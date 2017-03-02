This table allows you to know how fast ETV’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-23 $0.1108 2019-11-21 $0.1108 2019-10-23 $0.1108 2019-09-20 $0.1108 2019-08-22 $0.1108 2019-07-23 $0.1108 2019-06-20 $0.1108 2019-05-23 $0.1108 2019-04-22 $0.1108 2019-03-20 $0.1108 2019-02-20 $0.1108 2019-01-23 $0.1108 2018-12-21 $0.1108 2018-11-21 $0.1108 2018-10-23 $0.1108 2018-09-20 $0.1108 2018-08-23 $0.1108 2018-07-23 $0.1108 2018-06-21 $0.1108 2018-05-23 $0.1108 2018-04-20 $0.1108 2018-03-21 $0.1108 2018-02-20 $0.1108 2018-01-23 $0.1108 2017-12-21 $0.1108 2017-11-21 $0.1108 2017-10-23 $0.1108 2017-09-21 $0.1108 2017-08-22 $0.1108 2017-07-20 $0.1108 2017-06-21 $0.1108 2017-05-22 $0.1108 2017-04-19 $0.1108 2017-03-22 $0.1108 2017-02-16 $0.1108 2017-01-20 $0.1108 2016-12-21 $0.1108 2016-11-21 $0.1108 2016-10-20 $0.1108 2016-09-21 $0.1108 2016-08-22 $0.1108 2016-07-20 $0.1108 2016-06-21 $0.1108 2016-05-20 $0.1108 2016-04-20 $0.1108 2016-03-22 $0.1108 2016-02-18 $0.1108 2016-01-20 $0.1108 2015-12-21 $0.1108 2015-11-19 $0.1108 2015-10-21 $0.1108 2015-09-21 $0.1108 2015-08-20 $0.1108 2015-07-22 $0.1108 2015-06-19 $0.1108 2015-05-20 $0.1108 2015-04-21 $0.1108 2015-03-20 $0.1108 2015-02-18 $0.1108 2015-01-21 $0.1108 2014-12-22 $0.1108 2014-11-19 $0.1108 2014-10-22 $0.1108 2014-09-19 $0.1108 2014-08-20 $0.1108 2014-07-22 $0.1108 2014-06-19 $0.1108 2014-05-21 $0.1108 2014-04-21 $0.1108 2014-03-20 $0.1108 2014-02-19 $0.1108 2014-01-22 $0.1108 2013-12-20 $0.1108 2013-11-20 $0.1108 2013-10-22 $0.1108 2013-09-19 $0.1108 2013-08-21 $0.1108 2013-07-22 $0.1108 2013-06-19 $0.1108 2013-05-22 $0.1108 2013-04-19 $0.1108 2013-03-19 $0.1108 2013-02-19 $0.1108 2013-01-22 $0.1108 2012-12-20 $0.3323 2012-09-19 $0.3323 2012-06-20 $0.3323 2012-03-21 $0.3323 2011-12-21 $0.3323 2011-09-21 $0.3323 2011-06-21 $0.3323 2011-03-22 $0.3323 2010-12-21 $0.3323 2010-09-21 $0.4 2010-06-21 $0.4 2010-03-22 $0.4 2009-12-22 $0.475 2009-09-21 $0.475 2009-06-19 $0.475 2009-03-20 $0.475 2008-12-22 $0.475 2008-09-19 $0.475 2008-06-19 $0.475 2008-03-19 $0.475 2007-12-20 $0.475 2007-09-19 $0.475 2007-06-20 $0.475 2007-03-21 $0.475 2006-12-20 $0.475 2006-09-20 $0.475 2006-06-21 $0.475 2006-03-22 $0.475 2005-12-19 $0.475 2005-09-21 $0.475