BlackRock MuniYield Fund Inc

Stock

MYD

Price as of:

$14.52 -0.03 -0.21%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Debt /

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Inc (MYD)

MYD

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

4.64%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.67

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get MYD DARS™ Rating

MYD

Daily Snapshot

Price

$14.52

Quote Time

Today's Volume

9,514

Open Price

$14.55

Day's Range

$14.52 - $14.55

Previous Close

$14.55

52 week low / high

$12.36 - $15.17

Percent off 52 week high

-4.28%

MYD

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MYD has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade MYD's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

MYD

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MYD’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.056

2019-11-14

$0.056

2019-10-11

$0.056

2019-09-13

$0.056

2019-08-14

$0.056

2019-07-12

$0.056

2019-06-13

$0.059

2019-05-14

$0.059

2019-04-12

$0.059

2019-03-14

$0.059

2019-02-14

$0.059

2019-01-14

$0.059

2018-12-12

$0.059

2018-11-14

$0.061

2018-10-12

$0.061

2018-09-13

$0.061

2018-08-14

$0.061

2018-07-13

$0.061

2018-06-14

$0.061

2018-05-14

$0.061

2018-04-13

$0.061

2018-03-14

$0.061

2018-02-14

$0.067

2018-01-12

$0.067

2017-12-11

$0.067

2017-11-14

$0.067

2017-10-13

$0.067

2017-09-14

$0.072

2017-08-11

$0.072

2017-07-12

$0.072

2017-06-13

$0.072

2017-05-11

$0.072

2017-04-11

$0.072

2017-03-13

$0.072

2017-02-13

$0.072

2017-01-11

$0.072

2016-12-08

$0.072

2016-11-10

$0.072

2016-10-12

$0.072

2016-09-13

$0.072

2016-08-11

$0.072

2016-07-13

$0.072

2016-06-13

$0.072

2016-05-12

$0.077

2016-04-13

$0.077

2016-03-11

$0.077

2016-02-11

$0.077

2016-01-13

$0.077

2015-12-10

$0.077

2015-11-12

$0.077

2015-10-13

$0.077

2015-09-11

$0.077

2015-08-12

$0.077

2015-07-13

$0.077

2015-06-11

$0.077

2015-05-13

$0.077

2015-04-13

$0.077

2015-03-11

$0.077

2015-02-11

$0.077

2015-01-13

$0.077

2014-12-10

$0.0805

2014-11-12

$0.0805

2014-10-10

$0.0805

2014-09-11

$0.0805

2014-08-13

$0.0805

2014-07-11

$0.0805

2014-06-12

$0.0805

2014-05-13

$0.0805

2014-04-11

$0.0805

2014-03-12

$0.0805

2014-02-12

$0.0805

2014-01-13

$0.0805

2013-12-11

$0.0805

2013-11-13

$0.0835

2013-10-11

$0.0835

2013-09-12

$0.0835

2013-08-13

$0.0835

2013-07-11

$0.0835

2013-06-12

$0.0835

2013-05-13

$0.0835

2013-04-11

$0.0835

2013-03-13

$0.0835

2013-02-13

$0.0835

2013-01-11

$0.0835

2012-12-12

$0.0835

2012-11-13

$0.0835

2012-10-11

$0.0835

2012-09-12

$0.0835

2012-08-13

$0.0835

2012-07-12

$0.0835

2012-06-13

$0.0835

2012-05-11

$0.0835

2012-04-12

$0.0835

2012-03-13

$0.0835

2012-02-13

$0.0825

2012-01-11

$0.0825

2011-12-13

$0.0825

2011-11-10

$0.0825

2011-10-12

$0.0825

2011-09-13

$0.0825

2011-08-11

$0.0825

2011-07-13

$0.0825

2011-06-13

$0.0825

2011-05-12

$0.0825

2011-04-13

$0.0825

2011-03-11

$0.0825

2011-02-11

$0.0825

2011-01-12

$0.0825

2010-12-13

$0.0825

2010-11-10

$0.0825

2010-10-13

$0.0825

2010-09-13

$0.0825

2010-08-12

$0.08

2010-07-13

$0.08

2010-06-11

$0.08

2010-05-12

$0.0765

2010-04-13

$0.0765

2010-03-11

$0.0765

2010-02-10

$0.069

2010-01-13

$0.069

2009-12-11

$0.069

2009-11-10

$0.069

2009-10-13

$0.069

2009-09-11

$0.069

2009-08-12

$0.069

2009-07-13

$0.069

2009-06-11

$0.069

2009-05-13

$0.064

2009-04-13

$0.064

2009-03-12

$0.064

2009-02-11

$0.064

2009-01-13

$0.064

2008-12-11

$0.064

2008-12-11

$0.003133

2008-11-12

$0.064

2008-10-10

$0.064

2008-09-11

$0.064

2008-08-13

$0.064

2008-07-11

$0.064

2008-06-12

$0.064

2008-05-13

$0.068

2008-04-11

$0.068

2008-03-12

$0.068

2008-02-13

$0.068

2008-01-17

$0.068

2007-12-12

$0.068

2007-11-13

$0.068

2007-10-11

$0.068

2007-09-12

$0.068

2007-08-13

$0.068

2007-07-12

$0.068

2007-06-13

$0.068

2007-05-11

$0.068

2007-04-12

$0.068

2007-03-13

$0.068

2007-02-13

$0.068

2007-01-11

$0.068

2006-12-13

