Mesa Royalty Trust Units Ben Int

Stock

MTR

Price as of:

$6.74 +0.17 +2.59%

Industry

Diversified Investments

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Diversified Investments /

Mesa Royalty Trust Units Ben Int (MTR)

MTR

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

6.78%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.44

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get MTR DARS™ Rating

MTR

Daily Snapshot

Price

$6.74

Quote Time

Today's Volume

6,191

Open Price

$6.69

Day's Range

$6.59 - $7.0

Previous Close

$6.57

52 week low / high

$6.28 - $15.0

Percent off 52 week high

-55.07%

MTR

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MTR has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade MTR's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
MTR

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MTR’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-27

$0.036724557

2019-10-30

$0.036947663

2019-09-27

$0.034323841

2019-08-29

$0.027032147

2019-07-30

$0.028280576

2019-06-27

$0.094317674

2019-05-30

$0.104356858

2019-04-29

$0.125432844

2019-03-28

$0.187511626

2019-02-27

$0.10228981

2019-01-30

$0.069343824

2018-12-28

$0.099978419

2018-11-29

$0.099155689

2018-10-30

$0.104858901

2018-09-27

$0.086793792

2018-08-30

$0.085024421

2018-07-30

$0.044405087

2018-06-28

$0.078482303

2018-05-30

$0.103160185

2018-04-27

$0.113811216

2018-03-28

$0.115868464

2018-02-27

$0.111525342

2018-01-30

$0.147883786

2017-12-28

$0.124546739

2017-11-29

$0.141582844

2017-10-30

$0.09979929

2017-09-28

$0.124730174

2017-08-29

$0.104317951

2017-07-27

$0.11604098

2017-06-28

$0.098156071

2017-05-26

$0.112244121

2017-04-26

$0.16741875

2017-03-29

$0.153130976

2017-02-24

$0.113258372

2017-01-27

$0.157202598

2016-12-28

$0.107470349

2016-11-28

$0.100868243

2016-10-27

$0.115826985

2016-09-28

$0.059363199

2016-08-29

$0.041330453

2016-07-27

$0.064435039

2016-06-28

$0.035843694

2016-05-26

$0.022086266

2016-04-27

$0.020331

2016-03-29

$0.01038943

2016-02-25

$0.023750682

2016-01-27

$0.04607278

2015-12-29

$0.0653188

2015-11-25

$0.08163039

2015-10-28

$0.075820421

2015-09-28

$0.068072936

2015-08-27

$0.057191001

2015-07-29

$0.061446745

2015-06-26

$0.088182711

2015-05-28

$0.057359979

2015-04-28

$0.077962114

2015-03-27

$0.162595622

2015-03-05

$0.072619716

2015-01-29

$0.16335781

2014-12-29

$0.167559198

2014-11-26

$0.197627433

2014-10-30

$0.234255147

2014-09-26

$0.4602742

2014-08-27

$0.2717689

2014-07-29

$0.219882349

2014-06-26

$0.275143898

2014-05-28

$0.28352638

2014-04-28

$0.751309556

2014-03-27

$0.258494088

2014-02-26

$0.205531264

2014-01-29

$0.180521377

2013-12-27

$0.196057

2013-11-26

$0.156880656

2013-10-29

$0.151064484

2013-09-26

$0.138449251

2013-08-28

$0.22937035

2013-07-29

$0.106444436

2013-06-26

$0.113944972

2013-05-29

$0.056523411

2013-04-26

$0.180090803

2013-03-26

$0.174795479

2013-02-26

$0.189208585

2013-01-29

$0.165152361

2012-12-27

$0.135332558

2012-11-28

$0.157241664

2012-10-29

$0.153012152

2012-09-26

$0.150882637

2012-08-29

$0.103344248

2012-07-27

$0.115386996

2012-06-27

$0.187766683

2012-05-29

$0.11290225

2012-04-26

$0.172102204

2012-03-28

$0.164631841

2012-02-27

$0.197873368

2012-01-27

$0.282027132

2011-12-28

$0.163865925

2011-11-28

$0.274074063

2011-10-27

$0.287485367

2011-09-28

$0.307639491

2011-08-29

$0.327679382

2011-07-27

$0.331759823

2011-06-28

$0.219969024

2011-05-26

$0.218088829

2011-04-27

$0.211263424

2011-03-29

$0.221843345

2011-02-28

$0.224346947

2011-01-27

$0.167324128

2010-12-29

$0.228453226

2010-11-26

$0.275739204

2010-10-27

$0.242124168

2010-09-28

$0.230776053

2010-08-27

$0.226709419

2010-07-28

$0.302006103

2010-06-28

$0.318212816

2010-05-26

$0.342190597

2010-04-28

$0.404605471

2010-03-29

$0.35566377

2010-02-24

$0.286763922

2010-01-27

$0.286016432

2009-12-29

$0.207684531

2009-11-25

$0.190910008

2009-10-28

$0.242428379

2009-09-28

$0.152121685

2009-08-27

$0.157162856

2009-07-29

$0.15358626

2009-06-26

$0.119655236

2009-05-27

$0.115343043

2009-04-28

$0.141331283

2009-03-27

$0.193868549

2009-02-25

$0.20901768

2009-01-28

$0.179824872

2008-12-29

$0.339492897

2008-11-25

$0.484073825

2008-10-29

$0.74947245

2008-09-26

$0.86132819

2008-08-27

$0.788914432

2008-07-29

$0.769902173

2008-06-26

$0.668357103

2008-05-28

$0.655088061

2008-04-28

$0.530259492

2008-03-27

$0.534415355

2008-02-27

$0.535020793

