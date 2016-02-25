Best Dividend Stocks
Equifax

Stock

EFX

Price as of:

$138.61 +0.83 +0.6%

Industry

Credit Services

Equifax (EFX)

EFX

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.13%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.56

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

27.97%

EPS $5.58

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get EFX DARS™ Rating

EFX

Daily Snapshot

Price

$138.61

Quote Time

Today's Volume

911,300

Open Price

$138.82

Day's Range

$137.58 - $139.25

Previous Close

$137.78

52 week low / high

$88.68 - $148.59

Percent off 52 week high

-6.72%

EFX

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EFX has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

EFX

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EFX’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-21

$0.39

2019-08-22

$0.39

2019-05-23

$0.39

2019-03-11

$0.39

2018-11-21

$0.39

2018-08-23

$0.39

2018-05-24

$0.39

2018-03-09

$0.39

2017-11-22

$0.39

2017-08-23

$0.39

2017-05-23

$0.39

2017-03-01

$0.39

2016-11-21

$0.33

2016-08-17

$0.33

2016-05-23

$0.33

2016-03-01

$0.33

2015-11-19

$0.29

2015-08-19

$0.29

2015-05-20

$0.29

2015-03-02

$0.29

2014-11-20

$0.25

2014-08-20

$0.25

2014-05-21

$0.25

2014-02-21

$0.25

2013-11-21

$0.22

2013-08-21

$0.22

2013-05-22

$0.22

2013-02-20

$0.22

2012-11-20

$0.18

2012-08-28

$0.18

2012-05-23

$0.18

2012-02-21

$0.18

2011-11-21

$0.16

2011-08-23

$0.16

2011-05-23

$0.16

2011-02-17

$0.16

2010-11-22

$0.16

2010-08-23

$0.04

2010-05-21

$0.04

2010-02-18

$0.04

2009-11-20

$0.04

2009-08-21

$0.04

2009-05-21

$0.04

2009-02-18

$0.04

2008-11-20

$0.04

2008-08-21

$0.04

2008-05-21

$0.04

2008-02-20

$0.04

2007-11-20

$0.04

2007-08-22

$0.04

2007-05-10

$0.04

2007-02-20

$0.04

2006-11-21

$0.04

2006-08-23

$0.04

2006-05-23

$0.04

2006-02-27

$0.04

2005-11-21

$0.04

2005-08-23

$0.04

2005-05-23

$0.04

2005-02-17

$0.03

2004-11-22

$0.03

2004-08-23

$0.03

2004-05-21

$0.03

2004-02-19

$0.02

2003-11-20

$0.02

2003-08-21

$0.02

2003-05-21

$0.02

2003-02-19

$0.02

2002-11-20

$0.02

2002-08-21

$0.02

2002-05-22

$0.02

2002-02-20

$0.02

2001-11-20

$0.02

2001-08-22

$0.02

2001-05-23

$0.0925

2001-02-20

$0.0925

2000-11-21

$0.0925

2000-08-23

$0.0925

2000-05-23

$0.0925

2000-02-18

$0.0925

1999-11-22

$0.0925

1999-08-23

$0.09

1999-05-21

$0.09

1999-02-18

$0.09

1998-11-20

$0.09

1998-08-21

$0.0875

1998-05-20

$0.0875

1998-02-18

$0.0875

1997-11-20

$0.0875

1997-08-21

$0.0875

1997-08-08

$0.0

1997-05-21

$0.0875

1997-02-19

$0.0825

1996-11-20

$0.0825

1996-08-21

$0.0825

1996-05-22

$0.0825

1996-02-21

$0.0825

1995-11-21

$0.0825

1995-08-23

$0.0775

1995-05-19

$0.0775

1995-02-15

$0.0775

1994-11-17

$0.0775

1994-08-19

$0.0775

1994-05-19

$0.0775

1994-02-15

$0.07

1993-11-18

$0.07

1993-08-19

$0.07

1993-05-19

$0.07

1993-02-16

$0.07

EFX's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

EFX

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EFX

Metric

EFX Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

EFX

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

5.73%

0.00%

0years

EFX

EFX

EFX

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EFX

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

1993

EFX

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3900

2019-11-07

2019-11-21

2019-11-22

2019-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2019-08-09

2019-08-22

2019-08-23

2019-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2019-05-10

2019-05-23

2019-05-24

2019-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2019-02-20

2019-03-11

2019-03-12

2019-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2018-11-09

2018-11-21

2018-11-23

2018-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2018-08-07

2018-08-23

2018-08-24

2018-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2018-05-03

2018-05-24

2018-05-25

2018-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2018-03-01

2018-03-09

2018-03-12

2018-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2017-11-09

2017-11-22

2017-11-24

2017-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2017-08-04

2017-08-23

2017-08-25

2017-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2017-05-04

2017-05-23

2017-05-25

2017-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2017-02-08

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2016-11-03

2016-11-21

2016-11-23

2016-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2016-08-05

2016-08-17

2016-08-19

2016-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2016-05-05

2016-05-23

2016-05-25

2016-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2016-02-10

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2015-11-05

2015-11-19

2015-11-23

2015-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2015-08-07

2015-08-19

2015-08-21

2015-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2015-05-01

2015-05-20

2015-05-22

2015-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2015-02-11

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-11-06

2014-11-20

2014-11-24

2014-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-08-08

2014-08-20

2014-08-22

2014-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-05-02

2014-05-21

2014-05-23

2014-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-02-13

2014-02-21

2014-02-25

2014-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2013-11-07

2013-11-21

2013-11-25

2013-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2013-08-01

2013-08-21

2013-08-23

2013-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2013-05-02

2013-05-22

2013-05-24

2013-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2013-02-06

2013-02-20

2013-02-22

2013-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2012-11-08

2012-11-20

2012-11-23

2012-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2012-08-17

2012-08-28

2012-08-30

2012-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2012-05-03

2012-05-23

2012-05-25

2012-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2012-02-10

2012-02-21

2012-02-23

2012-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2011-11-03

2011-11-21

2011-11-24

2011-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2011-08-15

2011-08-23

2011-08-25

2011-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2011-05-05

2011-05-23

2011-05-25

2011-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2011-02-11

2011-02-17

2011-02-22

2011-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2010-11-08

2010-11-22

2010-11-24

2010-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2010-08-17

2010-08-23

2010-08-25

2010-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2010-05-07

2010-05-21

2010-05-25

2010-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2010-02-05

