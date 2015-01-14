Best Dividend Stocks
Hercules Technology Growth Capital

Stock

HTGC

Price as of:

$14.31 +0.14 +0.99%

Industry

Diversified Investments

Hercules Technology Growth Capital (HTGC)

HTGC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.85%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.12

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

8.65%

EPS $1.39

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get HTGC DARS™ Rating

HTGC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$14.31

Quote Time

Today's Volume

186,701

Open Price

$14.17

Day's Range

$14.17 - $14.31

Previous Close

$14.17

52 week low / high

$10.57 - $14.53

Percent off 52 week high

-1.51%

HTGC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HTGC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

HTGC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HTGC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-07

$0.32

2019-11-07

$0.03

2019-08-09

$0.32

2019-08-09

$0.02

2019-05-10

$0.01

2019-05-10

$0.32

2019-03-01

$0.31

2018-11-08

$0.31

2018-11-08

$0.02

2018-08-10

$0.31

2018-05-11

$0.31

2018-03-02

$0.31

2017-11-10

$0.31

2017-08-10

$0.31

2017-05-11

$0.31

2017-03-02

$0.31

2016-11-09

$0.31

2016-08-11

$0.31

2016-05-12

$0.31

2016-03-03

$0.31

2015-11-12

$0.31

2015-08-13

$0.31

2015-05-14

$0.31

2015-03-10

$0.31

2014-11-13

$0.31

2014-08-14

$0.31

2014-05-08

$0.31

2014-03-06

$0.31

2013-11-14

$0.31

2013-08-09

$0.28

2013-05-10

$0.27

2013-03-07

$0.25

2012-11-09

$0.24

2012-08-15

$0.24

2012-05-16

$0.24

2012-03-08

$0.23

2011-11-09

$0.22

2011-08-11

$0.22

2011-05-11

$0.22

2011-03-08

$0.22

2010-11-08

$0.2

2010-08-10

$0.2

2010-05-10

$0.2

2010-02-17

$0.2

2009-10-16

$0.3

2009-08-12

$0.3

2009-05-13

$0.3

2009-02-19

$0.32

2008-11-12

$0.34

2008-08-13

$0.34

2008-05-14

$0.34

2008-02-13

$0.3

2007-11-14

$0.3

2007-08-14

$0.3

2007-05-14

$0.3

2007-02-14

$0.3

2006-11-02

$0.3

2006-07-27

$0.3

2006-04-06

$0.3

2006-01-04

$0.3

2005-10-28

$0.025

HTGC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

HTGC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HTGC

Metric

HTGC Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

HTGC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-54.09%

-90.48%

1years

HTGC

News
HTGC

Research
HTGC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HTGC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

HTGC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0300

2019-10-29

2019-11-07

2019-11-11

2019-11-18

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.3200

2019-10-29

2019-11-07

2019-11-11

2019-11-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2019-08-01

2019-08-09

2019-08-12

2019-08-19

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.3200

2019-08-01

2019-08-09

2019-08-12

2019-08-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2019-05-02

2019-05-10

2019-05-13

2019-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2019-05-02

2019-05-10

2019-05-13

2019-05-20

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.3100

2019-02-21

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2018-11-01

2018-11-08

2018-11-12

2018-11-19

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.3100

2018-11-01

2018-11-08

2018-11-12

2018-11-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2018-08-02

2018-08-10

2018-08-13

2018-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2018-05-03

2018-05-11

2018-05-14

2018-05-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2018-02-22

2018-03-02

2018-03-05

2018-03-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2017-11-02

2017-11-10

2017-11-13

2017-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2017-08-03

2017-08-10

2017-08-14

2017-08-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2017-05-04

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-05-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2017-02-23

2017-03-02

2017-03-06

2017-03-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2016-11-03

2016-11-09

2016-11-14

2016-11-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2016-08-04

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-08-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2016-05-05

2016-05-12

2016-05-16

2016-05-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2016-02-25

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

2016-03-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2015-11-05

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-11-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2015-08-06

2015-08-13

2015-08-17

2015-08-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2015-05-07

2015-05-14

2015-05-18

2015-05-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2015-03-02

2015-03-10

2015-03-12

2015-03-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2014-11-06

2014-11-13

2014-11-17

2014-11-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2014-08-07

2014-08-14

2014-08-18

2014-08-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2014-05-01

2014-05-08

2014-05-12

2014-05-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2014-02-27

2014-03-06

2014-03-10

2014-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2013-11-04

2013-11-14

2013-11-18

2013-11-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2013-08-01

2013-08-09

2013-08-13

2013-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2013-05-02

2013-05-10

2013-05-14

2013-05-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-02-28

2013-03-07

2013-03-11

2013-03-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2012-11-01

2012-11-09

2012-11-14

2012-11-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2012-08-02

2012-08-15

2012-08-17

2012-08-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2012-05-08

2012-05-16

2012-05-18

2012-05-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2012-02-29

2012-03-08

2012-03-12

2012-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2011-11-03

2011-11-09

2011-11-14

2011-11-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2011-08-04

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2011-05-05

2011-05-11

2011-05-13

2011-06-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2011-03-03

2011-03-08

2011-03-10

2011-03-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-11-04

2010-11-08

2010-11-10

2010-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-08-05

2010-08-10

2010-08-12

2010-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-05-06

2010-05-10

2010-05-12

2010-06-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-02-11

2010-02-17

2010-02-19

2010-03-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2009-10-15

2009-10-16

2009-10-20

2009-11-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2009-08-06

2009-08-12

2009-08-14

2009-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2009-05-07

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2009-02-12

2009-02-19

2009-02-23

2009-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2008-10-21

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2008-08-07

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2008-05-08

2008-05-14

2008-05-16

2008-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2008-02-07

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2007-11-01

2007-11-14

2007-11-16

2007-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2007-08-02

2007-08-14

2007-08-16

2007-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2007-05-03

2007-05-14

2007-05-16

2007-06-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2007-02-07

2007-02-14

2007-02-19

2007-03-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2006-10-16

2006-11-02

2006-11-06

2006-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2006-07-07

2006-07-27

2006-07-31

2006-08-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2006-03-31

2006-04-06

2006-04-10

2006-05-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2005-12-19

2006-01-04

2006-01-06

2006-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2005-10-24

2005-10-28

2005-11-01

2005-11-17

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

HTGC

Investor Resources

Learn more about Hercules Technology Growth Capital on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

HTGC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Diversified Investments

Hercules Technology Growth Capital (HTGC) - this company is a private equity, venture capital, and venture debt firm specializing in providing debt and equity to privately held venture capital and private equity backed companies and select publicly-traded companies. It is also a Small Business Investment Company (SBIC). The firm offers growth capital to companies at all stages of development and specializes in venture debt in the forms of senior and subordinated working capital loans, senior revolving loans and bridge loans, venture leasing, and select direct equity capital. It also provides private equity financing for recapitalizations, leveraged buyouts, spin-off transactions, mergers and acquisitions, public to private financings, and PIPEs. The firm prefers to invest in technology and life sciences related companies. In the technology sub-sectors, the firm seek companies characterized by products or services that require advanced technologies, including computer software and hardware, networking systems, semiconductors, semiconductor capital equipment, information technology infrastructure, Internet consumer and business services, telecommunications, telecommunications equipment, media, and life sciences. Within the life sciences sub-sector, it focuses on medical devices, bio-pharmaceutical, biotechnology, health care services, and information systems companies. The firm provides growth capital between $1 million and $30 million and can underwrite transactions up to $40 million. It also co-invests with other private equity firms. Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc. was founded in December 2003 and is based in Palo Alto, California with additional offices across United States.