$0.068

2006-11-10

$0.075

2006-10-12

$0.075

2006-09-13

$0.075

2006-08-10

$0.075

2006-07-13

$0.075

2006-06-09

$0.075

2006-05-11

$0.08

2006-04-12

$0.08

2006-03-10

$0.08

2006-02-10

$0.08

2006-01-13

$0.08

2005-12-13

$0.083

2005-12-13

$0.003092

2005-11-10

$0.083

2005-10-13

$0.083

2005-09-12

$0.083

2005-08-11

$0.083

2005-07-12

$0.083

2005-06-10

$0.083

2005-05-11

$0.083

2005-04-13

$0.083

2005-03-11

$0.083

2005-02-11

$0.083

2005-01-14

$0.083

2004-12-13

$0.081

2004-11-09

$0.081

2004-10-13

$0.081

2004-09-10

$0.081

2004-08-12

$0.081

2004-07-13

$0.081

2004-06-10

$0.081

2004-05-12

$0.081

2004-04-14

$0.081

2004-03-11

$0.081

2004-02-11

$0.081

2004-01-14

$0.078

2003-12-15

$0.078

2003-11-12

$0.078

2003-10-15

$0.078

2003-09-12

$0.078

2003-08-13

$0.078

2003-07-15

$0.078

2003-06-12

$0.078

2003-05-14

$0.078

2003-04-14

$0.078

2003-03-13

$0.078

2003-02-12

$0.078

2003-01-14

$0.078

2002-12-11

$0.078

2002-11-12

$0.078

2002-10-16

$0.078

2002-09-13

$0.077

2002-08-15

$0.077

2002-07-16

$0.077

2002-06-13

$0.077

2002-05-16

$0.077

2002-04-15

$0.077

2002-03-14

$0.077

2002-02-13

$0.077

2002-01-11

$0.0764

2001-12-18

$0.03056

2001-11-14

$0.12224

2001-10-12

$0.0764

2001-09-17

$0.0714

2001-08-16

$0.0714

2001-07-13

$0.0714

2001-06-15

$0.0714

2001-05-14

$0.0714

2001-04-11

$0.0714

2001-03-15

$0.0714

2001-02-14

$0.0714

2001-01-11

$0.0714

2000-12-18

$0.0714

2000-11-16

$0.0714

2000-10-13

$0.0714

2000-09-14

$0.0714

2000-08-16

$0.0714

2000-07-13

$0.0714

2000-06-15

$0.0714

2000-05-12

$0.0714

2000-04-13

$0.0714

2000-03-15

$0.0714

2000-02-15

$0.0714

2000-01-13

$0.075

1999-12-21

$0.075

1999-11-18

$0.077

1999-10-20

$0.077

1999-09-20

$0.077

1999-08-19

$0.077007

1999-07-21

$0.077

1999-06-21

$0.077

1999-05-19

$0.073462

1999-04-20

$0.076959

1999-03-22

$0.071407

1999-02-17

$0.079623

1999-01-20

$0.085839

1998-12-21

$0.505848

1998-12-21

$0.088121

1998-12-21

$0.140334

1998-11-18

$0.086596

1998-10-20

$0.077063

1998-09-18

$0.082684

1998-08-19

$0.084019

1998-07-21

$0.080117

1998-06-18

$0.082534

1998-05-19

$0.080393

1998-04-20

$0.08177

1998-03-19

$0.075169

1998-02-17

$0.08227

1998-01-20

$0.082212

1997-12-17

$0.119756

1997-12-17

$0.080052

1997-12-17

$0.142691

1997-11-13

$0.083737

1997-10-16

$0.081528

1997-09-16

$0.083968

1997-08-14

$0.083851

1997-07-17

$0.081751

1997-06-17

$0.085831

1997-05-15

$0.081347

1997-04-16

$0.084883

1997-03-18

$0.078527

1997-02-18

$0.085276

1997-01-17

$0.085392

1996-12-18

$0.207763

1996-12-18

$0.082688

1996-12-18

$0.018124

1996-11-14

$0.085115

1996-10-17

$0.082623

1996-09-13

$0.086058

1996-08-15

$0.08751

1996-07-18

$0.085157

1996-06-14

$0.090158

1996-05-17

$0.086581

1996-04-17

$0.09045

1996-03-15

$0.085266

1996-02-15

$0.088552

1996-01-17

$0.085035

1995-12-20

$0.083308

1995-11-21

$0.085969

1995-10-18

$0.081885

1995-09-20

$0.083748

1995-08-21

$0.08412

1995-07-19

$0.080396

1995-06-21

$0.080818

1995-05-15

$0.079849

1995-04-17

$0.083154

1994-12-13

$0.219392 ()

1993-12-14

$0.089996 ()

1993-12-14

$0.145052 ()

MYD's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

MYD

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MYD

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

MYD Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

MYD

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-8.91%

-9.43%

0years

MYD

News
MYD

Research
MYD

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MYD

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

1993

MYD

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0560

2019-12-06

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2019-11-01

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2019-10-01

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2019-09-03

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2019-08-01

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2019-07-01

