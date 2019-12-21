This table allows you to know how fast FRA’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-13 $0.0788 2019-11-14 $0.0788 2019-10-11 $0.0788 2019-09-13 $0.0695 2019-08-14 $0.0695 2019-07-12 $0.0695 2019-06-13 $0.0695 2019-05-14 $0.0695 2019-04-12 $0.0695 2019-03-14 $0.0695 2019-02-14 $0.0645 2018-12-28 $0.0645 2018-12-12 $0.0645 2018-11-14 $0.0645 2018-10-12 $0.0645 2018-09-13 $0.0645 2018-08-14 $0.0645 2018-07-13 $0.0645 2018-06-14 $0.061 2018-05-14 $0.061 2018-04-13 $0.061 2018-03-14 $0.061 2018-02-14 $0.061 2017-12-28 $0.061 2017-12-11 $0.061 2017-11-14 $0.061 2017-10-13 $0.061 2017-09-14 $0.061 2017-08-11 $0.061 2017-07-12 $0.061 2017-06-13 $0.061 2017-05-11 $0.061 2017-04-11 $0.061 2017-03-13 $0.061 2017-02-13 $0.061 2016-12-28 $0.061 2016-12-08 $0.061 2016-11-10 $0.061 2016-10-12 $0.061 2016-09-13 $0.061 2016-08-11 $0.061 2016-07-13 $0.061 2016-06-13 $0.061 2016-05-12 $0.061 2016-04-13 $0.061 2016-03-11 $0.061 2016-02-11 $0.061 2015-12-29 $0.061 2015-12-10 $0.061 2015-11-12 $0.061 2015-10-13 $0.061 2015-09-11 $0.0674 2015-08-12 $0.0674 2015-07-13 $0.0674 2015-06-11 $0.0674 2015-05-13 $0.0674 2015-04-13 $0.0674 2015-03-11 $0.0674 2015-02-11 $0.0674 2014-12-29 $0.0674 2014-12-10 $0.0674 2014-11-12 $0.0674 2014-10-10 $0.0674 2014-09-11 $0.07 2014-08-13 $0.07 2014-07-11 $0.07 2014-06-12 $0.07 2014-05-13 $0.07 2014-04-11 $0.07 2014-03-12 $0.07 2014-02-12 $0.0755 2013-12-27 $0.0755 2013-12-11 $0.0755 2013-11-13 $0.0755 2013-10-11 $0.0755 2013-09-12 $0.0755 2013-08-13 $0.0755 2013-07-11 $0.0755 2013-06-12 $0.077 2013-05-13 $0.077 2013-04-11 $0.077 2013-03-13 $0.077 2013-02-13 $0.077 2012-12-27 $0.077 2012-12-12 $0.077 2012-11-13 $0.077 2012-10-11 $0.077 2012-09-12 $0.077 2012-08-13 $0.077 2012-07-12 $0.077 2012-06-13 $0.077 2012-05-11 $0.077 2012-04-12 $0.077 2012-03-13 $0.077 2012-02-13 $0.077 2011-12-28 $0.077 2011-12-12 $0.077 2011-11-10 $0.077 2011-10-12 $0.077 2011-09-13 $0.077 2011-08-11 $0.077 2011-07-13 $0.077 2011-06-13 $0.077 2011-05-12 $0.077 2011-04-13 $0.077 2011-03-11 $0.077 2011-02-11 $0.077 2010-12-29 $0.077 2010-12-13 $0.077 2010-11-10 $0.077 2010-10-13 $0.077 2010-09-13 $0.077 2010-08-12 $0.077 2010-07-13 $0.077 2010-06-11 $0.077 2010-05-12 $0.0815 2010-04-13 $0.0815 2010-03-11 $0.0815 2010-02-10 $0.0815 2009-12-29 $0.0815 2009-12-11 $0.0815 2009-11-10 $0.0815 2009-10-13 $0.0815 2009-09-11 $0.0815 2009-08-12 $0.089835 2009-07-13 $0.089835 2009-06-11 $0.089835 2009-05-13 $0.104835 2009-04-13 $0.104835 2009-03-12 $0.104835 2009-02-11 $0.114835 2008-12-29 $0.114835 2008-12-11 $0.114835 2008-11-12 $0.114835 2008-10-10 $0.124835 2008-09-11 $0.124835 2008-08-13 $0.124835 2008-07-11 $0.124835 2008-06-12 $0.124835 2008-05-13 $0.124835 2008-04-11 $0.124835 2008-03-12 $0.124835 2008-02-13 $0.124835 2007-12-27 $0.124835 2007-12-11 $0.124835 2007-11-13 $0.124835 2007-10-11 $0.124835 2007-09-12 $0.124835 2007-08-13 $0.120834 2007-07-12 $0.120834 2007-06-13 $0.120834 2007-05-11 $0.120834 2007-04-12 $0.120834 2007-03-13 $0.120834 2007-02-13 $0.120834 2006-12-27 $0.208241 2006-12-08 $0.120834 2006-11-10 $0.120834 2006-10-12 $0.120834 2006-09-13 $0.120834 2006-08-10 $0.1125 2006-07-13 $0.1125 2006-06-09 $0.1125 2006-05-11 $0.108333 2006-04-12 $0.108333 2006-03-10 $0.108333 2006-02-10 $0.108333 2005-12-28 $0.162982 2005-12-08 $0.108333 2005-11-10 $0.108333 2005-10-13 $0.108333 2005-09-12 $0.108333 2005-08-11 $0.104167 2005-07-12 $0.104167 2005-06-10 $0.095833 2005-05-11 $0.095833 2005-04-13 $0.095833 2005-03-11 $0.095833 2005-02-11 $0.095833 2004-12-28 $0.11209 2004-12-28 $0.011831 2004-12-08 $0.0875 2004-11-09 $0.075 2004-10-13 $0.075 2004-09-10 $0.075 2004-08-12 $0.075 2004-07-13 $0.075 2004-06-10 $0.075 2004-05-12 $0.075 2004-04-14 $0.075 2004-03-11 $0.075 2004-02-11 $0.075 2003-12-29 $0.075