2008-01-29

$0.47168837

2007-12-27

$0.436322724

2007-11-28

$0.540611828

2007-10-29

$1.068234562

2007-09-26

$0.500885052

2007-08-29

$0.59189118

2007-07-27

$0.61738279

2007-06-27

$0.503708208

2007-05-29

$0.484385214

2007-04-26

$0.434434339

2007-03-28

$0.506196556

2007-02-26

$0.512725048

2007-01-29

$0.36155654

2006-12-27

$0.665286092

2006-11-28

$0.095816706

2006-10-27

$0.1684379

2006-09-27

$0.375723244

2006-08-29

$0.350217118

2006-07-27

$0.352411311

2006-06-28

$0.374625884

2006-05-26

$0.416774206

2006-04-26

$0.530188677

2006-03-29

$0.610163136

2006-02-24

$0.573746087

2006-01-27

$0.729734519

2005-12-28

$0.713954524

2005-11-28

$0.601976025

2005-10-27

$0.500076455

2005-09-28

$0.42619818

2005-08-29

$0.398459488

2005-07-27

$0.456275476

2005-06-28

$0.389124608

2005-05-26

$0.418127983

2005-04-27

$0.38855675

2005-03-29

$0.459253096

2005-02-24

$0.449834448

2005-01-27

$0.444671729

2004-12-29

$0.375043094

2004-11-26

$0.400922924

2004-10-27

$0.461023681

2004-09-28

$0.401517732

2004-08-27

$0.406917427

2004-07-28

$0.363827965

2004-06-28

$0.36281095

2004-05-26

$0.368225808

2004-04-28

$0.433940208

2004-03-29

$0.40147408

2004-02-25

$0.361343579

2004-01-23

$0.392801572

2003-12-23

$0.386059437

2003-11-25

$0.368620797

2003-10-29

$0.406491434

2003-09-26

$0.412885959

2003-08-27

$0.407259535

2003-07-29

$0.389666313

2003-06-26

$0.576734798

2003-05-28

$0.480752471

2003-04-28

$0.415084836

2003-03-27

$0.422400835

2003-02-26

$0.347585703

2003-01-29

$0.33912431

2002-12-27

$0.247439414

2002-11-26

$0.2321769

2002-10-29

$0.247039

2002-09-26

$0.26046153

2002-08-28

$0.264486879

2002-07-29

$0.27242763

2002-06-26

$0.214007881

2002-05-29

$0.194081847

2002-04-26

$0.172027062

2002-03-26

$0.200877583

2002-02-26

$0.1940416

2002-01-29

$0.084225786

2001-12-27

$0.1597165

2001-11-28

$0.23678

2001-10-29

$0.232262

2001-09-26

$0.275981

2001-08-29

$0.356907

2001-07-27

$0.429371

2001-06-27

$0.48378

2001-05-29

$0.52657

2001-04-26

$0.893061

2001-03-28

$0.82374

2001-02-26

$0.670868

2001-01-29

$0.581064

2000-12-27

$0.478932

2000-11-28

$0.440707

2000-10-27

$0.514907

2000-09-27

$0.494528

2000-08-29

$0.39727

2000-07-27

$0.335196

2000-06-28

$0.23228

2000-05-26

$0.266968

2000-04-26

$0.268986

2000-03-29

$0.248318

2000-02-25

$0.280011

2000-01-27

$0.351

1999-12-29

$0.32712

1999-11-26

$0.31033

1999-10-27

$0.26679

1999-09-28

$0.24141

1999-08-27

$0.27818

1999-07-28

$0.23168

1999-06-28

$0.190572502

1999-05-26

$0.227768

1999-04-28

$0.229455

1999-03-29

$0.217802

1999-02-24

$0.236106

1999-01-27

$0.196393

1998-12-29

$0.157692

1998-11-26

$0.201297

1998-10-28

$0.184568

1998-09-28

$0.224699

1998-08-27

$0.252554

1998-07-29

$0.280779

1998-06-26

$0.25596

1998-05-27

$0.286961

1998-04-28

$0.333385

1998-03-27

$0.407157

1998-02-25

$0.359063

1998-01-28

$0.408667

1997-12-29

$0.434553

1997-11-25

$0.352916

1997-10-29

$0.341648

1997-09-26

$0.29789

1997-08-27

$0.315622

1997-07-29

$0.301118

1997-06-26

$0.269118

1997-05-28

$0.22186

1997-04-28

$0.398613

1997-03-26

$0.764297

1997-02-26

$0.794859

1997-01-29

$0.532131

1996-12-27

$0.262317

1996-11-26

$0.190505

1996-10-29

$0.385117

1996-09-26

$0.3373

1996-08-28

$0.315694

1996-07-29

$0.336034

1996-06-26

$0.360092

1996-05-29

$0.435019

1996-04-26

$0.448769

1996-03-27

$0.383846

1996-02-27

$0.375879

1996-01-29

$0.297637

1995-12-27

$0.216858

1995-11-28

$0.178431

1995-10-27

$0.188889

1995-09-27

$0.169955

1995-08-29

$0.27333

1995-07-27

$0.26762

1995-06-28

$0.247561

1995-05-24

$0.293971

1995-04-24

$0.222923

1995-03-27

$0.35425

1995-02-22

$0.452049

1995-01-25

$0.333416

1994-12-23

$0.252554

1994-11-23

$0.201427

1994-09-26

$0.258428

1994-08-25

$0.296455

1994-07-25

$0.248257

1994-06-24

$0.287883

1994-05-24

$0.324928

1994-04-25

$0.373742

1994-03-25

$0.496141

1994-02-22

$0.452319

1994-01-25

$0.324833

1993-12-27

$0.270594

1993-11-23

$0.185554

1993-10-25

$0.177654

1993-09-24

$0.153544

1993-08-25

$0.164898

1993-07-26

$0.248838

1993-06-24

$0.179658

1993-05-24

$0.190124

1993-04-26

$0.260427

1993-03-25

$0.448391

1993-02-22

$0.459946

1993-01-25

$0.413949

1992-12-24

$0.316446

1992-11-23

$0.101439

1992-10-26

$0.062668

MTR's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
MTR

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MTR

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

