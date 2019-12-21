Best Dividend Stocks
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Inc

Stock

FRA

Price as of:

$13.32 +0.05 +0.38%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Debt /

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Inc (FRA)

FRA

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

7.16%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.95

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get FRA DARS™ Rating

FRA

Daily Snapshot

Price

$13.32

Quote Time

Today's Volume

265,500

Open Price

$13.28

Day's Range

$13.26 - $13.33

Previous Close

$13.27

52 week low / high

$11.63 - $13.33

Percent off 52 week high

-0.08%

FRA

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FRA has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

FRA

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FRA's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.0788

2019-11-14

$0.0788

2019-10-11

$0.0788

2019-09-13

$0.0695

2019-08-14

$0.0695

2019-07-12

$0.0695

2019-06-13

$0.0695

2019-05-14

$0.0695

2019-04-12

$0.0695

2019-03-14

$0.0695

2019-02-14

$0.0645

2018-12-28

$0.0645

2018-12-12

$0.0645

2018-11-14

$0.0645

2018-10-12

$0.0645

2018-09-13

$0.0645

2018-08-14

$0.0645

2018-07-13

$0.0645

2018-06-14

$0.061

2018-05-14

$0.061

2018-04-13

$0.061

2018-03-14

$0.061

2018-02-14

$0.061

2017-12-28

$0.061

2017-12-11

$0.061

2017-11-14

$0.061

2017-10-13

$0.061

2017-09-14

$0.061

2017-08-11

$0.061

2017-07-12

$0.061

2017-06-13

$0.061

2017-05-11

$0.061

2017-04-11

$0.061

2017-03-13

$0.061

2017-02-13

$0.061

2016-12-28

$0.061

2016-12-08

$0.061

2016-11-10

$0.061

2016-10-12

$0.061

2016-09-13

$0.061

2016-08-11

$0.061

2016-07-13

$0.061

2016-06-13

$0.061

2016-05-12

$0.061

2016-04-13

$0.061

2016-03-11

$0.061

2016-02-11

$0.061

2015-12-29

$0.061

2015-12-10

$0.061

2015-11-12

$0.061

2015-10-13

$0.061

2015-09-11

$0.0674

2015-08-12

$0.0674

2015-07-13

$0.0674

2015-06-11

$0.0674

2015-05-13

$0.0674

2015-04-13

$0.0674

2015-03-11

$0.0674

2015-02-11

$0.0674

2014-12-29

$0.0674

2014-12-10

$0.0674

2014-11-12

$0.0674

2014-10-10

$0.0674

2014-09-11

$0.07

2014-08-13

$0.07

2014-07-11

$0.07

2014-06-12

$0.07

2014-05-13

$0.07

2014-04-11

$0.07

2014-03-12

$0.07

2014-02-12

$0.0755

2013-12-27

$0.0755

2013-12-11

$0.0755

2013-11-13

$0.0755

2013-10-11

$0.0755

2013-09-12

$0.0755

2013-08-13

$0.0755

2013-07-11

$0.0755

2013-06-12

$0.077

2013-05-13

$0.077

2013-04-11

$0.077

2013-03-13

$0.077

2013-02-13

$0.077

2012-12-27

$0.077

2012-12-12

$0.077

2012-11-13

$0.077

2012-10-11

$0.077

2012-09-12

$0.077

2012-08-13

$0.077

2012-07-12

$0.077

2012-06-13

$0.077

2012-05-11

$0.077

2012-04-12

$0.077

2012-03-13

$0.077

2012-02-13

$0.077

2011-12-28

$0.077

2011-12-12

$0.077

2011-11-10

$0.077

2011-10-12

$0.077

2011-09-13

$0.077

2011-08-11

$0.077

2011-07-13

$0.077

2011-06-13

$0.077

2011-05-12

$0.077

2011-04-13

$0.077

2011-03-11

$0.077

2011-02-11

$0.077

2010-12-29

$0.077

2010-12-13

$0.077

2010-11-10

$0.077

2010-10-13

$0.077

2010-09-13

$0.077

2010-08-12

$0.077

2010-07-13

$0.077

2010-06-11

$0.077

2010-05-12

$0.0815

2010-04-13

$0.0815

2010-03-11

$0.0815

2010-02-10

$0.0815

2009-12-29

$0.0815

2009-12-11

$0.0815

2009-11-10

$0.0815

2009-10-13

$0.0815

2009-09-11

$0.0815

2009-08-12

$0.089835

2009-07-13

$0.089835

2009-06-11

$0.089835

2009-05-13

$0.104835

2009-04-13

$0.104835

2009-03-12

$0.104835

2009-02-11

$0.114835

2008-12-29

$0.114835

2008-12-11

$0.114835

2008-11-12

$0.114835

2008-10-10

$0.124835

2008-09-11

$0.124835

2008-08-13

$0.124835

2008-07-11

$0.124835

2008-06-12

$0.124835

2008-05-13

$0.124835

2008-04-11

$0.124835

2008-03-12

$0.124835

2008-02-13

$0.124835

2007-12-27

$0.124835

2007-12-11

$0.124835

2007-11-13

$0.124835

2007-10-11

$0.124835

2007-09-12

$0.124835

2007-08-13

$0.120834

2007-07-12

$0.120834

2007-06-13

$0.120834

2007-05-11

$0.120834

2007-04-12

$0.120834

2007-03-13

$0.120834

2007-02-13

$0.120834

2006-12-27

$0.208241

2006-12-08

$0.120834

2006-11-10

$0.120834

2006-10-12

$0.120834

2006-09-13

$0.120834

2006-08-10

$0.1125

2006-07-13

$0.1125

2006-06-09

$0.1125

2006-05-11

$0.108333

2006-04-12

$0.108333

2006-03-10

$0.108333

2006-02-10

$0.108333

2005-12-28

$0.162982

2005-12-08

$0.108333

2005-11-10

$0.108333

2005-10-13

$0.108333

2005-09-12

$0.108333

2005-08-11

$0.104167

2005-07-12

$0.104167

2005-06-10

$0.095833

2005-05-11

$0.095833

2005-04-13

$0.095833

2005-03-11

$0.095833

2005-02-11

$0.095833

2004-12-28

$0.11209

2004-12-28

$0.011831

2004-12-08

$0.0875

2004-11-09

$0.075