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2019-04-01

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2019-03-01

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2019-02-01

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2019-01-02

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2018-12-03

2018-12-12

2018-12-13

2018-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2018-11-01

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2018-10-01

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2018-07-02

2018-07-13

2018-07-16

2018-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2018-06-01

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2018-05-01

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2018-04-02

2018-04-13

2018-04-16

2018-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2018-02-01

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2018-01-02

2018-01-12

2018-01-16

2018-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2017-12-01

2017-12-11

2017-12-12

2017-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2017-10-02

2017-10-13

2017-10-16

2017-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2017-09-01

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2017-08-01

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2017-07-03

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2017-05-01

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2017-02-01

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2017-01-03

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2016-12-01

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2016-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2016-11-01

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2016-10-03

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2016-09-01

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2016-08-01

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2016-07-01

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2016-06-01

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2016-05-02

2016-05-12

2016-05-16

2016-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2016-04-01

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2016-03-01

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2016-02-01

2016-02-11

2016-02-16

2016-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2016-01-04

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2015-12-01

2015-12-10

2015-12-14

2015-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2015-11-02

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-11-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2015-09-01

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2015-08-03

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2015-07-01

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-08-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2015-06-01

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2015-05-01

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2015-04-01

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2015-02-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2015-01-02

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2014-12-01

2014-12-10

2014-12-12

2014-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2014-11-03

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2014-10-01

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2014-09-02

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2014-08-01

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2014-07-01

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2014-06-02

2014-06-12

2014-06-16

2014-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2014-05-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2014-04-01

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2014-02-03

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2014-01-02

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-02-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2013-11-01

