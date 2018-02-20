Best Dividend Stocks
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc

Stock

EHI

Price as of:

$9.88 -0.03 -0.3%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Debt /

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc (EHI)

EHI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

7.94%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.79

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


EHI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$9.88

Quote Time

Today's Volume

22,157

Open Price

$9.93

Day's Range

$9.86 - $9.93

Previous Close

$9.91

52 week low / high

$7.99 - $10.02

Percent off 52 week high

-1.40%

EHI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.0660

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 23

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.0660

2019-11-21

2020-01-23

2020-01-24

2020-02-03

Regular

$0.0660

2019-11-21

2020-02-20

2020-02-21

2020-03-02

Regular

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

EHI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EHI's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-20

$0.066

2020-01-23

$0.066

2019-12-19

$0.066

2019-11-21

$0.0635

2019-10-17

$0.0635

2019-09-19

$0.0635

2019-08-22

$0.063

2019-07-18

$0.063

2019-06-20

$0.063

2019-05-23

$0.062

2019-04-17

$0.062

2019-03-21

$0.062

2019-02-14

$0.061

2019-01-17

$0.061

2018-12-20

$0.061

2018-11-21

$0.061

2018-10-18

$0.061

2018-09-20

$0.061

2018-08-23

$0.061

2018-07-19

$0.061

2018-06-21

$0.061

2018-05-24

$0.061

2018-04-19

$0.061

2018-03-22

$0.061

2018-02-15

$0.0635

2018-01-18

$0.0635

2017-12-21

$0.0635

2017-11-22

$0.0665

2017-10-19

$0.0665

2017-09-21

$0.0665

2017-08-23

$0.0675

2017-07-19

$0.0675

2017-06-21

$0.0675

2017-05-17

$0.075

2017-04-19

$0.075

2017-03-22

$0.075

2017-02-15

$0.08

2017-01-18

$0.08

2016-12-21

$0.08

2016-11-16

$0.09625

2016-10-19

$0.09625

2016-09-21

$0.09625

2016-08-11

$0.09625

2016-07-20

$0.09625

2016-06-15

$0.09625

2016-05-18

$0.09625

2016-04-20

$0.09625

2016-03-16

$0.09625

2016-02-17

$0.09625

2016-01-20

$0.09625

2015-12-16

$0.09625

2015-11-18

$0.09625

2015-10-21

$0.09625

2015-09-16

$0.09625

2015-08-19

$0.09625

2015-07-22

$0.09625

2015-06-17

$0.09625

2015-05-20

$0.09625

2015-04-15

$0.09625

2015-03-18

$0.09625

2015-02-18

$0.09625

2015-01-21

$0.09625

2014-12-17

$0.09625

2014-11-19

$0.09625

2014-10-22

$0.09625

2014-09-17

$0.09625

2014-08-20

$0.09625

2014-07-16

$0.09625

2014-06-18

$0.09625

2014-05-21

$0.09625

2014-04-15

$0.09625

2014-03-19

$0.09625

2014-02-19

$0.09625

2014-01-22

$0.09625

2013-12-18

$0.09625

2013-11-20

$0.09625

2013-10-16

$0.09625

2013-09-18

$0.09625

2013-08-21

$0.09625

2013-07-17

$0.09625

2013-06-19

$0.09625

2013-05-22

$0.09625

2013-04-17

$0.09625

2013-03-13

$0.09625

2013-02-13

$0.09625

2013-01-16

$0.09625

2012-12-12

$0.09625

2012-11-20

$0.09625

2012-10-17

$0.09625

2012-09-19

$0.09625

2012-08-22

$0.09625

2012-07-18

$0.09625

2012-06-20

$0.09625

2012-05-16

$0.09625

2012-04-18

$0.09625

2012-03-21

$0.09625

2012-02-15

$0.09625

2012-01-18

$0.09625

2011-12-14

$0.09625

2011-11-16

$0.09625

2011-10-19

$0.09625

2011-09-21

$0.09625

2011-08-17

$0.09625

2011-07-20

$0.09625

2011-06-15

$0.09625

2011-05-18

