This table allows you to know how fast BZM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-13 $0.0395 2019-11-14 $0.0364 2019-10-11 $0.0364 2019-09-13 $0.0364 2019-08-14 $0.0364 2019-07-12 $0.0364 2019-06-13 $0.0474 2019-05-14 $0.0474 2019-04-12 $0.0474 2019-03-14 $0.0474 2019-02-14 $0.0474 2019-01-14 $0.0474 2018-12-12 $0.0474 2018-12-12 $0.050161 2018-12-12 $0.017156 2018-11-14 $0.0474 2018-10-12 $0.0474 2018-09-13 $0.0474 2018-08-14 $0.0474 2018-07-13 $0.0474 2018-06-14 $0.0474 2018-05-14 $0.0474 2018-04-13 $0.0474 2018-03-14 $0.0474 2018-02-14 $0.0474 2018-01-12 $0.0474 2017-12-11 $0.0474 2017-12-11 $0.002398 2017-12-11 $0.037504 2017-11-14 $0.0474 2017-10-13 $0.0474 2017-09-14 $0.0474 2017-08-11 $0.0474 2017-07-12 $0.0474 2017-06-13 $0.0474 2017-05-11 $0.0474 2017-04-11 $0.0474 2017-03-13 $0.0474 2017-02-13 $0.0474 2017-01-11 $0.0474 2016-12-08 $0.0474 2016-11-10 $0.0474 2016-10-12 $0.0474 2016-09-13 $0.0474 2016-08-11 $0.0474 2016-07-13 $0.0474 2016-06-13 $0.0474 2016-05-12 $0.0499 2016-04-13 $0.0499 2016-03-11 $0.0499 2016-02-11 $0.0545 2016-01-13 $0.0545 2015-12-10 $0.0545 2015-11-12 $0.0545 2015-10-13 $0.0545 2015-09-11 $0.0545 2015-08-12 $0.0545 2015-07-13 $0.0545 2015-06-11 $0.0545 2015-05-13 $0.0545 2015-04-13 $0.0545 2015-03-11 $0.0545 2015-02-11 $0.0595 2015-01-13 $0.0595 2014-12-10 $0.0595 2014-11-12 $0.0595 2014-10-10 $0.0595 2014-09-11 $0.0595 2014-08-13 $0.0595 2014-07-11 $0.0595 2014-06-12 $0.0595 2014-05-13 $0.0595 2014-04-11 $0.0595 2014-03-12 $0.0595 2014-02-12 $0.0625 2014-01-13 $0.0625 2013-12-11 $0.0625 2013-11-13 $0.0625 2013-10-11 $0.0625 2013-09-12 $0.0625 2013-08-13 $0.0625 2013-07-11 $0.0625 2013-06-12 $0.0625 2013-05-13 $0.0625 2013-04-11 $0.0625 2013-03-13 $0.0625 2013-02-13 $0.0625 2013-01-11 $0.0625 2012-12-12 $0.0625 2012-11-13 $0.0665 2012-10-11 $0.0665 2012-09-12 $0.0665 2012-08-13 $0.0665 2012-07-12 $0.079 2012-06-13 $0.079 2012-05-11 $0.079 2012-04-12 $0.079 2012-03-13 $0.079 2012-02-13 $0.079 2012-01-11 $0.079 2011-12-13 $0.079 2011-11-10 $0.079 2011-10-12 $0.079 2011-09-13 $0.079 2011-08-11 $0.079 2011-07-13 $0.079 2011-06-13 $0.079 2011-05-12 $0.079 2011-04-13 $0.079 2011-03-11 $0.079 2011-02-11 $0.079 2011-01-12 $0.079 2010-12-13 $0.021974 2010-12-13 $0.079 2010-11-10 $0.079 2010-10-13 $0.079 2010-09-13 $0.079 2010-08-12 $0.079 2010-07-13 $0.079 2010-06-11 $0.079 2010-05-12 $0.0704 2010-04-13 $0.0704 2010-03-11 $0.0704 2010-02-10 $0.0679 2010-01-13 $0.0679 2009-12-11 $0.0679 2009-11-10 $0.0679 2009-10-13 $0.0679 2009-09-11 $0.0679 2009-08-12 $0.0679 2009-07-13 $0.0679 2009-06-11 $0.0679 2009-05-13 $0.0654 2009-04-13 $0.0654 2009-03-12 $0.0654 2009-02-11 $0.0654 2009-01-13 $0.0654 2008-12-11 $0.0654 2008-12-11 $0.003211 2008-11-12 $0.0654 2008-10-10 $0.0654 2008-09-11 $0.0654 2008-08-13 $0.0654 2008-07-11 $0.0654 2008-06-12 $0.0654 2008-05-13 $0.07135 2008-04-11 $0.07135 2008-03-12 $0.07135 2008-02-13 $0.07135 2008-01-17 $0.07135 2007-12-26 $0.030933 2007-12-12 $0.07135 2007-12-12 $0.014651 2007-11-13 $0.07135 2007-10-11 $0.07135 2007-09-12 $0.07135 2007-08-13 $0.07135 2007-07-12 $0.07135 2007-06-13 $0.07135 2007-05-11 $0.07135 2007-04-12 $0.07135 2007-03-13 $0.07135 2007-02-13 $0.07135 2007-01-11 $0.07135 2006-12-22 $0.00104 2006-12-13 $0.07135 2006-11-13 $0.07135 2006-10-12 $0.07135 2006-09-13 $0.07135 2006-08-11 $0.07135 2006-07-12 $0.07135 2006-06-13 $0.07135 2006-05-11 $0.07135 2006-04-12 $0.07135 2006-03-13 $0.07135 2006-02-13 $0.07135 2006-01-12 $0.07135 2005-12-13 $0.07135 2005-11-10 $0.07135 2005-10-12 $0.07135 2005-09-13 $0.07135 2005-08-11 $0.07135 2005-07-13 $0.07135 2005-06-13 $0.07135 2005-05-12 $0.07135 2005-04-13 $0.07135 2005-03-11 $0.07135 2005-02-11 $0.07135 2005-01-12 $0.07135 2004-12-13 $0.07135 2004-11-10 $0.07135 2004-10-13 $0.07135 2004-09-13 $0.07135 2004-08-12 $0.07135 2004-07-13 $0.07135 2004-06-14 $0.07135 2004-05-12 $0.07135 2004-04-13 $0.07135 2004-03-11 $0.07135 2004-02-12 $0.07135 2004-01-13 $0.07135 2003-12-11 $0.07135 2003-11-12 $0.07135 2003-10-10 $0.07135 2003-09-11 $0.07135 2003-08-13 $0.07135 2003-07-11 $0.07135 2003-06-12 $0.07 2003-05-13 $0.07 2003-04-11 $0.07 2003-03-12 $0.07 2003-02-12 $0.07 2003-01-13 $0.07 2002-12-12 $0.07 2002-11-13 $0.07 2002-10-10 $0.07 2002-09-12 $0.07 2002-08-13 $0.07 2002-07-11 $0.07 2002-06-24 $0.07