993-06-18

1993-06-24

1993-06-30

1993-07-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0279

1993-05-18

1993-05-24

1993-05-28

1993-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0228

1993-04-20

1993-04-26

1993-04-30

1993-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0371

1993-03-19

1993-03-25

1993-03-31

1993-04-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0355

1993-02-16

1993-02-22

1993-02-26

1993-03-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0392

1993-01-19

1993-01-25

1993-01-29

1993-02-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

1992-12-18

1992-12-24

1992-12-31

1993-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

PBT

Investor Resources

Learn more about Permian Basin Royalty Trust Units Ben. Int. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

PBT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Diversified Investments

This company owns overriding royalty rights in mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch Properties located in Crane County, Texas; and a 95% net overriding royalty interest in the Texas Royalty Properties in Texas. As of December 31, 2009, the Waddell Ranch properties contained 372 net productive oil wells, 87 net productive gas wells, and 131 net injection wells; and the Texas Royalty properties consisted of approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