MTR Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

MTR

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-12.05%

-63.00%

0years

MTR

News
MTR

Research
MTR

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MTR

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

1993

1992

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

MTR

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0367

2019-11-19

2019-11-27

2019-11-29

2020-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0369

2019-10-18

2019-10-30

2019-10-31

2020-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0343

2019-09-19

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

2019-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2019-08-19

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

2019-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0283

2019-07-18

2019-07-30

2019-07-31

2019-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0943

2019-06-18

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1044

2019-05-20

2019-05-30

2019-05-31

2019-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1254

2019-04-17

2019-04-29

2019-04-30

2019-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1875

2019-03-18

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1023

2019-02-19

2019-02-27

2019-02-28

2019-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0693

2019-01-18

2019-01-30

2019-01-31

2019-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2018-12-17

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0992

2018-11-19

2018-11-29

2018-11-30

2019-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1049

2018-10-17

2018-10-30

2018-10-31

2019-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0868

2018-09-17

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2018-08-20

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0444

2018-07-19

2018-07-30

2018-07-31

2018-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2018-06-15

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1032

2018-05-18

2018-05-30

2018-05-31

2018-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1138

2018-04-18

2018-04-27

2018-04-30

2018-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1159

2018-03-19

2018-03-28

2018-03-30

2018-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1115

2018-02-16

2018-02-27

2018-02-28

2018-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1479

2018-01-19

2018-01-30

2018-01-31

2018-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1245

2017-12-19

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1416

2017-11-17

2017-11-29

2017-11-30

2018-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0998

2017-10-19

2017-10-30

2017-10-31

2018-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1247

2017-09-18

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1043

2017-08-17

2017-08-29

2017-08-31

2017-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2017-07-19

2017-07-27

2017-07-31

2017-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0982

2017-06-16

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1122

2017-05-18

2017-05-26

2017-05-31

2017-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1674

2017-04-17

2017-04-26

2017-04-30

2017-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1531

2017-03-17

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1133

2017-02-16

2017-02-24

2017-02-28

2017-04-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1572

2017-01-18

2017-01-27

2017-01-31

2017-04-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1075

2016-12-16

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1009

2016-11-16

2016-11-28

2016-11-30

2017-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1158

2016-10-18

2016-10-27

2016-10-31

2017-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0594

2016-09-16

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0413

2016-08-19

2016-08-29

2016-08-31

2016-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0644

2016-07-18

2016-07-27

2016-07-29

2016-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0358

2016-06-16

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0221

2016-05-16

2016-05-26

2016-05-31

2016-07-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0203

2016-04-20

2016-04-27

2016-04-29

2016-07-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0104

2016-03-21

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-04-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0238

