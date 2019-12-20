Best Dividend Stocks
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc.

Stock

MUA

Price as of:

$14.9 +0.06 +0.4%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Debt /

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (MUA)

MUA

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

4.24%

financial Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.63

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get MUA DARS™ Rating

MUA

Daily Snapshot

Price

$14.9

Quote Time

Today's Volume

45,500

Open Price

$14.91

Day's Range

$14.86 - $14.92

Previous Close

$14.84

52 week low / high

$12.78 - $16.05

Percent off 52 week high

-7.17%

MUA

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MUA has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

MUA

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MUA’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.0525

2019-12-13

$0.021287

2019-11-14

$0.0525

2019-10-11

$0.0525

2019-09-13

$0.0525

2019-08-14

$0.0525

2019-07-12

$0.0525

2019-06-13

$0.0545

2019-05-14

$0.0545

2019-04-12

$0.0545

2019-03-14

$0.0545

2019-02-14

$0.0545

2019-01-14

$0.0545

2018-12-12

$0.0545

2018-11-14

$0.0545

2018-10-12

$0.0545

2018-09-13

$0.0545

2018-08-14

$0.0545

2018-07-13

$0.0545

2018-06-14

$0.0545

2018-05-14

$0.0545

2018-04-13

$0.0545

2018-03-14

$0.0545

2018-02-14

$0.0545

2018-01-12

$0.0545

2017-12-11

$0.0545

2017-11-14

$0.0575

2017-10-13

$0.0575

2017-09-14

$0.0575

2017-08-11

$0.0575

2017-07-12

$0.0575

2017-06-13

$0.0575

2017-05-11

$0.0575

2017-04-11

$0.0575

2017-03-13

$0.0575

2017-02-13

$0.0575

2017-01-11

$0.0575

2016-12-08

$0.0575

2016-11-10

$0.0575

2016-10-12

$0.0575

2016-09-13

$0.0575

2016-08-11

$0.0575

2016-07-13

$0.0575

2016-06-13

$0.0575

2016-05-12

$0.06

2016-04-13

$0.06

2016-03-11

$0.06

2016-02-11

$0.06

2016-01-13

$0.06

2015-12-10

$0.06

2015-11-12

$0.06

2015-10-13

$0.06

2015-09-11

$0.0625

2015-08-12

$0.0625

2015-07-13

$0.0625

2015-06-11

$0.0625

2015-05-13

$0.0625

2015-04-13

$0.0625

2015-03-11

$0.0625

2015-02-11

$0.0625

2015-01-13

$0.0625

2014-12-10

$0.0625

2014-11-12

$0.0625

2014-10-10

$0.0625

2014-09-11

$0.0625

2014-08-13

$0.0625

2014-07-11

$0.0625

2014-06-12

$0.0625

2014-05-13

$0.0625

2014-04-11

$0.0625

2014-03-12

$0.0625

2014-02-12

$0.0625

2014-01-13

$0.0625

2013-12-11

$0.0625

2013-11-13

$0.0625

2013-10-11

$0.0625

2013-09-12

$0.0625

2013-08-13

$0.0625

2013-07-11

$0.0625

2013-06-12

$0.0625

2013-05-13

$0.0625

2013-04-11

$0.0625

2013-03-13

$0.0625

2013-02-13

$0.0625

2013-01-11

$0.0625

2012-12-12

$0.0625

2012-11-13

$0.0625

2012-10-11

$0.0625

2012-09-12

$0.0625

2012-08-13

$0.0625

2012-07-12

$0.0625

2012-06-13

$0.0625

2012-05-11

$0.0625

2012-04-12

$0.0625

2012-03-13

$0.0625

2012-02-13

$0.0625

2012-01-11

$0.0625

2011-12-13

$0.0625

2011-11-10

$0.0625

2011-10-12

$0.0625

2011-09-13

$0.0625

2011-08-11

$0.0625

2011-07-13

$0.0625

2011-06-13

$0.0625

2011-05-12

$0.0625

2011-04-13

$0.0625

2011-03-11

$0.0625

2011-02-11

$0.0625

2011-01-12

$0.0625

2010-12-13

$0.0625

2010-11-10

$0.0625

2010-10-13

$0.0625

2010-09-13

$0.0625

2010-08-12

$0.0625

2010-07-13

$0.0625

2010-06-11

$0.0625

2010-05-12

$0.0625

2010-04-13

$0.0625

2010-03-11

$0.0625

2010-02-10

$0.0675

2010-01-13

$0.0675

2009-12-11

$0.01537

2009-12-11

$0.0675

2009-11-10

$0.0675

2009-10-13

$0.0675

2009-09-11

$0.0675

2009-08-12

$0.0675

2009-07-13

$0.0675

2009-06-11

$0.0675

2009-05-13

$0.0675

2009-04-13

$0.0675

2009-03-12

$0.0675

2009-02-11

$0.0675

2009-01-13

$0.0675

2008-12-11

$0.0675

2008-11-12

$0.0675

2008-10-10

$0.0675

2008-09-11

$0.0675

2008-08-13

$0.0675

2008-07-11

$0.0675

2008-06-12

$0.0675

2008-05-13

$0.0675

2008-04-11

$0.0675

2008-03-12

$0.0675

2008-02-13

$0.0675

2008-01-17

$0.0675

