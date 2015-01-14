Best Dividend Stocks
Dorchester Minerals, L.P.

Stock

DMLP

Price as of:

$18.96 -0.18 -0.94%

Industry

Diversified Investments

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (DMLP)

DMLP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

10.43%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.00

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get DMLP DARS™ Rating

DMLP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$18.96

Quote Time

Today's Volume

37,902

Open Price

$19.12

Day's Range

$18.84 - $19.15

Previous Close

$19.14

52 week low / high

$14.11 - $20.25

Percent off 52 week high

-6.37%

DMLP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DMLP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

DMLP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DMLP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-25

$0.499055

2019-07-26

$0.515016

2019-04-26

$0.482315

2019-01-25

$0.516572

2018-10-26

$0.394813

2018-07-27

$0.537264

2018-04-27

$0.418449

2018-01-26

$0.386915

2017-10-27

$0.28465

2017-07-27

$0.322965

2017-04-27

$0.3067

2017-01-26

$0.241475

2016-10-27

$0.252224

2016-07-28

$0.257977

2016-04-28

$0.147417

2016-01-28

$0.199076

2015-10-22

$0.194234

2015-07-23

$0.16743

2015-04-23

$0.306553

2015-01-22

$0.48578

2014-10-16

$0.447805

2014-07-17

$0.490861

2014-04-16

$0.496172

2014-01-16

$0.46856

2013-10-17

$0.455287

2013-07-18

$0.395583

2013-04-18

$0.448209

2013-01-17

$0.433232

2012-10-18

$0.343252

2012-07-19

$0.456351

2012-04-19

$0.541883

2012-01-19

$0.448553

2011-10-20

$0.455546

2011-07-21

$0.417027

2011-04-20

$0.426745

2011-01-20

$0.354074

2010-10-21

$0.471081

2010-07-29

$0.412207

2010-04-27

$0.449222

2010-01-21

$0.32154

2009-10-22

$0.286968

2009-07-22

$0.271354

2009-04-23

$0.401205

2009-01-22

$0.542081

2008-10-16

$0.948472

2008-07-17

$0.769206

2008-04-17

$0.5723

2008-01-23

$0.514625

2007-10-19

$0.560502

2007-07-19

$0.473745

2007-04-19

$0.461146

2007-01-26

$0.478596

2006-10-19

$0.516082

2006-07-20

$0.77812

2006-04-27

$0.729852

2006-01-26

$0.805543

2005-10-20

$0.577287

2005-07-21

$0.514542

2005-04-27

$0.481242

2005-01-28

$0.426076

2004-10-21

$0.476196

2004-07-22

$0.415315

2004-04-28

$0.415634

2004-01-22

$0.391066

2003-10-29

$0.422674

2003-07-24

$0.458087

2003-04-24

$0.206469

DMLP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

DMLP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DMLP

Metric

DMLP Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

DMLP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

32.57%

14.89%

2years

DMLP

DMLP

DMLP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DMLP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

