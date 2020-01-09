Best Closed - End Fund - Equity Dividend Stocks
Closed-end funds are investment companies that raise money through an IPO, which they then use to invest in other companies. These funds have a fixed numbers of shares that are bought and sold in the market. They are generally structured as corporations and on average pay much higher-than-average dividend yields.
8.35%
Closed - End Fund - Equity Industry Dividend Yield*
*Calculated as the simple average of company dividend yields in this group, excluding inactive stocks.
Top 81 Closed End Fund Equity Dividend Stocks
|Stock Symbol
|Company Name
|DARS™ Rating
|Dividend Yield
|Current Price
|Annual Dividend
|Ex-Div Date
|Pay Date
|CLM
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc.
|locked
|21.04%
|$10.62
|$2.2236
|2020-08-13
|2020-08-31
|CRF
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc
|locked
|20.99%
|$10.30
|$2.1552
|2020-08-13
|2020-08-31
|OXLC
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp
|locked
|19.42%
|$4.02
|$0.8100
|2020-08-14
|2020-08-31
|MRCC
|Monroe Capital Corp
|locked
|15.77%
|$6.26
|$1.0000
|2020-06-12
|2020-06-30
|OFS
|Orchard First Source Capital, Inc.
|locked
|15.60%
|$4.21
|$0.6800
|2020-06-22
|2020-06-30
|PNNT
|Pennantpark Investment Corp
|locked
|14.95%
|$3.24
|$0.4800
|2020-06-16
|2020-07-01
|WHF
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc
|locked
|13.84%
|$9.94
|$1.4200
|2020-06-18
|2020-07-03
|GGT
|Gabelli Global Multimedia Trust Inc.
|locked
|13.33%
|$6.62
|$0.8800
|2020-06-15
|2020-06-23
|NRO
|Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc
|locked
|13.01%
|$3.75
|$0.4800
|2020-07-14
|2020-07-31
|GLV
|Clough Global Allocation Fund Com Shs of Ben Interest
|locked
|13.01%
|$9.24
|$1.2096
|2020-08-20
|2020-08-31
|SCM
|Stellus Capital Investment Corp
|locked
|13.00%
|$7.51
|$1.0000
|2020-07-14
|2020-07-31
|MCN
|Madison/Claymore Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund
|locked
|12.35%
|$5.76
|$0.7200
|2020-06-15
|2020-06-30
|SCD
|LMP Capital & Income Fund Inc
|locked
|12.06%
|$10.14
|$1.2400
|2020-06-22
|2020-07-01
|GAB
|Gabelli Equity Trust Inc.
|locked
|12.05%
|$4.95
|$0.6000
|2020-06-15
|2020-06-23
|KYN
|Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Co
|locked
|11.81%
|$4.89
|$0.6000
|2020-06-17
|2020-06-30
|CHW
|Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Com Sh of Ben Int
|locked
|10.85%
|$7.77
|$0.8400
|2020-07-10
|2020-07-20
|VGI
|Virtus Global Multi-Sector Inco
|locked
|10.70%
|$11.16
|$1.2000
|2020-08-12
|2020-08-20
|USA
|Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Shs. Ben. Int.
|locked
|10.54%
|$5.84
|$0.6400
|2020-07-23
|2020-09-08
|HRZN
|Horizon Technology Finance Corp.
|locked
|10.42%
|$11.27
|$1.2000
|2020-08-17
|2020-09-15
|JRS
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|locked
|10.12%
|$7.40
|$0.7600
|2020-06-12
|2020-07-01
* Stock Price shown is previous day’s closing price.
** Recommended date/price reflects the stock’s price on the day the stock was added to the list.