2007-12-12

$0.0675

2007-12-12

$0.003166

2007-11-13

$0.0675

2007-10-11

$0.0675

2007-09-12

$0.0675

2007-08-13

$0.07

2007-07-12

$0.07

2007-06-13

$0.07

2007-05-11

$0.07

2007-04-12

$0.07

2007-03-13

$0.07

2007-02-13

$0.07

2007-01-11

$0.07

2006-12-13

$0.07

2006-11-10

$0.07

2006-10-12

$0.07

2006-09-13

$0.07

2006-08-10

$0.07

2006-07-13

$0.07

2006-06-09

$0.07

2006-05-11

$0.07

2006-04-12

$0.07

2006-03-10

$0.07

2006-02-10

$0.07

2006-01-13

$0.07

2005-12-13

$0.069

2005-11-10

$0.069

2005-10-13

$0.069

2005-09-12

$0.069

2005-08-11

$0.069

2005-07-12

$0.069

2005-06-10

$0.069

2005-05-11

$0.069

2005-04-13

$0.069

2005-03-11

$0.069

2005-02-11

$0.069

2005-01-14

$0.069

2004-12-13

$0.066

2004-11-09

$0.066

2004-10-13

$0.066

2004-09-10

$0.066

2004-08-12

$0.066

2004-07-13

$0.066

2004-06-10

$0.066

2004-05-12

$0.066

2004-04-14

$0.066

2004-03-11

$0.066

2004-02-11

$0.066

2004-01-14

$0.065

2003-12-15

$0.00514

2003-12-15

$0.065

2003-11-12

$0.065

2003-10-15

$0.065

2003-09-12

$0.065

2003-08-13

$0.065

2003-07-15

$0.065

2003-06-12

$0.065

2003-05-14

$0.065

2003-04-14

$0.065

2003-03-13

$0.065

2003-02-12

$0.065

2003-01-14

$0.065

2002-12-11

$0.065

2002-11-12

$0.065

2002-10-16

$0.065

2002-09-13

$0.064839

2002-08-15

$0.065137

2002-07-16

$0.064396

2002-06-13

$0.064408

2002-05-16

$0.065927

2002-04-15

$0.065923

2002-03-14

$0.065939

2002-02-13

$0.066494

2002-01-11

$0.065937

2001-12-18

$0.025755

2001-11-14

$0.093502

2001-10-12

$0.065389

2001-09-17

$0.066415

2001-08-16

$0.068694

2001-07-13

$0.066728

2001-06-15

$0.072815

2001-05-14

$0.074275

2001-04-11

$0.069943

2001-03-15

$0.067998

2001-02-14

$0.067691

2001-01-11

$0.06948

2000-12-18

$0.066534

2000-11-16

$0.069057

2000-10-13

$0.067633

2000-09-14

$0.068268

2000-08-16

$0.068277

2000-07-13

$0.066315

2000-06-15

$0.067438

2000-05-12

$0.067438

2000-04-13

$0.068727

2000-03-15

$0.0639

2000-02-15

$0.068739

2000-01-13

$0.067448

1999-12-21

$0.065324

1999-11-18

$0.069874

1999-10-20

$0.068404

1999-09-20

$0.06999

1999-08-19

$0.069

1999-07-21

$0.068086

1999-06-21

$0.066

1999-05-19

$0.065005

1999-04-20

$0.066078

1999-03-22

$0.060779

1999-02-17

$0.06791

1999-01-20

$0.07033

1998-12-21

$0.06791

1998-11-18

$0.070038

1998-10-20

$0.067662

1998-09-18

$0.070416

1998-08-19

$0.072261

1998-07-21

$0.069362

1998-06-18

$0.071861

1998-05-19

$0.069466

1998-04-20

$0.071181

1998-03-19

$0.064787

1998-02-17

$0.07169

1998-01-20

$0.071293

1997-12-17

$0.068915

1997-11-13

$0.071065

1997-10-16

$0.068565

1997-09-16

$0.0739

1997-08-14

$0.074249

1997-07-17

$0.069847

1997-06-17

$0.072114

1997-05-15

$0.070007

1997-04-16

$0.071912

1997-03-18

$0.064265

1997-02-18

$0.070186

1997-01-17

$0.070424

1996-12-18

$0.068067

1996-11-14

$0.070407

1996-10-17

$0.068324

1996-09-13

$0.071655

1996-08-15

$0.071749

1996-07-18

$0.069512

1996-06-14

$0.072023

1996-05-17

$0.070574

1996-04-17

$0.072186

1996-03-15

$0.067737

1996-02-15

$0.073562

1996-01-17

$0.074442

1995-12-20

$0.072809

1995-11-21

$0.074703

1995-10-18

$0.071939

1995-09-20

$0.073701

1995-08-21

$0.072705

1995-07-19

$0.071776

1995-06-21

$0.091113

1995-04-11

$0.123717

1993-12-14

$0.153672 ()

1993-09-14

$0.150632 ()

MUA's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

MUA

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MUA

Metric

MUA Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

MUA

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-3.57%

-3.67%

0years

MUA

MUA

MUA

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MUA

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1993

MUA

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0213

2019-12-06

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2019-12-06

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2019-11-01

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2019-10-01