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2013-10-01

2013-10-11

2013-10-16

2013-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2013-09-03

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2013-08-01

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2013-07-01

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2013-06-03

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2013-05-01

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2013-04-01

2013-04-11

2013-04-15

2013-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2013-03-01

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2013-02-01

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2013-01-02

2013-01-11

2013-01-15

2013-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2012-12-04

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2012-10-01

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2012-09-04

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2012-08-01

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2012-07-02

2012-07-12

2012-07-16

2012-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2012-05-01

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2012-04-02

2012-04-12

2012-04-16

2012-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2012-02-01

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2012-01-03

2012-01-11

2012-01-13

2012-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2011-12-05

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2011-11-01

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2011-10-03

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2011-09-01

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2011-08-01

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2011-07-01

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2011-06-01

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2011-05-02

2011-05-12

2011-05-16

2011-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2011-04-01

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2011-03-01

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2011-02-01

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2011-01-03

2011-01-12

2011-01-14

2011-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2010-12-06

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2010-11-01

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2010-10-01

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2010-08-02

2010-08-12

2010-08-16

2010-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2010-07-01

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-08-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2010-06-01

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2010-05-03

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2010-04-01

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-05-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2010-03-01

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2010-02-01

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2010-01-04

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2009-12-07

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2009-11-02

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2009-10-01

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-11-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2009-09-01

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2009-08-03

2009-08-12

2009-08-14

2009-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2009-07-01

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-08-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2009-06-01

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2009-05-01

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2009-04-01

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2009-03-02

2009-03-12

2009-03-16

2009-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2009-02-02

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-03-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2009-01-02

2009-01-13

2009-01-15

2009-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0031

2008-12-05

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2008-12-05

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2008-11-03

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2008-10-01

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2008-09-02

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2008-08-01

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2008-07-01

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2008-06-02

2008-06-12

2008-06-16

2008-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2008-05-01

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2008-04-01

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2008-03-03

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2008-02-01

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2008-01-02

2008-01-17

2008-01-22

2008-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2007-12-05

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2007-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2007-11-01

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2007-10-01

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2007-09-04

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2007-08-01

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2007-07-02

2007-07-12

2007-07-16

2007-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2007-06-01

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2007-05-01

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2007-04-02

2007-04-12

2007-04-16

2007-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2007-03-01

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2007-02-01

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2007-01-01

2007-01-11

2007-01-16

2007-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2006-12-05

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2006-11-02

2006-11-10

2006-11-14

2006-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2006-10-03

2006-10-12

2006-10-16

2006-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2006-09-05

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2006-08-03

2006-08-10

2006-08-14

2006-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2006-07-05

2006-07-13

2006-07-17

2006-07-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2006-06-02

2006-06-09

2006-06-13

2006-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2006-05-05

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2006-04-05

2006-04-12

2006-04-17

2006-04-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2006-03-03

2006-03-10

2006-03-14

2006-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2006-02-03

2006-02-10

2006-02-14

2006-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

Unknown

2006-01-13

2006-01-18

2006-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0031

2005-12-06

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2005-12-06

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2005-11-03

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2005-10-04

2005-10-13

2005-10-17

2005-10-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2005-09-02

2005-09-12

2005-09-14

2005-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2005-08-04

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2005-07-05

2005-07-12

2005-07-14

2005-07-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2005-06-03

2005-06-10

2005-06-14

2005-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2005-05-04

2005-05-11

2005-05-13

2005-05-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2005-04-06

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-04-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2005-03-04

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2005-02-04

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-02-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2005-01-06

2005-01-14

2005-01-19

2005-01-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2004-12-06

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2004-11-03

2004-11-09

2004-11-12

2004-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2004-10-05

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-10-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2004-09-03

2004-09-10

2004-09-14

2004-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2004-08-04

2004-08-12

2004-08-16

2004-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2004-07-06

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-07-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2004-06-03

2004-06-10

2004-06-14

2004-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2004-05-04

2004-05-12

2004-05-14

2004-05-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2004-04-06

2004-04-14

2004-04-16

2004-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2004-03-04

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2004-01-21

2004-02-11

2004-02-13

2004-02-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2004-01-06

2004-01-14

2004-01-16

2004-01-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2003-12-04

2003-12-15

2003-12-17

2003-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2003-11-06

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-11-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2003-10-07

