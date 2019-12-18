Best Dividend Stocks
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Stock

IQI

Price as of:

$12.55 +0.01 +0.08%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI)

IQI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

4.66%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.58

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get IQI DARS™ Rating

IQI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$12.55

Quote Time

Today's Volume

38,644

Open Price

$12.54

Day's Range

$12.52 - $12.56

Previous Close

$12.54

52 week low / high

$11.11 - $13.0

Percent off 52 week high

-3.46%

IQI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IQI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

IQI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IQI's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.0487

2019-11-12

$0.0487

2019-10-15

$0.0487

2019-09-17

$0.0516

2019-08-13

$0.0516

2019-07-16

$0.0516

2019-06-13

$0.0516

2019-05-14

$0.0516

2019-04-11

$0.0516

2019-03-12

$0.0516

2019-02-12

$0.0531

2019-01-15

$0.0531

2018-12-13

$0.0531

2018-11-09

$0.0531

2018-10-15

$0.0574

2018-09-13

$0.0574

2018-08-13

$0.0574

2018-07-16

$0.0574

2018-06-12

$0.0574

2018-05-14

$0.0574

2018-04-16

$0.0574

2018-03-14

$0.0574

2018-02-14

$0.0574

2018-01-23

$0.0546

2017-12-12

$0.0546

2017-11-14

$0.0546

2017-10-12

$0.0546

2017-09-12

$0.0546

2017-08-09

$0.0546

2017-07-12

$0.0546

2017-06-12

$0.0546

2017-05-10

$0.0546

2017-04-11

$0.0546

2017-03-13

$0.0585

2017-02-13

$0.0585

2017-01-17

$0.0585

2016-12-12

$0.0635

2016-11-09

$0.0635

2016-10-12

$0.0635

2016-09-12

$0.0635

2016-08-10

$0.0635

2016-07-11

$0.0635

2016-06-09

$0.0635

2016-05-11

$0.0635

2016-04-11

$0.0635

2016-03-10

$0.0635

2016-02-10

$0.0635

2016-01-13

$0.0635

2015-12-09

$0.0635

2015-11-12

$0.0635

2015-10-13

$0.0635

2015-09-10

$0.0635

2015-08-11

$0.0635

2015-07-09

$0.0635

2015-06-09

$0.065

2015-05-11

$0.065

2015-04-09

$0.065

2015-03-11

$0.065

2015-02-11

$0.065

2015-01-12

$0.065

2014-12-12

$0.065

2014-11-12

$0.065

2014-10-14

$0.065

2014-09-11

$0.065

2014-08-07

$0.065

2014-07-10

$0.065

2014-06-11

$0.065

2014-05-08

$0.065

2014-04-10

$0.065

2014-03-12

$0.065

2014-02-12

$0.065

2014-01-13

$0.065

2013-12-10

$0.065

2013-11-06

$0.06875

2013-10-09

$0.06875

2013-09-11

$0.06875

2013-08-08

$0.06875

2013-07-09

$0.06875

2013-06-11

$0.06875

2013-05-09

$0.06875

2013-04-09

$0.06875

2013-03-07

$0.06875

2013-02-07

$0.06875

2013-01-10

$0.06875

2012-12-12

$0.06875

2012-11-13

$0.07375

2012-10-10

$0.07375

2012-09-14

$0.07375

2012-08-13

$0.07375

2012-07-12

$0.07375

2012-06-13

$0.07375

2012-05-11

$0.07375

2012-04-11

$0.07375

2012-03-12

$0.07375

2012-02-13

$0.07375

2012-01-12

$0.07375

2011-12-13

$0.07375

2011-11-14

$0.07375

2011-10-12

$0.07375

2011-09-13

$0.07375

2011-08-11

$0.07375

2011-07-13

$0.07125

2011-06-13

$0.07125

2011-05-11

$0.07125

2011-04-13

$0.07125

2011-03-11

$0.07125

2011-02-11

$0.07125

2011-01-12

$0.07125

2010-12-15

$0.07125

2010-11-17

$0.07125

2010-10-20

$0.07125

2010-09-15

$0.07125

2010-08-18

$0.07125

2010-07-21

$0.07125

2010-06-16

$0.07125

2010-05-19

$0.07125

2010-04-21

$0.07125

2010-03-17

$0.07125

2010-02-17

$0.07125

2010-01-20

$0.07125

2009-12-16

$0.07125

2009-11-18

$0.07125

2009-10-21

$0.06625

2009-09-16

$0.06625

2009-08-19

$0.06625

2009-07-22

$0.06625

2009-06-17

$0.06625

2009-05-20

$0.06625

2009-04-15

$0.06625

2009-03-18

$0.0625

2009-02-18

$0.0625

2009-01-21

$0.0625

2008-12-17

$0.0625

2008-11-19

$0.0625

2008-10-22

$0.0475

2008-09-17

$0.0575

2008-08-20

$0.0575

2008-07-16

$0.0575

2008-06-18

$0.0575

2008-05-21

$0.0575

2008-04-16

$0.0575

2008-03-05

$0.0575

2008-02-06

$0.0575

2008-01-09

$0.0575

2007-12-05

$0.0575

2007-11-07

$0.0575

2007-10-03

$0.0575

2007-09-05

$0.06