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2019-09-03

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2019-08-01

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2019-07-01

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2019-04-01

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2019-03-01

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2019-02-01

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2019-01-02

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2018-12-03

2018-12-12

2018-12-13

2018-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2018-11-01

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2018-10-01

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2018-07-02

2018-07-13

2018-07-16

2018-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2018-06-01

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2018-05-01

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2018-04-02

2018-04-13

2018-04-16

2018-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2018-02-01

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2018-01-02

2018-01-12

2018-01-16

2018-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2017-12-01

2017-12-11

2017-12-12

2017-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2017-10-02

2017-10-13

2017-10-16

2017-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2017-09-01

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2017-08-01

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2017-07-03

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2017-05-01

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2017-02-01

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2017-01-03

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2016-12-01

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2016-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2016-11-01

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2016-10-03

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2016-09-01

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2016-08-01

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2016-07-01

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2016-06-01

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-05-02

2016-05-12

2016-05-16

2016-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-04-01

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-03-01

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-02-01

2016-02-11

2016-02-16

2016-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-01-04

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2015-12-01

2015-12-10

2015-12-14

2015-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2015-11-02

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-11-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2015-09-01

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2015-08-03

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2015-07-01

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-08-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2015-06-01

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2015-05-01

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2015-04-01

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2015-02-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2015-01-02

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2014-12-01

2014-12-10

2014-12-12

2014-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2014-11-03

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2014-10-01

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2014-09-02

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2014-08-01

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2014-07-01

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2014-06-02

2014-06-12

2014-06-16

2014-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2014-05-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2014-04-01

