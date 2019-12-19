Best Dividend Stocks
Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc.

Stock

BIF

Price as of:

$11.66 +0.01 +0.09%

Industry

Closed End Fund Equity

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Equity /

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc. (BIF)

BIF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.50%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.41

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BIF DARS™ Rating

BIF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$11.66

Quote Time

Today's Volume

60,820

Open Price

$11.63

Day's Range

$11.6 - $11.67

Previous Close

$11.65

52 week low / high

$9.45 - $11.72

Percent off 52 week high

-0.51%

BIF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.1020

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 21

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.1020

2019-11-14

2020-01-21

2020-01-22

2020-01-31

Regular

Trade BIF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
BIF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BIF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-21

$0.102

2019-10-22

$0.102

2019-07-22

$0.102

2019-04-22

$0.102

2019-01-23

$0.102

2018-10-23

$0.034

2018-09-20

$0.034

2018-08-22

$0.034

2018-07-23

$0.034

2018-06-21

$0.034

2018-05-22

$0.034

2018-04-20

$0.034

2018-03-21

$0.034

2018-02-20

$0.034

2018-01-23

$0.034

2017-12-20

$0.034

2017-11-21

$0.034

2017-10-23

$0.034

2017-09-21

$0.034

2017-08-22

$0.034

2017-07-20

$0.034

2017-06-21

$0.034

2017-05-19

$0.034

2017-04-19

$0.034

2017-03-22

$0.034

2017-02-16

$0.034

2017-01-20

$0.034

2016-12-20

$0.034

2016-11-18

$0.034

2016-10-20

$0.033

2016-09-21

$0.033

2016-08-22

$0.033

2016-07-20

$0.033

2016-06-21

$0.033

2016-05-19

$0.033

2016-04-20

$0.033

2016-03-21

$0.033

2016-02-18

$0.033

2016-01-20

$0.033

2015-12-22

$0.04713

2015-12-22

$0.0754

2015-11-19

$0.033

2014-12-18

$0.29417

2014-06-27

$0.04477

2013-12-27

$0.39223

2013-07-19

$0.05643

2012-12-27

$0.14

2012-12-27

$0.15

2011-12-28

$0.11

2010-12-23

$0.1

2008-10-22

$0.115

2008-09-19

$0.115

2008-08-20

$0.115

2008-07-22

$0.115

2008-06-19

$0.115

2008-05-21

$0.115

2008-04-21

$0.115

2008-03-19

$0.115

2008-02-20

$0.115

2008-01-22

$0.115

2007-12-20

$0.115

2007-11-20

$0.115

2007-10-22

$0.115

2007-09-19

$0.115

2007-08-22

$0.115

2007-07-20

$0.115

2007-06-20

$0.115

2007-05-22

$0.115

2007-04-19

$0.115

2007-03-21

$0.115

2007-02-16

$0.115

2007-01-22

$0.1

2006-12-20

$0.1

2006-11-21

$0.1

2006-10-20

$0.1

2006-09-20

$0.1

2006-08-22

$0.1

2006-07-20

$0.1

2006-06-21

$0.1

2006-05-23

$0.1

2005-12-21

$0.02

2003-12-22

$0.025

2002-05-15

$0.08

2002-02-15

$0.17

2001-11-14

$0.17

2001-08-15

$0.17

2001-05-16

$0.17

2001-02-14

$0.16

2000-11-15

$0.18

2000-08-16

$0.18

2000-05-17

$0.19

2000-02-16

$0.19

1999-11-17

$0.19

1999-08-18

$0.19

1999-05-19

$0.19

1999-02-17

$0.19

1998-11-18

$0.19

1998-08-19

$0.19

1998-05-18

$0.19

1998-02-18

$0.19

1997-11-20

$0.19

1997-08-21

$0.19

1997-05-16

$0.19

1997-02-12

$0.19

1996-11-21

$0.2

1996-11-21

$0.02

1996-08-22

$0.2

1996-05-16

$0.2

1996-02-12

$0.2

1995-11-17

$0.2

1995-08-18

$0.2

1995-05-16

$0.2

1993-11-16

$0.02 ()

BIF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
BIF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BIF

Metric

BIF Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

BIF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.83%

20.00%

0years

BIF

News
BIF

Research
BIF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BIF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2008