2003-10-15

2003-10-17

2003-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2003-09-04

2003-09-12

2003-09-16

2003-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2003-08-06

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-08-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2003-07-08

2003-07-15

2003-07-17

2003-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2003-06-05

2003-06-12

2003-06-16

2003-06-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2003-05-06

2003-05-14

2003-05-16

2003-05-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2003-04-08

2003-04-14

2003-04-16

2003-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2003-03-06

2003-03-13

2003-03-17

2003-03-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2003-02-06

2003-02-12

2003-02-14

2003-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2003-01-08

2003-01-14

2003-01-16

2003-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2002-12-03

2002-12-11

2002-12-13

2002-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2002-11-07

2002-11-12

2002-11-14

2002-11-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2002-10-08

2002-10-16

2002-10-18

2002-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2002-09-05

2002-09-13

2002-09-17

2002-09-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2002-08-08

2002-08-15

2002-08-19

2002-08-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2002-07-09

2002-07-16

2002-07-18

2002-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2002-06-06

2002-06-13

2002-06-17

2002-06-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2002-05-08

2002-05-16

2002-05-20

2002-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2002-04-04

2002-04-15

2002-04-17

2002-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2002-03-07

2002-03-14

2002-03-18

2002-03-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2002-02-07

2002-02-13

2002-02-15

2002-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0764

2002-01-03

2002-01-11

2002-01-15

2002-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0306

2001-12-06

2001-12-18

2001-12-20

2001-12-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2001-11-08

2001-11-14

2001-11-16

2001-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0764

2001-10-04

2001-10-12

2001-10-16

2001-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0714

2001-09-06

2001-09-17

2001-09-18

2001-09-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0714

2001-08-08

2001-08-16

2001-08-20

2001-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0714

2001-07-05

2001-07-13

2001-07-17

2001-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0714

2001-06-07

2001-06-15

2001-06-19

2001-06-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0714

2001-05-08

2001-05-14

2001-05-16

2001-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0714

2001-04-05

2001-04-11

2001-04-16

2001-04-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0714

2001-03-07

2001-03-15

2001-03-19

2001-03-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0714

2001-02-07

2001-02-14

2001-02-16

2001-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0714

2001-01-04

2001-01-11

2001-01-16

2001-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0714

2000-12-07

2000-12-18

2000-12-20

2000-12-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0714

2000-11-08

2000-11-16

2000-11-20

2000-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0714

2000-10-06

2000-10-13

2000-10-17

2000-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0714

2000-09-07

2000-09-14

2000-09-18

2000-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0714

2000-08-08

2000-08-16

2000-08-18

2000-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0714

2000-07-06

2000-07-13

2000-07-17

2000-07-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0714

2000-06-07

2000-06-15

2000-06-19

2000-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0714

2000-05-05

2000-05-12

2000-05-16

2000-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0714

2000-04-07

2000-04-13

2000-04-17

2000-04-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0714

2000-03-07

2000-03-15

2000-03-17

2000-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0714

2000-02-07

2000-02-15

2000-02-17

2000-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2000-01-06

2000-01-13

2000-01-18

2000-01-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1999-12-08

1999-12-21

1999-12-23

1999-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

1999-11-08

1999-11-18

1999-11-22

1999-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

1999-10-07

1999-10-20

1999-10-22

1999-10-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

1999-09-08

1999-09-20

1999-09-22

1999-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

1999-08-09

1999-08-19

1999-08-23

1999-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

1999-07-08

1999-07-21

1999-07-23

1999-07-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

1999-06-09

1999-06-21

1999-06-23

1999-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

1999-05-06

1999-05-19

1999-05-21

1999-05-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

1999-04-08

1999-04-20

1999-04-22

1999-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0714

1999-03-08

1999-03-22

1999-03-24

1999-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0796

1999-02-04

1999-02-17

1999-02-19

1999-02-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

1999-01-07

1999-01-20

1999-01-22