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2014-02-03

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2014-01-02

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-02-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2013-11-01

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2013-10-01

2013-10-11

2013-10-16

2013-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2013-09-03

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2013-08-01

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2013-07-01

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2013-06-03

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2013-05-01

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2013-04-01

2013-04-11

2013-04-15

2013-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2013-03-01

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2013-02-01

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2013-01-02

2013-01-11

2013-01-15

2013-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2012-12-04

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2012-10-01

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2012-09-04

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2012-08-01

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2012-07-02

2012-07-12

2012-07-16

2012-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2012-05-01

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2012-04-02

2012-04-12

2012-04-16

2012-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2012-02-01

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2012-01-03

2012-01-11

2012-01-13

2012-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2011-12-05

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2011-11-01

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2011-10-03

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2011-09-01

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2011-08-01

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2011-07-01

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2011-06-01

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2011-05-02

2011-05-12

2011-05-16

2011-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2011-04-01

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2011-03-01

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2011-02-01

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2011-01-03

2011-01-12

2011-01-14

2011-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2010-12-06

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2010-11-01

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2010-10-01

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2010-08-02

2010-08-12

2010-08-16

2010-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2010-07-01

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-08-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2010-06-01

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2010-05-03

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2010-04-01

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-05-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2010-03-01

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2010-02-01

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2010-01-04

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2009-12-07

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0154

2009-12-07

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-31

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0675

2009-11-02

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2009-10-01

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-11-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2009-09-01

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2009-08-03

2009-08-12

2009-08-14

2009-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2009-07-01

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-08-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2009-06-01

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2009-05-01

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2009-04-01

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2009-03-02

2009-03-12

2009-03-16

2009-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2009-02-02

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-03-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2009-01-02

2009-01-13

2009-01-15

2009-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2008-12-05

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2008-11-03

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2008-10-01

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2008-09-02

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2008-08-01

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2008-07-01

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2008-06-02

2008-06-12

2008-06-16

2008-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2008-05-01

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2008-04-01

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2008-03-03

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2008-02-01

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2008-01-02

2008-01-17

2008-01-22

2008-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0032

2007-12-05

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2007-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2007-12-05

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2007-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2007-11-01

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2007-10-01

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2007-09-04

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2007-08-01

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2007-07-02

2007-07-12

2007-07-16

2007-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2007-06-01

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2007-05-01

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2007-04-02

2007-04-12

2007-04-16

2007-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2007-03-01

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2007-02-01

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2007-01-02

2007-01-11

2007-01-16

2007-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2006-12-05

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2006-11-02

2006-11-10

2006-11-14

2006-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2006-10-03

2006-10-12

2006-10-16

2006-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2006-09-05

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2006-08-03

2006-08-10

2006-08-14

2006-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2006-07-05

2006-07-13

2006-07-17

2006-07-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2006-06-02

2006-06-09

2006-06-13

2006-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2006-05-05

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2006-04-05

2006-04-12

2006-04-17

2006-04-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2006-03-03

2006-03-10

2006-03-14

2006-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2006-02-03

2006-02-10

2006-02-14

2006-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

Unknown

2006-01-13

2006-01-18

2006-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2005-12-06

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2005-11-03

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2005-10-04

2005-10-13

2005-10-17

2005-10-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2005-09-02

2005-09-12

2005-09-14

2005-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2005-08-04

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2005-07-05

2005-07-12

2005-07-14

2005-07-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2005-06-03

2005-06-10

2005-06-14

2005-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2005-05-04

2005-05-11

2005-05-13

2005-05-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2005-04-06

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-04-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2005-03-04

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2005-02-04

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-02-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2005-01-06

2005-01-14

2005-01-19

2005-01-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2004-12-06

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2004-11-03

2004-11-09

2004-11-12

2004-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2004-10-05

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-10-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2004-09-03

2004-09-10

2004-09-14

2004-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2004-08-04

2004-08-12

2004-08-16

2004-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2004-07-06

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-07-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2004-06-03