2007

2006

2005

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1993

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

BIF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1020

2019-11-14

2020-01-21

2020-01-22

2020-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1020

2019-08-14

2019-10-22

2019-10-23

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1020

2019-05-14

2019-07-22

2019-07-23

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1020

2019-02-15

2019-04-22

2019-04-23

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1020

2018-11-12

2019-01-23

2019-01-24

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0340

2018-08-07

2018-10-23

2018-10-24

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2018-08-07

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2018-08-07

2018-08-22

2018-08-23

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2018-05-11

2018-07-23

2018-07-24

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2018-05-11

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2018-05-11

2018-05-22

2018-05-23

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2018-02-09

2018-04-20

2018-04-23

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2018-02-09

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2018-02-09

2018-02-20

2018-02-21

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2017-11-10

2018-01-23

2018-01-24

2018-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2017-11-10

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2017-11-10

2017-11-21

2017-11-22

2017-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2017-08-10

2017-10-23

2017-10-24

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2017-08-10

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2017-08-10

2017-08-22

2017-08-24

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2017-05-12

2017-07-20

2017-07-24

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2017-05-12

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2017-05-12

2017-05-19

2017-05-23

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2017-02-08

2017-04-19

2017-04-21

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2017-02-08

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2017-02-08

2017-02-16

2017-02-21

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2016-11-10

2017-01-20

2017-01-24

2017-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2016-11-10

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2016-11-10

2016-11-18

2016-11-22

2016-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2016-08-04

2016-10-20

2016-10-24

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2016-08-04

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2016-08-04

2016-08-22

2016-08-24

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2016-05-05

2016-07-20

2016-07-22

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2016-05-05

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2016-05-05

2016-05-19

2016-05-23

2016-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2016-02-09

2016-04-20

2016-04-22

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2016-02-09

2016-03-21

2016-03-23

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2016-02-09

2016-02-18

2016-02-22

2016-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2016-01-12

2016-01-20

2016-01-22

2016-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0754

2015-12-14

2015-12-22

2015-12-24

2015-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.0471

2015-12-14

2015-12-22

2015-12-24

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0330

2015-11-11

2015-11-19

2015-11-23

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2942

2014-12-12

2014-12-18

2014-12-22

2014-12-30

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0448

2014-06-16

2014-06-27

2014-07-01

2014-07-11

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.3922

2013-12-13

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-10

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0564

2013-07-10

2013-07-19

2013-07-23

2013-07-30

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.1500

2012-12-19

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-11

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.1400

2012-12-19

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-11

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1100

2011-12-20

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-11

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1000

2010-12-17

2010-12-23

2010-12-28

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1150

2008-08-05

2008-10-22

2008-10-24

2008-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2008-08-05

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2008-08-05

2008-08-20

2008-08-22

2008-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2008-04-29

2008-07-22

2008-07-24

2008-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2008-04-29

2008-06-19

2008-06-23

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2008-04-29

2008-05-21

2008-05-23

2008-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2008-02-01

2008-04-21

2008-04-23

2008-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2008-02-01

2008-03-19

2008-03-24

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2008-02-01

2008-02-20

2008-02-22

2008-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2007-10-30

2008-01-22

2008-01-24

2008-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2007-10-30

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2007-10-30

2007-11-20

2007-11-23

2007-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2007-08-09

2007-10-22

2007-10-24

2007-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2007-08-09

2007-09-19

2007-09-21

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2007-08-09

2007-08-22

2007-08-24

2007-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2007-04-30

2007-07-20

2007-07-24

2007-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2007-04-30

2007-06-20

2007-06-22

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2007-04-30

2007-05-22

2007-05-24

2007-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2007-02-06

2007-04-19

2007-04-23

2007-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2007-02-06

2007-03-21

2007-03-23

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2007-02-06

2007-02-16

2007-02-21

2007-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2006-11-08

2007-01-22

2007-01-24

2007-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2006-11-08

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2006-11-08

2006-11-21

2006-11-24

2006-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2006-08-08

2006-10-20

2006-10-24

2006-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2006-08-08

2006-09-20

2006-09-22

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2006-08-08

2006-08-22

2006-08-24

2006-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2006-07-10

2006-07-20

2006-07-24

2006-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2006-06-09

2006-06-21

2006-06-23

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2006-05-15

2006-05-23

2006-05-25

2006-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0200

2005-12-13

2005-12-21

2005-12-23

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0250

Unknown

2003-12-22

2003-12-24

2003-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0800

Unknown

2002-05-15

2002-05-17

2002-06-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

Unknown

2002-02-15

2002-02-20

2002-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

Unknown

2001-11-14

2001-11-16

2001-12-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

Unknown

2001-08-15

2001-08-17

2001-09-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

Unknown

2001-05-16

2001-05-18

2001-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

Unknown

2001-02-14

2001-02-16

2001-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

Unknown

2000-11-15

2000-11-17

2000-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2000-07-18

2000-08-16

2000-08-18

2000-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2000-04-25

2000-05-17

2000-05-19

2000-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

Unknown

2000-02-16

2000-02-18

2000-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

1999-10-21

1999-11-17

1999-11-19

1999-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

1999-07-27

1999-08-18

1999-08-20

1999-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

1999-04-20

1999-05-19

1999-05-21

1999-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

1999-01-20

1999-02-17

1999-02-19

1999-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

1998-10-28

1998-11-18

1998-11-20

1998-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

1998-07-23

1998-08-19

1998-08-23

1998-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

1998-04-15

1998-05-18

1998-05-20

1998-06-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

1998-01-27

1998-02-18

1998-02-20

1998-03-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

1997-10-15

1997-11-20

1997-11-24

1997-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

1997-08-13

1997-08-21

1997-08-25

1997-09-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

1997-05-14

1997-05-16

1997-05-20

1997-06-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

1997-01-08

1997-02-12

1997-02-14

1997-03-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

1996-11-13

1996-11-21

1996-11-25

1996-12-02

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.2000

1996-11-13

1996-11-21

1996-11-25

1996-12-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1996-08-14

1996-08-22

1996-08-26

1996-09-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1996-05-08

1996-05-16

1996-05-20

1996-06-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1996-01-10

1996-02-12

1996-02-14

1996-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1995-11-08

1995-11-17

1995-11-21

1995-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1995-08-09

1995-08-18

1995-08-22

1995-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1995-05-10

1995-05-16

1995-05-22

1995-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200 ()

1993-11-10

1993-11-16

1993-11-22

1993-12-01

Extra

Special

Quarter

BIF

Investor Resources

Learn more about Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

BIF

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Equity

No company description available.