Brought to You by Mitre Media

DMLP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4991

2019-10-17

2019-10-25

2019-10-28

2019-11-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5150

2019-07-18

2019-07-26

2019-07-29

2019-08-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4823

2019-04-18

2019-04-26

2019-04-29

2019-05-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5166

2019-01-17

2019-01-25

2019-01-28

2019-02-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3948

2018-10-18

2018-10-26

2018-10-29

2018-11-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5373

2018-07-19

2018-07-27

2018-07-30

2018-08-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4184

2018-04-19

2018-04-27

2018-04-30

2018-05-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3869

2018-01-18

2018-01-26

2018-01-29

2018-02-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2847

2017-10-19

2017-10-27

2017-10-30

2017-11-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3230

2017-07-20

2017-07-27

2017-07-31

2017-08-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3067

2017-04-20

2017-04-27

2017-05-01

2017-05-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2415

2017-01-19

2017-01-26

2017-01-30

2017-02-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2522

2016-10-20

2016-10-27

2016-10-31

2016-11-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2580

2016-07-21

2016-07-28

2016-08-01

2016-08-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1474

2016-04-21

2016-04-28

2016-05-02

2016-05-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1991

2016-01-21

2016-01-28

2016-02-01

2016-02-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1942

2015-10-15

2015-10-22

2015-10-26

2015-11-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1674

2015-07-16

2015-07-23

2015-07-27

2015-08-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3066

2015-04-16

2015-04-23

2015-04-27

2015-05-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4858

2015-01-15

2015-01-22

2015-01-26

2015-02-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4478

2014-10-09

2014-10-16

2014-10-20

2014-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4909

2014-07-10

2014-07-17

2014-07-21

2014-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4962

2014-04-10

2014-04-16

2014-04-21

2014-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4686

2014-01-09

2014-01-16

2014-01-21

2014-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4553

2013-10-10

2013-10-17

2013-10-21

2013-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3956

2013-07-11

2013-07-18

2013-07-22

2013-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4482

2013-04-11

2013-04-18

2013-04-22

2013-05-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4332

2013-01-10

2013-01-17

2013-01-22

2013-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3433

2012-10-11

2012-10-18

2012-10-22

2012-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4564

2012-07-12

2012-07-19

2012-07-23

2012-08-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5419

2012-04-12

2012-04-19

2012-04-23

2012-05-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4486

2012-01-12

2012-01-19

2012-01-23

2012-02-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4555

2011-10-13

2011-10-20

2011-10-24

2011-11-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4170

2011-07-14

2011-07-21

2011-07-25

2011-08-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4267

2011-04-14

2011-04-20

2011-04-25

2011-05-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3541

2011-01-13

2011-01-20

2011-01-24

2011-02-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4711

2010-10-14

2010-10-21

2010-10-25

2010-11-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4122

2010-07-22

2010-07-29

2010-08-02

2010-08-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4492

2010-04-19

2010-04-27

2010-04-29

2010-05-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3215

2010-01-14

2010-01-21

2010-01-25

2010-02-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2870

2009-10-15

2009-10-22

2009-10-26

2009-11-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2714

2009-07-14

2009-07-22

2009-07-24

2009-08-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4012

2009-04-16

2009-04-23

2009-04-27

2009-05-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5421

2009-01-15

2009-01-22

2009-01-26

2009-02-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9485

2008-10-09

2008-10-16

2008-10-20

2008-11-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7692

2008-07-09

2008-07-17

2008-07-21

2008-08-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5723

2008-04-10

2008-04-17

2008-04-21

2008-05-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5146

2008-01-15

2008-01-23

2008-01-25

2008-02-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5605

2007-10-11

2007-10-19

2007-10-23

2007-11-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4737

2007-07-12

2007-07-19

2007-07-23

2007-08-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4611

2007-04-12

2007-04-19

2007-04-23

2007-05-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4786

2007-01-18

2007-01-26

2007-01-30

2007-02-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5161

2006-10-11

2006-10-19

2006-10-23

2006-11-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7781

2006-07-13

2006-07-20

2006-07-24

2006-08-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7299

2006-04-19

2006-04-27

2006-05-01

2006-05-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8055

2006-01-18

2006-01-26

2006-01-30

2006-02-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5773

2005-10-13

2005-10-20

2005-10-24

2005-11-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5145

2005-07-14

2005-07-21

2005-07-25

2005-08-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4812

2005-04-19

2005-04-27

2005-04-29

2005-05-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4261

2005-01-20

2005-01-28

2005-02-01

2005-02-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4762

2004-10-14

2004-10-21

2004-10-25

2004-11-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4153

2004-07-15

2004-07-22

2004-07-26

2004-08-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4156

2004-04-20

2004-04-28

2004-04-30

2004-05-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3911

2004-01-16

2004-01-22

2004-01-26

2004-02-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4227

2003-10-16

2003-10-29

2003-10-31

2003-11-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4581

2003-07-17

2003-07-24

2003-07-28

2003-08-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2065

2003-04-17

2003-04-24

2003-04-28

2003-05-08

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

DMLP

Investor Resources

Learn more about Dorchester Minerals, L.P. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

DMLP

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Diversified Investments

Dorchester Minerals LP- (DMLP)-engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and non-producing, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns royalty properties located in 573 counties and parishes in 25 states. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of the company. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas. As a Limited Partnership, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.