2004-06-10

2004-06-14

2004-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2004-05-04

2004-05-12

2004-05-14

2004-05-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2004-04-06

2004-04-14

2004-04-16

2004-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2004-03-04

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2004-01-21

2004-02-11

2004-02-13

2004-02-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2004-01-06

2004-01-14

2004-01-16

2004-01-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2003-12-04

2003-12-15

2003-12-17

2003-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0051

2003-12-04

2003-12-15

2003-12-17

2003-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2003-11-06

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-11-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2003-10-07

2003-10-15

2003-10-17

2003-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2003-09-04

2003-09-12

2003-09-16

2003-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2003-08-06

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-08-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2003-07-08

2003-07-15

2003-07-17

2003-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2003-06-05

2003-06-12

2003-06-16

2003-06-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2003-05-06

2003-05-14

2003-05-16

2003-05-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2003-04-08

2003-04-14

2003-04-16

2003-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2003-03-06

2003-03-13

2003-03-17

2003-03-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2003-02-06

2003-02-12

2003-02-14

2003-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2003-01-08

2003-01-14

2003-01-16

2003-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2002-12-03

2002-12-11

2002-12-13

2002-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2002-11-07

2002-11-12

2002-11-14

2002-11-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2002-10-08

2002-10-16

2002-10-18

2002-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0648

2002-09-05

2002-09-13

2002-09-17

2002-09-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0651

2002-08-08

2002-08-15

2002-08-19

2002-08-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0644

2002-07-09

2002-07-16

2002-07-18

2002-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0644

2002-06-06

2002-06-13

2002-06-17

2002-06-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0659

2002-05-08

2002-05-16

2002-05-20

2002-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0659

2002-04-04

2002-04-15

2002-04-17

2002-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0659

2002-03-07

2002-03-14

2002-03-18

2002-03-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2002-02-07

2002-02-13

2002-02-15

2002-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0659

2002-01-03

2002-01-11

2002-01-15

2002-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0258

2001-12-06

2001-12-18

2001-12-20

2001-12-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0935

2001-11-08

2001-11-14

2001-11-16

2001-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0654

2001-10-04

2001-10-12

2001-10-16

2001-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0664

2001-09-06

2001-09-17

2001-09-18

2001-09-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0687

2001-08-08

2001-08-16

2001-08-20

2001-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0667

2001-07-05

2001-07-13

2001-07-17

2001-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0728

2001-06-07

2001-06-15

2001-06-19

2001-06-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0743

2001-05-08

2001-05-14

2001-05-16

2001-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0699

2001-04-05

2001-04-11

2001-04-16

2001-04-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2001-03-07

2001-03-15

2001-03-19

2001-03-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0677

2001-02-07

2001-02-14

2001-02-16

2001-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2001-01-04

2001-01-11

2001-01-16

2001-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2000-12-07

2000-12-18

2000-12-20

2000-12-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0691

2000-11-08

2000-11-16

2000-11-20

2000-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0676

2000-10-06

2000-10-13

2000-10-17

2000-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0683

2000-09-07

2000-09-14

2000-09-18

2000-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0683

2000-08-08

2000-08-16

2000-08-18

2000-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2000-07-06

2000-07-13

2000-07-17

2000-07-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0674

2000-06-07

2000-06-15

2000-06-19

2000-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0674

2000-05-05

2000-05-12

2000-05-16

2000-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0687

2000-04-07

2000-04-13

2000-04-17

2000-04-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0639

2000-03-07

2000-03-15

2000-03-17

2000-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0687

2000-02-07

2000-02-15

2000-02-17

2000-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0674

2000-01-06

2000-01-13

2000-01-18

2000-01-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0653

1999-12-08

1999-12-21

1999-12-23

1999-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0699

1999-11-08

1999-11-18

1999-11-22

1999-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0684

1999-10-07

1999-10-20

1999-10-22

1999-10-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1999-09-08