$0.09625

2011-04-19

$0.09625

2011-03-16

$0.09625

2011-02-16

$0.09625

2011-01-19

$0.09625

2010-12-21

$0.09625

2010-11-17

$0.0925

2010-10-20

$0.0925

2010-09-15

$0.0925

2010-08-18

$0.0875

2010-07-21

$0.0875

2010-06-16

$0.0875

2010-05-19

$0.0875

2010-04-21

$0.0875

2010-03-17

$0.0875

2010-02-17

$0.0875

2010-01-20

$0.0875

2009-12-16

$0.0875

2009-11-18

$0.085

2009-10-21

$0.085

2009-09-16

$0.085

2009-08-19

$0.085

2009-07-22

$0.085

2009-06-17

$0.085

2009-05-20

$0.085

2009-04-15

$0.085

2009-03-18

$0.085

2009-02-18

$0.085

2009-01-21

$0.085

2008-12-17

$0.085

2008-11-19

$0.085

2008-10-22

$0.085

2008-09-17

$0.085

2008-08-20

$0.085

2008-07-16

$0.085

2008-06-18

$0.085

2008-05-21

$0.085

2008-04-16

$0.085

2008-03-18

$0.085

2008-02-20

$0.085

2008-01-16

$0.085

2007-12-19

$0.085

2007-11-20

$0.085

2007-10-17

$0.085

2007-09-19

$0.085

2007-08-22

$0.085

2007-07-18

$0.085

2007-06-20

$0.085

2007-05-16

$0.085

2007-04-18

$0.085

2007-03-21

$0.085

2007-02-14

$0.085

2007-01-17

$0.085

2006-12-20

$0.1165

2006-11-15

$0.085

2006-10-18

$0.0559

2006-10-18

$0.0291

2006-09-20

$0.085

2006-08-18

$0.085

2006-07-21

$0.085

2006-06-23

$0.085

2006-05-19

$0.085

2006-04-21

$0.085

2006-03-24

$0.085

2006-02-16

$0.085

2006-01-20

$0.085

2005-12-22

$0.3284

2005-12-22

$0.035

2005-12-22

$0.3167

2005-11-10

$0.085

2005-10-14

$0.085

2005-09-09

$0.085

2005-08-12

$0.085

2005-07-08

$0.085

2005-06-10

$0.085

2005-05-13

$0.10625

2005-04-08

$0.10625

2005-03-04

$0.10625

2005-02-11

$0.10625

2005-01-14

$0.10625

2004-12-03

$0.10625

2004-11-12

$0.10625

2004-10-08

$0.0434

2004-10-08

$0.06285

2004-09-10

$0.10625

2004-08-13

$0.10625

2004-07-09

$0.10625

2004-06-14

$0.10625

2004-05-14

$0.10625

2004-04-16

$0.10625

2004-03-12

$0.10625

2004-02-13

$0.10625

2004-01-09

$0.10625

2003-12-18

$0.06015

2003-12-12

$0.10625

2003-11-14

$0.10625

2003-10-10

$0.10625

EHI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

EHI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EHI

Metric

EHI Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

EHI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-11.40%

7.46%

0years

EHI

EHI

EHI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EHI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

EHI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0660

2019-11-21

2020-02-20

2020-02-21

2020-03-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2019-11-21

2020-01-23

2020-01-24

2020-02-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2019-11-21

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2019-08-20

2019-11-21

2019-11-22

2019-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2019-08-20

2019-10-17

2019-10-18

2019-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2019-08-20

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2019-05-21

2019-08-22

2019-08-23

2019-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2019-05-21

2019-07-18

2019-07-19

2019-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2019-05-21

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2019-02-20

2019-05-23

2019-05-24

2019-06-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2019-02-20

2019-04-17

2019-04-18

2019-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2019-02-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2018-11-12