2004-10-13

$0.075

2004-09-10

$0.075

2004-08-12

$0.075

2004-07-13

$0.075

2004-06-10

$0.075

2004-05-12

$0.075

2004-04-14

$0.075

2004-03-11

$0.075

2004-02-11

$0.075

2003-12-29

$0.075

FRA

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FRA

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

FRA Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

FRA

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

8.91%

25.00%

1years

FRA

News
FRA

Research
FRA

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FRA

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

FRA

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0788

2019-12-06

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0788

2019-11-01

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0788

2019-10-01

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2019-09-03

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2019-08-01

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2019-07-01

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2019-04-01

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2019-03-01

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

2019-02-01

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

2018-12-19

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

2018-12-03

2018-12-12

2018-12-13

2018-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

2018-11-01

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

2018-10-01

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

2018-07-02

2018-07-13

2018-07-16

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2018-06-01

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2018-05-01

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2018-04-02

2018-04-13

2018-04-16

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2018-02-01

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2017-12-19

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2017-12-01

2017-12-11

2017-12-12

2017-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2017-10-02

2017-10-13

2017-10-16

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2017-09-01

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2017-08-01

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2017-07-03

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2017-05-01

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2017-02-01

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2016-12-19

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2016-12-01

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2016-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2016-11-01

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2016-10-03

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2016-09-01

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2016-08-01

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2016-07-01

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2016-06-01

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2016-05-02

2016-05-12

2016-05-16

2016-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2016-04-01

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2016-03-01

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2016-02-01

2016-02-11

2016-02-16

2016-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2015-12-18

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2015-12-01

2015-12-10

2015-12-14

2015-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2015-11-02

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0674

2015-09-01

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0674

2015-08-03

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0674

2015-07-01

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0674

2015-06-01

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0674

2015-05-01

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0674

2015-04-01

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0674

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0674

2015-02-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0674

2014-12-19

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0674

2014-12-01

2014-12-10

2014-12-12

2014-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0674

2014-11-03

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0674

2014-10-01

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2014-09-02

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2014-08-01

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2014-07-01

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2014-06-02

2014-06-12

2014-06-16

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2014-05-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2014-04-01

