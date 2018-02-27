Best Dividend Stocks
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation

Stock

OCSL

Price as of:

$5.49 -0.03 -0.54%

Industry

Credit Services

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)

OCSL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

6.91%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.38

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

79.17%

EPS $0.48

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get OCSL DARS™ Rating

OCSL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$5.49

Quote Time

Today's Volume

428,700

Open Price

$5.49

Day's Range

$5.47 - $5.51

Previous Close

$5.52

52 week low / high

$4.15 - $5.75

Percent off 52 week high

-4.52%

OCSL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

OCSL has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade OCSL's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
OCSL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast OCSL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.095

2019-09-12

$0.095

2019-06-13

$0.095

2019-03-14

$0.095

2018-12-14

$0.095

2018-09-13

$0.095

2018-06-14

$0.095

2018-03-14

$0.085

2017-12-14

$0.125

2017-09-14

$0.125

2017-06-13

$0.02

2017-03-13

$0.02

2017-02-13

$0.06

2017-01-11

$0.06

2016-12-13

$0.06

2016-11-10

$0.06

2016-10-12

$0.06

2016-09-13

$0.06

2016-08-11

$0.06

2016-07-13

$0.06

2016-06-13

$0.06

2016-05-11

$0.06

2016-04-13

$0.06

2016-03-11

$0.06

2016-02-10

$0.06

2016-01-13

$0.06

2015-12-11

$0.06

2015-11-12

$0.06

2015-10-13

$0.06

2015-09-11

$0.06

2015-08-12

$0.06

2015-07-13

$0.06

2015-06-11

$0.06

2015-05-13

$0.06

2015-04-13

$0.06

2015-03-12

$0.06

2015-01-13

$0.0917

2014-12-11

$0.0917

2014-11-12

$0.0917

2014-10-10

$0.0917

2014-09-11

$0.0917

2014-08-13

$0.0833

2014-07-11

$0.0833

2014-06-12

$0.0833

2014-05-13

$0.0833

2014-04-11

$0.0833

2014-03-12

$0.0833

2014-02-12

$0.0833

2014-01-13

$0.0833

2013-12-11

$0.05

2013-11-13

$0.0958

2013-10-10

$0.0958

2013-09-11

$0.0958

2013-08-13

$0.0958

2013-07-11

$0.0958

2013-06-12

$0.0958

2013-05-13

$0.0958

2013-04-11

$0.0958

2013-03-13

$0.0958

2013-02-13

$0.0958

2013-01-11

$0.0958

2012-12-12

$0.0958

2012-11-13

$0.0958

2012-10-11

$0.0958

2012-09-12

$0.0958

2012-08-13

$0.0958

2012-07-11

$0.0958

2012-06-13

$0.0958

2012-05-11

$0.0958

2012-04-11

$0.0958

2012-03-13

$0.0958

2012-02-13

$0.0958

2012-01-11

$0.0958

2011-12-09

$0.1066

2011-11-10

$0.1066

2011-10-12

$0.1066

2011-08-30

$0.1066

2011-07-28

$0.1066

2011-06-29

$0.1066

2011-05-27

$0.1066

2011-04-28

$0.1066

2011-03-30

$0.1066

2011-02-25

$0.1066

2011-01-28

$0.1066

2010-12-31

$0.1066

2010-11-29

$0.11

2010-11-01

$0.11

2010-10-04

$0.1

2010-08-30

$0.1

2010-05-18

$0.32

2010-03-01

$0.3

2009-12-08

$0.27

2009-09-03

$0.25

2009-05-21

$0.25

2008-12-26

$0.33

2008-12-17

$0.32

2008-09-08

$0.31

OCSL's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

OCSL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for OCSL

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

OCSL Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is considerably higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

OCSL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-19.19%

2.70%

1years

OCSL

OCSL

OCSL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

OCSL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

OCSL

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Credit Services

No company description available.