2010-02-18

2010-02-22

2010-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2009-11-06

2009-11-20

2009-11-24

2009-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2009-08-14

2009-08-21

2009-08-25

2009-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2009-05-08

2009-05-21

2009-05-26

2009-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2009-02-06

2009-02-18

2009-02-20

2009-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2008-11-05

2008-11-20

2008-11-24

2008-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2008-08-11

2008-08-21

2008-08-25

2008-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2008-05-09

2008-05-21

2008-05-23

2008-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2008-02-11

2008-02-20

2008-02-22

2008-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2007-11-07

2007-11-20

2007-11-23

2007-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2007-08-08

2007-08-22

2007-08-24

2007-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2007-05-04

2007-05-10

2007-05-14

2007-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2007-02-07

2007-02-20

2007-02-22

2007-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2006-11-08

2006-11-21

2006-11-24

2006-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2006-08-16

2006-08-23

2006-08-25

2006-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2006-05-17

2006-05-23

2006-05-25

2006-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2006-02-24

2006-02-27

2006-03-01

2006-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2005-11-03

2005-11-21

2005-11-24

2005-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2005-07-28

2005-08-23

2005-08-25

2005-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2005-05-12

2005-05-23

2005-05-25

2005-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2005-02-08

2005-02-17

2005-02-22

2005-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

Unknown

2004-11-22

2004-11-24

2004-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2004-08-09

2004-08-23

2004-08-25

2004-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2004-04-28

2004-05-21

2004-05-25

2004-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2004-01-30

2004-02-19

2004-02-23

2004-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2003-11-05

2003-11-20

2003-11-24

2003-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2003-08-06

2003-08-21

2003-08-25

2003-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2003-05-14

2003-05-21

2003-05-23

2003-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2003-01-29

2003-02-19

2003-02-21

2003-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2002-11-06

2002-11-20

2002-11-22

2002-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2002-08-07

2002-08-21

2002-08-23

2002-09-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2002-05-01

2002-05-22

2002-05-24

2002-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2002-02-06

2002-02-20

2002-02-23

2002-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2001-11-07

2001-11-20

2001-11-24

2001-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2001-08-02

2001-08-22

2001-08-24

2001-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0925

2001-05-02

2001-05-23

2001-05-25

2001-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0925

2001-02-01

2001-02-20

2001-02-22

2001-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0925

2000-11-07

2000-11-21

2000-11-24

2000-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0925

2000-07-27

2000-08-23

2000-08-25

2000-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0925

2000-04-27

2000-05-23

2000-05-25

2000-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0925

2000-02-09

2000-02-18

2000-02-23

2000-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0925

1999-10-28

1999-11-22

1999-11-24

1999-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1999-07-28

1999-08-23

1999-08-25

1999-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1999-05-06

1999-05-21

1999-05-25

1999-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1999-01-28

1999-02-18

1999-02-22

1999-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1998-10-28

1998-11-20

1998-11-24

1998-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

1998-07-29

1998-08-21

1998-08-25

1998-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

1998-04-29

1998-05-20

1998-05-22

1998-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

1998-01-28

1998-02-18

1998-02-20

1998-03-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

1997-10-29

1997-11-20

1997-11-24

1997-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

1997-07-30

1997-08-21

1997-08-25

1997-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

1997-07-18

1997-08-08

1997-07-24

1997-08-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

1997-04-30

1997-05-21

1997-05-23

1997-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

1997-01-29

1997-02-19

1997-02-21

1997-03-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

1996-10-31

1996-11-20

1996-11-22

1996-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

1996-08-06

1996-08-21

1996-08-23

1996-09-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

1996-05-01

1996-05-22

1996-05-24

1996-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

1996-01-31

1996-02-21

1996-02-23

1996-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

1995-11-03

1995-11-21

1995-11-24

1995-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0775

1995-07-26

1995-08-23

1995-08-25

1995-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0775

1995-04-26

1995-05-19

1995-05-25

1995-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0775

1995-01-25

1995-02-15

1995-02-22

1995-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0775

1994-10-26

1994-11-17

1994-11-23

1994-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0775

1994-07-27

1994-08-19

1994-08-25

1994-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0775

1994-04-27

1994-05-19

1994-05-25

1994-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1994-01-26

1994-02-15

1994-02-22

1994-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1993-10-27

1993-11-18

1993-11-24

1993-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1993-07-28

1993-08-19

1993-08-25

1993-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1993-04-28

1993-05-19

1993-05-25

1993-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1993-01-27

1993-02-16

1993-02-22

1993-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

EFX

EFX

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Credit Services

Equifax- (EFX)-provides information solutions for businesses and consumers worldwide. Its products and services are based on databases of consumer and business information derived from various types of credit, financial, public record, demographic, and marketing data. Equifax was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