2007-08-01

$0.06

2007-07-03

$0.06

2007-06-06

$0.06

2007-05-02

$0.06

2007-04-03

$0.06

2007-03-07

$0.06

2007-02-07

$0.06

2007-01-03

$0.06

2006-12-06

$0.06

2006-12-06

$0.161447

2006-11-01

$0.06

2006-10-04

$0.06

2006-09-06

$0.07

2006-08-02

$0.07

2006-07-05

$0.07

2006-06-07

$0.07

2006-05-03

$0.07

2006-04-05

$0.07

2006-03-01

$0.07

2006-02-01

$0.07

2006-01-04

$0.07

2005-12-07

$0.07

2005-12-07

$0.255843

2005-11-02

$0.07

2005-10-05

$0.07

2005-09-07

$0.0675

2005-08-03

$0.0675

2005-07-06

$0.0675

2005-06-01

$0.0675

2005-05-04

$0.0675

2005-04-06

$0.0675

2005-03-02

$0.0675

2005-02-02

$0.0675

2005-01-05

$0.0675

2004-12-08

$0.0675

2004-11-03

$0.0675

2004-10-06

$0.0675

2004-09-01

$0.0725

2004-08-04

$0.0725

2004-07-07

$0.0725

2004-06-02

$0.0725

2004-05-05

$0.0725

2004-04-14

$0.0725

2004-03-03

$0.0725

2004-02-04

$0.0725

2004-01-07

$0.0725

2003-12-03

$0.0725

2003-12-03

$0.302959

2003-12-03

$0.01574

2003-11-05

$0.0725

2003-10-01

$0.0725

2003-09-03

$0.075

2003-08-06

$0.075

2003-07-09

$0.075

2003-06-04

$0.075

2003-05-07

$0.075

2003-04-02

$0.075

2003-03-05

$0.075

2003-02-05

$0.075

2003-01-08

$0.075

2002-12-04

$0.075

2002-12-04

$0.011469

2002-12-04

$0.289802

2002-11-06

$0.075

2002-10-02

$0.075

2002-09-04

$0.0725

2002-08-07

$0.0725

2002-07-02

$0.0725

2002-06-05

$0.0725

2002-05-01

$0.0725

2002-04-03

$0.0725

2002-03-06

$0.0725

2002-02-06

$0.0725

2002-01-02

$0.0725

2001-12-05

$0.0725

2001-12-05

$0.390301

2001-12-05

$0.00399

2001-11-07

$0.0725

2001-10-03

$0.0725

2001-09-05

$0.0725

2001-08-01

$0.0725

2001-07-03

$0.0725

2001-06-06

$0.0725

2001-05-02

$0.0725

2001-04-04

$0.0725

2001-03-07

$0.0725

2001-02-07

$0.0725

2001-01-03

$0.0725

2000-12-06

$0.0725

2000-12-06

$0.125496

2000-11-01

$0.0725

2000-10-04

$0.0725

2000-09-06

$0.0775

2000-08-02

$0.0775

2000-07-05

$0.0775

2000-06-07

$0.0775

2000-05-03

$0.0775

2000-04-05

$0.0775

2000-03-01

$0.0775

2000-02-02

$0.0775

2000-01-05

$0.0775

1999-12-01

$0.0775

1999-11-03

$0.0775

1999-10-06

$0.0775

1999-09-01

$0.0775

1999-08-04

$0.0775

1999-07-07

$0.0775

1999-06-02

$0.0775

1999-05-05

$0.0775

1999-04-07

$0.0775

1999-03-03

$0.0775

1999-03-03

$0.0775

1999-02-03

$0.0775

1999-01-06

$0.0775

1998-12-02

$0.0775

1998-12-02

$0.047216

1998-11-04

$0.0775

1998-10-07

$0.0775

1998-09-02

$0.0775

1998-08-05

$0.0775

1998-07-08

$0.0775

1998-06-03

$0.0775

1998-05-06

$0.0775

1998-04-01

$0.0775

1998-03-04

$0.0775

1998-02-04

$0.0775

1998-01-07

$0.0775

1997-12-03

$0.0775

1997-12-03

$0.029744

1997-11-05

$0.0775

1997-10-01

$0.0775

1997-09-03

$0.0825

1997-08-06

$0.0825

1997-07-09

$0.0825

1997-06-04

$0.0825

1997-05-07

$0.0825

1997-04-02

$0.0825

1997-03-05

$0.0825

1997-02-05

$0.0825

1997-01-08

$0.0825

1996-12-04

$0.0825

1996-12-04

$0.031285

1996-11-06

$0.0825

1996-10-02

$0.0825

1996-09-04

$0.0825

1996-08-07

$0.0825

1996-07-02

$0.0825

1996-06-05

$0.0825

1996-05-01

$0.0825

1996-04-02

$0.0825

1996-03-06

$0.0825

1996-02-07

$0.0825

1996-01-10

$0.0825

1995-12-06

$0.0825

1995-12-06

$0.035121

1995-11-08

$0.0825

1995-10-04

$0.0825

1995-09-06

$0.0825

1995-08-09

$0.0825

1995-07-12

$0.0825

1995-06-14

$0.0825

1995-05-01

$0.0825

1995-04-03

$0.0825

1993-12-06

$0.03 ()

IQI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

IQI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IQI

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

IQI Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

IQI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-8.47%

-13.73%

1years

IQI

News
IQI

Research
IQI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IQI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1993

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

IQI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0487

2019-12-02

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0487

2019-11-01

2019-11-12

