This table allows you to know how fast ETW’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-23 $0.0727 2019-11-21 $0.0727 2019-10-23 $0.0727 2019-09-20 $0.0727 2019-08-22 $0.0727 2019-07-23 $0.0727 2019-06-20 $0.0727 2019-05-23 $0.0727 2019-04-22 $0.0727 2019-03-20 $0.0727 2019-02-20 $0.0727 2019-01-23 $0.0727 2018-12-21 $0.091 2018-11-21 $0.091 2018-10-23 $0.091 2018-09-20 $0.091 2018-08-23 $0.091 2018-07-23 $0.091 2018-06-21 $0.091 2018-05-23 $0.091 2018-04-20 $0.091 2018-03-21 $0.091 2018-02-20 $0.091 2018-01-23 $0.091 2017-12-21 $0.091 2017-11-21 $0.091 2017-10-23 $0.091 2017-09-21 $0.091 2017-08-22 $0.091 2017-07-20 $0.091 2017-06-21 $0.091 2017-05-22 $0.091 2017-04-19 $0.091 2017-03-22 $0.091 2017-02-16 $0.0973 2017-01-20 $0.0973 2016-12-21 $0.0973 2016-11-21 $0.0973 2016-10-20 $0.0973 2016-09-21 $0.0973 2016-08-22 $0.0973 2016-07-20 $0.0973 2016-06-21 $0.0973 2016-05-20 $0.0973 2016-04-20 $0.0973 2016-03-22 $0.0973 2016-02-18 $0.0973 2016-01-20 $0.0973 2015-12-21 $0.0973 2015-11-19 $0.0973 2015-10-21 $0.0973 2015-09-21 $0.0973 2015-08-20 $0.0973 2015-07-22 $0.0973 2015-06-19 $0.0973 2015-05-20 $0.0973 2015-04-21 $0.0973 2015-03-20 $0.0973 2015-02-18 $0.0973 2015-01-21 $0.0973 2014-12-22 $0.0973 2014-11-19 $0.0973 2014-10-22 $0.0973 2014-09-19 $0.0973 2014-08-20 $0.0973 2014-07-22 $0.0973 2014-06-19 $0.0973 2014-05-21 $0.0973 2014-04-21 $0.0973 2014-03-20 $0.0973 2014-02-19 $0.0973 2014-01-22 $0.0973 2013-12-20 $0.0973 2013-11-20 $0.0973 2013-10-22 $0.0973 2013-09-19 $0.0973 2013-08-21 $0.0973 2013-07-22 $0.0973 2013-06-19 $0.0973 2013-05-22 $0.0973 2013-04-19 $0.0973 2013-03-19 $0.0973 2013-02-19 $0.0973 2013-01-22 $0.0973 2012-12-20 $0.292 2012-09-19 $0.292 2012-06-20 $0.292 2012-03-21 $0.292 2011-12-21 $0.3024 2011-09-21 $0.3024 2011-06-21 $0.3024 2011-03-22 $0.3024 2010-12-21 $0.3024 2010-09-21 $0.39 2010-06-21 $0.39 2010-03-22 $0.39 2009-12-22 $0.45 2009-09-21 $0.45 2009-06-19 $0.45 2009-03-20 $0.45 2008-12-22 $0.45 2008-09-19 $0.45 2008-06-19 $0.45 2008-03-19 $0.45 2007-12-20 $0.45 2007-09-19 $0.45 2007-06-20 $0.45 2007-03-21 $0.45 2006-12-20 $0.45 2006-09-20 $0.45 2006-06-21 $0.45 2006-03-22 $0.45 2005-12-19 $0.45 2000-09-13 $0.51 2000-06-14 $0.51 2000-03-15 $0.51 1999-12-01 $0.51 1999-09-14 $0.51 1999-06-14 $0.51 1999-03-18 $0.51 1998-12-02 $0.51 1998-09-14 $0.51 1998-06-12 $0.51 1998-03-20 $0.51 1997-12-03 $0.51 1997-09-12 $0.51 1997-06-12 $0.51 1997-03-13 $0.51 1996-12-04 $0.51 1996-09-12 $0.51 1996-06-11 $0.51 1996-03-13 $0.51 1995-12-05 $0.51 1995-09-13 $0.51 1995-06-22 $0.51