2016-02-19

2016-02-25

2016-02-29

2016-04-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0461

2016-01-19

2016-01-27

2016-01-29

2016-04-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0653

2015-12-17

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0816

2015-11-17

2015-11-25

2015-11-30

2016-01-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0758

2015-10-19

2015-10-28

2015-10-30

2016-01-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0681

2015-09-16

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0572

2015-08-20

2015-08-27

2015-08-31

2015-10-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0614

2015-07-20

2015-07-29

2015-07-31

2015-10-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0882

2015-06-17

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0574

2015-05-20

2015-05-28

2015-06-01

2015-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2015-04-20

2015-04-28

2015-04-30

2015-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1626

2015-03-20

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0726

2015-02-25

2015-03-05

2015-03-09

2015-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1634

2015-01-21

2015-01-29

2015-02-02

2015-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1676

2014-12-18

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1976

2014-11-20

2014-11-26

2014-12-01

2015-01-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2343

2014-10-22

2014-10-30

2014-11-03

2015-01-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4603

2014-09-19

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2718

2014-08-18

2014-08-27

2014-08-29

2014-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2199

2014-07-21

2014-07-29

2014-07-31

2014-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2751

2014-06-18

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2835

2014-05-19

2014-05-28

2014-05-30

2014-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.7513

2014-04-17

2014-04-28

2014-04-30

2014-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2585

2014-03-21

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2055

2014-02-18

2014-02-26

2014-02-28

2014-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1805

2014-01-17

2014-01-29

2014-01-31

2014-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1961

2013-12-18

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1569

2013-11-19

2013-11-26

2013-11-29

2014-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1511

2013-10-17

2013-10-29

2013-10-31

2014-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1384

2013-09-19

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2294

2013-08-19

2013-08-28

2013-08-30

2013-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1064

2013-07-18

2013-07-29

2013-07-31

2013-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1139

2013-06-18

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0565

2013-05-20

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

2013-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1801

2013-04-18

2013-04-26

2013-04-30

2013-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1748

2013-03-18

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

2013-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1892

2013-02-15

2013-02-26

2013-02-28

2013-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1652

2013-01-18

2013-01-29

2013-01-31

2013-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1353

2012-12-20

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1572

2012-11-19

2012-11-28

2012-11-30

2013-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1530

2012-10-19

2012-10-29

2012-10-31

2013-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1509

2012-09-18

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1033

2012-08-20

2012-08-29

2012-08-31

2012-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1154

2012-07-19

2012-07-27

2012-07-31

2012-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1878

2012-06-19

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1129

2012-05-21

2012-05-29

2012-05-31

2012-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1721

2012-04-20

2012-04-26

2012-04-30

2012-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1646

2012-03-20

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1979

2012-02-16

2012-02-27

2012-02-29

2012-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2820

2012-01-20

2012-01-27

2012-01-31

2012-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1639

2011-12-19

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2741

2011-11-18

2011-11-28

2011-11-30

2012-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2875

2011-10-20

2011-10-27

2011-10-31

2012-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3076

2011-09-19

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3277

2011-08-19

2011-08-29

2011-08-31

2011-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3318

2011-07-15

2011-07-27

2011-07-29

2011-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2200

2011-06-22

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2181

2011-05-24

2011-05-26

2011-05-31

2011-07-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2113

2011-04-25

2011-04-27

2011-04-29

2011-07-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2218

2011-03-23

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-04-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2243

2011-02-24

2011-02-28

2011-03-02

2011-04-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1673

2011-01-24

2011-01-27

2011-01-31

2011-04-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2285

2010-12-21

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2757

2010-11-18

2010-11-26

2010-11-30

2011-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2421

2010-10-21

2010-10-27

2010-10-29

2011-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2308

2010-09-21

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-10-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2267

