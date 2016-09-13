Best Dividend Stocks
Capital One Financial

Stock

COF

Price as of:

$103.63 -0.55 -0.53%

Industry

Credit Services

Capital One Financial (COF)

COF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.54%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.60

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

13.78%

EPS $11.61

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


COF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$103.63

Quote Time

Today's Volume

252,249

Open Price

$104.08

Day's Range

$103.54 - $104.34

Previous Close

$104.18

52 week low / high

$69.9 - $105.7

Percent off 52 week high

-1.96%

COF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

COF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

COF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast COF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-08

$0.4

2019-08-02

$0.4

2019-05-10

$0.4

2019-02-08

$0.4

2018-11-08

$0.4

2018-08-03

$0.4

2018-05-11

$0.4

2018-02-09

$0.4

2017-11-10

$0.4

2017-08-03

$0.4

2017-05-11

$0.4

2017-02-09

$0.4

2016-11-09

$0.4

2016-08-04

$0.4

2016-05-12

$0.4

2016-02-11

$0.4

2015-11-05

$0.4

2015-08-06

$0.4

2015-05-07

$0.4

2015-02-05

$0.3

2014-11-06

$0.3

2014-08-07

$0.3

2014-05-08

$0.3

2014-02-06

$0.3

2013-11-06

$0.3

2013-08-01

$0.3

2013-05-09

$0.3

2013-02-07

$0.05

2012-11-07

$0.05

2012-08-08

$0.05

2012-05-16

$0.05

2012-02-08

$0.05

2011-11-17

$0.05

2011-08-10

$0.05

2011-05-19

$0.05

2011-02-09

$0.05

2010-11-09

$0.05

2010-08-09

$0.05

2010-05-07

$0.05

2010-02-10

$0.05

2009-11-06

$0.05

2009-08-07

$0.05

2009-05-07

$0.05

2009-02-06

$0.375

2008-11-06

$0.375

2008-08-07

$0.375

2008-05-08

$0.375

2008-02-07

$0.375

2007-11-07

$0.026666666667

2007-08-08

$0.026666666667

2007-05-08

$0.026666666667

2007-02-08

$0.026666666667

2006-11-08

$0.026666666667

2006-08-08

$0.026666666667

2006-05-08

$0.026666666667

2006-02-08

$0.026666666667

2005-11-08

$0.026666666667

2005-08-08

$0.026666666667

2005-05-06

$0.026666666667

2005-02-08

$0.026666666667

2004-11-09

$0.026666666667

2004-08-06

$0.026666666667

2004-05-06

$0.026666666667

2004-02-06

$0.026666666667

2003-11-05

$0.026666666667

2003-08-06

$0.026666666667

2003-05-06

$0.026666666667

2003-02-06

$0.026666666667

2002-11-06

$0.026666666667

2002-08-06

$0.026666666667

2002-05-06

$0.026666666667

2002-02-06

$0.026666666667

2001-11-05

$0.026666666667

2001-08-06

$0.026666666667

2001-05-07

$0.026666666667

2001-02-06

$0.026666666667

2000-11-06

$0.026666666667

2000-08-07

$0.026666666667

2000-05-08

$0.026666666667

2000-02-07

$0.026666666667

1999-11-16

$0.026666666667

1999-08-10

$0.026666666667

1999-05-11

$0.02666666666666667

1999-02-08

$0.02666666666666667

1998-11-10

$0.02666666666666667

1998-08-11

$0.02666666666666667

1998-05-05

$0.02666666666666667

1998-02-05

$0.02666666666666667

1997-10-31

$0.02666666666666667

1997-08-01

$0.02666666666666667

1997-05-02

$0.02666666666666667

1997-01-31

$0.02666666666666667

1996-11-01

$0.02666666666666667

1996-08-01

$0.02666666666666667

1996-04-26

$0.02666666666666667

1996-02-02

$0.02666666666666667

1995-11-03

$0.02666666666666667

1995-08-04

$0.02666666666666667

1995-05-04

$0.02666666666666667

COF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

COF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for COF

Metric

COF Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

COF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

COF

News
COF

Research
COF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

COF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

COF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4000

2019-10-31

2019-11-08

2019-11-12

2019-11-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2019-07-24

2019-08-02

2019-08-05

2019-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2019-05-02

2019-05-10

2019-05-13

2019-05-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2019-01-31

2019-02-08

2019-02-11

2019-02-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2018-11-01

2018-11-08

2018-11-12

2018-11-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2018-07-26

2018-08-03

2018-08-06

2018-08-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2018-05-03

2018-05-11

2018-05-14

2018-05-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2018-02-01

2018-02-09

2018-02-12

2018-02-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2017-11-02

2017-11-10

2017-11-13

2017-11-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2017-07-27

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

2017-08-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2017-05-04

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-05-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2017-02-02