2019-11-13

2019-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0487

2019-10-01

2019-10-15

2019-10-16

2019-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0516

2019-09-03

2019-09-17

2019-09-18

2019-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0516

2019-08-01

2019-08-13

2019-08-14

2019-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0516

2019-07-01

2019-07-16

2019-07-17

2019-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0516

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0516

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0516

2019-04-01

2019-04-11

2019-04-12

2019-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0516

2019-03-01

2019-03-12

2019-03-13

2019-03-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0531

2019-02-01

2019-02-12

2019-02-13

2019-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0531

2019-01-02

2019-01-15

2019-01-16

2019-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0531

2018-12-03

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0531

2018-11-01

2018-11-09

2018-11-13

2018-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0574

2018-10-01

2018-10-15

2018-10-16

2018-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0574

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0574

2018-08-01

2018-08-13

2018-08-14

2018-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0574

2018-07-02

2018-07-16

2018-07-17

2018-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0574

2018-06-01

2018-06-12

2018-06-13

2018-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0574

2018-05-01

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0574

2018-04-02

2018-04-16

2018-04-17

2018-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0574

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-03-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0574

2018-02-01

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0546

2018-01-02

2018-01-23

2018-01-24

2018-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0546

2017-12-01

2017-12-12

2017-12-13

2017-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0546

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0546

2017-10-02

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0546

2017-09-01

2017-09-12

2017-09-13

2017-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0546

2017-08-01

2017-08-09

2017-08-11

2017-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0546

2017-07-03

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0546

2017-06-01

2017-06-12

2017-06-14

2017-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0546

2017-05-01

2017-05-10

2017-05-12

2017-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0546

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-04-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

2017-02-01

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

2017-01-03

2017-01-17

2017-01-19

2017-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2016-12-01

2016-12-12

2016-12-14

2016-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2016-11-01

2016-11-09

2016-11-14

2016-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2016-10-03

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2016-09-01

2016-09-12

2016-09-14

2016-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2016-08-01

2016-08-10

2016-08-12

2016-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2016-07-01

2016-07-11

2016-07-13

2016-07-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2016-06-01

2016-06-09

2016-06-13

2016-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2016-05-02

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2016-04-01

2016-04-11

2016-04-13

2016-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2016-03-01

2016-03-10

2016-03-14

2016-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2016-02-01

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-02-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2016-01-04