2010-08-20

2010-08-27

2010-08-31

2010-10-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3020

2010-07-21

2010-07-28

2010-07-30

2010-10-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3182

2010-06-21

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3422

2010-05-20

2010-05-26

2010-05-28

2010-07-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4046

2010-04-21

2010-04-28

2010-04-30

2010-07-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3557

2010-03-18

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2868

2010-02-19

2010-02-24

2010-02-28

2010-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2860

2010-01-20

2010-01-27

2010-01-31

2010-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2077

2009-12-23

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1909

2009-11-19

2009-11-25

2009-11-30

2010-01-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2424

2009-10-22

2009-10-28

2009-10-31

2010-01-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1521

2009-09-23

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

2009-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1572

2009-08-25

2009-08-27

2009-08-31

2009-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1536

2009-07-23

2009-07-29

2009-07-31

2009-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1197

2009-06-19

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

2009-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1153

2009-05-20

2009-05-27

2009-05-29

2009-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1413

2009-04-21

2009-04-28

2009-04-30

2009-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1939

2009-03-20

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

2009-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2090

2009-02-18

2009-02-25

2009-02-27

2009-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1798

2009-01-21

2009-01-28

2009-01-30

2009-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3395

2008-12-22

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4841

2008-11-20

2008-11-25

2008-11-28

2009-01-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.7495

2008-10-22

2008-10-29

2008-10-31

2009-01-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.8613

2008-09-19

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

2008-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.7889

2008-08-21

2008-08-27

2008-08-29

2008-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.7699

2008-07-22

2008-07-29

2008-07-31

2008-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.6684

2008-06-19

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.6551

2008-05-21

2008-05-28

2008-05-30

2008-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.5303

2008-04-21

2008-04-28

2008-04-30

2008-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.5344

2008-03-21

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

2008-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.5350

2008-02-20

2008-02-27

2008-02-29

2008-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4717

2008-01-18

2008-01-29

2008-01-31

2008-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4363

2007-12-24

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.5406

2007-11-20

2007-11-28

2007-11-30

2008-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$1.0682

2007-10-22

2007-10-29

2007-10-31

2008-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.5009

2007-09-21

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.5919

2007-08-22

2007-08-29

2007-08-31

2007-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.6174

2007-07-24

2007-07-27

2007-07-31

2007-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.5037

2007-06-22

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4844

2007-05-22

2007-05-29

2007-05-31

2007-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4344

2007-04-24

2007-04-26

2007-04-30

2007-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.5062

2007-03-21

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.5127

2007-02-21

2007-02-26

2007-02-28

2007-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3616

2007-01-23

2007-01-29

2007-01-31

2007-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.6653

2006-12-22

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0958

2006-11-20

2006-11-28

2006-11-30

2007-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1684

2006-10-23

2006-10-27

2006-10-31

2007-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3757

2006-09-20

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3502

2006-08-21

2006-08-29

2006-08-31

2006-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3524

2006-07-21

2006-07-27

2006-07-31

2006-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3746

2006-06-20

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4168

2006-05-19

2006-05-26

2006-05-31

2006-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.5302

2006-04-20

2006-04-26

2006-04-28

2006-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.6102

2006-03-21

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-04-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.5737