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2018-11-12

2019-01-17

2019-01-18

2019-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2018-11-12

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2018-08-20

2018-11-21

2018-11-23

2018-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2018-08-20

2018-10-18

2018-10-19

2018-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2018-08-20

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2018-05-14

2018-08-23

2018-08-24

2018-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2018-05-14

2018-07-19

2018-07-20

2018-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2018-05-14

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2018-02-15

2018-05-24

2018-05-25

2018-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2018-02-15

2018-04-19

2018-04-20

2018-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2018-02-15

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2017-11-13

2018-02-15

2018-02-16

2018-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2017-11-13

2018-01-18

2018-01-19

2018-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2017-11-13

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2017-08-14

2017-11-22

2017-11-24

2017-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2017-08-14

2017-10-19

2017-10-20

2017-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2017-08-14

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2017-05-17

2017-08-23

2017-08-25

2017-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2017-05-17

2017-07-19

2017-07-21

2017-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2017-05-17

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2017-02-14

2017-05-17

2017-05-19

2017-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2017-02-14

2017-04-19

2017-04-21

2017-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2017-02-14

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2016-11-15

2017-02-15

2017-02-17

2017-02-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2016-11-15

2017-01-18

2017-01-20

2017-01-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2016-11-15

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2016-08-15

2016-11-16

2016-11-18

2016-11-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2016-08-15

2016-10-19

2016-10-21

2016-10-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2016-08-15

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2016-08-05

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-08-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2016-07-07

2016-07-20

2016-07-22

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2016-05-17

2016-06-15

2016-06-17

2016-06-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2016-02-18

2016-05-18

2016-05-20

2016-05-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2016-02-18

2016-04-20

2016-04-22

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2016-02-18

2016-03-16

2016-03-18

2016-03-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2015-11-16

2016-02-17

2016-02-19

2016-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2015-11-16

2016-01-20

2016-01-22

2016-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2015-11-16

2015-12-16

2015-12-18

2015-12-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2015-08-17

2015-11-18

2015-11-20

2015-11-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2015-08-17

2015-10-21

2015-10-23

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2015-08-17

2015-09-16

2015-09-18

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2015-05-20

2015-08-19

2015-08-21

2015-08-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2015-05-20

2015-07-22

2015-07-24

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2015-05-20

2015-06-17

2015-06-19

2015-06-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2015-02-18

2015-05-20

2015-05-22

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2015-02-18

2015-04-15

2015-04-17

2015-04-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2015-02-18

2015-03-18

2015-03-20

2015-03-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2014-11-18

2015-02-18

2015-02-20

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2014-11-18

2015-01-21

2015-01-23

2015-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2014-11-18

2014-12-17

2014-12-19

2014-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2014-08-18

2014-11-19

2014-11-21

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2014-08-18

2014-10-22

2014-10-24

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2014-08-18

2014-09-17

2014-09-19

2014-09-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2014-05-20

2014-08-20

2014-08-22

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2014-05-20

2014-07-16

2014-07-18

2014-07-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2014-05-20

2014-06-18

2014-06-20

2014-06-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2014-02-13

2014-05-21

2014-05-23

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2014-02-13

2014-04-15

2014-04-17

2014-04-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2014-02-13

2014-03-19

2014-03-21

2014-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2013-11-18

2014-02-19

2014-02-21

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2013-11-18

2014-01-22

2014-01-24

2014-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2013-11-18

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2013-08-19

2013-11-20

2013-11-22

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2013-08-19

2013-10-16

2013-10-18

2013-10-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2013-08-19

2013-09-18

2013-09-20

2013-09-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2013-05-21

2013-08-21

2013-08-23

2013-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2013-05-21

2013-07-17

2013-07-19

2013-07-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2013-05-21

2013-06-19

2013-06-21

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2013-02-19

2013-05-22

2013-05-24

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2013-02-19

2013-04-17

2013-04-19

2013-04-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2013-02-19

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-03-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2012-11-13

