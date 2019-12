This table allows you to know how fast MYD’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-13 $0.056 2019-11-14 $0.056 2019-10-11 $0.056 2019-09-13 $0.056 2019-08-14 $0.056 2019-07-12 $0.056 2019-06-13 $0.059 2019-05-14 $0.059 2019-04-12 $0.059 2019-03-14 $0.059 2019-02-14 $0.059 2019-01-14 $0.059 2018-12-12 $0.059 2018-11-14 $0.061 2018-10-12 $0.061 2018-09-13 $0.061 2018-08-14 $0.061 2018-07-13 $0.061 2018-06-14 $0.061 2018-05-14 $0.061 2018-04-13 $0.061 2018-03-14 $0.061 2018-02-14 $0.067 2018-01-12 $0.067 2017-12-11 $0.067 2017-11-14 $0.067 2017-10-13 $0.067 2017-09-14 $0.072 2017-08-11 $0.072 2017-07-12 $0.072 2017-06-13 $0.072 2017-05-11 $0.072 2017-04-11 $0.072 2017-03-13 $0.072 2017-02-13 $0.072 2017-01-11 $0.072 2016-12-08 $0.072 2016-11-10 $0.072 2016-10-12 $0.072 2016-09-13 $0.072 2016-08-11 $0.072 2016-07-13 $0.072 2016-06-13 $0.072 2016-05-12 $0.077 2016-04-13 $0.077 2016-03-11 $0.077 2016-02-11 $0.077 2016-01-13 $0.077 2015-12-10 $0.077 2015-11-12 $0.077 2015-10-13 $0.077 2015-09-11 $0.077 2015-08-12 $0.077 2015-07-13 $0.077 2015-06-11 $0.077 2015-05-13 $0.077 2015-04-13 $0.077 2015-03-11 $0.077 2015-02-11 $0.077 2015-01-13 $0.077 2014-12-10 $0.0805 2014-11-12 $0.0805 2014-10-10 $0.0805 2014-09-11 $0.0805 2014-08-13 $0.0805 2014-07-11 $0.0805 2014-06-12 $0.0805 2014-05-13 $0.0805 2014-04-11 $0.0805 2014-03-12 $0.0805 2014-02-12 $0.0805 2014-01-13 $0.0805 2013-12-11 $0.0805 2013-11-13 $0.0835 2013-10-11 $0.0835 2013-09-12 $0.0835 2013-08-13 $0.0835 2013-07-11 $0.0835 2013-06-12 $0.0835 2013-05-13 $0.0835 2013-04-11 $0.0835 2013-03-13 $0.0835 2013-02-13 $0.0835 2013-01-11 $0.0835 2012-12-12 $0.0835 2012-11-13 $0.0835 2012-10-11 $0.0835 2012-09-12 $0.0835 2012-08-13 $0.0835 2012-07-12 $0.0835 2012-06-13 $0.0835 2012-05-11 $0.0835 2012-04-12 $0.0835 2012-03-13 $0.0835 2012-02-13 $0.0825 2012-01-11 $0.0825 2011-12-13 $0.0825 2011-11-10 $0.0825 2011-10-12 $0.0825 2011-09-13 $0.0825 2011-08-11 $0.0825 2011-07-13 $0.0825 2011-06-13 $0.0825 2011-05-12 $0.0825 2011-04-13 $0.0825 2011-03-11 $0.0825 2011-02-11 $0.0825 2011-01-12 $0.0825 2010-12-13 $0.0825 2010-11-10 $0.0825 2010-10-13 $0.0825 2010-09-13 $0.0825 2010-08-12 $0.08 2010-07-13 $0.08 2010-06-11 $0.08 2010-05-12 $0.0765 2010-04-13 $0.0765 2010-03-11 $0.0765 2010-02-10 $0.069 2010-01-13 $0.069 2009-12-11 $0.069 2009-11-10 $0.069 2009-10-13 $0.069 2009-09-11 $0.069 2009-08-12 $0.069 2009-07-13 $0.069 2009-06-11 $0.069 2009-05-13 $0.064 2009-04-13 $0.064 2009-03-12 $0.064 2009-02-11 $0.064 2009-01-13 $0.064 2008-12-11 $0.064 2008-12-11 $0.003133 2008-11-12 $0.064 2008-10-10 $0.064 2008-09-11 $0.064 2008-08-13 $0.064 2008-07-11 $0.064 2008-06-12 $0.064 2008-05-13 $0.068 2008-04-11 $0.068 2008-03-12 $0.068 2008-02-13 $0.068 2008-01-17 $0.068 2007-12-12 $0.068 2007-11-13 $0.068 2007-10-11 $0.068 2007-09-12 $0.068 2007-08-13 $0.068 2007-07-12 $0.068 2007-06-13 $0.068 2007-05-11 $0.068 