2017-02-09

2017-02-13

2017-02-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2016-11-03

2016-11-09

2016-11-14

2016-11-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2016-07-28

2016-08-04

2016-08-08

2016-08-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2016-05-05

2016-05-12

2016-05-16

2016-05-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2016-02-03

2016-02-11

2016-02-16

2016-02-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2015-10-29

2015-11-05

2015-11-09

2015-11-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2015-07-30

2015-08-06

2015-08-10

2015-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2015-04-30

2015-05-07

2015-05-11

2015-05-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-01-29

2015-02-05

2015-02-09

2015-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-10-30

2014-11-06

2014-11-10

2014-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-07-31

2014-08-07

2014-08-11

2014-08-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-05-01

2014-05-08

2014-05-12

2014-05-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-01-29

2014-02-06

2014-02-10

2014-02-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-10-31

2013-11-06

2013-11-11

2013-11-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-07-25

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-05-02

2013-05-09

2013-05-13

2013-05-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2013-01-31

2013-02-07

2013-02-11

2013-02-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-10-30

2012-11-07

2012-11-09

2012-11-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-07-31

2012-08-08

2012-08-10

2012-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-05-08

2012-05-16

2012-05-18

2012-05-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-01-31

2012-02-08

2012-02-10

2012-02-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-11-11

2011-11-17

2011-11-21

2011-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-07-28

2011-08-10

2011-08-12

2011-08-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-05-11

2011-05-19

2011-05-23

2011-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-01-27

2011-02-09

2011-02-11

2011-02-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-10-28

2010-11-09

2010-11-12

2010-11-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-07-29

2010-08-09

2010-08-11

2010-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-04-29

2010-05-07

2010-05-11

2010-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-01-28

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-02-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-10-29

2009-11-06

2009-11-11

2009-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-07-30

2009-08-07

2009-08-11

2009-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-04-23

2009-05-07

2009-05-11

2009-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2009-01-29

2009-02-06

2009-02-10

2009-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2008-10-30

2008-11-06

2008-11-10

2008-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2008-07-24

2008-08-07

2008-08-11

2008-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2008-04-24

2008-05-08

2008-05-12

2008-05-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2008-01-31

2008-02-07

2008-02-11

2008-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2007-10-25

2007-11-07

2007-11-12

2007-11-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2007-07-26

2007-08-08

2007-08-10

2007-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2007-04-26

2007-05-08

2007-05-10

2007-05-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2007-01-25

2007-02-08

2007-02-12

2007-02-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2006-10-26

2006-11-08

2006-11-10

2006-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2006-07-27

2006-08-08

2006-08-10

2006-08-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2006-04-27

2006-05-08

2006-05-10

2006-05-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2006-01-26

2006-02-08

2006-02-10

2006-02-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2005-10-27

2005-11-08

2005-11-10

2005-11-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2005-08-01

2005-08-08

2005-08-10

2005-08-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2005-05-03

2005-05-06

2005-05-10

2005-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2005-01-31

2005-02-08

2005-02-10

2005-02-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2004-10-29

2004-11-09

2004-11-12

2004-11-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2004-07-30

2004-08-06

2004-08-10

2004-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2004-05-03

2004-05-06

2004-05-10

2004-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2004-01-30

2004-02-06

2004-02-10

2004-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2003-11-03

2003-11-05

2003-11-07

2003-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2003-07-23

2003-08-06

2003-08-08

2003-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2003-04-28

2003-05-06

2003-05-08

2003-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2003-01-30

2003-02-06

2003-02-10

2003-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2002-11-05

2002-11-06

2002-11-08

2002-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2002-07-23

2002-08-06

2002-08-08

2002-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2002-04-25

2002-05-06

2002-05-08

2002-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2002-01-17

2002-02-06

2002-02-08

2002-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2001-10-18

2001-11-05

2001-11-07

2001-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2001-08-01

2001-08-06

2001-08-08

2001-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2001-04-26

2001-05-07

2001-05-09

2001-05-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2001-01-18

2001-02-06

2001-02-08

2001-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2000-10-17

2000-11-06

2000-11-08

2000-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2000-07-20

2000-08-07

2000-08-09

2000-08-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2000-04-27

2000-05-08

2000-05-10

2000-05-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2000-01-20

2000-02-07

2000-02-09

2000-02-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

1999-10-26

1999-11-16

1999-11-18

1999-11-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

1999-07-22

1999-08-10

1999-08-12

1999-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

1999-04-30

1999-05-11

1999-05-13

1999-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

1999-01-22

1999-02-08

1999-02-10

1999-02-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

1998-10-27

1998-11-10

1998-11-13

1998-11-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

1998-07-30

1998-08-11

1998-08-13

1998-08-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

1998-04-23

1998-05-05

1998-05-07

1998-05-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

1998-01-22

1998-02-05

1998-02-09

1998-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

1997-10-23

1997-10-31

1997-11-04

1997-11-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

1997-07-24

1997-08-01

1997-08-05

1997-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

1997-04-25

1997-05-02

1997-05-06

1997-05-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

1997-01-23

1997-01-31

1997-02-04

1997-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

1996-10-25

1996-11-01

1996-11-05

1996-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

1996-07-19

1996-08-01

1996-08-05

1996-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

1996-04-18

1996-04-26

1996-04-30

1996-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

1996-01-26

1996-02-02

1996-02-06

1996-02-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

1995-10-26

1995-11-03

1995-11-07

1995-11-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

1995-07-27

1995-08-04

1995-08-08

1995-08-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

1995-04-26

1995-05-04

1995-05-10

1995-05-24

Initial

Regular

Quarter

COF

Investor Resources

Learn more about Capital One Financial on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

COF

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Credit Services

Capital One Financial- (COF)-provides various financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients in the United States. It offers commercial and consumer loans, commercial and consumer deposit account services, commercial credit cards, treasury management services, trust services, and other banking related products, such as insurance, brokerage services, merchant services, and investment banking, as well as provides money market and certificate of deposit accounts through Internet channels. Capital One Financial Corporation also offers consumer credit and debit card products; telephone banking services; and global financial services, including small business lending, installment loans, home loans, healthcare finance, and other consumer financial services, as well as involves in financing for the purchase of new and used vehicles, and the refinancing of existing motor vehicle loans. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