1999-01-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1403

1998-12-07

1998-12-21

1998-12-23

1998-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0881

1998-12-07

1998-12-21

1998-12-23

1998-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.5058

1998-12-07

1998-12-21

1998-12-23

1998-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0866

1998-11-05

1998-11-18

1998-11-20

1998-11-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

1998-10-08

1998-10-20

1998-10-22

1998-10-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0827

1998-09-09

1998-09-18

1998-09-22

1998-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

1998-08-06

1998-08-19

1998-08-21

1998-08-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0801

1998-07-09

1998-07-21

1998-07-23

1998-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1998-06-08

1998-06-18

1998-06-22

1998-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0804

1998-05-07

1998-05-19

1998-05-21

1998-05-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0818

1998-04-09

1998-04-20

1998-04-22

1998-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0752

1998-03-09

1998-03-19

1998-03-23

1998-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0823

1998-02-05

1998-02-17

1998-02-19

1998-02-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0822

1998-01-08

1998-01-20

1998-01-22

1998-01-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1427

1997-12-09

1997-12-17

1997-12-19

1997-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0801

1997-12-09

1997-12-17

1997-12-19

1997-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1198

1997-12-09

1997-12-17

1997-12-19

1997-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0837

1997-11-06

1997-11-13

1997-11-17

1997-11-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0815

1997-10-09

1997-10-16

1997-10-20

1997-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

1997-09-08

1997-09-16

1997-09-18

1997-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0839

1997-08-08

1997-08-14

1997-08-18

1997-08-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0818

1997-07-09

1997-07-17

1997-07-21

1997-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

1997-06-09

1997-06-17

1997-06-19

1997-06-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0813

1997-05-09

1997-05-15

1997-05-19

1997-05-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0849

1997-04-08

1997-04-16

1997-04-18

1997-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

1997-03-10

1997-03-18

1997-03-20

1997-03-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0853

1997-02-11

1997-02-18

1997-02-20

1997-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0854

1997-01-09

1997-01-17

1997-01-22

1997-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0181

1996-12-10

1996-12-18

1996-12-20

1996-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0827

1996-12-10

1996-12-18

1996-12-20

1996-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.2078

1996-12-10

1996-12-18

1996-12-20

1996-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0851

1996-11-08

1996-11-14

1996-11-18

1996-11-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0826

1996-10-10

1996-10-17

1996-10-21

1996-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0861

1996-09-09

1996-09-13

1996-09-17

1996-09-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

1996-08-08

1996-08-15

1996-08-19

1996-08-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0852

1996-07-11

1996-07-18

1996-07-22

1996-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0902

1996-06-07

1996-06-14

1996-06-18

1996-06-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0866

1996-05-10

1996-05-17

1996-05-21

1996-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0905

1996-04-09

1996-04-17

1996-04-19

1996-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0853

1996-03-08

1996-03-15

1996-03-19

1996-03-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0886

1996-02-09

1996-02-15

1996-02-20

1996-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

1996-01-09

1996-01-17

1996-01-19

1996-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0833

1995-12-11

1995-12-20

1995-12-22

1995-12-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

1995-11-13

1995-11-21

1995-11-24

1995-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0819

1995-10-10

1995-10-18

1995-10-20

1995-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0837

1995-09-11

1995-09-20

1995-09-22

1995-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0841

1995-08-11

1995-08-21

1995-08-23

1995-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0804

1995-07-10

1995-07-19

1995-07-21

1995-07-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0808

1995-06-12

1995-06-21

1995-06-23

1995-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0798

1995-05-09

1995-05-15

1995-05-19

1995-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0832

1995-04-10

1995-04-17

1995-04-21

1995-04-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2194 ()

1994-12-09

1994-12-13

1994-12-19

1994-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1451 ()

1993-12-10

1993-12-14

1993-12-20

1993-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900 ()

1993-12-10

1993-12-14

1993-12-20

1993-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

MYD

Investor Resources

Learn more about BlackRock MuniYield Fund Inc on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

MYD

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