2007-04-12 $0.068 2007-03-13 $0.068 2007-02-13 $0.068 2007-01-11 $0.068 2006-12-13 $0.068 2006-11-10 $0.075 2006-10-12 $0.075 2006-09-13 $0.075 2006-08-10 $0.075 2006-07-13 $0.075 2006-06-09 $0.075 2006-05-11 $0.08 2006-04-12 $0.08 2006-03-10 $0.08 2006-02-10 $0.08 2006-01-13 $0.08 2005-12-13 $0.083 2005-12-13 $0.003092 2005-11-10 $0.083 2005-10-13 $0.083 2005-09-12 $0.083 2005-08-11 $0.083 2005-07-12 $0.083 2005-06-10 $0.083 2005-05-11 $0.083 2005-04-13 $0.083 2005-03-11 $0.083 2005-02-11 $0.083 2005-01-14 $0.083 2004-12-13 $0.081 2004-11-09 $0.081 2004-10-13 $0.081 2004-09-10 $0.081 2004-08-12 $0.081 2004-07-13 $0.081 2004-06-10 $0.081 2004-05-12 $0.081 2004-04-14 $0.081 2004-03-11 $0.081 2004-02-11 $0.081 2004-01-14 $0.078 2003-12-15 $0.078 2003-11-12 $0.078 2003-10-15 $0.078 2003-09-12 $0.078 2003-08-13 $0.078 2003-07-15 $0.078 2003-06-12 $0.078 2003-05-14 $0.078 2003-04-14 $0.078 2003-03-13 $0.078 2003-02-12 $0.078 2003-01-14 $0.078 2002-12-11 $0.078 2002-11-12 $0.078 2002-10-16 $0.078 2002-09-13 $0.077 2002-08-15 $0.077 2002-07-16 $0.077 2002-06-13 $0.077 2002-05-16 $0.077 2002-04-15 $0.077 2002-03-14 $0.077 2002-02-13 $0.077 2002-01-11 $0.0764 2001-12-18 $0.03056 2001-11-14 $0.12224 2001-10-12 $0.0764 2001-09-17 $0.0714 2001-08-16 $0.0714 2001-07-13 $0.0714 2001-06-15 $0.0714 2001-05-14 $0.0714 2001-04-11 $0.0714 2001-03-15 $0.0714 2001-02-14 $0.0714 2001-01-11 $0.0714 2000-12-18 $0.0714 2000-11-16 $0.0714 2000-10-13 $0.0714 2000-09-14 $0.0714 2000-08-16 $0.0714 2000-07-13 $0.0714 2000-06-15 $0.0714 2000-05-12 $0.0714 2000-04-13 $0.0714 2000-03-15 $0.0714 2000-02-15 $0.0714 2000-01-13 $0.075 1999-12-21 $0.075 1999-11-18 $0.077 1999-10-20 $0.077 1999-09-20 $0.077 1999-08-19 $0.077007 1999-07-21 $0.077 1999-06-21 $0.077 1999-05-19 $0.073462 1999-04-20 $0.076959 1999-03-22 $0.071407 1999-02-17 $0.079623 1999-01-20 $0.085839 1998-12-21 $0.505848 1998-12-21 $0.088121 1998-12-21 $0.140334 1998-11-18 $0.086596 1998-10-20 $0.077063 1998-09-18 $0.082684 1998-08-19 $0.084019 1998-07-21 $0.080117 1998-06-18 $0.082534 1998-05-19 $0.080393 1998-04-20 $0.08177 1998-03-19 $0.075169 1998-02-17 $0.08227 1998-01-20 $0.082212 1997-12-17 $0.119756 1997-12-17 $0.080052 1997-12-17 $0.142691 1997-11-13 $0.083737 1997-10-16 $0.081528 1997-09-16 $0.083968 1997-08-14 $0.083851 1997-07-17 $0.081751 1997-06-17 $0.085831 1997-05-15 $0.081347 1997-04-16 $0.084883 1997-03-18 $0.078527 1997-02-18 $0.085276 1997-01-17 $0.085392 1996-12-18 $0.207763 1996-12-18 $0.082688 1996-12-18 $0.018124 1996-11-14 $0.085115 1996-10-17 $0.082623 1996-09-13 $0.086058 1996-08-15 $0.08751 1996-07-18 $0.085157 1996-06-14 $0.090158 1996-05-17 $0.086581 1996-04-17 $0.09045 1996-03-15 $0.085266 1996-02-15 $0.088552 1996-01-17 $0.085035 1995-12-20 $0.083308 1995-11-21 $0.085969 1995-10-18 $0.081885 1995-09-20 $0.083748 1995-08-21 $0.08412 1995-07-19 $0.080396 1995-06-21 $0.080818 1995-05-15 $0.079849 1995-04-17 $0.083154 1994-12-13 $0.219392 () 1993-12-14 $0.089996 () 1993-12-14 $0.145052 ()