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-01-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2015-12-01

2015-12-09

2015-12-11

2015-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2015-11-02

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2015-09-01

2015-09-10

2015-09-14

2015-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2015-08-03

2015-08-11

2015-08-13

2015-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2015-07-01

2015-07-09

2015-07-13

2015-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2015-06-01

2015-06-09

2015-06-11

2015-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2015-05-01

2015-05-11

2015-05-13

2015-05-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2015-04-01

2015-04-09

2015-04-13

2015-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2015-02-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2015-01-02

2015-01-12

2015-01-14

2015-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2014-12-01

2014-12-12

2014-12-16

2014-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2014-11-03

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-11-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2014-10-01

2014-10-14

2014-10-16

2014-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2014-09-02

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2014-08-01

2014-08-07

2014-08-11

2014-08-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2014-07-01

2014-07-10

2014-07-14

2014-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2014-06-02

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2014-05-01

2014-05-08

2014-05-12

2014-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2014-04-01

2014-04-10

2014-04-14

2014-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2014-02-03

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2014-01-02

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2013-12-02

2013-12-10

2013-12-12

2013-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0688

2013-11-01

2013-11-06

2013-11-11

2013-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0688

2013-10-01

2013-10-09

2013-10-11

2013-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0688

2013-09-03

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0688

2013-08-01

2013-08-08

2013-08-12

2013-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0688

2013-07-01

2013-07-09

2013-07-11

2013-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0688

2013-06-03

2013-06-11

2013-06-13

2013-06-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0688

2013-05-01

2013-05-09

2013-05-13

2013-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0688

2013-04-01

2013-04-09

2013-04-11

2013-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0688

2013-03-01

2013-03-07

2013-03-11

2013-03-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0688

2013-02-01

2013-02-07

2013-02-11

2013-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0688

2013-01-02

2013-01-10

2013-01-14

2013-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0688

2012-12-03

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0738

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0738

2012-10-01

2012-10-10

2012-10-12

2012-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0738

2012-09-04

2012-09-14

2012-09-18

2012-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0738

2012-08-01

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0738

2012-07-02

2012-07-12

2012-07-16

2012-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0738

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0738

2012-05-01

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0738

2012-04-02

2012-04-11

2012-04-13

2012-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0738

2012-03-01

2012-03-12

2012-03-14

2012-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0738

2012-02-01

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-02-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0738

2012-01-03

2012-01-12

2012-01-17

2012-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0738

2011-12-01

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0738

2011-11-01

2011-11-14

2011-11-16

2011-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0738

2011-09-30

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0738

2011-09-01

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0738

2011-08-01

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0713

2011-07-01

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-07-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0713