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-02-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2012-11-13

2013-01-16

2013-01-18

2013-01-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2012-11-13

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2012-08-13

2012-11-20

2012-11-23

2012-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2012-08-13

2012-10-17

2012-10-19

2012-10-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2012-08-13

2012-09-19

2012-09-21

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2012-05-14

2012-08-22

2012-08-24

2012-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2012-05-14

2012-07-18

2012-07-20

2012-07-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2012-05-14

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2012-02-13

2012-05-16

2012-05-18

2012-05-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2012-02-13

2012-04-18

2012-04-20

2012-04-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2012-02-13

2012-03-21

2012-03-23

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2011-11-14

2012-02-15

2012-02-17

2012-02-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2011-11-14

2012-01-18

2012-01-20

2012-01-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2011-11-14

2011-12-14

2011-12-16

2011-12-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2011-08-12

2011-11-16

2011-11-18

2011-11-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2011-08-12

2011-10-19

2011-10-21

2011-10-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2011-08-12

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2011-05-16

2011-08-17

2011-08-19

2011-08-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2011-05-16

2011-07-20

2011-07-22

2011-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2011-05-16

2011-06-15

2011-06-17

2011-06-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2011-02-14

2011-05-18

2011-05-20

2011-05-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2011-02-14

2011-04-19

2011-04-21

2011-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2011-02-14

2011-03-16

2011-03-18

2011-03-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2010-11-15

2011-02-16

2011-02-18

2011-02-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2010-11-15

2011-01-19

2011-01-21

2011-01-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2010-11-15

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2010-08-16

2010-11-17

2010-11-19

2010-11-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2010-08-16

2010-10-20

2010-10-22

2010-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2010-08-16

2010-09-15

2010-09-17

2010-09-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2010-05-17

2010-08-18

2010-08-20

2010-08-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2010-05-17

2010-07-21

2010-07-23

2010-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2010-05-17

2010-06-16

2010-06-18

2010-06-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2010-02-16

2010-05-19

2010-05-21

2010-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2010-02-16

2010-04-21

2010-04-23

2010-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2010-02-16

2010-03-17

2010-03-19

2010-03-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2009-11-16

2010-02-17

2010-02-19

2010-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2009-11-16

2010-01-20

2010-01-22

2010-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2009-11-16

2009-12-16

2009-12-18

2009-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2009-08-13

2009-11-18

2009-11-20

2009-11-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2009-08-13

2009-10-21

2009-10-23

2009-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2009-08-13

2009-09-16

2009-09-18

2009-09-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2009-05-26

2009-08-19

2009-08-21

2009-08-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2009-05-26

2009-07-22

2009-07-24

2009-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2009-05-26

2009-06-17

2009-06-19

2009-06-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2009-02-09

2009-05-20

2009-05-22

2009-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2009-02-09

2009-04-15

2009-04-17

2009-04-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2009-02-09

2009-03-18

2009-03-20

2009-03-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2008-11-17

2009-02-18

2009-02-20

2009-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2008-11-17

2009-01-21

2009-01-23

2009-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2008-11-17

2008-12-17

2008-12-19

2008-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2008-08-14

2008-11-19

2008-11-21

2008-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2008-08-14

2008-10-22

2008-10-24

2008-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2008-08-14

2008-09-17

2008-09-19

2008-09-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2008-05-27

2008-08-20

2008-08-22

2008-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2008-05-27

2008-07-16

2008-07-18

2008-07-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2008-05-27

2008-06-18

2008-06-20

2008-06-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2008-02-15

2008-05-21

2008-05-23

2008-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2008-02-15

2008-04-16

2008-04-18

2008-04-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2008-02-15

2008-03-18

2008-03-20

2008-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2007-11-19

2008-02-20

2008-02-22

2008-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2007-11-19

2008-01-16

2008-01-18

