This table allows you to know how fast OCSL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-12 $0.095 2019-09-12 $0.095 2019-06-13 $0.095 2019-03-14 $0.095 2018-12-14 $0.095 2018-09-13 $0.095 2018-06-14 $0.095 2018-03-14 $0.085 2017-12-14 $0.125 2017-09-14 $0.125 2017-06-13 $0.02 2017-03-13 $0.02 2017-02-13 $0.06 2017-01-11 $0.06 2016-12-13 $0.06 2016-11-10 $0.06 2016-10-12 $0.06 2016-09-13 $0.06 2016-08-11 $0.06 2016-07-13 $0.06 2016-06-13 $0.06 2016-05-11 $0.06 2016-04-13 $0.06 2016-03-11 $0.06 2016-02-10 $0.06 2016-01-13 $0.06 2015-12-11 $0.06 2015-11-12 $0.06 2015-10-13 $0.06 2015-09-11 $0.06 2015-08-12 $0.06 2015-07-13 $0.06 2015-06-11 $0.06 2015-05-13 $0.06 2015-04-13 $0.06 2015-03-12 $0.06 2015-01-13 $0.0917 2014-12-11 $0.0917 2014-11-12 $0.0917 2014-10-10 $0.0917 2014-09-11 $0.0917 2014-08-13 $0.0833 2014-07-11 $0.0833 2014-06-12 $0.0833 2014-05-13 $0.0833 2014-04-11 $0.0833 2014-03-12 $0.0833 2014-02-12 $0.0833 2014-01-13 $0.0833 2013-12-11 $0.05 2013-11-13 $0.0958 2013-10-10 $0.0958 2013-09-11 $0.0958 2013-08-13 $0.0958 2013-07-11 $0.0958 2013-06-12 $0.0958 2013-05-13 $0.0958 2013-04-11 $0.0958 2013-03-13 $0.0958 2013-02-13 $0.0958 2013-01-11 $0.0958 2012-12-12 $0.0958 2012-11-13 $0.0958 2012-10-11 $0.0958 2012-09-12 $0.0958 2012-08-13 $0.0958 2012-07-11 $0.0958 2012-06-13 $0.0958 2012-05-11 $0.0958 2012-04-11 $0.0958 2012-03-13 $0.0958 2012-02-13 $0.0958 2012-01-11 $0.0958 2011-12-09 $0.1066 2011-11-10 $0.1066 2011-10-12 $0.1066 2011-08-30 $0.1066 2011-07-28 $0.1066 2011-06-29 $0.1066 2011-05-27 $0.1066 2011-04-28 $0.1066 2011-03-30 $0.1066 2011-02-25 $0.1066 2011-01-28 $0.1066 2010-12-31 $0.1066 2010-11-29 $0.11 2010-11-01 $0.11 2010-10-04 $0.1 2010-08-30 $0.1 2010-05-18 $0.32 2010-03-01 $0.3 2009-12-08 $0.27 2009-09-03 $0.25 2009-05-21 $0.25 2008-12-26 $0.33 2008-12-17 $0.32 2008-09-08 $0.31