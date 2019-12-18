Best Dividend Stocks
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc.

Stock

IIF

Price as of:

$20.13 +0.03 +0.15%

Industry

Closed End Fund Foreign

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Foreign /

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc. (IIF)

IIF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.28%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.06

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get IIF DARS™ Rating

IIF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$20.13

Quote Time

Today's Volume

11,210

Open Price

$20.02

Day's Range

$20.02 - $20.15

Previous Close

$20.1

52 week low / high

$17.56 - $23.62

Percent off 52 week high

-14.78%

IIF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.0279

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 19

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.0279

2019-12-10

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2020-01-15

Regular

Trade IIF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
IIF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IIF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-19

$0.027914

2018-12-20

$3.824718

2018-06-28

$2.215976

2018-06-28

$0.023784

2018-06-28

$0.031587

2011-06-28

$0.993818

2011-06-28

$0.184183

2010-12-21

$1.874254

2010-12-21

$0.599056

2008-12-17

$1.7756

2008-06-26

$0.2044

2008-06-26

$7.4981

2008-06-26

$0.9164

2007-12-19

$0.3696

2007-12-19

$0.1643

2007-12-19

$11.369

2007-06-27

$4.804

2007-06-27

$0.1002

2006-12-20

$4.7433

2006-12-20

$0.2052

2006-06-28

$0.3507

2005-12-23

$0.2093

2005-12-23

$3.1033

2005-12-23

$0.3534

2005-06-28

$0.0757

2005-06-28

$0.1385

2004-12-21

$0.0714

2004-06-28

$0.0201

2003-12-22

$0.1793

2003-06-26

$0.0188

2002-06-26

$0.0132

2001-12-20

$0.1926

2001-06-27

$0.0331

2001-06-27

$0.8374

2000-12-20

$1.603

IIF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
IIF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IIF

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

IIF Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

IIF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

-99.08%

0years

IIF

News
IIF

Research
IIF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IIF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

IIF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2020-01-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0279

2019-12-10

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2020-01-15

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-01-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$3.8247

2018-12-11

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2019-01-15

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0316

2018-06-19

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-13

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0238

2018-06-19

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.2160

2018-06-19

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-13

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-01-06

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1842

2011-06-20

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-15

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.9938

2011-06-20

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-15

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-01-07

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5991

2010-12-13

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2011-01-07

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$1.8743

2010-12-13

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2011-01-07

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-01-07

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-01-07

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.7756

2008-12-12

2008-12-17

2008-12-19

2009-01-07

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.9164

2008-06-20

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-07-15

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$7.4981

2008-06-20

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-07-15

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.2044

2008-06-20

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-07-15

Extra

Special

Annual

$11.3690

2007-12-14

2007-12-19

2007-12-21

2008-01-07

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.1643

2007-12-14

2007-12-19

2007-12-21

2008-01-07

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3696

2007-12-14

2007-12-19

2007-12-21

2008-01-07

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.1002

2007-06-19

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-07-13

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$4.8040

2007-06-19

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-07-13

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2007-01-05

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2052

2006-12-15

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2007-01-05

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$4.7433

2006-12-15

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2007-01-05

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.3507

2006-06-20

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-14

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.3534

2005-12-21

2005-12-23

2005-12-28

2006-01-06

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$3.1033

2005-12-21

2005-12-23

2005-12-28

2006-01-06

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.2093

2005-12-21

2005-12-23

2005-12-28

2006-01-06

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1385

2005-06-20

2005-06-28

2005-06-30

2005-07-15

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.0757

2005-06-20

2005-06-28

2005-06-30

2005-07-15

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0714

Unknown

2004-12-21

2004-12-23

2005-01-07

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0201

Unknown

2004-06-28

2004-06-30

2004-07-15

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1793

2003-12-15

2003-12-22

2003-12-24

2004-01-09

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0188

2003-06-17

2003-06-26

2003-06-30

2003-07-15

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2003-01-11

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0132

2002-06-07

2002-06-26

2002-06-28

2002-07-09

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.1926

2001-12-14

2001-12-20

2001-12-24

2002-01-11

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.8374

Unknown

2001-06-27

2001-06-29

2001-07-10

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.0331

Unknown

2001-06-27

2001-06-29

2001-07-10

Extra

Special

Annual

$1.6030

2000-12-14

2000-12-20

2000-12-22

2001-01-12

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

IIF

Investor Resources

Learn more about Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

IIF

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Foreign

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

