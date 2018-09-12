This table allows you to know how fast NMZ’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-12 $0.0595 2019-11-14 $0.0595 2019-10-11 $0.0595 2019-09-12 $0.0595 2019-08-14 $0.0595 2019-07-12 $0.0595 2019-06-13 $0.0595 2019-05-14 $0.0595 2019-04-12 $0.0595 2019-03-14 $0.0595 2019-02-14 $0.0565 2019-01-14 $0.0565 2018-12-13 $0.0565 2018-11-14 $0.0565 2018-10-12 $0.0565 2018-09-13 $0.0565 2018-08-14 $0.06 2018-07-12 $0.06 2018-06-14 $0.06 2018-05-14 $0.06 2018-04-12 $0.06 2018-03-14 $0.06 2018-02-14 $0.065 2018-01-11 $0.065 2017-12-14 $0.0091 2017-12-14 $0.065 2017-11-14 $0.065 2017-10-12 $0.065 2017-09-14 $0.065 2017-08-11 $0.0675 2017-07-12 $0.0675 2017-06-13 $0.0675 2017-05-11 $0.0675 2017-04-11 $0.0675 2017-03-13 $0.0675 2017-02-13 $0.0675 2017-01-11 $0.0675 2016-12-13 $0.0675 2016-12-13 $0.0053 2016-11-10 $0.0695 2016-10-12 $0.0695 2016-09-13 $0.0695 2016-08-11 $0.076 2016-07-13 $0.076 2016-06-13 $0.076 2016-05-11 $0.076 2016-04-13 $0.076 2016-03-11 $0.076 2016-02-10 $0.076 2016-01-13 $0.076 2015-12-11 $0.076 2015-12-11 $0.0095 2015-11-10 $0.076 2015-10-13 $0.076 2015-09-11 $0.076 2015-08-12 $0.076 2015-07-13 $0.076 2015-06-11 $0.076 2015-05-13 $0.076 2015-04-13 $0.076 2015-03-11 $0.076 2015-02-11 $0.076 2015-01-13 $0.076 2014-12-11 $0.076 2014-12-11 $0.0102 2014-11-12 $0.076 2014-10-10 $0.076 2014-09-11 $0.076 2014-08-13 $0.076 2014-07-11 $0.076 2014-06-11 $0.076 2014-05-13 $0.076 2014-04-11 $0.076 2014-03-12 $0.076 2014-02-12 $0.076 2014-01-13 $0.076 2013-12-11 $0.073 2013-12-11 $0.005 2013-11-13 $0.073 2013-10-10 $0.073 2013-09-11 $0.073 2013-07-23 $0.0551 2013-07-10 $0.073 2013-07-10 $0.0179 2013-06-12 $0.073 2013-05-13 $0.073 2013-04-11 $0.073 2013-03-13 $0.073 2013-02-13 $0.073 2013-01-11 $0.073 2012-12-12 $0.0037 2012-12-12 $0.073 2012-11-13 $0.073 2012-10-11 $0.073 2012-09-12 $0.073 2012-08-13 $0.073 2012-07-11 $0.073 2012-06-13 $0.073 2012-05-11 $0.073 2012-04-11 $0.073 2012-03-13 $0.073 2012-02-13 $0.073 2012-01-11 $0.073 2011-12-13 $0.073 2011-11-10 $0.073 2011-10-12 $0.073 2011-09-13 $0.073 2011-08-11 $0.078 2011-07-13 $0.078 2011-06-13 $0.078 2011-05-11 $0.0835 2011-04-13 $0.0835 2011-03-11 $0.0835 2011-02-11 $0.0835 2011-01-12 $0.0835 2010-12-13 $0.0835 2010-11-10 $0.0835 2010-10-13 $0.0835 2010-09-13 $0.0835 2010-08-11 $0.0835 2010-07-13 $0.0835 2010-06-11 $0.0835 2010-05-12 $0.0835 2010-04-13 $0.0835 2010-03-11 $0.0835 2010-02-10 $0.0835 2010-01-13 $0.0835 2009-12-11 $0.0835 2009-12-11 $0.0043 2009-11-10 $0.0835 2009-10-13 $0.0835 2009-09-11 $0.0835 2009-08-12 $0.0835 2009-07-13 $0.0835 2009-06-11 $0.0835 2009-05-13 $0.0835 2009-04-13 $0.0835 2009-03-11 $0.0835 2009-02-11 $0.0835 2009-01-13 $0.0835 2008-12-11 $0.0835 2008-12-11 $0.0391 2008-11-12 $0.0835 2008-10-10 $0.0835 2008-09-11 $0.0835 2008-08-13 $0.0815 2008-07-11 $0.0815 2008-06-11 $0.0815 2008-05-13 $0.0815 2008-04-11 $0.0815 2008-03-12 $0.0815 2008-02-13 $0.0815 2008-01-11 $0.0815 2007-12-12 $0.0028 2007-12-12 $0.0815 2007-12-12 $0.0905 2007-11-13 $0.0815 2007-10-11 $0.0815 2007-09-12 $0.0815 2007-08-13 $0.0815 2007-07-11 $0.0815 2007-06-13 $0.0815 2007-05-11 $0.0815 2007-04-11 $0.0815 2007-03-13 $0.0815 2007-02-13 $0.0815 2007-01-10 $0.0815 2006-12-13 $0.0045 2006-12-13 $0.0002 2006-12-13 $0.0815 2006-11-13 $0.0815 2006-10-11 $0.0815 2006-09-13 $0.0815 2006-08-11 $0.085 2006-07-12 $0.085 2006-06-13 $0.085 2006-05-11 $0.089 2006-04-11 $0.089 2006-03-13 $0.089 2006-02-13 $0.089 2006-01-11 $0.089 2005-12-13 $0.089 2005-11-10 $0.089 2005-10-12 $0.089 2005-09-13 $0.089 2005-08-11 $0.089 2005-07-13 $0.089 2005-06-13 $0.089 2005-05-11 $0.089 2005-04-13 $0.089 2005-03-11 $0.089 2005-02-11 $0.089 2005-01-12 $0.089 2004-12-13 $0.089 2004-12-13 $0.0621 2004-11-10 $0.089 2004-10-13 $0.089 2004-09-13 $0.089 2004-08-11 $0.089 2004-07-13 $0.089 2004-06-14 $0.089 2004-05-12 $0.089 2004-04-13 $0.089 2004-03-11 $0.089 2004-02-11 $0.089 2004-01-14 $0.089