1999-09-20

1999-09-22

1999-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

1999-08-09

1999-08-19

1999-08-23

1999-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0681

1999-07-08

1999-07-21

1999-07-23

1999-07-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

1999-06-09

1999-06-21

1999-06-23

1999-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

1999-05-06

1999-05-19

1999-05-21

1999-05-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0661

1999-04-08

1999-04-20

1999-04-22

1999-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0608

1999-03-08

1999-03-22

1999-03-24

1999-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0679

1999-02-04

1999-02-17

1999-02-19

1999-02-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0703

1999-01-07

1999-01-20

1999-01-22

1999-01-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0679

1998-12-07

1998-12-21

1998-12-23

1998-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1998-11-05

1998-11-18

1998-11-20

1998-11-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0677

1998-10-08

1998-10-20

1998-10-22

1998-10-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0704

1998-09-09

1998-09-18

1998-09-22

1998-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0723

1998-08-06

1998-08-19

1998-08-21

1998-08-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0694

1998-07-09

1998-07-21

1998-07-23

1998-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0719

1998-06-08

1998-06-18

1998-06-22

1998-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

1998-05-07

1998-05-19

1998-05-21

1998-05-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0712

1998-04-09

1998-04-20

1998-04-22

1998-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0648

1998-03-09

1998-03-19

1998-03-23

1998-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0717

1998-02-05

1998-02-17

1998-02-19

1998-02-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0713

1998-01-08

1998-01-20

1998-01-22

1998-01-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0689

1997-12-09

1997-12-17

1997-12-19

1997-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0711

1997-11-06

1997-11-13

1997-11-17

1997-11-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0686

1997-10-09

1997-10-16

1997-10-20

1997-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0739

1997-09-08

1997-09-16

1997-09-18

1997-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0742

1997-08-08

1997-08-14

1997-08-18

1997-08-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0698

1997-07-09

1997-07-17

1997-07-21

1997-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0721

1997-06-09

1997-06-17

1997-06-19

1997-06-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1997-05-09

1997-05-15

1997-05-19

1997-05-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0719

1997-04-08

1997-04-16

1997-04-18

1997-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0643

1997-03-10

1997-03-18

1997-03-20

1997-03-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0702

1997-02-11

1997-02-18

1997-02-20

1997-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0704

1997-01-09

1997-01-17

1997-01-22

1997-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0681

1996-12-10

1996-12-18

1996-12-20

1996-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0704

1996-11-08

1996-11-14

1996-11-18

1996-11-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0683

1996-10-10

1996-10-17

1996-10-21

1996-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0717

1996-09-09

1996-09-13

1996-09-17

1996-09-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0717

1996-08-08

1996-08-15

1996-08-19

1996-08-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

1996-07-11

1996-07-18

1996-07-22

1996-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

1996-06-07

1996-06-14

1996-06-18

1996-06-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0706

1996-05-10

1996-05-17

1996-05-21

1996-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0722

1996-04-09

1996-04-17

1996-04-19

1996-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0677

1996-03-08

1996-03-15

1996-03-19

1996-03-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0736

1996-02-09

1996-02-15

1996-02-20

1996-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0744

1996-01-09

1996-01-17

1996-01-19

1996-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0728

1995-12-11

1995-12-20

1995-12-22

1995-12-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0747

1995-11-13

1995-11-21

1995-11-24

1995-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0719

1995-10-10

1995-10-18

1995-10-20

1995-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0737

1995-09-11

1995-09-20

1995-09-22

1995-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0727

1995-08-11

1995-08-21

1995-08-23

1995-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0718

1995-07-10

1995-07-19

1995-07-21

1995-07-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0911

1995-06-12

1995-06-21

1995-06-23

1995-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Monthly

$0.1237

1995-04-07

1995-04-11

1995-04-18

1995-04-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1537 ()

1993-12-10

1993-12-14

1993-12-20

1993-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1506 ()

1993-09-10

1993-09-14

1993-09-20

1993-09-29

Initial

Regular

Monthly

MUA

Investor Resources

Learn more about BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

MUA

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

