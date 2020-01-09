Welcome to Dividend.com
Closed End Fund Equity

Closed End Fund Equity

Best Closed - End Fund - Equity Dividend Stocks

Closed-end funds are investment companies that raise money through an IPO, which they then use to invest in other companies. These funds have a fixed numbers of shares that are bought and sold in the market. They are generally structured as corporations and on average pay much higher-than-average dividend yields.

8.35%

Closed - End Fund - Equity Industry Dividend Yield*

*Calculated as the simple average of company dividend yields in this group, excluding inactive stocks.

Top 81 Closed End Fund Equity Dividend Stocks

  • Overview

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield Current Price Annual Dividend Ex-Div Date Pay Date
CLM Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. locked 21.04% $10.62 $2.2236 2020-08-13 2020-08-31
CRF Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc locked 20.99% $10.30 $2.1552 2020-08-13 2020-08-31
OXLC Oxford Lane Capital Corp locked 19.42% $4.02 $0.8100 2020-08-14 2020-08-31
MRCC Monroe Capital Corp locked 15.77% $6.26 $1.0000 2020-06-12 2020-06-30
OFS Orchard First Source Capital, Inc. locked 15.60% $4.21 $0.6800 2020-06-22 2020-06-30
PNNT Pennantpark Investment Corp locked 14.95% $3.24 $0.4800 2020-06-16 2020-07-01
WHF WhiteHorse Finance Inc locked 13.84% $9.94 $1.4200 2020-06-18 2020-07-03
GGT Gabelli Global Multimedia Trust Inc. locked 13.33% $6.62 $0.8800 2020-06-15 2020-06-23
NRO Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc locked 13.01% $3.75 $0.4800 2020-07-14 2020-07-31
GLV Clough Global Allocation Fund Com Shs of Ben Interest locked 13.01% $9.24 $1.2096 2020-08-20 2020-08-31
SCM Stellus Capital Investment Corp locked 13.00% $7.51 $1.0000 2020-07-14 2020-07-31
MCN Madison/Claymore Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund locked 12.35% $5.76 $0.7200 2020-06-15 2020-06-30
SCD LMP Capital & Income Fund Inc locked 12.06% $10.14 $1.2400 2020-06-22 2020-07-01
GAB Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. locked 12.05% $4.95 $0.6000 2020-06-15 2020-06-23
KYN Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Co locked 11.81% $4.89 $0.6000 2020-06-17 2020-06-30
CHW Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Com Sh of Ben Int locked 10.85% $7.77 $0.8400 2020-07-10 2020-07-20
VGI Virtus Global Multi-Sector Inco locked 10.70% $11.16 $1.2000 2020-08-12 2020-08-20
USA Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Shs. Ben. Int. locked 10.54% $5.84 $0.6400 2020-07-23 2020-09-08
HRZN Horizon Technology Finance Corp. locked 10.42% $11.27 $1.2000 2020-08-17 2020-09-15
JRS Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund locked 10.12% $7.40 $0.7600 2020-06-12 2020-07-01
* Stock Price shown is previous day’s closing price.
** Recommended date/price reflects the stock’s price on the day the stock was added to the list.