2006-02-17

2006-02-24

2006-02-28

2006-04-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.7297

2006-01-20

2006-01-27

2006-01-31

2006-04-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.7140

2005-12-20

2005-12-28

2005-12-31

2006-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.6020

2005-11-18

2005-11-28

2005-11-30

2006-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.5001

2005-10-21

2005-10-27

2005-10-31

2006-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4262

2005-09-21

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

2005-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3985

2005-08-22

2005-08-29

2005-08-31

2005-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4563

2005-07-20

2005-07-27

2005-07-29

2005-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3891

2005-06-20

2005-06-28

2005-06-30

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4181

2005-05-20

2005-05-26

2005-05-31

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3886

2005-04-20

2005-04-27

2005-04-29

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4593

2005-03-22

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

2005-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4498

2005-02-21

2005-02-24

2005-02-28

2005-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4447

2005-01-21

2005-01-27

2005-01-31

2005-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3750

2004-12-21

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4009

2004-11-19

2004-11-26

2004-11-30

2005-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4610

2004-10-19

2004-10-27

2004-10-29

2005-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4015

2004-09-20

2004-09-28

2004-09-30

2004-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4069

2004-08-20

2004-08-27

2004-08-31

2004-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3638

2004-07-20

2004-07-28

2004-07-30

2004-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3628

2004-06-18

2004-06-28

2004-06-30

2004-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3682

2004-05-21

2004-05-26

2004-05-28

2004-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4339

2004-04-21

2004-04-28

2004-04-30

2004-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4015

2004-03-19

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3613

2004-02-17

2004-02-25

2004-02-27

2004-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3928

2004-01-20

2004-01-23

2004-01-27

2004-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3861

2003-12-19

2003-12-23

2003-12-26

2004-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3686

2003-11-19

2003-11-25

2003-11-28

2004-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4065

2003-10-21

2003-10-29

2003-10-31

2004-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4129

2003-09-20

2003-09-26

2003-09-30

2003-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4073

2003-08-20

2003-08-27

2003-08-29

2003-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3897

2003-07-21

2003-07-29

2003-07-31

2003-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5767

2003-06-24

2003-06-26

2003-06-30

2003-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4808

2003-05-21

2003-05-28

2003-05-30

2003-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4151

2003-04-22

2003-04-28

2003-04-30

2003-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4224

2003-03-21

2003-03-27

2003-03-31

2003-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3476

2003-02-21

2003-02-26

2003-02-28

2003-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3391

2003-01-21

2003-01-29

2003-01-31

2003-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2474

2002-12-20

2002-12-27

2002-12-31

2003-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2322

2002-11-21

2002-11-26

2002-11-29

2003-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2470

2002-10-24

2002-10-29

2002-10-31

2003-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2605

2002-09-20

2002-09-26

2002-09-30

2002-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2645

2002-08-21

2002-08-28

2002-08-30

2002-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2724

2002-07-24

2002-07-29

2002-07-31

2002-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2140

2002-06-20

2002-06-26

2002-06-28

2002-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1941

2002-05-22

2002-05-29

2002-05-31

2002-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1720

2002-04-22

2002-04-26

2002-04-30

2002-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2009

2002-03-20

2002-03-26

2002-03-29

2002-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1940

2002-02-22

2002-02-26

2002-02-28

2002-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0842

2002-01-25

2002-01-29

2002-01-31

2002-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1597

2001-12-21

2001-12-27

2001-12-31

2002-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2368

2001-11-20

2001-11-28

2001-11-30

2002-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2323

2001-10-23

2001-10-29

2001-10-31

2002-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2760

2001-09-24

2001-09-26

2001-09-30

2001-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3569

2001-08-22

2001-08-29

2001-08-31

2001-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4294