2011-06-01

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0713

2011-05-02

2011-05-11

2011-05-13

2011-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0713

2011-04-01

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0713

2011-03-01

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0713

2011-02-01

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0713

2011-01-03

2011-01-12

2011-01-14

2011-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0713

2010-12-07

2010-12-15

2010-12-17

2010-12-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0713

2010-11-09

2010-11-17

2010-11-19

2010-11-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0713

2010-10-12

2010-10-20

2010-10-22

2010-10-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0713

2010-09-07

2010-09-15

2010-09-17

2010-09-24

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0713

2010-08-10

2010-08-18

2010-08-20

2010-08-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0713

2010-07-13

2010-07-21

2010-07-23

2010-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0713

2010-06-08

2010-06-16

2010-06-18

2010-06-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0713

2010-05-11

2010-05-19

2010-05-21

2010-05-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0713

2010-04-13

2010-04-21

2010-04-23

2010-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0713

2010-03-09

2010-03-17

2010-03-19

2010-03-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0713

2010-02-09

2010-02-17

2010-02-19

2010-02-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0713

2010-01-12

2010-01-20

2010-01-22

2010-01-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0713

2009-12-08

2009-12-16

2009-12-18

2009-12-24

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0713

2009-11-10

2009-11-18

2009-11-20

2009-11-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2009-10-13

2009-10-21

2009-10-23

2009-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2009-07-14

2009-09-16

2009-09-18

2009-09-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2009-07-14

2009-08-19

2009-08-21

2009-08-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2009-07-14

2009-07-22

2009-07-24

2009-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2009-04-07

2009-06-17

2009-06-19

2009-06-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2009-04-07

2009-05-20

2009-05-22

2009-05-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2009-04-07

2009-04-15

2009-04-17

2009-04-24

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2009-01-13

2009-03-18

2009-03-20

2009-03-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2009-01-13

2009-02-18

2009-02-20

2009-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2009-01-13

2009-01-21

2009-01-23

2009-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2008-12-09

2008-12-17

2008-12-19

2008-12-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2008-11-11

2008-11-19

2008-11-21

2008-11-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2008-10-14

2008-10-22

2008-10-24

2008-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2008-07-08

2008-09-17

2008-09-19

2008-09-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2008-07-08

2008-08-20

2008-08-22

2008-08-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2008-07-08

2008-07-16

2008-07-18

2008-07-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2008-04-08

2008-06-18

2008-06-20

2008-06-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2008-04-08

2008-05-21

2008-05-23

2008-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2008-04-08

2008-04-16

2008-04-18

2008-04-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2007-12-31

2008-03-05

2008-03-07

2008-03-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2007-12-31

2008-02-06

2008-02-08

2008-02-22

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2007-12-31

2008-01-09

2008-01-11

2008-01-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2007-09-25

2007-12-05

2007-12-07

2007-12-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2007-09-25

2007-11-07

2007-11-09

2007-11-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2007-09-25

2007-10-03

2007-10-05

2007-10-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2007-06-26

2007-09-05

2007-09-07

2007-09-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2007-06-26

2007-08-01

2007-08-03

2007-08-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2007-06-26

2007-07-03

2007-07-06

2007-07-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2007-03-26

2007-06-06

2007-06-08

2007-06-22

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2007-03-26

2007-05-02

2007-05-04

2007-05-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2007-03-26

2007-04-03

2007-04-05

2007-04-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2006-12-26

2007-03-07

2007-03-09

2007-03-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2006-12-26

2007-02-07

2007-02-09

2007-02-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2006-12-26

2007-01-03

2007-01-05

2007-01-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1614

2006-11-28

2006-12-06

2006-12-08

2006-12-22

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2006-09-26

2006-12-06

2006-12-08

2006-12-22

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2006-09-26

2006-11-01

2006-11-03

2006-11-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2006-09-26

2006-10-04

2006-10-06

2006-10-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2006-06-28

2006-09-06

2006-09-08

2006-09-22

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2006-06-28

2006-08-02

2006-08-04

2006-08-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2006-06-28

2006-07-05

2006-07-07

2006-07-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2006-03-28

2006-06-07

2006-06-09

2006-06-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2006-03-28

2006-05-03

2006-05-05

2006-05-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2006-03-28

2006-04-05

2006-04-07

2006-04-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2005-12-27

2006-03-01

2006-03-03

2006-03-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2005-12-27

2006-02-01

2006-02-03

2006-02-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2005-12-27

2006-01-04

2006-01-06

2006-01-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.2558

2005-11-29

2005-12-07

2005-12-09

2005-12-23

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2005-09-27

2005-12-07

2005-12-09

2005-12-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2005-09-27

2005-11-02

2005-11-04

2005-11-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2005-09-27

2005-10-05

2005-10-07

2005-10-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2005-06-28

2005-09-07