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2014-02-03

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2013-12-19

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2013-11-01

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2013-10-01

2013-10-11

2013-10-16

2013-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2013-09-03

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2013-08-01

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2013-07-01

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2013-06-03

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2013-05-01

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2013-04-01

2013-04-11

2013-04-15

2013-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2013-03-01

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2013-02-01

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2012-12-20

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2012-12-04

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2012-10-01

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2012-09-04

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2012-08-01

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2012-07-02

2012-07-12

2012-07-16

2012-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2012-05-01

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2012-04-02

2012-04-12

2012-04-16

2012-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2012-02-01

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2011-12-20

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2011-12-05

2011-12-12

2011-12-14

2011-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2011-11-01

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2011-10-03

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2011-09-01

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2011-08-01

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2011-07-01

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2011-06-01

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2011-05-02

2011-05-12

2011-05-16

2011-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2011-04-01

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2011-03-01

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2011-02-01

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2010-12-21

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2010-12-06

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2010-11-01

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2010-10-01

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2010-08-02

2010-08-12

2010-08-16

2010-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2010-07-01

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2010-06-01

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0815

2010-05-03

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0815

2010-04-01

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0815

2010-03-01

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0815

2010-02-01

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0815

2009-12-21

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0815

2009-12-07

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0815

2009-11-02

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0815

2009-10-01

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0815

2009-09-01

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0898

2009-08-03

2009-08-12

2009-08-14

2009-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0898

2009-07-01

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0898

2009-06-01

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1048

2009-05-01

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1048

2009-04-01

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1048

2009-03-02

2009-03-12

2009-03-16

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1148

2009-02-02

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1148

2008-12-22

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1148

2008-12-05

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1148

2008-11-03

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1248

2008-10-01

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1248

2008-09-02

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1248

2008-08-01

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1248

2008-07-01

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1248

2008-06-02

2008-06-12

2008-06-16

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1248

2008-05-01

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1248

2008-04-01

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1248

2008-03-03

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1248

2008-02-01

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1248

2007-12-21

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1248

2007-12-05

2007-12-11

2007-12-13

2007-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1248

2007-11-01

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1248

2007-10-01

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1248

2007-09-04

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1208

2007-08-01

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1208

2007-07-02

2007-07-12

2007-07-16

2007-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1208

2007-06-01

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1208

2007-05-01

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1208

2007-04-02

2007-04-12

2007-04-16

2007-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1208

2007-03-01

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1208

2007-02-01

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2082

2006-12-20

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1208

2006-12-04

2006-12-08

2006-12-12

2006-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1208

2006-11-02

2006-11-10

2006-11-14

2006-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1208

2006-10-03

2006-10-12

2006-10-16

2006-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1208

2006-09-05

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1125

2006-08-03

2006-08-10

2006-08-14

2006-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1125

2006-07-05

2006-07-13

2006-07-17

2006-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1125

2006-06-02

2006-06-09

2006-06-13

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2006-05-05

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2006-04-05

2006-04-12

2006-04-17

2006-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2006-03-03

2006-03-10

2006-03-14

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2006-02-03

2006-02-10

2006-02-14

2006-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1630

2005-12-22

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2005-12-02

2005-12-08

2005-12-12

2005-12-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2005-11-03

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2005-10-04

2005-10-13

2005-10-17

2005-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1083

2005-09-02

2005-09-12

2005-09-14

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1042

2005-08-04

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1042

2005-07-05

2005-07-12

2005-07-14

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0958

2005-06-03

2005-06-10

2005-06-14

2005-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0958

2005-05-04

2005-05-11

2005-05-13

2005-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0958

2005-04-06

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0958

2005-03-04

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0958

2005-02-04

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0118

2004-12-22

2004-12-28

2004-12-30

2005-01-10

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1121

2004-12-22

2004-12-28

2004-12-30

2005-01-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2004-12-02

2004-12-08

2004-12-10

2004-12-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2004-11-03

2004-11-09

2004-11-12

2004-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2004-10-05

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2004-09-03

2004-09-10

2004-09-14

2004-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2004-08-04

2004-08-12

2004-08-16

2004-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2004-07-06

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2004-06-03

2004-06-10

2004-06-14

2004-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2004-05-04

2004-05-12

2004-05-14

2004-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2004-04-06

2004-04-14

2004-04-16

2004-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2004-03-04

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2004-02-03

2004-02-11

2004-02-13

2004-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

Unknown

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-01-13

Initial

Regular

Monthly

FRA

Investor Resources

Learn more about BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Inc on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

FRA

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