2001-07-23

2001-07-27

2001-07-31

2001-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4838

2001-06-20

2001-06-27

2001-06-29

2001-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5266

2001-05-21

2001-05-29

2001-05-31

2001-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.8931

2001-04-20

2001-04-26

2001-04-30

2001-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.8237

2001-03-22

2001-03-28

2001-03-30

2001-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6709

2001-02-22

2001-02-26

2001-02-28

2001-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5811

2001-01-22

2001-01-29

2001-01-31

2001-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4789

2000-12-21

2000-12-27

2000-12-29

2001-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4407

2000-11-21

2000-11-28

2000-11-30

2001-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5149

2000-10-20

2000-10-27

2000-10-31

2001-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4945

2000-09-21

2000-09-27

2000-09-30

2000-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3973

2000-08-22

2000-08-29

2000-08-31

2000-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3352

2000-07-21

2000-07-27

2000-07-31

2000-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2323

2000-06-22

2000-06-28

2000-06-30

2000-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2670

2000-05-22

2000-05-26

2000-05-31

2000-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2690

2000-04-21

2000-04-26

2000-04-28

2000-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2483

2000-03-22

2000-03-29

2000-03-31

2000-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2800

2000-02-24

2000-02-25

2000-02-29

2000-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3510

2000-01-21

2000-01-27

2000-01-31

2000-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3271

Unknown

1999-12-29

1999-12-31

2000-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3103

1999-11-19

1999-11-26

1999-11-30

2000-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2668

1999-10-22

1999-10-27

1999-10-29

2000-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2414

1999-09-21

1999-09-28

1999-09-30

1999-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2782

1999-08-24

1999-08-27

1999-08-31

1999-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2317

1999-07-22

1999-07-28

1999-07-30

1999-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1906

1999-06-21

1999-06-28

1999-06-30

1999-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2278

1999-05-21

1999-05-26

1999-05-28

1999-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2295

1999-04-20

1999-04-28

1999-04-30

1999-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2178

1999-03-22

1999-03-29

1999-03-31

1999-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2361

1999-02-22

1999-02-24

1999-02-26

1999-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1964

1999-01-22

1999-01-27

1999-01-29

1999-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1577

1998-12-22

1998-12-29

1998-12-31

1999-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2013

1998-11-20

1998-11-26

1998-11-30

1999-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1846

1998-10-22

1998-10-28

1998-10-30

1999-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2247

1998-09-21

1998-09-28

1998-09-30

1998-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2526

1998-08-24

1998-08-27

1998-08-31

1998-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2808

1998-07-22

1998-07-29

1998-07-31

1998-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2560

1998-06-19

1998-06-26

1998-06-30

1998-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2870

1998-05-26

1998-05-27

1998-05-29

1998-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3334

1998-04-21

1998-04-28

1998-04-30

1998-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4072

1998-03-23

1998-03-27

1998-03-31

1998-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3591

1998-02-19

1998-02-25

1998-02-27

1998-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4087

1998-01-23

1998-01-28

1998-01-30

1998-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4346

1997-12-22

1997-12-29

1997-12-31

1998-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3529

1997-11-20

1997-11-25

1997-11-28

1998-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3416

1997-10-22

1997-10-29

1997-10-31

1998-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2979

1997-09-19

1997-09-26

1997-09-30

1997-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3156

1997-08-22

1997-08-27

1997-08-29

1997-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3011

1997-07-22

1997-07-29

1997-07-31

1997-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2691

1997-06-23

1997-06-26

1997-06-30

1997-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2219

1997-05-22

1997-05-28

1997-05-30

1997-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3986

1997-04-21

1997-04-28

1997-04-30

1997-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.7643

1997-03-21

1997-03-26

1997-03-31

1997-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.7949

1997-02-19

1997-02-26

1997-02-28

1997-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5321

1997-01-21

1997-01-29

1997-01-31

1997-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2623