2008-01-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2007-11-19

2007-12-19

2007-12-21

2007-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2007-08-16

2007-11-20

2007-11-23

2007-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2007-08-16

2007-10-17

2007-10-19

2007-10-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2007-08-16

2007-09-19

2007-09-21

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2007-05-18

2007-08-22

2007-08-24

2007-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2007-05-18

2007-07-18

2007-07-20

2007-07-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2007-05-18

2007-06-20

2007-06-22

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2007-03-07

2007-05-16

2007-05-18

2007-05-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2007-03-07

2007-04-18

2007-04-20

2007-04-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2007-03-07

2007-03-21

2007-03-23

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2006-11-30

2007-02-14

2007-02-16

2007-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2006-11-30

2007-01-17

2007-01-19

2007-01-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1165

2006-11-30

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2006-07-25

2006-11-15

2006-11-17

2006-11-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0291

2006-07-25

2006-10-18

2006-10-20

2006-10-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0559

2006-07-25

2006-10-18

2006-10-20

2006-10-27

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2006-07-25

2006-09-20

2006-09-22

2006-09-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2006-05-08

2006-08-18

2006-08-22

2006-08-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2006-05-08

2006-07-21

2006-07-25

2006-07-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2006-05-08

2006-06-23

2006-06-27

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2006-02-23

2006-05-19

2006-05-23

2006-06-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2006-02-23

2006-04-21

2006-04-25

2006-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2006-02-23

2006-03-24

2006-03-28

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2005-11-23

2006-02-16

2006-02-21

2006-02-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2005-11-23

2006-01-20

2006-01-24

2006-01-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3167

2005-11-23

2005-12-22

2005-12-27

2005-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2005-11-23

2005-12-22

2005-12-27

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3284

2005-11-23

2005-12-22

2005-12-27

2005-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2005-07-25

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-11-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2005-07-25

2005-10-14

2005-10-18

2005-10-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2005-07-25

2005-09-09

2005-09-13

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2005-05-04

2005-08-12

2005-08-16

2005-08-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2005-05-04

2005-07-08

2005-07-12

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2005-05-04

2005-06-10

2005-06-14

2005-06-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1063

2005-02-08

2005-05-13

2005-05-17

2005-05-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1063

2005-02-08

2005-04-08

2005-04-12

2005-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1063

2005-02-08

2005-03-04

2005-03-08

2005-03-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1063

2004-10-26

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-02-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1063

2004-10-26

2005-01-14

2005-01-19

2005-01-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1063

2004-10-26

2004-12-03

2004-12-07

2004-12-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1063

2004-08-02

2004-11-12

2004-11-16

2004-11-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0629

2004-08-02

2004-10-08

2004-10-13

2004-10-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0434

2004-08-02

2004-10-08

2004-10-13

2004-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1063

2004-08-02

2004-09-10

2004-09-14

2004-09-24

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1063

2004-05-18

2004-08-13

2004-08-17

2004-08-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1063

2004-05-18

2004-07-09

2004-07-13

2004-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1063

2004-05-18

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-06-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1063

2004-02-09

2004-05-14

2004-05-18

2004-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1063

2004-02-09

2004-04-16

2004-04-20

2004-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1063

2004-02-09

2004-03-12

2004-03-16

2004-03-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0602

2003-12-16

2003-12-18

2003-12-22

2003-12-26

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1063

2003-10-24

2004-02-13

2004-02-18

2004-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1063

2003-10-24

2004-01-09

2004-01-13

2004-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1063

2003-10-24

2003-12-12

2003-12-16

2003-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1063

2003-09-10

2003-11-14

2003-11-18

2003-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1063

2003-09-10

2003-10-10

2003-10-15

2003-10-31

Initial

Regular

Monthly

EHI

Learn more about Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

EHI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

Market data

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