2005-09-09

2005-09-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2005-06-28

2005-08-03

2005-08-05

2005-08-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2005-06-28

2005-07-06

2005-07-08

2005-07-22

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2005-03-29

2005-06-01

2005-06-03

2005-06-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2005-03-29

2005-05-04

2005-05-06

2005-05-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2005-03-29

2005-04-06

2005-04-08

2005-04-22

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2004-12-28

2005-03-02

2005-03-04

2005-03-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2004-12-28

2005-02-02

2005-02-04

2005-02-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2004-12-28

2005-01-05

2005-01-07

2005-01-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2004-09-28

2004-12-08

2004-12-10

2004-12-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2004-09-28

2004-11-03

2004-11-05

2004-11-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2004-09-28

2004-10-06

2004-10-08

2004-10-22

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2004-06-29

2004-09-01

2004-09-03

2004-09-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2004-06-29

2004-08-04

2004-08-06

2004-08-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2004-06-29

2004-07-07

2004-07-09

2004-07-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2004-03-30

2004-06-02

2004-06-04

2004-06-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2004-03-30

2004-05-05

2004-05-07

2004-05-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2004-03-30

2004-04-14

2004-04-16

2004-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2003-12-30

2004-03-03

2004-03-05

2004-03-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2003-12-30

2004-02-04

2004-02-06

2004-02-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2003-12-30

2004-01-07

2004-01-09

2004-01-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0157

2003-11-25

2003-12-03

2003-12-05

2003-12-19

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.3030

2003-11-25

2003-12-03

2003-12-05

2003-12-19

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2003-09-23

2003-12-03

2003-12-05

2003-12-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2003-09-23

2003-11-05

2003-11-07

2003-11-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2003-09-23

2003-10-01

2003-10-03

2003-10-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2003-06-30

2003-09-03

2003-09-05

2003-09-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2003-06-30

2003-08-06

2003-08-08

2003-08-22

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2003-06-30

2003-07-09

2003-07-11

2003-07-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2003-03-25

2003-06-04

2003-06-06

2003-06-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2003-03-25

2003-05-07

2003-05-09

2003-05-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2003-03-25

2003-04-02

2003-04-04

2003-04-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2002-12-31

2003-03-05

2003-03-07

2003-03-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2002-12-31

2003-02-05

2003-02-07

2003-02-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2002-12-31

2003-01-08

2003-01-10

2003-01-24

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.2898

2002-11-26

2002-12-04

2002-12-06

2002-12-20

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0115

2002-11-26

2002-12-04

2002-12-06

2002-12-20

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2002-09-24

2002-12-04

2002-12-06

2002-12-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2002-09-24

2002-11-06

2002-11-08

2002-11-22

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2002-09-24

2002-10-02

2002-10-04

2002-10-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2002-06-25

2002-09-04

2002-09-06

2002-09-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2002-06-25

2002-08-07

2002-08-09

2002-08-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2002-06-25

2002-07-02

2002-07-05

2002-07-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2002-03-26

2002-06-05

2002-06-07

2002-06-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2002-03-26

2002-05-01

2002-05-03

2002-05-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2002-03-26

2002-04-03

2002-04-05

2002-04-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2001-12-24

2002-03-06

2002-03-08

2002-03-22

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2001-12-24

2002-02-06

2002-02-08

2002-02-22

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2001-12-24

2002-01-02

2002-01-04

2002-01-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0040

2001-11-27

2001-12-05

2001-12-07

2001-12-21

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.3903

2001-11-27

2001-12-05

2001-12-07

2001-12-21

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2001-10-30

2001-12-05

2001-12-07

2001-12-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2001-10-30

2001-11-07

2001-11-09

2001-11-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2001-09-25

2001-10-03

2001-10-05

2001-10-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2001-06-26

2001-09-05

2001-09-07

2001-09-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2001-06-26

2001-08-01

2001-08-03

2001-08-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2001-06-26

2001-07-03

2001-07-06

2001-07-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2001-03-27

2001-06-06

2001-06-08

2001-06-22

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2001-03-27

2001-05-02

2001-05-04

2001-05-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2001-03-27

2001-04-04

2001-04-06

2001-04-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2000-12-26

2001-03-07

2001-03-09

2001-03-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2000-12-26

2001-02-07

2001-02-09

2001-02-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2000-12-26

2001-01-03

2001-01-05

2001-01-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1255

2000-11-28

2000-12-06

2000-12-08

2000-12-22

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2000-09-26

2000-12-06

2000-12-08

2000-12-22

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2000-09-26

2000-11-01

2000-11-03

2000-11-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2000-09-26

2000-10-04

2000-10-06

2000-10-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2000-06-26

2000-09-06

2000-09-08

2000-09-22

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2000-06-26

2000-08-02

2000-08-04

2000-08-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2000-06-26

2000-07-05

2000-07-07

2000-07-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2000-03-28

2000-06-07

