This table allows you to know how fast IIF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-19 $0.027914 2018-12-20 $3.824718 2018-06-28 $2.215976 2018-06-28 $0.023784 2018-06-28 $0.031587 2011-06-28 $0.993818 2011-06-28 $0.184183 2010-12-21 $1.874254 2010-12-21 $0.599056 2008-12-17 $1.7756 2008-06-26 $0.2044 2008-06-26 $7.4981 2008-06-26 $0.9164 2007-12-19 $0.3696 2007-12-19 $0.1643 2007-12-19 $11.369 2007-06-27 $4.804 2007-06-27 $0.1002 2006-12-20 $4.7433 2006-12-20 $0.2052 2006-06-28 $0.3507 2005-12-23 $0.2093 2005-12-23 $3.1033 2005-12-23 $0.3534 2005-06-28 $0.0757 2005-06-28 $0.1385 2004-12-21 $0.0714 2004-06-28 $0.0201 2003-12-22 $0.1793 2003-06-26 $0.0188 2002-06-26 $0.0132 2001-12-20 $0.1926 2001-06-27 $0.0331 2001-06-27 $0.8374 2000-12-20 $1.603