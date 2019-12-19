This table allows you to know how fast BIF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2020-01-21 $0.102 2019-10-22 $0.102 2019-07-22 $0.102 2019-04-22 $0.102 2019-01-23 $0.102 2018-10-23 $0.034 2018-09-20 $0.034 2018-08-22 $0.034 2018-07-23 $0.034 2018-06-21 $0.034 2018-05-22 $0.034 2018-04-20 $0.034 2018-03-21 $0.034 2018-02-20 $0.034 2018-01-23 $0.034 2017-12-20 $0.034 2017-11-21 $0.034 2017-10-23 $0.034 2017-09-21 $0.034 2017-08-22 $0.034 2017-07-20 $0.034 2017-06-21 $0.034 2017-05-19 $0.034 2017-04-19 $0.034 2017-03-22 $0.034 2017-02-16 $0.034 2017-01-20 $0.034 2016-12-20 $0.034 2016-11-18 $0.034 2016-10-20 $0.033 2016-09-21 $0.033 2016-08-22 $0.033 2016-07-20 $0.033 2016-06-21 $0.033 2016-05-19 $0.033 2016-04-20 $0.033 2016-03-21 $0.033 2016-02-18 $0.033 2016-01-20 $0.033 2015-12-22 $0.04713 2015-12-22 $0.0754 2015-11-19 $0.033 2014-12-18 $0.29417 2014-06-27 $0.04477 2013-12-27 $0.39223 2013-07-19 $0.05643 2012-12-27 $0.14 2012-12-27 $0.15 2011-12-28 $0.11 2010-12-23 $0.1 2008-10-22 $0.115 2008-09-19 $0.115 2008-08-20 $0.115 2008-07-22 $0.115 2008-06-19 $0.115 2008-05-21 $0.115 2008-04-21 $0.115 2008-03-19 $0.115 2008-02-20 $0.115 2008-01-22 $0.115 2007-12-20 $0.115 2007-11-20 $0.115 2007-10-22 $0.115 2007-09-19 $0.115 2007-08-22 $0.115 2007-07-20 $0.115 2007-06-20 $0.115 2007-05-22 $0.115 2007-04-19 $0.115 2007-03-21 $0.115 2007-02-16 $0.115 2007-01-22 $0.1 2006-12-20 $0.1 2006-11-21 $0.1 2006-10-20 $0.1 2006-09-20 $0.1 2006-08-22 $0.1 2006-07-20 $0.1 2006-06-21 $0.1 2006-05-23 $0.1 2005-12-21 $0.02 2003-12-22 $0.025 2002-05-15 $0.08 2002-02-15 $0.17 2001-11-14 $0.17 2001-08-15 $0.17 2001-05-16 $0.17 2001-02-14 $0.16 2000-11-15 $0.18 2000-08-16 $0.18 2000-05-17 $0.19 2000-02-16 $0.19 1999-11-17 $0.19 1999-08-18 $0.19 1999-05-19 $0.19 1999-02-17 $0.19 1998-11-18 $0.19 1998-08-19 $0.19 1998-05-18 $0.19 1998-02-18 $0.19 1997-11-20 $0.19 1997-08-21 $0.19 1997-05-16 $0.19 1997-02-12 $0.19 1996-11-21 $0.2 1996-11-21 $0.02 1996-08-22 $0.2 1996-05-16 $0.2 1996-02-12 $0.2 1995-11-17 $0.2 1995-08-18 $0.2 1995-05-16 $0.2 1993-11-16 $0.02 ()