2000-06-09

2000-06-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2000-03-28

2000-05-03

2000-05-05

2000-05-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2000-03-28

2000-04-05

2000-04-07

2000-04-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1999-12-28

2000-03-01

2000-03-03

2000-03-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1999-12-28

2000-02-02

2000-02-04

2000-02-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1999-12-28

2000-01-05

2000-01-07

2000-01-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1999-09-28

1999-12-01

1999-12-03

1999-12-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1999-09-28

1999-11-03

1999-11-05

1999-11-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1999-09-28

1999-10-06

1999-10-08

1999-10-22

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1999-06-29

1999-09-01

1999-09-03

1999-09-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1999-06-29

1999-08-04

1999-08-06

1999-08-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1999-06-29

1999-07-07

1999-07-09

1999-07-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1999-03-30

1999-06-02

1999-06-04

1999-06-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1999-03-30

1999-05-05

1999-05-07

1999-05-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1999-03-30

1999-04-07

1999-04-09

1999-04-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1998-12-29

1999-03-03

1999-03-05

1999-03-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1998-12-29

1999-03-03

1999-03-05

1999-03-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1998-12-29

1999-02-03

1999-02-05

1999-02-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1998-12-29

1999-01-06

1999-01-08

1999-01-22

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0472

1998-11-24

1998-12-02

1998-12-04

1998-12-18

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1998-09-29

1998-12-02

1998-12-04

1998-12-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1998-09-29

1998-11-04

1998-11-06

1998-11-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1998-09-29

1998-10-07

1998-10-09

1998-10-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1998-06-30

1998-09-02

1998-09-04

1998-09-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1998-06-30

1998-08-05

1998-08-07

1998-08-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1998-06-30

1998-07-08

1998-07-10

1998-07-24

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1998-03-24

1998-06-03

1998-06-05

1998-06-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1998-03-24

1998-05-06

1998-05-08

1998-05-22

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1998-03-24

1998-04-01

1998-04-03

1998-04-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1997-12-30

1998-03-04

1998-03-06

1998-03-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1997-12-30

1998-02-04

1998-02-06

1998-02-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1997-12-30

1998-01-07

1998-01-09

1998-01-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0297

1997-11-25

1997-12-03

1997-12-05

1997-12-19

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1997-09-23

1997-12-03

1997-12-05

1997-12-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1997-09-23

1997-11-05

1997-11-07

1997-11-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1997-09-23

1997-10-01

1997-10-03

1997-10-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1997-08-26

1997-09-03

1997-09-05

1997-09-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1997-07-29

1997-08-06

1997-08-08

1997-08-22

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1997-07-01

1997-07-09

1997-07-11

1997-07-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1997-05-27

1997-06-04

1997-06-06

1997-06-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1997-04-29

1997-05-07

1997-05-09

1997-05-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1997-03-25

1997-04-02

1997-04-04

1997-04-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1997-02-25

1997-03-05

1997-03-07

1997-03-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1997-01-28

1997-02-05

1997-02-07

1997-02-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1996-12-31

1997-01-08

1997-01-10

1997-01-24

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0313

1996-11-26

1996-12-04

1996-12-06

1996-12-20

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1996-11-26

1996-12-04

1996-12-06

1996-12-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1996-10-30

1996-11-06

1996-11-08

1996-11-22

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1996-09-24

1996-10-02

1996-10-04

1996-10-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1996-08-27

1996-09-04

1996-09-06

1996-09-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1996-07-30

1996-08-07

1996-08-09

1996-08-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1996-06-25

1996-07-02

1996-07-05

1996-07-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1996-05-28

1996-06-05

1996-06-07

1996-06-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1996-04-23

1996-05-01

1996-05-03

1996-05-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1996-03-26

1996-04-02

1996-04-04

1996-04-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1996-02-27

1996-03-06

1996-03-08

1996-03-22

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1996-01-30

1996-02-07

1996-02-09

1996-02-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1996-01-02

1996-01-10

1996-01-12

1996-01-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0351

1995-11-28

1995-12-06

1995-12-08

1995-12-22

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1995-11-28

1995-12-06

1995-12-08

1995-12-22

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1995-10-31

1995-11-08

1995-11-10

1995-11-24

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1995-09-26

1995-10-04

1995-10-06

1995-10-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1995-08-29

1995-09-06

1995-09-08

1995-09-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1995-08-01

1995-08-09

1995-08-11

1995-08-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1995-07-03

1995-07-12

1995-07-14

1995-07-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1995-06-06

1995-06-14

1995-06-16

1995-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1995-04-28

1995-05-01

1995-05-05

1995-05-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1995-03-28

1995-04-03

1995-04-07

1995-04-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300 ()

1993-11-30

1993-12-06

1993-12-10

1993-12-23

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

IQI

Investor Resources

Learn more about Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

IQI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