1996-12-19

1996-12-27

1996-12-31

1997-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1905

1996-11-20

1996-11-26

1996-11-29

1997-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3851

1996-10-21

1996-10-29

1996-10-31

1997-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3373

1996-09-20

1996-09-26

1996-09-30

1996-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3157

1996-08-19

1996-08-28

1996-08-30

1996-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3360

1996-07-18

1996-07-29

1996-07-31

1996-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3601

1996-06-18

1996-06-26

1996-06-28

1996-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4350

1996-05-16

1996-05-29

1996-05-31

1996-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4488

1996-04-17

1996-04-26

1996-04-30

1996-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3838

1996-03-18

1996-03-27

1996-03-29

1996-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3759

1996-02-20

1996-02-27

1996-02-29

1996-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2976

1996-01-18

1996-01-29

1996-01-31

1996-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2169

1995-12-19

1995-12-27

1995-12-29

1996-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1784

1995-11-20

1995-11-28

1995-11-30

1996-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1889

1995-10-18

1995-10-27

1995-10-31

1996-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1700

1995-09-19

1995-09-27

1995-09-29

1995-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2733

1995-08-18

1995-08-29

1995-08-31

1995-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2676

1995-07-20

1995-07-27

1995-07-31

1995-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2476

1995-06-19

1995-06-28

1995-06-30

1995-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2940

1995-05-18

1995-05-24

1995-05-31

1995-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2229

1995-04-19

1995-04-24

1995-04-28

1995-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3543

1995-03-21

1995-03-27

1995-03-31

1995-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4520

1995-02-16

1995-02-22

1995-02-28

1995-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3334

1995-01-19

1995-01-25

1995-01-31

1995-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2526

1994-12-16

1994-12-23

1994-12-30

1995-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2014

1994-11-17

1994-11-23

1994-11-30

1995-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2584

1994-09-20

1994-09-26

1994-09-30

1994-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2965

1994-08-18

1994-08-25

1994-08-31

1994-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2483

1994-07-20

1994-07-25

1994-07-29

1994-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2879

1994-06-20

1994-06-24

1994-06-30

1994-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3249

1994-05-19

1994-05-24

1994-05-31

1994-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3737

1994-04-19

1994-04-25

1994-04-29

1994-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4961

1994-03-21

1994-03-25

1994-03-31

1994-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4523

1994-02-17

1994-02-22

1994-02-28

1994-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3248

1994-01-21

1994-01-25

1994-01-31

1994-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2706

1993-12-21

1993-12-27

1993-12-31

1994-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1856

1993-11-18

1993-11-23

1993-11-30

1994-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1777

1993-10-19

1993-10-25

1993-10-29

1994-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1535

1993-09-20

1993-09-24

1993-09-30

1993-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1649

1993-08-20

1993-08-25

1993-08-31

1993-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2488

1993-07-20

1993-07-26

1993-07-30

1993-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1797

1993-06-18

1993-06-24

1993-06-30

1993-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1901

1993-05-18

1993-05-24

1993-05-28

1993-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2604

1993-04-20

1993-04-26

1993-04-30

1993-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4484

1993-03-19

1993-03-25

1993-03-31

1993-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4599

1993-02-17

1993-02-22

1993-02-26

1993-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4139

1993-01-19

1993-01-25

1993-01-29

1993-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3164

1992-12-21

1992-12-24

1992-12-31

1993-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1014

1992-11-20

1992-11-23

1992-11-30

1993-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0627

1992-10-20

1992-10-26

1992-10-30

1993-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

MTR

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Diversified Investments

Mesa Royalty Trust- (MTR)-holds royalty interests in oil and gas properties primarily located in the United States. The trust owns 90% net profits over-riding royalty interest in the oil and gas properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado; and the Yellow Creek field of Wyoming. Mesa Royalty Trust is based in Austin, Texas. As a Trust, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.

